Dec 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 8, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alchem International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 295 Reaffirmed
Credit**
**100% interchange ability with Foreign Bill Purchase and Foreign Bill Discounting facility
Alchem International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 44 Reaffirmed
Forward
Alchem International Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 45 Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Alchem International Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed
Packing Credit
All Services Global Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Assigned
Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd EPCG Guarantee (ST)CRISIL A3 1.1 Suspended
Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 140 Suspended
Asian Leather Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed
Asian Leather Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Credit
Asian Leather Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Asian Leather Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed
Asian Leather Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
Credit
Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed
@Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable.
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 154.8 Reaffirmed
Credit Agricole Corporate and Rating CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed
Investment Bank
Deco Gold Glazed Tiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
DSP Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd Rating CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed
DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd Rating CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed
Edicon Pneumatic Tool Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
Edicon Pneumatic Tool Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A3 40 Assigned
Credit
Empire Silk Wvg Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Assigned
Credit & Export
Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Empire Silk Wvg Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt LtdRating CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed
Hero Motors Ltd CP CRISIL A1+(SO)*150 Reaffirmed
*Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees from Hero Cycles Ltd
Jindal Hotels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue ^ CRISIL A1+ 45000 Assigned
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis.
JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue ^ CRISIL A1+ 31000 Withdrawn
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis.
K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and BG CRISIL A3+ 1470 Suspended
Projects Pvt Ltd
K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Suspended
Projects Pvt Ltd
K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 57.5 Suspended
Projects Pvt Ltd
KN Interior Designs and Engineering Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 3.5 Suspended
Ltd
Kyori Oremin Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended
Kyori Oremin Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1420 Suspended
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 15500 Assigned
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A1+ 1300 Upgraded from
CRISIL A1
^100 per cent two-way interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee limits is
permitted.
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd LOC $ CRISIL A1+ 3250 Upgraded from
CRISIL A1
$ Including sub-limit of Rs.2350 million for bank guarantee
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3550 Upgraded from
CRISIL A1
Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
MT Educare Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
MT Educare Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed
Pudumjee Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 330 Watch
Developing
Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 666 Developing
Implications
Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 159 Developing
Loan Fac Implications
Rabobank International Rating CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed
Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Suspended
S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Suspended
S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 1 Suspended
S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 6.5 Suspended
Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5.5 Suspended
Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Suspended
Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 4.5 Suspended
UPL Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.5.0 Billion
UPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6500 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd FD FAA Reaffirmed
Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd FD FA 350 Developing
Implications
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ahalia Money Exchange and Financial Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 120 Notice of
Services Pvt Ltd Withdrawal
Alchem International Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 85 Reaffirmed
Alchem International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*Aggregate of Cash Credit (CC), Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL), Usance Letter of Credit
(ULC), Pre Shipment Lines not to exceed Rs.130 Million
Alchem International Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 12.4 Reaffirmed
Alchem International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Alchem International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 80 Assigned
All Services Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
All Services Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
All Services Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned
Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 717.5 Suspended
Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 274.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 85 Suspended
Credit
Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 996.1 Suspended
Asian Leather Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
B.L. Agro Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2750 Reaffirmed
B.L. Agro Oils Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with LC
B.L. Agro Oils Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned
B.L. Agro Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 590 Reaffirmed
BNP Paribas Rating FAAA/ CRISIL Reaffirmed
A1+
BNP Paribas Securities India Pvt Ltd Rating CRISIL AA+ Reaffirmed
Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Suspended
Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 24.3 Suspended
Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 233.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 2780.8 Reaffirmed
Daon Auto Parts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Deco Gold Glazed Tiles Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Deco Gold Glazed Tiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Deco Gold Glazed Tiles Ltd TL CRISIL B- 59.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Deepjyot Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Deepjyot Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 36 Reaffirmed
Edicon Pneumatic Tool Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned
Currency TL
Edicon Pneumatic Tool Co. Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Assigned
Credit
Edicon Pneumatic Tool Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Assigned
Edicon Pneumatic Tool Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Edicon Pneumatic Tool Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned
Empire Silk Wvg Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 38.5 Assigned
Empire Silk Wvg Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Empire Silk Wvg Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Assigned
Jewel Cast Gold Loan CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Jindal Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Jindal Hotels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jindal Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 465.5 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JP Morgan Securities India Pvt Ltd Rating CRISIL AA+ Reaffirmed
Jupiter Petrochem Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 150 Notice of
Withdrawal
K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and CC CRISIL BBB 200 Suspended
Projects Pvt Ltd
K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended
Projects Pvt Ltd Credit
Kalanikethan Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended
Kalanikethan Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended
KN Interior Designs and Engineering Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Ltd
Krishna Valley Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Krishna Valley Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 92.2 Suspended
Kyori Oremin Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Suspended
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd BG ^ CRISIL AA- 5200 Upgraded from
CRISIL A+
^100 per cent two-way interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee limits is
permitted.
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd BG @ CRISIL AA- 4150 Upgraded from
CRISIL A+
@ Including sub-limit of Rs.3000 million towards letter of credit.
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd FB Fac * CRISIL AA- 4250 Upgraded from
CRISIL A+
* One-way interchangeability of upto 50 per cent from fund-based working capital limits to
non-fund-based working capital limits is permitted to the extent of
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed BG # CRISIL AA- 5050 Upgraded from
CRISIL A+
# Including sub-limit if any towards letter of credit.
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 3250 Upgraded from
Limits CRISIL A+
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 25310 Reaffirmed
Manickbag Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Suspended
Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB 14 Upgraded from
Gold Card CRISIL BB-
Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 356 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 198.3 Assigned
Neel Sarovar Buildtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
Prasad Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 27 Suspended
Prasad Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 31.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Prasad Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB- 81.4 Suspended
PRT Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 280 Suspended
Pudumjee Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 140 Watch
Developing
Pudumjee Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 90 Watch
Loan Fac Developing
Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Developing
Implications
Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 120.2 Developing
Loan Fac Implications
Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A- 699.4 Developing
Implications
Rabo India Finance Ltd Rating CRISIL AAA/ A1+ Reaffirmed
Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 107.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD CRISIL A 10000 Negative
Implications
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Bond CRISIL A 1250 Negative
Implications
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 10000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S.R. Drugs and Intermediates Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended
Savitri Education Foundation TL CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed
Seven Islands Shipping Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 1750 Reaffirmed
Seven Islands Shipping Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed
Seven Islands Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1355 Reaffirmed
Shivam Masala Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended
Torrid Motors CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Torrid Motors TL CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
UPL Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 11500 Reaffirmed
* fully interchangeable between Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan, FCNRB, packing credit
in INR, packing credit in foreign currency, export bill discounting in INR and foreign currency,
Buyers credit for imports and domestic purchases and Domestic sales bill discounting.
UPL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Victor Reinz India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Suspended
Victor Reinz India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vishwanath Spinnerz India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 497.9 Assigned
Vishwanath Spinnerz India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 200 Assigned
Vishwanath Spinnerz India Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 62.1 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
