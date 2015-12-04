Dec 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A K Lumbers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed A K Lumbers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Aditya Auto Products and Engineering Vendor Financing CRISIL A2 25 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Aditya Auto Products and Engineering Packing Credit CRISIL A2 238.5 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Aditya Auto Products and Engineering LOC CRISIL A2 61.5 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Aditya Auto Products and Engineering Export Packing CRISIL A2 60 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Credit Ammann Apollo India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed (Inland/Import)# Ammann Apollo India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 100 Assigned Anjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed B.L. Agro Oils Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 128.4 Reaffirmed Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 18 Reaffirmed Busthan Al Wathaniya Export Packing CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Credit Busthan Al Wathaniya Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Negotiation Grand Auto Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Himalayan Infracorp Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Himalayan Infracorp Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Hind Hydraulics and Engineers(Prop. BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Hind Fluid Power Pvt Ltd) Mili Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Narain Printers and Binders LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned Narain Printers and Binders Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Precision Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed R.L. Foods Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned; Foreign Currency Suspension revoked RKB Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ RKB Global Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1455 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Voestalpine VAE VKN India Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A K Lumbers Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ A K Lumbers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 328.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 61.6 Reaffirmed Aditya Auto Products and Engineering Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Aditya Auto Products and Engineering CC CRISIL BBB+ 265 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Alstone Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Alstone Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Alstone Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Ammann Apollo India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, packing credit/packing credit foreign currency, and post-shipment credit Anjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Anjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 730 Reaffirmed ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1295 Reaffirmed B.L. Agro Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2750 Reaffirmed B.L. Agro Oils Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 1050 Reaffirmed B.L. Agro Oils Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed B.L. Agro Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 591.6 Assigned Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Busthan Al Wathaniya TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Grand Auto Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Grand Auto Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Hansraj Agrofresh Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20.1 Assigned Hansraj Agrofresh Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 34.6 Assigned Himalayan Infracorp Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Loan Fac Himalayan Infracorp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Hind Hydraulics and Engineers(Prop. CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from Hind Fluid Power Pvt Ltd) CRISIL B Hind Hydraulics and Engineers(Prop. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 98.9 Upgraded from Hind Fluid Power Pvt Ltd) Loan Fac CRISIL B Hind Hydraulics and Engineers(Prop. TL CRISIL B+ 6.1 Upgraded from Hind Fluid Power Pvt Ltd) CRISIL B Mili Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Mili Steels Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Mili Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Loan Fac Narain Printers and Binders TL CRISIL B- 62.7 Assigned Narain Printers and Binders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.3 Assigned Loan Fac Narain Printers and Binders CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned OB Infrastructure Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB (SO)3490 Reaffirmed Picasso Home Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Picasso Home Products Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Picasso Home Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Precision Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.30 million of Buyer's credit. R.L. Foods CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned; Suspension revoked R.L. Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 160 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked RKB Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 325 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- SCC Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- SCC Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 535 Downgraded from CRISIL B- SCC Builders Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shyam Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 228 Reaffirmed Shyam Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 155 Assigned Loan Fac ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions LOC & BG CRISIL A+ 1750 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Trident Infra Homes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 400 Assigned Voestalpine VAE VKN India Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL BBB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Voestalpine VAE VKN India Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Voestalpine VAE VKN India Pvt. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)