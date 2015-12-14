Dec 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Reaffirmed ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Arafaath Travels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed ALP Non Woven Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 170 Reaffirmed Credit B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Negotiation B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 38 Reaffirmed Credit Bank of India CD CRISIL A1+ 300000 Reaffirmed BBK Shoes BG CRISIL A3+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Bhagyanagar India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Notice of Withdrawal Bhagyanagar India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Notice of Withdrawal BNP Paribas CDsProgramme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Chemetall India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2.5 Reaffirmed Chemetall India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 7.5 Reaffirmed E C Bose and Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 9000 Assigned *The issue will be used to undertake proprietary position in the public offer Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 6000 Assigned *The issue will be used to undertake proprietary position in the public offer Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 2500 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/open offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 2500 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/open offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Market-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 2000 Reaffirmed Debentures A1+r Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 45000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 73500 Reaffirmed EFD Induction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Assigned Ethix Clothing BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Excel Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ganga Acrowools Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 66 Upgraded from Credit & Export CRISIL A3+ Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting 4 4. Includes LC sublimit of Rs.50 million Ganga Acrowools Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A3+ Ganga Acrowools Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 25 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A3+ Ganga Acrowools Ltd LOC 5 CRISIL A2 45 Assigned 5. Includes bank guarantee (BG) sublimit of Rs.2.5 million Ganga Acrowools Ltd LOC 6 CRISIL A2 7.5 Assigned 6. Includes BG sublimit of Rs.1 million Ganga Acrowools Ltd LOC7 CRISIL A2 15 Assigned 7. Includes BG sublimit of Rs.1.5 million Gupta Infotech LOC CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned Gupta Infotech Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Suspended Jhajjar Power Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A3+ 1000 Suspended Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 370 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jindal Poly Films Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 3000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ **Comprises bank guarantees, which are interchangeable JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Assigned JWL Cold Store Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Assigned JWL Cold Store Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 20 Assigned JWR Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 19 Assigned Kumar Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL 5 Reaffirmed A4+ Nandilath G-Mart Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 360 Reaffirmed Niranjan Rai BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned NIS Management Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 21.7 Assigned Prakash Flexibles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 590 Reaffirmed Revathi Equipment Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 285 Reaffirmed RSI Softech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 1550 Reaffirmed Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Shah Coal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1550 Reaffirmed Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 320 Reaffirmed Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Solas Fire Safety Equipment Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Spice Retail Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 2050 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ *Includes sublimit of Rs.100 million bill discounting facility Spice Retail Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 1450 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Standard Chartered Investments and ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Loans India Ltd Surajbhan Rajkumar Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd Vendor financing CRISIL A4 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Torrent Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 22750 @ Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 @ Torrent Power Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 @ Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BNP Paribas FD Programme FAAA 192000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Infrastructure and Developers Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.2 Reaffirmed ALP Non Woven Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL B ALP Non Woven Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Arafaath Travels Pvt Ltd Auto loans CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Arafaath Travels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balaji Stake Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 85 Suspended Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL 30000 Assigned (Under Basel III) AAA Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL 15000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) AAA Bank of India Upper Tier II CRISIL 48370 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel AAA II) Bank of India Perpetual Tier I CRISIL 16830 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel AAA II) Bank of India Lower Tier II CRISIL 26600 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel AAA II) BBK Shoes Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BBK Shoes TL CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed Bhagyanagar Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Bhagyanagar Hotels Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 60 Suspended Fac Bhagyanagar Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 237 Suspended Bhagyanagar India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Bhagyanagar India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 190 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Bhagyanagar India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 910 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Bharath Reddy Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Suspended Bommidala Purnaiah Holdings Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B- 237.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bommidala Purnaiah Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Chemetall India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 55 Reaffirmed Chemetall India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chirag Developers CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Dasmesh Mechanical Works CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dasmesh Mechanical Works LT Loan CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dasmesh Mechanical Works TL CRISIL B- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL D DP Chocolates CC CRISIL BBB 85 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- DP Chocolates Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- DP Chocolates TL CRISIL BBB 115 Assigned DP Cocoa Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- DP Cocoa Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- E C Bose and Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Downgraded from CRISIL B ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Pre Share Issue CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed EFD Induction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac EFD Induction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Ethix Clothing CC CRISIL BB 270 Reaffirmed Excel Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B- F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Flex Foods Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned Ganga Acrowools Ltd CC1 CRISIL BBB+ 260 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB 1. Includes sublimit for export packing credit (EPC)/packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) of Rs.145 mllion, EPC/foreign bill discounting (FBD) of Rs.100 million. Ganga Acrowools Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 64 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Ganga Acrowools Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 297.1 Assigned Loan Fac Ganga Acrowools Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 472.9 Assigned Ganga Acrowools Ltd CC2 CRISIL BBB+ 140 Assigned 2. Includes sublimit of EFC/PCFC/export bill discounting (EBD)/foreign bill purchase (FBP) of Rs.116.5 million, and LC of Rs.15 million. Ganga Acrowools Ltd CC3 CRISIL BBB+ 110 Assigned 3. Includes sublimit of EPC/PCFC/FBD/FBP of Rs.91.5 million, bill discounting of Rs.35.5 million, and LC of Rs.7.5 million Ganga Acrowools Ltd LOC8 CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned 8. Interchangeable with cash credit (CC) Ganga Acrowools Ltd LOC9 CRISIL BBB+ 7.5 Assigned 9. Interchangeable with CC Ganga Acrowools Ltd LOC10 CRISIL BBB+ 15 Assigned 10. Interchangeable with CC GRB Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Gupta Infotech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 69.5 Assigned Loan Fac Gupta Infotech CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Gupta Infotech Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Gupta Infotech CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 47 Suspended Image Health Care Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Image Health Care Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Suspended Image Health Care Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 104.5 Suspended Image Health Care Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 25 Suspended Credit Infrastructure Logistic Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Infrastructure Logistic Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 89.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Infrastructure Logistic Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 83 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Island Star Mall Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 5550 Assigned Jai Mahalaxmi Ispat India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 16.5 Suspended Jai Mahalaxmi Ispat India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 450 Suspended Jai Mahalaxmi Ispat India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 33.5 Suspended Loan Fac Jai Mahalaxmi Ispat India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 92.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 22.9 Reaffirmed Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 61.7 Reaffirmed Jhajjar Power Ltd FB Fac # CRISIL BBB 5500 Suspended #Rs.4000 million is fully interchangeable between fund based and non fund based facilities Jhajjar Power Ltd FB Fac @ CRISIL BBB 1000 Suspended @Rs.750 million is interchangeable between fund based and non fund based facilities Jhajjar Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 39024.9 Suspended Jhajjar Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 975.1 Suspended Loan Fac Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B+ 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB * Includes Interchangeability upto Rs.20 million from Cash credit facility to Letter of Credit facility. Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Jindal Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Includes working capital demand loan and packing credit, which are interchangeable JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 700 Assigned JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned JWL Cold Store Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 136 Assigned JWL Cold Store Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 4 Assigned Loan Fac JWR Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned JWR Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 81 Assigned Loan Fac K N Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Suspended Loan Fac K N Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Suspended Kamdhenu Commercial India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Suspended Kamdhenu Commercial India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 350 Suspended Kamdhenu Commercial India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Kans Wedding Centre Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18.7 Assigned Loan Fac Kans Wedding Centre CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Kans Wedding Centre LT Loan CRISIL B 16.3 Assigned Kasegaon Education Society TL CRISIL B 126 Reaffirmed Keshava Reddy Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 35 Suspended Khandesh College Education Society TL CRISIL BBB- 64.1 Reaffirmed Kolli Ramaiah Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Suspended Kolli Ramaiah Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 5 Suspended Kumar Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Kumar Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 8.8 Reaffirmed Kumar Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 136.2 Reaffirmed Maa Chintpurni Iron and Steel India Pvt BG CRISIL D 6.5 Suspended Ltd Maa Chintpurni Iron and Steel India Pvt CC CRISIL D 430 Suspended Ltd Maa Chintpurni Iron and Steel India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 33.5 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Maa Chintpurni Iron and Steel India Pvt TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Ltd Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 310 Reaffirmed Discounting Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Credit Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 205 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mann Residency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 190 Assigned Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Nandilath G-Mart CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Nandilath G-Mart Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Needs Sri Sai Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Needs Sri Sai Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Suspended Needs Sri Sai Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Niranjan Rai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Niranjan Rai CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned NIS Management Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Omega International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Loan Fac Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 18 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 39.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 24.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Parker Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 280 Assigned Patwa Abhikaran Ratlam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Patwa Abhikaran Ratlam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 11 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 19 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pinnaccle Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 75 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Pinnaccle Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Prakash Flexibles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 43 Assigned Prakash Flexibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Prakash Flexibles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Credit Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 Reaffirmed Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.2 Reaffirmed R. L. Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned R. L. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Loan Fac Radhe Hurkat Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Radhe Hurkat Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Revathi Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 660 Reaffirmed Revathi Equipment Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 160.8 Reaffirmed RSI Softech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11 Assigned Loan Fac RSI Softech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned RSI Softech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Sai Rayalaseema Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Suspended Sai Rayalaseema Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Sai Rayalaseema Paper Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 417.1 Suspended Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 900 Reaffirmed Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1580 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1100 Reaffirmed Sardar Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Sardar Industries TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Sardar Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shah Coal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Shah Coal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Machine Craft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Machine Craft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Solas Fire Safety Equipment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Spire Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 177.8 Suspended Loan Fac Spire Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 78.7 Suspended Sri Santhoshima Parboiled Modern Rice CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Santhoshima Parboiled Modern Rice LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Saraswathi Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 80 Suspended Sri Surya Educational Society, Nandyal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Surya Educational Society, Nandyal TL CRISIL D 88.5 Suspended Sri Vijayabheri Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5.8 Suspended Sri Vijayabheri Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Sri Vijayabheri Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 0.9 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Vijayabheri Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 230 Suspended Standard Chartered Investments and NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Loans India Ltd Standard Chartered Investments and Equity-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 10000 Reaffirmed Loans India Ltd Debentures AA+r Sundial Mining and Metals LLP CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Sundial Mining and Metals LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suprabha Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed Suprabha Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suprabha Construction Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed Surajbhan Rajkumar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 2340.3 Reaffirmed The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 39.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 740.2 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Grid Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 2440 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 8500 @ Torrent Power Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 17524 @ Torrent Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 70226 @ Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 3000 @ Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 @ Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1750 @ Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1750 @ Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1 Suspended Loan Fac Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8 Suspended Yegna Manojavam Drugs and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Suspended Yegna Manojavam Drugs and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Suspended Yegna Manojavam Drugs and Chemicals Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 114.2 Suspended Yegna Manojavam Drugs and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Yegna Manojavam Drugs and Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 195.6 Suspended Yegna Manojavam Drugs and Chemicals Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 242.6 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.