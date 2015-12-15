Dec 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akar Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Akar Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed # Comprises letter of credit and bank guarantee (fully interchangeable) Borax Morarji Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Borax Morarji Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 195 Reaffirmed Eimco Elecon India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 170 Reaffirmed Eimco Elecon India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 260 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee Eimco Elecon India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed FirstRand Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Hitkari Multifilters Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reassigned Hitkari Multifilters Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reassigned INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed ISS SDB Security Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Suspended Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 250 ^Includes Import & Inland LC's Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Proposed BG^ CRISIL A1+ 250 ^Includes Import & Inland LC's Maruti Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned Meera Cotton and Synthetic Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reassigned Metrochem API Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 550 Assigned Nishigandha Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 160000 Reaffirmed Programme^ Enhanced from Rs.100.00 Billion; ^Borrowing programme for 2015-16 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.440.0 billion at any point in time during 2015-16. The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961. Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Programme# #Borrowing programme for 2014-15. Sage Metals Ltd Foreign CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Sage Metals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed CP) Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Sentini Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 125 Suspended Srimouli Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended SSP Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed SSP Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A2+ 14 Reaffirmed SSP Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Varun Exports Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Varun Exports LOC CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Varun Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Zuri Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACE Augusta Project Loan CRISIL B+ 99 Assigned Agarwal Diam Expo Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Akar Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Suspended Akar Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22 Suspended Loan Fac Akar Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Allahabad Bank Upper Tier II CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Allahabad Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Allahabad Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 1000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Allahabad Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 24500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA 255.8 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- * Comprises cash credit, overdraft, and short-term loans (fully interchangeable) Bhavani Cotton CC CRISIL BB- 79.5 Assigned Bhavani Cotton TL CRISIL BB- 5.6 Assigned Borax Morarji Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Borax Morarji Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac C.I.Builders Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 175 Assigned C.I.Builders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned C.I.Builders Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL BB- 64.4 Assigned Cache Furniture Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Suspended Cache Furniture Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Cache Furniture Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 20 Suspended Cache Furniture Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 35 Suspended Credit Eimco Elecon India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Eimco Elecon India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 20 Reaffirmed Eimco Elecon India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 280 Reaffirmed Loan Fac E-Lights Techno Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 480 Reaffirmed Elite Agro Specialities CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Elite Agro Specialities LT Loan CRISIL BBB 23.2 Reaffirmed Elite Agro Specialities Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 15.5 Reaffirmed Elite Agro Specialities Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Loan Fac G.R.S. Ispat Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 147.5 Reaffirmed G.R.S. Ispat Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hemkunt Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Hemkunt Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hemkunt Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Hitkari Multifilters Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Hitkari Multifilters Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 0.8 Assigned Hitkari Multifilters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38.7 Assigned Loan Fac Indus Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd Export Performance CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Guarantee Indus Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL B+ 513.8 Suspended * Includes sublimit of Rs.200 million for inland letter of credit and foreign letter of credit ISS SDB Security Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Suspended Kajuwalla CC & WC demand loanCRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Keshav Madhav Agro Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Keshav Madhav Agro Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Keshav Madhav Agro Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Kruti Associates CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Kruti Associates LT Loan CRISIL D 14 Suspended Kruti Associates Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 65 Suspended Kruti Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 71 Suspended Loan Fac M. R. Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Mahindra Bebanco Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Mahindra Bebanco Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Mahindra Bebanco Developers Ltd CC CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 4500 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A+ Mahindra World City (Jaipur) Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2500 Upgraded from CRISIL A Mahindra World City (Jaipur) Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 650 Upgraded from CRISIL A Maruti Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Assigned Medicca Press Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Suspended Medicca Press Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.5 Suspended Loan Fac Medicca Press Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Meera Cotton and Synthetic Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 243 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Meera Cotton and Synthetic Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Meera Cotton and Synthetic Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 207.2 Assigned Metrochem API Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Metrochem API Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 520 Assigned Metrochem API Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 900 Assigned Mohanlal Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed N P Rajagopal Chetty and Co CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Nishigandha Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed North Karnataka Expressway Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA (SO)1829 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.2.081 Billion Palace Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL A 221.6 Reaffirmed Palace Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL A 1078.4 Assigned *Outstanding as on November 30, 2015 Park Health Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 137 Suspended Park Health Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 43 Suspended Loan Fac Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 45 Suspended Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 132.2 Suspended Credit Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL D 42.8 Suspended Pate Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pate Developers TL CRISIL BB 145 Assigned Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 33.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 440000 Reaffirmed Programme^ Reduced from Rs.500.00 Billion; ^Borrowing programme for 2015-16 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.440.0 billion at any point in time during 2015-16. The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961. Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 460000 Reaffirmed Programme# #Borrowing programme for 2014-15. Power Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 1227047.3 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 75 Reaffirmed *Limit for working capital'working capital demand loan/overdraft facility/cash credit/line of credit/bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital borrowings not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs.75.0 billion Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 224.7 Reaffirmed Sai Udyog CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Sai Udyog TL CRISIL BB- 52.5 Assigned Sarjan Watertech India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 7 Assigned Sarjan Watertech India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 15 Assigned Sarjan Watertech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 60000 Reaffirmed *Cash credit/working capital demand loan SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 1000 Assigned SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed Secure Print Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed Sentini Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Sentini Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 165 Suspended Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Fac Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Girdhar Gopal Roller Flour Mills TL CRISIL B 24.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Girdhar Gopal Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Girdhar Gopal Roller Flour Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac SM Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed SM Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Sri Sarvejana Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Sri Sarvejana Cottons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Srimouli Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 38 Suspended Srimouli Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 142.5 Suspended SS Marketing CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended SSP Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 220 Reaffirmed SSP Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Credit SSP Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 16 Assigned Surabhi Spinning Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 300 Suspended Techsmart India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 3.5 Suspended Techsmart India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80 Suspended Varun Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac West Bengal Mfg. Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Zuri Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 238 Assigned Zuri Hospitality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 47 Assigned Loan Fac Zuri Hospitality Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 40 Assigned Zuri Hospitality Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned Zuri Hospitality Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned Forward Zuri Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)