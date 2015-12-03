Dec 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AGIV India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Suspended AGIV India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Suspended Arya Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Baazar Retail Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Citicorp Finance India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 9.5 Reaffirmed Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 34 Reaffirmed Credit Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Discounting Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 0.7 Reaffirmed Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 1.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Evonik Catalysts India Pvt Ltd LOC***^ CRISIL A2+ 210 Rating Watch with Positive Implications ***IndusInd Bank letter of credit interchangeable with bank guarantee up to a maximum of Rs.10.0 million ^Standard Chartered Bank letter of credit interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.70 million Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 605 Reaffirmed Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 322.9 Reaffirmed G V G Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed G V G Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Magma Housing Finance ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Omvir Singh BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Optiemus Infracom Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL A2+ 800 Reaffirmed #Includes sub-limit of Rs.100 million for letter of credit/bank guarantee. Optiemus Infracom Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed $Includes sub-limit of inland/foreign letter of credit Rs.350 million. Optiemus Infracom Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 650 Reaffirmed Optiemus Infracom Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2+ 1300 Reaffirmed Orito Polyfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Pacific Jute Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Parksons Packaging Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1 75.4 Reaffirmed Powerlinks Transmission Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Powerlinks Transmission Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 310 Reaffirmed Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 540 Suspended Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Suspended Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Puri Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 506.4 Suspended Rinac India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Sarda Eco Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Shakti International Pvt Ltd LOC% CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed %Includes sublimit for buyers credit of Rs.50.0 million. Transpole Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 160 Suspended UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed *Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Consortium led by State Bank of India. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakar Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Suspended Loan Fac ACME Sawant Ventures Project Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned AGIV India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended AGIV India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Suspended Loan Fac Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 152.9 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB Alankar Auto Sales and Service Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 7.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB AMR Global Industries Ltd BG* CRISIL D 100 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit AMR Global Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Arya Energy Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 359 Assigned Arya Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.1 Assigned Loan Fac Arya Energy Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL BB+ 37 Assigned Arya Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Baazar Retail Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Citicorp Finance India Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 12750 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Citicorp Finance India Ltd Equity-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 164.5 Upgraded from Debentures AAAr CRISIL PP-MLD AA+r Citicorp Finance India Ltd Commoptionally CRISIL PP-MLD 3000 Upgraded from convertible AAAr CRISIL PP-MLD debentureity-Linked Debentures AA+r Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Credit Deepam Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL D 4.5 Suspended Deepam Hospital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.3 Suspended Loan Fac Deepam Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL D 190 Suspended Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd Equity Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 5000 Reaffirmed DebenturesProgrammeAAr Dev Priya Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Suspended Dev Priya Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 60 Suspended Evonik Catalysts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 125 $ Evonik Catalysts India Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL A- 200 $ ^^Standard Chartered Bank cash credit interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.180 million, and Yes Bank cash credit interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.20 million Evonik Catalysts India Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 102 $ Commercial Borrowings Evonik Catalysts India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 66 $ Evonik Catalysts India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit# CRISIL A- 50 $ # Proposed cash credit facility of Rs.30 million interchangeable with letter of credit /bank guarantee limits. Evonik Catalysts India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 130 Rating Watch Loan Fac with Positive Implications Floatels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Floatels India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 67.5 Assigned Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Fresh Pet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Fresh Pet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Fresh Pet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Loan Fac G V G Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed G V G Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 113.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 16.1 Reaffirmed Jai Kedarnath Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23 Assigned Loan Fac Jai Kedarnath Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned Jaldhaka Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Reaffirmed Kalokhe Stone Crusher CC CRISIL C 24 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kalokhe Stone Crusher TL CRISIL C 72 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kanak Agro Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Kanak Agro Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended Kun Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 160 Suspended Fac Leela Gold Designs Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Assigned Mahavir Coal Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 390 Suspended Malabar Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 70 Suspended Loan Fac Mirchandani and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Muthus Golden Rice Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Muthus Golden Rice Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22 Reaffirmed Omvir Singh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.3 Assigned Loan Fac Omvir Singh Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 47.9 Assigned Optiemus Infracom Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.550 million for bill discounting/invoice funding. Optiemus Infracom Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Optiemus Infracom Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 209.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Optiemus Infracom Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2160.6 Reaffirmed Orito Polyfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Orito Polyfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 166.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B P&M and Hi Tech Infrastructures LLP CC CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Pacific Jute Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Pacific Jute Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Parker Estate Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Parksons Packaging Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A 194.2 Reaffirmed Parksons Packaging Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A 819.1 Reaffirmed Parksons Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL A 11.3 Reaffirmed Parksons Packaging Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A 370 Reaffirmed Parksons Packaging Ltd WC Fac* CRISIL A 505 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Non Fund based Limits Powerlinks Transmission Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA+ 40 Reaffirmed Powerlinks Transmission Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 2300 Reaffirmed Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Suspended Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 715 Suspended Discounting Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 484.8 Suspended Loan Fac Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50.2 Suspended Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 18.3 Reaffirmed Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 138.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 23 Assigned Puri Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 693.6 Suspended Loan Fac Rinac India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Suspended Rinac India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 224 Suspended Loan Fac Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 607.5 Reaffirmed Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 162.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Sarda Eco Power Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Sarda Eco Power Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B- 108.5 Reaffirmed Saurer Embroidery Systems India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 11 Reaffirmed Saurer Embroidery Systems India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Saurer Embroidery Systems India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 31.5 Reaffirmed Saurer Embroidery Systems India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Saurer Embroidery Systems India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Senator Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Senator Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Downgraded from CRISIL B Senator Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 92.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shakti International Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed $Includes sublimit for cash credit of Rs.75.0 million. Shakti International Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed ^Includes sublimit for cash credit of Rs.75.0 million. Sir Padampat Singhania University Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended Loan Fac Sir Padampat Singhania University Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 110 Suspended Solace Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 187 Assigned Transpole Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1000 Suspended Transpole Logistics Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 1000 Suspended Trivandrum Apollo Towers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 33228.1 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed *Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 2011.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)