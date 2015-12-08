Dec 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Engineers - Karnal BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ark Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed ASL Marketing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended ASL Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Hues India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded Purchase from CRIISL A4 Bhargavi Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Delta Iron and Steel Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 935 Reaffirmed Delta Iron and Steel Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 615 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DJPR Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Emmbros AutoComp Ltd BG CRISIL A3 13 Assigned Gayson and Co Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 500 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4+ Gayson and Co Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Gayson and Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Gayson and Co Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 200.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed Hues India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRIISL A4 J.S.V Motors and Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 125 Assigned Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Modern India Con-Cast Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1413.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mech Well Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Mili Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Nupur Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 2.3 Suspended O.P.S. International LOC CRISIL A4 140 Assigned OM Prakash Satish Kumar LOC CRISIL A4 230 Assigned Paras Glass Ware Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30.2 Reaffirmed Rabobank International CD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.5.0 Billion Reddy Agro Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6.9 Assigned Samman Lal Sher Singh Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Stainlay India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Notice of Discounting Withdrawal Transoceanic Agro Comm Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1490 Reaffirmed TRP Sealing Systems India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed TRP Sealing Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed UPL Environmental Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Assigned Vaishnovi Infra tech Ltd BG CRISIL A4 550 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agroha Colourtec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Agroha Colourtec Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 27 Suspended Discounting Agroha Colourtec Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 209.4 Suspended Loan Fac Agroha Colourtec Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 83.6 Suspended Allied Engineers - Karnal CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ark Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed ASL Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended ASL Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Astonfield Solar (Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 7.8 Suspended Loan Fac Astonfield Solar (Rajasthan) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 532.2 Suspended Avant Trading Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Avant Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Loan Fac B.P.Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 38 Assigned B.P.Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 22 Assigned Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 9.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Bhargavi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Bhargavi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 45 Suspended C P Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed C P Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed C P Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 78 Reaffirmed Delta Iron and Steel Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed DJPR Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Emmbros AutoComp Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17.8 Assigned Emmbros AutoComp Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned * Interchangeable with export packing credit of around Rs.20.0 million Finvent Finance and Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 210 Assigned Loan Fac Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 500 Assigned Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 750 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ #Includes sub-limit of Rs.150 million for export packing credit. Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ @Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 692.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A+ Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 403.1 Assigned Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd CC## CRISIL A 210 Reaffirmed ## Includes sublimit of Rs.80 million for export packing credit Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 102.1 Reaffirmed Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 78.3 Assigned Loan Fac Harshna Ice and Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Hues India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRIISL A4 Hues India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 47.5 Downgraded Credit from CRIISL B Hues India Pvt Ltd Propsed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 3.1 Downgraded Fac from CRIISL B Hues India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 4.5 Downgraded from CRIISL B Image Broadcasting India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 104 Suspended Loan Fac Image Broadcasting India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 196 Suspended J.S.V Motors and Constructions Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Fac J.S.V Motors and Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 66.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J.S.V Motors and Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8.8 Assigned JLDM Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended JLDM Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended K L R Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 325 Suspended K L R Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 13.4 Suspended K L R Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 161.6 Suspended Kamson Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 8.5 Suspended Kamson Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 97 Suspended Kanaka Durga Cotton Mills CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Kanaka Durga Cotton Mills TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended Khetan Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Khetan Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13.4 Reaffirmed Krish Cereals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Krish Cereals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Krish Cereals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Krishna Godavari Power Utilities Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1021.9 Suspended Kundan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 230 Reaffirmed Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 60 Reaffirmed Mahavir Eco Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 147.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahavir Synthesis Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Mech Well Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Mili Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Mili Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mili Steels Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Modern India Con-Cast Ltd CC CRISIL D 104.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Modern India Con-Cast Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 353.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Modern India Con-Cast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 120.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Modern India Con-Cast Ltd TL CRISIL D 282.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Modern India Con-Cast Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 795.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Naga Satya Srikanth Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Naga Satya Srikanth Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 22.9 Suspended Naga Satya Srikanth Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 7.1 Suspended Nupur Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Nupur Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 37.7 Suspended O.P.S. International CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned OM Prakash Satish Kumar CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Paras Glass Ware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Paras Glass Ware Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- R. P. Printers BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B R. P. Printers CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B R. P. Printers TL CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B Reddy Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Rohan Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 115 Reaffirmed Rohan Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Samman Lal Sher Singh Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended Sandeep Seeds and Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Suspended Shri Ram Comtrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Society of Catholic Apostolate Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 92.8 Suspended Loan Fac Society of Catholic Apostolate TL CRISIL D 127.2 Suspended Sri Sai Venkateshwara Agro Industries CC CRISIL D 36 Suspended Sri Sai Venkateshwara Agro Industries SME Credit CRISIL D 5 Suspended Sri Sai Venkateshwara Agro Industries TL CRISIL D 15 Suspended Terai Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 280 Reaffirmed Transoceanic Agro Comm Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB TRP Sealing Systems India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.20 Million for Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Foreign Usance Bill Discounting TRP Sealing Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned UPL Environmental Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Vaishnovi Infra tech Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.