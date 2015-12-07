Dec 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abirami Electronics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 77 Reaffirmed
Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL A4+ 7.9 Suspended
Line of Credit
Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 630 Suspended
Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Fund Based CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended
WC
Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Arihant Printers BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Reaffirmed
Deekay Electricals Channel Financing CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended
Devas Engineering Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Dhruv Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Ganpati Minetech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Ginni Filaments Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25.3 Reaffirmed
Ginni Filaments Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ginni Filaments Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ginni Filaments Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 449.1 Reaffirmed
Ginni Filaments Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 125.6 Reaffirmed
Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Global Steel Company BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Global Steel Company LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Goldstar Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed
Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 117.3 Reaffirmed
Hemraj Rice Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reassigned
Hemraj Rice Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Lasa Laboratory Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 310 Reaffirmed
MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Pinnacle Nexus Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
Pinnacle Nexus Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Ram Leather Apparels Export Bill CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Purchase
Ram Leather Apparels LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Ram Leather Apparels Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Suspended
Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 11 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Saraca Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Saraca Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed
Seko Bec Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Seko Bec Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 33.4 Assigned
Sri Krishna I-Tech and Management BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Solutions Pvt Ltd
Tornado Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 185 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 535 Reaffirmed
Transpek Industry Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed
Transpek Industry Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 380 Reaffirmed
United Fortune International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
United Fortune International Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Universal Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended
Veeral Controls Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Vishal Infraglobal Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 470 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abirami Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Abirami Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12 Suspended
Abirami Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 53 Suspended
Loan Fac
Aiswaryalakshmi Gold and Diamonds CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended
Aiswaryalakshmi Gold and Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Aiswaryalakshmi Gold and Diamonds TL CRISIL B 7 Suspended
Akash Pet Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27 Suspended
Akash Pet Containers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 33 Suspended
Akash Pet Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Akash Pet Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Loan Fac
Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 413 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 78.6 Suspended
Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 8.1 Reaffirmed
Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 104.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Arihant Printers CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Arihant Printers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Arihant Printers TL CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Auma India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 60 Notice of
Withdrawal
Core Indo Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Suspended
Devas Engineering Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Suspended
Devas Engineering Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 41.5 Suspended
Devas Engineering Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 18.5 Suspended
Dhruv Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
Dhruv Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Divine Constructions CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Ganpati Minetech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ganpati Minetech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Ginni Filaments Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1750.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Ginni Filaments Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 229.7 Downgraded
Limits from CRISIL BB
Ginni Filaments Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 307.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Ginni Filaments Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1603.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Ginni Filaments Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 188.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed
Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 157 Reaffirmed
Global Steel Company LT Loan CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Global Steel Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Goldstar Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Goldstar Polymers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Goldstar Polymers Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Guru Gobind Food & Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Guru Gobind Food & Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed
Heena Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Heena Enterprises Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Hemraj Rice Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Hemraj Rice Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Hilton Motors CC CRISIL D 7 Suspended
Hilton Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL D 80 Suspended
Fac
Hilton Motors TL CRISIL D 8 Suspended
Idasa India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 79 Reaffirmed
Idasa India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 46 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
J H V Sugar Ltd CC CRISIL B- 500 Suspended
J.C. Brothers Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 620 Suspended
J.C. Brothers Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 140 Suspended
Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 23412.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 4200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4240 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB-
Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Lasa Laboratory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Lasa Laboratory Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 190 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
M.G.B. Mobiles CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
M.G.B. Mobiles Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
M.G.B. Mobiles LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Mahalakshmi Plaaza TL CRISIL D 230 Suspended
Manasa Quality Enterprises Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed
Credit*
* includes a sub-limit of Rs.200 million of Cash Credit
Manasa Quality Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed
Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 230 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 257.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Navkar Sugars CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned
Navkar Sugars Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Navkar Sugars CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned
Navkar Sugars Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 710 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL BB+ 367 Downgraded
Commercial from CRISIL
Borrowings BBB+
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 863 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
P. R. Packing Service Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed
P. R. Packing Service Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
P. R. Packing Service TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Parinee Shelters Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 640 Reaffirmed
Premier Carworld Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 375 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended
Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3 Suspended
R.K. Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 127.5 Reaffirmed
R.K. Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Radhee Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 105 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Radhee Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Raheem Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Raheem Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Raheem Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10.5 Assigned
Credit
Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 38.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Saraca Laboratories Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed
*fully interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit and bill discounting limits
Saraca Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
*fully interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit and bill discounting limits
Saraca Laboratories Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 225 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*fully interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit and bill discounting limits
Saraca Laboratories Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Seko Bec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Seko Bec Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Shakti Breeding India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 54.7 Assigned
Shakti Breeding India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned
Shakti Breeding India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shalin Infrastructure LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned
Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BB 38.8 Assigned
Sri Krishna I-Tech and Management Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 420 Suspended
Solutions Pvt Ltd
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of undertaking.
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA(SO) 8900 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC^ CRISIL AA(SO) 17000 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with buyers credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.2000 million.
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 273.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 251.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Export Packing - 50 Notice of
Credit@ Withdrawal
@Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency/post-shipment credit in foreign
currency.
TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LOC# - 60 Notice of
Withdrawal
#Interchangeable with Stand by Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.10 million, Bank Guarantee
to the extent of Rs.40 million, Buyers Credit to the extent of
TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan% - 350 Notice of
Withdrawal
%Interchangeable with export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/post-shipment
credit in foreign currency.
TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd WC TL* - 100 Notice of
Withdrawal
*Fully interchangeable with pre- and post-shipment credit.
TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Export Packing - 200 Notice of
Credit** Withdrawal
**Interchangeable with cash credit/working capital demand loan (WCDL)/packing credit in foreign
currency/post-shipment credit in foreign currency.
TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 33.9 Reaffirmed
TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 253.1 Notice of
Withdrawal
Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 780 Reaffirmed
Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tornado Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 170 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Transpek Industry Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed
Transpek Industry Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 144.7 Reaffirmed
Transpek Industry Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 176.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Transpek Industry Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 59.1 Reaffirmed
Tyche Diecast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Tyche Diecast Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
Universal Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Veeral Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Veeral Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vibrant Content Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vibrant Content Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned
Vishal Infraglobal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)