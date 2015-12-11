Dec 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 10, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agsons Agencies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed
Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Suspended
Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 250 Suspended
Discounting
Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3 70 Suspended
Discounting
Arunachal Timber Traders Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Assigned
Asianol Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15.2 Reaffirmed
Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 30.8 Suspended
Forward
Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1540 Suspended
Bindra Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 350 Suspended
Loan Fac
Castwel Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Castwel Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Chamong Tee Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed
Bills Purchase -
Discounting *
* Includes sub-limits of Foreign Usance Bills Purchase - Discounting (Order) up to Rs.250
million for cast iron and up to Rs.100 million for Tea
Chamong Tee Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Chamong Tee Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 209 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+(SO) 2900 Reaffirmed
*Guaranteed by Tata Power
Condor Footwear India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Suspended
Euro Footwear Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 7 Suspended
Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
*Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
Generic Engineering and Construction LOC & BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 17.8 Suspended
Forward
Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) LOC CRISIL A3 890 Suspended
Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Suspended
Hillways Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Suspended
Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Suspended
IBC Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
IBC Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed
Credit
IBC Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
IBC Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
India Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
India Fashions Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
India Fashions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 77.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Kannu Aditya India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 770 Suspended
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 26900 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3100 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned
**Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned
**Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed
Lavino Kapur Cottons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 62 Reaffirmed
Lavino Kapur Cottons Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 372 Reaffirmed
Credit
Lavino Kapur Cottons Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Laxcon Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Suspended
Lomex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed
Maa Joytara Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.7 Reaffirmed
Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended
Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Suspended
Millenium Road Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed
Nahar Colours and Coating Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Suspended
Nahar Colours and Coating Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 10 Suspended
Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 74 Reaffirmed
Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed
Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Panasian Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Param Cylinder Liners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 17.1 Suspended
PTC Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed
PTC Energy Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 1250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Recos Soil Substrates Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with stand by letter of credit; includes sub limit of Rs.30 million of Buyers
Credit
Recos Soil Substrates Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Sai Life Sciences Ltd BG CRISIL A2 95 Suspended
Sai Life Sciences Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 110 Suspended
Seth Construction Co BG CRISIL A3 100 Suspended
Seth Construction Co Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shri Lal Mahal Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2930 Suspended
Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd (Raigarh LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Suspended
Unit)
Smart Controls India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned
Steril- Gene Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reassigned
Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Suspended
Udaipur Beverages Ltd BG CRISIL A3 45 Suspended
Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.3 Reassigned
Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reassigned
Usha Yarns Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended
Vinod H Patel BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A J Packaging Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Agsons Agencies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 2330 Suspended
*Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Limit (PCL) and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency
(PCFC)
Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 550 Suspended
Discounting
Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Suspended
Loan Fac
Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended
Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended
Credit
Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 405 Suspended
Loan Fac
Al-Super Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended
Al-Super Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 400 Suspended
Loan Fac
Al-Super Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended
Aradhana Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
Aradhana Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund CRISIL B- 7.9 Reaffirmed
based Bk limits
Arunachal Timber Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 67.5 Assigned
Asianol Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 29 Reaffirmed
Asianol Shipping Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Asianol Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120.4 Reaffirmed
Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Suspended
Bindra Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 400 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bombay Intelligence Security India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 300 Assigned
Castwel Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Castwel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Castwel Industries Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 8.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 58500 Reaffirmed
Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd Buyer Credit CRISIL AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed
Limit*^
*Guaranteed by Tata Power; ^Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Working Capital Demand
Loan
Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA-(SO) 4800 Reaffirmed
loan&*
*Guaranteed by Tata Power
Condor Footwear India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Suspended
Dhansri Complex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Dhansri Complex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned
Euro Footwear Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 6.5 Suspended
Euro Footwear Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 50 Suspended
Credit*
*Inter-Changeability of Rs. 30 Million between Export Packing Credit & Foreign Bill Purchase
Euro Footwear Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 47.5 Suspended
Purchase*
*Inter-Changeability of Rs. 30 Million between Export Packing Credit & Foreign Bill Purchase
Euro Footwear Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 79 Suspended
Loan Fac
Euro Footwear Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 10 Suspended
Credit
Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 133.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 76.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Gajraj Flour Mill CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Gajraj Flour Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Generic Engineering and Construction CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Generic Engineering and Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended
Gyan Sagar Foundation TL CRISIL BB 750 Reaffirmed
Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2.5 Suspended
Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 25 Suspended
Credit
Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 45.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 31.4 Suspended
Hillways Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended
Hinduja International CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Hinduja International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Suspended
Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 4.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
IBC Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
IBC Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B- 155 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
Jeevan Jyoti Health Care and Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 465 Assigned
Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 330 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 35 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BB-
Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd TL CRISIL D 185 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Kannu Aditya India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1980 Suspended
Kannu Aditya India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** -- 20000 Withdrawn
**Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 33500 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 13150 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 23350 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 1473420 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7900 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3290 Reaffirmed
Debentures AAAr
KVR Prime Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Assigned
Laxcon Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Suspended
Laxcon Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 230 Suspended
Lomex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Lomex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maa Joytara Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 44.5 Reaffirmed
Maa Joytara Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 98.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maa Joytara Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed
Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Suspended
Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 220 Suspended
Maruti Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Maruti Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maruti Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 8.2 Reaffirmed
Millenium Road Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Mithra Auto Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Mithra Auto Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Muthoot Automotive India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Fac
Nahar Colours and Coating Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240 Suspended
Nahar Colours and Coating Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 12.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Nahar Colours and Coating Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 167.5 Suspended
Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Suspended
Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended
New Engineering Works Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 32 Assigned
New Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned
New Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5.4 Reaffirmed
Nova Agri Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Nova Agri Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Panasian Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Panasian Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 160 Assigned
Loan Fac
Param Cylinder Liners Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended
Credit#
#Includes sub limit of Rs.7.50 million of cash credit
Param Cylinder Liners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17.9 Suspended
PTC Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac * CRISIL A 1728 Reaffirmed
* Includes Rs.1600 million sub limit of Letter of Credit
PTC Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 272 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Punjab Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
R D Golden Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Notice of
Withdrawal
Raj Breeders and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 183 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Raj Breeders and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 92 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Raj Breeders and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B-
Raj Chick Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Raj Chick Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 133.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Raj Chick Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 16.2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B-
Ruhatiya Cotton and Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Safi Traders CC CRISIL BB- 202.5 Reaffirmed
Sahara Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd Sahara ST Bond CRISIL AAAmfs Notice of
Fund Withdrawal
Sai Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 680 Suspended
Sai Life Sciences Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 777 Suspended
Sai Life Sciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 475 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sai Life Sciences Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 435 Suspended
Sai Life Sciences Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 128 Suspended
Credit
Sansidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Sansidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Shree Dwarkadhish Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Shri Lal Mahal Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 8570 Suspended
Shri Lal Mahal Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 500 Suspended
Shriji Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed
Shriji Ginning and Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd (Raigarh CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Suspended
Unit)
Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd (Raigarh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Suspended
Unit) Loan Fac
Smart Controls India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9 Assigned
Smart Controls India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Smart Controls India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 38 Assigned
Loan Fac
Smart Controls India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Sri Ramanjaneya Raw and Boiled Rice MillCC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed
Sri Ramanjaneya Raw and Boiled Rice MillLT Loan CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
Steril- Gene Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Steril- Gene Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 183.2 Assigned
Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Suspended
Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 45 Suspended
Credit
Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sun Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 26.7 Suspended
Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 127.5 Suspended
Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 26 Suspended
Loan Fac
Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 945 Suspended
Surya Laxmi Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Surya Laxmi Industries TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Terai Ispat & Trading Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed
Udaipur Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Suspended
Udaipur Beverages Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended
Loan Fac
Udaipur Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended
Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Auto loans CRISIL BB- 12.7 Reaffirmed
Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Reaffirmed
Usha Yarns Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended
Usha Yarns Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 80.3 Suspended
V M Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed
V M Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Vinod H Patel CC CRISIL BB 42.5 Assigned
Wateredge Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 120 Assigned
Yash Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Yash Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
