Dec 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agsons Agencies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 250 Suspended Discounting Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3 70 Suspended Discounting Arunachal Timber Traders Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Assigned Asianol Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15.2 Reaffirmed Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 30.8 Suspended Forward Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1540 Suspended Bindra Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 350 Suspended Loan Fac Castwel Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Castwel Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Chamong Tee Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting * * Includes sub-limits of Foreign Usance Bills Purchase - Discounting (Order) up to Rs.250 million for cast iron and up to Rs.100 million for Tea Chamong Tee Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Chamong Tee Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 209 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+(SO) 2900 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by Tata Power Condor Footwear India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Suspended Euro Footwear Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 7 Suspended Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Generic Engineering and Construction LOC & BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 17.8 Suspended Forward Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) LOC CRISIL A3 890 Suspended Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Suspended Hillways Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Suspended Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Suspended IBC Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed IBC Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Credit IBC Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed IBC Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Loan Fac India Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed India Fashions Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed India Fashions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 77.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kannu Aditya India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 770 Suspended Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 26900 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3100 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned **Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned **Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Lavino Kapur Cottons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 62 Reaffirmed Lavino Kapur Cottons Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 372 Reaffirmed Credit Lavino Kapur Cottons Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxcon Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Suspended Lomex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Maa Joytara Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.7 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Millenium Road Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Nahar Colours and Coating Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Suspended Nahar Colours and Coating Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 10 Suspended Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 74 Reaffirmed Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Panasian Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Param Cylinder Liners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 17.1 Suspended PTC Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed PTC Energy Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 1250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Recos Soil Substrates Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with stand by letter of credit; includes sub limit of Rs.30 million of Buyers Credit Recos Soil Substrates Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Sai Life Sciences Ltd BG CRISIL A2 95 Suspended Sai Life Sciences Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 110 Suspended Seth Construction Co BG CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Seth Construction Co Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Lal Mahal Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2930 Suspended Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd (Raigarh LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Unit) Smart Controls India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned Steril- Gene Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reassigned Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Suspended Udaipur Beverages Ltd BG CRISIL A3 45 Suspended Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.3 Reassigned Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reassigned Usha Yarns Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Vinod H Patel BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A J Packaging Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Agsons Agencies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 2330 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Limit (PCL) and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency (PCFC) Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 550 Suspended Discounting Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Suspended Loan Fac Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended Credit Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 405 Suspended Loan Fac Al-Super Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended Al-Super Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 400 Suspended Loan Fac Al-Super Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended Aradhana Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Aradhana Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund CRISIL B- 7.9 Reaffirmed based Bk limits Arunachal Timber Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 67.5 Assigned Asianol Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 29 Reaffirmed Asianol Shipping Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asianol Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120.4 Reaffirmed Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Suspended Bindra Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 400 Suspended Loan Fac Bombay Intelligence Security India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 300 Assigned Castwel Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Castwel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Castwel Industries Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 8.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 58500 Reaffirmed Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd Buyer Credit CRISIL AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Limit*^ *Guaranteed by Tata Power; ^Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Working Capital Demand Loan Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA-(SO) 4800 Reaffirmed loan&* *Guaranteed by Tata Power Condor Footwear India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Suspended Dhansri Complex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Dhansri Complex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned Euro Footwear Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 6.5 Suspended Euro Footwear Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 50 Suspended Credit* *Inter-Changeability of Rs. 30 Million between Export Packing Credit & Foreign Bill Purchase Euro Footwear Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 47.5 Suspended Purchase* *Inter-Changeability of Rs. 30 Million between Export Packing Credit & Foreign Bill Purchase Euro Footwear Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 79 Suspended Loan Fac Euro Footwear Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 10 Suspended Credit Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 133.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 76.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Gajraj Flour Mill CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Gajraj Flour Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Generic Engineering and Construction CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Generic Engineering and Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended Gyan Sagar Foundation TL CRISIL BB 750 Reaffirmed Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2.5 Suspended Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 25 Suspended Credit Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 45.6 Suspended Loan Fac Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 31.4 Suspended Hillways Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended Hinduja International CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Hinduja International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Assigned Loan Fac Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Suspended Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 4.5 Suspended Loan Fac IBC Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed IBC Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B- 155 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Jeevan Jyoti Health Care and Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 465 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 330 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 35 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd TL CRISIL D 185 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kannu Aditya India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1980 Suspended Kannu Aditya India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250 Suspended Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** -- 20000 Withdrawn **Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 33500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 13150 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 23350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 1473420 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7900 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3290 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr KVR Prime Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Assigned Laxcon Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Suspended Laxcon Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 230 Suspended Lomex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Lomex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maa Joytara Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 44.5 Reaffirmed Maa Joytara Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 98.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maa Joytara Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Suspended Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 220 Suspended Maruti Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Maruti Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maruti Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 8.2 Reaffirmed Millenium Road Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Mithra Auto Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mithra Auto Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Muthoot Automotive India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Fac Nahar Colours and Coating Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240 Suspended Nahar Colours and Coating Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Nahar Colours and Coating Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 167.5 Suspended Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Suspended Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended New Engineering Works Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 32 Assigned New Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned New Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35.5 Assigned Loan Fac Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5.4 Reaffirmed Nova Agri Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Nova Agri Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Panasian Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Panasian Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 160 Assigned Loan Fac Param Cylinder Liners Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended Credit# #Includes sub limit of Rs.7.50 million of cash credit Param Cylinder Liners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17.9 Suspended PTC Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac * CRISIL A 1728 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.1600 million sub limit of Letter of Credit PTC Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 272 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Punjab Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed R D Golden Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Notice of Withdrawal Raj Breeders and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 183 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Raj Breeders and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 92 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Raj Breeders and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Raj Chick Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Raj Chick Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 133.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Raj Chick Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 16.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Ruhatiya Cotton and Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Safi Traders CC CRISIL BB- 202.5 Reaffirmed Sahara Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd Sahara ST Bond CRISIL AAAmfs Notice of Fund Withdrawal Sai Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 680 Suspended Sai Life Sciences Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 777 Suspended Sai Life Sciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 475 Suspended Loan Fac Sai Life Sciences Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 435 Suspended Sai Life Sciences Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 128 Suspended Credit Sansidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sansidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Shree Dwarkadhish Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shri Lal Mahal Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 8570 Suspended Shri Lal Mahal Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 500 Suspended Shriji Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Shriji Ginning and Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd (Raigarh CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Suspended Unit) Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd (Raigarh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Suspended Unit) Loan Fac Smart Controls India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9 Assigned Smart Controls India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Smart Controls India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 38 Assigned Loan Fac Smart Controls India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Sri Ramanjaneya Raw and Boiled Rice MillCC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Sri Ramanjaneya Raw and Boiled Rice MillLT Loan CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Steril- Gene Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Steril- Gene Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 183.2 Assigned Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Suspended Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 45 Suspended Credit Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 26.7 Suspended Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 127.5 Suspended Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 26 Suspended Loan Fac Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 945 Suspended Surya Laxmi Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Surya Laxmi Industries TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Terai Ispat & Trading Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed Udaipur Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Suspended Udaipur Beverages Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended Loan Fac Udaipur Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Auto loans CRISIL BB- 12.7 Reaffirmed Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Credit Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Reaffirmed Usha Yarns Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended Usha Yarns Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 80.3 Suspended V M Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed V M Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Vinod H Patel CC CRISIL BB 42.5 Assigned Wateredge Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 120 Assigned Yash Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Yash Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)