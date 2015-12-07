Dec 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abirami Electronics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 77 Reaffirmed Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL A4+ 7.9 Suspended Line of Credit Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 630 Suspended Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Fund Based CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended WC Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Arihant Printers BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Reaffirmed Deekay Electricals Channel Financing CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Devas Engineering Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Dhruv Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ganpati Minetech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Ginni Filaments Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25.3 Reaffirmed Ginni Filaments Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ginni Filaments Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit Ginni Filaments Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 449.1 Reaffirmed Ginni Filaments Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 125.6 Reaffirmed Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Global Steel Company BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Global Steel Company LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Goldstar Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 117.3 Reaffirmed Hemraj Rice Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reassigned Hemraj Rice Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Lasa Laboratory Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 310 Reaffirmed MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Pinnacle Nexus Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Pinnacle Nexus Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Ram Leather Apparels Export Bill CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Purchase Ram Leather Apparels LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Ram Leather Apparels Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Suspended Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 11 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Saraca Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Saraca Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Seko Bec Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Seko Bec Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 33.4 Assigned Sri Krishna I-Tech and Management BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd Tornado Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 185 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 535 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 380 Reaffirmed United Fortune International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed United Fortune International Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Universal Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Veeral Controls Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Vishal Infraglobal Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 470 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abirami Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Abirami Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12 Suspended Abirami Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 53 Suspended Loan Fac Aiswaryalakshmi Gold and Diamonds CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended Aiswaryalakshmi Gold and Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Suspended Loan Fac Aiswaryalakshmi Gold and Diamonds TL CRISIL B 7 Suspended Akash Pet Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27 Suspended Akash Pet Containers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 33 Suspended Akash Pet Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Akash Pet Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Loan Fac Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 413 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 78.6 Suspended Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 8.1 Reaffirmed Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 104.7 Assigned Loan Fac Arihant Printers CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Arihant Printers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arihant Printers TL CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Auma India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 60 Notice of Withdrawal Core Indo Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Suspended Devas Engineering Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Suspended Devas Engineering Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 41.5 Suspended Devas Engineering Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 18.5 Suspended Dhruv Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Dhruv Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Divine Constructions CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Ganpati Minetech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ganpati Minetech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Ginni Filaments Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1750.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ginni Filaments Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 229.7 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL BB Ginni Filaments Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 307.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ginni Filaments Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1603.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ginni Filaments Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 188.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 157 Reaffirmed Global Steel Company LT Loan CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Global Steel Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Goldstar Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Goldstar Polymers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Goldstar Polymers Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Guru Gobind Food & Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Guru Gobind Food & Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Heena Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Heena Enterprises Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Hemraj Rice Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Hemraj Rice Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Hilton Motors CC CRISIL D 7 Suspended Hilton Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL D 80 Suspended Fac Hilton Motors TL CRISIL D 8 Suspended Idasa India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 79 Reaffirmed Idasa India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 46 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J H V Sugar Ltd CC CRISIL B- 500 Suspended J.C. Brothers Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 620 Suspended J.C. Brothers Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 140 Suspended Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 23412.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 4200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4240 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Lasa Laboratory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Lasa Laboratory Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 190 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ M.G.B. Mobiles CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed M.G.B. Mobiles Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) M.G.B. Mobiles LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Mahalakshmi Plaaza TL CRISIL D 230 Suspended Manasa Quality Enterprises Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed Credit* * includes a sub-limit of Rs.200 million of Cash Credit Manasa Quality Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 257.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Navkar Sugars CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned Navkar Sugars Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Loan Fac Navkar Sugars CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned Navkar Sugars Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Loan Fac Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 710 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL BB+ 367 Downgraded Commercial from CRISIL Borrowings BBB+ Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 863 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ P. R. Packing Service Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed P. R. Packing Service Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P. R. Packing Service TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Parinee Shelters Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 640 Reaffirmed Premier Carworld Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 375 Upgraded from CRISIL B Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3 Suspended R.K. Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 127.5 Reaffirmed R.K. Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Radhee Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 105 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Radhee Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Raheem Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Raheem Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raheem Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10.5 Assigned Credit Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 38.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Saraca Laboratories Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed *fully interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit and bill discounting limits Saraca Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed *fully interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit and bill discounting limits Saraca Laboratories Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 225 Reaffirmed Credit* *fully interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit and bill discounting limits Saraca Laboratories Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Seko Bec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Seko Bec Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shakti Breeding India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 54.7 Assigned Shakti Breeding India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned Shakti Breeding India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.3 Assigned Loan Fac Shalin Infrastructure LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BB 38.8 Assigned Sri Krishna I-Tech and Management Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 420 Suspended Solutions Pvt Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking. Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA(SO) 8900 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC^ CRISIL AA(SO) 17000 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with buyers credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.2000 million. Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 273.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 251.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Export Packing - 50 Notice of Credit@ Withdrawal @Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency/post-shipment credit in foreign currency. TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LOC# - 60 Notice of Withdrawal #Interchangeable with Stand by Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.10 million, Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.40 million, Buyers Credit to the extent of TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan% - 350 Notice of Withdrawal %Interchangeable with export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/post-shipment credit in foreign currency. TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd WC TL* - 100 Notice of Withdrawal *Fully interchangeable with pre- and post-shipment credit. TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Export Packing - 200 Notice of Credit** Withdrawal **Interchangeable with cash credit/working capital demand loan (WCDL)/packing credit in foreign currency/post-shipment credit in foreign currency. TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 33.9 Reaffirmed TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 253.1 Notice of Withdrawal Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 780 Reaffirmed Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tornado Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Transpek Industry Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 144.7 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 176.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Transpek Industry Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 59.1 Reaffirmed Tyche Diecast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Tyche Diecast Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Universal Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Veeral Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Veeral Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Vibrant Content Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vibrant Content Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Vishal Infraglobal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)