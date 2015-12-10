Dec 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LOC & BG * CRISIL A2+ 800 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 13 Suspended Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 67.1 Suspended Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 44.9 Suspended Loan Fac Apollo Tyres Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A1+ 6750 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee/ Letter of Undertaking or acceptances for buyers' credit/Packing Credit. Azico Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 11 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Bachmann Industries India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed BMA Stainless Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Suspended BMA Stainless Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Suspended BMA Stainless Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A3 25 Suspended Loan Fac Creative Polypack Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Euro Vistaa India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Ganesh Grains Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 47.5 Suspended Ganesh Grains Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3+ 11.8 Suspended Risk Limits Gerb Vibration Control Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB GNB Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Gupta Agencies BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Hariom Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Hero FinCorp Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 5550 Reaffirmed Hi-Technocrats Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 175 Suspended Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 250 Suspended *Includes sublimit of buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.100.0 million. IAC Electricals Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A3 100 Suspended * Includes sub limit of inland/import letter of credit of Rs.20 Million Jamshedpur Utilities and Services Co. BG CRISIL A2 700 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3 Jayanthi Exports Packing Credit CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 (Notice of Withdrawal) Jayanthi Exports Post Shipment CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 (Notice of Withdrawal) Jayanthi Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 65 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 (Notice of Withdrawal) Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 145 Suspended Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Suspended Jyoti Apparels Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Jyoti Apparels Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Jyoti Apparels Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kay Bee Industrial Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3 Suspended Kay Bee Industrial Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Suspended Kay Bee Industrial Alloys Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 100 Suspended Credit Kay Bee Industrial Alloys Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A2 95 Suspended Finance Khanna Traders and Engineers BG CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Khanna Traders and Engineers LOC Bill CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Discounting Khanna Traders and Engineers Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 25 Suspended Kumar Organic Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat Pvt LOC CRISIL A3+ 58.4 Suspended Ltd Makson Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 87.8 Reaffirmed Metal Forms Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Mini Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 35 Suspended Nemi Chem LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 55 Reaffirmed Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed $ includes sublimit of Rs 40 million of buyers credit Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A2 440 Reaffirmed Discounting## ## includes sublimit of Rs 50 million of LC Bill Discounting (Pending Confirmation) Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac*** CRISIL A2 260 Reaffirmed *** Overdraft facility is against Fixed Deposit Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL A2 96.5 Reaffirmed # Specific overdraft facility QH Talbros Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 140 Suspended R.S.Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 S.S. Fabricators and Manufacturers BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed S.S. Fabricators and Manufacturers LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Shailja Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 420 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 309.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A2 Shree Vaishnav Metal and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Shree Vaishnav Metal and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Shri S. M. Autade Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 227 Reaffirmed Shrimanta Shankar Academy BG CRISIL A3+ 20.1 Suspended Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Erode Pvt Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Erode Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Tirath Ram Ahuja Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Tirath Ram Ahuja Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 12 Assigned Tirath Ram Ahuja Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Loan Fac Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd ill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Urvarak Abhikaran Neemuch Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reassigned Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Retail Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL A- 2000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 11060 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Overdraft Fac ** CRISIL A- 4120 Reaffirmed **Fully Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1020 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aditya Birla Retail Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 3450 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2000 Reaffirmed Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended Apollo Tyres Ltd CC ** CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan /Foreign Currency Non-Repatriable(B)/ Buyers'Credit /OverDraft/ Foreign Bill Discounting /Export Bill Rece Apollo Tyres Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Azico Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 27 Downgraded from CRISIL B Azico Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 131 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bachmann Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Blueberry Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Blueberry Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed BMA Stainless Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 475 Suspended Creative Polypack Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Creative Polypack Ltd TL CRISIL A- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Euro Vistaa India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 73.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Euro Vistaa India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 53 Reaffirmed Ganesh Grains Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 470 Suspended Ganesh Grains Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 120.7 Suspended Loan Fac Ganesh Grains Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 350 Suspended Gerb Vibration Control Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Glowstar CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Glowstar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned Loan Fac GNB Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed GNB Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed GNB Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Limits Gupta Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned Loan Fac Gupta Agencies Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 62.5 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Gupta Agencies CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Guranditta Mal Mohan Lal CC CRISIL BB- 170 Assigned Hariom Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Hero FinCorp Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 2300 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 2750 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 4400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hi-Technocrats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Hi-Technocrats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Suspended Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 18.2 Suspended Loan Fac Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 188.5 Suspended IAC Electricals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended IAC Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Jamshedpur Utilities and Services Co. CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Jamshedpur Utilities and Services Co. LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 280 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Jamshedpur Utilities and Services Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 770 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 190 Suspended Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Suspended Loan Fac JP Morgan Mutual Fund JPMorgan India CRISIL BBBmfs Notice of Treasury Fund Withdrawal' Watch with Positive Implications' Kay Bee Industrial Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 57 Suspended Loan Fac Kay Bee Industrial Alloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 25 Suspended Kay Bee Industrial Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Suspended Keltech Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ketan Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed Ketan Motors Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Ketan Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Ketan Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khanna Traders and Engineers Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Khanna Traders and Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.5 Suspended Loan Fac Kritika Enterprises CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kumar Organic Products Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Kumar Organic Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 241.1 Reaffirmed Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 80 Suspended Ltd Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 53.1 Suspended Ltd Makson Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 46.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Makson Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 186.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Metal Forms Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Metal Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Metal Forms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 199 Reaffirmed Metal Forms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 113.5 Reaffirmed Mini Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Mini Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended *includes sublimit of Rs.45 Million of letter of credit and Rs.80 Million of bill discounting Mini Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended Loan Fac Mini Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended ^fully interchangable with bill discounting Nemi Chem CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Nemi Chem Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac One Stop Entertainment Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40.8 Suspended Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed ^ includes sublimit of Rs 20 million of bank guarantee (other business) Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 360 Reaffirmed * includes sub limit of Rs 50 million of working capital demand loan; Rs. 200 million will be utilised to meet the peak requirement, Cash Credit limits will b Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 53.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Patwa Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Patwa Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pragati Marine Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16.8 Reaffirmed Premium Chick Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 370 Suspended Premium Chick Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 270 Suspended Premium Foods CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Premium Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac QH Talbros Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Suspended QH Talbros Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac QH Talbros Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 355 Suspended R.S.Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed R.S.Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 305 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajan Jewellery CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 87.5 Reaffirmed Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 37.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 464.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ S.S. Fabricators and Manufacturers CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed S.S. Fabricators and Manufacturers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Samrudh Pharmacare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 105 Assigned Sesa Minerals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sesa Minerals Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sesa Minerals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Shailja Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Shree Baba Exports CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 470 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB+ Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 670.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Shree Vaishnav Metal and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Shree Vaishnav Metal and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 312.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Shree Vaishnav Metal and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 227.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Shri S. M. Autade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 93 Reaffirmed Shrimanta Shankar Academy TL CRISIL BBB 101.9 Suspended Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Erode Pvt Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Erode Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Erode Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 245 Reaffirmed Fac Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 72.5 Reaffirmed Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Urvarak Abhikaran Neemuch Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Urvarak Abhikaran Neemuch Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Urvarak Abhikaran Neemuch Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 390 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 137 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 135.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 28.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vinita Synthetic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Vinita Synthetic Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 0.6 Reaffirmed Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B 43 Reaffirmed Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 54.7 Reaffirmed Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)