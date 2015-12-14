Dec 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Reaffirmed
ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Arafaath Travels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
ALP Non Woven Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 170 Reaffirmed
Credit
B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 38 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bank of India CD CRISIL A1+ 300000 Reaffirmed
BBK Shoes BG CRISIL A3+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Bhagyanagar India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Notice of
Withdrawal
Bhagyanagar India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Notice of
Withdrawal
BNP Paribas CDsProgramme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Chemetall India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2.5 Reaffirmed
Chemetall India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 7.5 Reaffirmed
E C Bose and Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 9000 Assigned
*The issue will be used to undertake proprietary position in the public offer
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 6000 Assigned
*The issue will be used to undertake proprietary position in the public offer
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 2500 Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/open offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 2500 Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/open offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Market-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 2000 Reaffirmed
Debentures A1+r
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 45000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also
utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also
utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also
utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also
utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 73500 Reaffirmed
EFD Induction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Assigned
Ethix Clothing BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Excel Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Ganga Acrowools Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 66 Upgraded from
Credit & Export CRISIL A3+
Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting 4
4. Includes LC sublimit of Rs.50 million
Ganga Acrowools Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from
Discounting CRISIL A3+
Ganga Acrowools Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 25 Upgraded from
Purchase CRISIL A3+
Ganga Acrowools Ltd LOC 5 CRISIL A2 45 Assigned
5. Includes bank guarantee (BG) sublimit of Rs.2.5 million
Ganga Acrowools Ltd LOC 6 CRISIL A2 7.5 Assigned
6. Includes BG sublimit of Rs.1 million
Ganga Acrowools Ltd LOC7 CRISIL A2 15 Assigned
7. Includes BG sublimit of Rs.1.5 million
Gupta Infotech LOC CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned
Gupta Infotech Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Suspended
Jhajjar Power Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A3+ 1000 Suspended
Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 370 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Jindal Poly Films Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 3000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
**Comprises bank guarantees, which are interchangeable
JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Assigned
JWL Cold Store Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Assigned
JWL Cold Store Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 20 Assigned
JWR Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 19 Assigned
Kumar Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL 5 Reaffirmed
A4+
Nandilath G-Mart Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 360 Reaffirmed
Niranjan Rai BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
NIS Management Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Assigned
Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 21.7 Assigned
Prakash Flexibles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned
Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 590 Reaffirmed
Revathi Equipment Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 285 Reaffirmed
RSI Softech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 1550 Reaffirmed
Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed
Shah Coal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1550 Reaffirmed
Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 320 Reaffirmed
Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Solas Fire Safety Equipment Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Spice Retail Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 2050 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
*Includes sublimit of Rs.100 million bill discounting facility
Spice Retail Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 1450 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Standard Chartered Investments and ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Loans India Ltd
Surajbhan Rajkumar Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned
Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd Vendor financing CRISIL A4 55 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Torrent Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 22750 @
Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 @
Torrent Power Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 @
Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
BNP Paribas FD Programme FAAA 192000 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aishwarya Infrastructure and Developers Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
ALM Metals and Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.2 Reaffirmed
ALP Non Woven Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
ALP Non Woven Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Arafaath Travels Pvt Ltd Auto loans CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Arafaath Travels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
B.B.K. Leathers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Balaji Stake Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 85 Suspended
Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL 30000 Assigned
(Under Basel III) AAA
Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL 15000 Reaffirmed
(Under Basel III) AAA
Bank of India Upper Tier II CRISIL 48370 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under Basel AAA
II)
Bank of India Perpetual Tier I CRISIL 16830 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under Basel AAA
II)
Bank of India Lower Tier II CRISIL 26600 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under Basel AAA
II)
BBK Shoes Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
BBK Shoes TL CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed
Bhagyanagar Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Bhagyanagar Hotels Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Fac
Bhagyanagar Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 237 Suspended
Bhagyanagar India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Bhagyanagar India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 190 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Bhagyanagar India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 910 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Bharath Reddy Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Bommidala Purnaiah Holdings Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B- 237.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Bommidala Purnaiah Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Chemetall India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 55 Reaffirmed
Chemetall India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chirag Developers CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed
Dasmesh Mechanical Works CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Dasmesh Mechanical Works LT Loan CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Dasmesh Mechanical Works TL CRISIL B- 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
DP Chocolates CC CRISIL BBB 85 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
DP Chocolates Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
DP Chocolates TL CRISIL BBB 115 Assigned
DP Cocoa Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
DP Cocoa Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
E C Bose and Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Pre Share Issue CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed
EFD Induction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
EFD Induction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Ethix Clothing CC CRISIL BB 270 Reaffirmed
Excel Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
F. Harley and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Flex Foods Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned
Ganga Acrowools Ltd CC1 CRISIL BBB+ 260 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
1. Includes sublimit for export packing credit (EPC)/packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC)
of Rs.145 mllion, EPC/foreign bill discounting (FBD) of Rs.100 million.
Ganga Acrowools Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 64 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Ganga Acrowools Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 297.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ganga Acrowools Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 472.9 Assigned
Ganga Acrowools Ltd CC2 CRISIL BBB+ 140 Assigned
2. Includes sublimit of EFC/PCFC/export bill discounting (EBD)/foreign bill purchase (FBP) of
Rs.116.5 million, and LC of Rs.15 million.
Ganga Acrowools Ltd CC3 CRISIL BBB+ 110 Assigned
3. Includes sublimit of EPC/PCFC/FBD/FBP of Rs.91.5 million, bill discounting of Rs.35.5
million, and LC of Rs.7.5 million
Ganga Acrowools Ltd LOC8 CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned
8. Interchangeable with cash credit (CC)
Ganga Acrowools Ltd LOC9 CRISIL BBB+ 7.5 Assigned
9. Interchangeable with CC
Ganga Acrowools Ltd LOC10 CRISIL BBB+ 15 Assigned
10. Interchangeable with CC
GRB Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Gupta Infotech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 69.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gupta Infotech CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Gupta Infotech Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Gupta Infotech CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 47 Suspended
Image Health Care Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended
Image Health Care Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Suspended
Image Health Care Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 104.5 Suspended
Image Health Care Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 25 Suspended
Credit
Infrastructure Logistic Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Infrastructure Logistic Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 89.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Infrastructure Logistic Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 83 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Island Star Mall Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 5550 Assigned
Jai Mahalaxmi Ispat India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 16.5 Suspended
Jai Mahalaxmi Ispat India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 450 Suspended
Jai Mahalaxmi Ispat India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 33.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Jai Mahalaxmi Ispat India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 92.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 22.9 Reaffirmed
Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 61.7 Reaffirmed
Jhajjar Power Ltd FB Fac # CRISIL BBB 5500 Suspended
#Rs.4000 million is fully interchangeable between fund based and non fund based facilities
Jhajjar Power Ltd FB Fac @ CRISIL BBB 1000 Suspended
@Rs.750 million is interchangeable between fund based and non fund based facilities
Jhajjar Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 39024.9 Suspended
Jhajjar Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 975.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL B+ 85 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
* Includes Interchangeability upto Rs.20 million from Cash credit facility to Letter of Credit
facility.
Jindal Agro Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Jindal Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed
*Includes working capital demand loan and packing credit, which are interchangeable
JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 700 Assigned
JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned
JWL Cold Store Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 136 Assigned
JWL Cold Store Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 4 Assigned
Loan Fac
JWR Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned
JWR Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 81 Assigned
Loan Fac
K N Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Suspended
Loan Fac
K N Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Suspended
Kamdhenu Commercial India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Suspended
Kamdhenu Commercial India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 350 Suspended
Kamdhenu Commercial India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Kans Wedding Centre Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kans Wedding Centre CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned
Kans Wedding Centre LT Loan CRISIL B 16.3 Assigned
Kasegaon Education Society TL CRISIL B 126 Reaffirmed
Keshava Reddy Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 35 Suspended
Khandesh College Education Society TL CRISIL BBB- 64.1 Reaffirmed
Kolli Ramaiah Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Kolli Ramaiah Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Kumar Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Kumar Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 8.8 Reaffirmed
Kumar Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 136.2 Reaffirmed
Maa Chintpurni Iron and Steel India Pvt BG CRISIL D 6.5 Suspended
Ltd
Maa Chintpurni Iron and Steel India Pvt CC CRISIL D 430 Suspended
Ltd
Maa Chintpurni Iron and Steel India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 33.5 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Maa Chintpurni Iron and Steel India Pvt TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Ltd
Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 310 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 205 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mann Residency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 190 Assigned
Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed
Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Nandilath G-Mart CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Nandilath G-Mart Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Needs Sri Sai Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Needs Sri Sai Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Suspended
Needs Sri Sai Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Niranjan Rai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Niranjan Rai CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
NIS Management Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Omega International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned
Loan Fac
Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 18 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 39.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.9 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 24.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Parker Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 280 Assigned
Patwa Abhikaran Ratlam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Patwa Abhikaran Ratlam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 11 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL BB
Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.1 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 19 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Pinnaccle Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 75 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Pinnaccle Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Prakash Flexibles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 43 Assigned
Prakash Flexibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
Prakash Flexibles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Credit
Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 Reaffirmed
Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.2 Reaffirmed
R. L. Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
R. L. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Radhe Hurkat Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Radhe Hurkat Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Revathi Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 660 Reaffirmed
Revathi Equipment Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 160.8 Reaffirmed
RSI Softech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11 Assigned
Loan Fac
RSI Softech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned
RSI Softech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Sai Rayalaseema Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Suspended
Sai Rayalaseema Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Suspended
Sai Rayalaseema Paper Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 417.1 Suspended
Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 900 Reaffirmed
Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1580 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1100 Reaffirmed
Sardar Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Sardar Industries TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned
Sardar Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shah Coal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Shah Coal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 450 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sheth and Sura Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23 Reaffirmed
Shriniwas Machine Craft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Shriniwas Machine Craft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed
Solas Fire Safety Equipment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Spire Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 177.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Spire Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 78.7 Suspended
Sri Santhoshima Parboiled Modern Rice CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Mill
Sri Santhoshima Parboiled Modern Rice LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Mill
Sri Saraswathi Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 80 Suspended
Sri Surya Educational Society, Nandyal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Surya Educational Society, Nandyal TL CRISIL D 88.5 Suspended
Sri Vijayabheri Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5.8 Suspended
Sri Vijayabheri Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Sri Vijayabheri Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 0.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Vijayabheri Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 230 Suspended
Standard Chartered Investments and NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Loans India Ltd
Standard Chartered Investments and Equity-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 10000 Reaffirmed
Loans India Ltd Debentures AA+r
Sundial Mining and Metals LLP CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Sundial Mining and Metals LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Suprabha Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed
Suprabha Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Suprabha Construction Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed
Surajbhan Rajkumar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 2340.3 Reaffirmed
The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 39.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 740.2 Reaffirmed
Torrent Power Grid Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 2440 Reaffirmed
Torrent Power Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 8500 @
Torrent Power Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 17524 @
Torrent Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 70226 @
Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 3000 @
Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 @
Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1750 @
Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1750 @
Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed
Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed
Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed
Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended
Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8 Suspended
Yegna Manojavam Drugs and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Yegna Manojavam Drugs and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Suspended
Yegna Manojavam Drugs and Chemicals Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 114.2 Suspended
Yegna Manojavam Drugs and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Yegna Manojavam Drugs and Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 195.6 Suspended
Yegna Manojavam Drugs and Chemicals Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 242.6 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
