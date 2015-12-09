Dec 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alchem International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 295 Reaffirmed Credit** **100% interchange ability with Foreign Bill Purchase and Foreign Bill Discounting facility Alchem International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 44 Reaffirmed Forward Alchem International Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 45 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Alchem International Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Packing Credit All Services Global Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Assigned Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd EPCG Guarantee (ST)CRISIL A3 1.1 Suspended Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 140 Suspended Asian Leather Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Asian Leather Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Credit Asian Leather Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Asian Leather Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Asian Leather Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Credit Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed @Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable. Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 154.8 Reaffirmed Credit Agricole Corporate and Rating CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Investment Bank Deco Gold Glazed Tiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D DSP Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd Rating CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd Rating CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Edicon Pneumatic Tool Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Edicon Pneumatic Tool Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Credit Empire Silk Wvg Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Empire Silk Wvg Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt LtdRating CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Hero Motors Ltd CP CRISIL A1+(SO)*150 Reaffirmed *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees from Hero Cycles Ltd Jindal Hotels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue ^ CRISIL A1+ 45000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis. JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue ^ CRISIL A1+ 31000 Withdrawn ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis. K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and BG CRISIL A3+ 1470 Suspended Projects Pvt Ltd K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Suspended Projects Pvt Ltd K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 57.5 Suspended Projects Pvt Ltd KN Interior Designs and Engineering Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 3.5 Suspended Ltd Kyori Oremin Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended Kyori Oremin Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1420 Suspended L&T Shipbuilding Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 15500 Assigned L&T Shipbuilding Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A1+ 1300 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 ^100 per cent two-way interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee limits is permitted. L&T Shipbuilding Ltd LOC $ CRISIL A1+ 3250 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 $ Including sub-limit of Rs.2350 million for bank guarantee L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3550 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed under LOC Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed MT Educare Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed MT Educare Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 330 Watch Developing Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 666 Developing Implications Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 159 Developing Loan Fac Implications Rabobank International Rating CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Suspended S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Suspended S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 1 Suspended S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 6.5 Suspended Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5.5 Suspended Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Suspended Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 4.5 Suspended UPL Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.5.0 Billion UPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6500 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd FD FAA Reaffirmed Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd FD FA 350 Developing Implications LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahalia Money Exchange and Financial Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 120 Notice of Services Pvt Ltd Withdrawal Alchem International Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 85 Reaffirmed Alchem International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed Credit* *Aggregate of Cash Credit (CC), Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL), Usance Letter of Credit (ULC), Pre Shipment Lines not to exceed Rs.130 Million Alchem International Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 12.4 Reaffirmed Alchem International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Alchem International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 80 Assigned All Services Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned All Services Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac All Services Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 717.5 Suspended Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 274.7 Suspended Loan Fac Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 85 Suspended Credit Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 996.1 Suspended Asian Leather Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B.L. Agro Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2750 Reaffirmed B.L. Agro Oils Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with LC B.L. Agro Oils Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned B.L. Agro Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 590 Reaffirmed BNP Paribas Rating FAAA/ CRISIL Reaffirmed A1+ BNP Paribas Securities India Pvt Ltd Rating CRISIL AA+ Reaffirmed Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Suspended Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 24.3 Suspended Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 233.2 Suspended Loan Fac Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 2780.8 Reaffirmed Daon Auto Parts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Deco Gold Glazed Tiles Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Deco Gold Glazed Tiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Deco Gold Glazed Tiles Ltd TL CRISIL B- 59.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Deepjyot Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Deepjyot Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 36 Reaffirmed Edicon Pneumatic Tool Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned Currency TL Edicon Pneumatic Tool Co. Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Assigned Credit Edicon Pneumatic Tool Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Assigned Edicon Pneumatic Tool Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Edicon Pneumatic Tool Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Empire Silk Wvg Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 38.5 Assigned Empire Silk Wvg Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Assigned Loan Fac Empire Silk Wvg Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Assigned Jewel Cast Gold Loan CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Jindal Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Jindal Hotels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jindal Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 465.5 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JP Morgan Securities India Pvt Ltd Rating CRISIL AA+ Reaffirmed Jupiter Petrochem Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 150 Notice of Withdrawal K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and CC CRISIL BBB 200 Suspended Projects Pvt Ltd K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended Projects Pvt Ltd Credit Kalanikethan Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended Kalanikethan Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended KN Interior Designs and Engineering Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Ltd Krishna Valley Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1 Suspended Loan Fac Krishna Valley Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 92.2 Suspended Kyori Oremin Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Suspended L&T Shipbuilding Ltd BG ^ CRISIL AA- 5200 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ ^100 per cent two-way interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee limits is permitted. L&T Shipbuilding Ltd BG @ CRISIL AA- 4150 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ @ Including sub-limit of Rs.3000 million towards letter of credit. L&T Shipbuilding Ltd FB Fac * CRISIL AA- 4250 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ * One-way interchangeability of upto 50 per cent from fund-based working capital limits to non-fund-based working capital limits is permitted to the extent of L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed BG # CRISIL AA- 5050 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ # Including sub-limit if any towards letter of credit. L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 3250 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL A+ L&T Shipbuilding Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 25310 Reaffirmed Manickbag Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Suspended Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB 14 Upgraded from Gold Card CRISIL BB- Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 356 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 198.3 Assigned Neel Sarovar Buildtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Prasad Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 27 Suspended Prasad Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 31.6 Suspended Loan Fac Prasad Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB- 81.4 Suspended PRT Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 280 Suspended Pudumjee Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 140 Watch Developing Pudumjee Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 90 Watch Loan Fac Developing Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Developing Implications Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 120.2 Developing Loan Fac Implications Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A- 699.4 Developing Implications Rabo India Finance Ltd Rating CRISIL AAA/ A1+ Reaffirmed Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 107.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD CRISIL A 10000 Negative Implications Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Bond CRISIL A 1250 Negative Implications Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 10000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended Savitri Education Foundation TL CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed Seven Islands Shipping Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 1750 Reaffirmed Seven Islands Shipping Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed Seven Islands Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1355 Reaffirmed Shivam Masala Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended Torrid Motors CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Torrid Motors TL CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ UPL Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 11500 Reaffirmed * fully interchangeable between Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan, FCNRB, packing credit in INR, packing credit in foreign currency, export bill discounting in INR and foreign currency, Buyers credit for imports and domestic purchases and Domestic sales bill discounting. UPL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Victor Reinz India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Suspended Victor Reinz India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Suspended Loan Fac Vishwanath Spinnerz India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 497.9 Assigned Vishwanath Spinnerz India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 200 Assigned Vishwanath Spinnerz India Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 62.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)