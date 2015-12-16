Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Enterprise BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned Aeon Formulations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Aeon Formulations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned Alchemist Foods Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Alchemist Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Arcon Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 79.5 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed B. Ramanaiah Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Baba Technocrats And Manufacturers Pvt BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Ltd Banswara Syntex Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 593 Assigned Banswara Syntex Ltd BG CRISIL A2 187 Assigned Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Global Leathers Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 95 Suspended Global Leathers Packing Credit CRISIL A4 5 Suspended H R Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 11.6 Reaffirmed Hafele India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Assigned I Vetrivel BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed I Vetrivel Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 17.5 Reaffirmed Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 780 Suspended KDDL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Kopran Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Kopran Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed Kopran Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Risk Limits L. D. International LOC CRISIL A4 105 Reaffirmed L. D. International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Loan Fac Lakhotia Transport Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended M K Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 840 Suspended Purchase* *Interchangeability from PC to FBP Rs.300 Million and FBP to PC Rs.220 Million M K Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 46.5 Suspended M K Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A2+ 1080 Suspended *Interchangeability from PC to FBP Rs.300 Million and FBP to PC Rs.220 Million M K Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A2+ 500 Suspended Discounting Fac Maa Harsiddhi Infra Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Maa Harsiddhi Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Ornaments Makers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 62.5 Suspended Credit Mangla Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Mas Enterprises Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 23 Reaffirmed Orient Glazes Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 200 Suspended Pandrol Rahee Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Assigned Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 540 Reaffirmed Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Rajaram Solvex Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Suspended Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 2125 Suspended Credit Sabs Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Discounting Sabs Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Sajeev Mathew and Co. BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Santoshi Hyvolt Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Santoshi Hyvolt Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Santoshi Hyvolt Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Lalji Energy Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 66.5 Suspended Shree Lalji Energy Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 181.5 Suspended Loan Fac SLS Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended SLS Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Solo Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Solo Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Suspended Tranformex Ferrous Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 11 Suspended Tribhuvan Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Credit MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- KDDL Ltd FD FA- 160 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R S Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned A. S. Enterprise CC CRISIL BB 3.5 Assigned Aeon Formulations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Aeon Formulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14.5 Assigned Loan Fac Aeon Formulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Alchemist Foods Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B Alchemist Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 133 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Alchemist Foods Ltd TL CRISIL D 97 Downgraded from CRISIL B Alchemist Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B Alchemist Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 127 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Alchemist Ltd TL CRISIL D 143 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ambal Vidhya Bhavan Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 85 Assigned Amit Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1047 Suspended Amit Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150.2 Suspended Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Arcon Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35.5 Reaffirmed Arcon Project Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 263.4 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 5706.6 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd WC Fac CRISIL AA- 1030 Assigned Avenue Supermarts Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 3000 Assigned Avenue Supermarts Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed B. Ramanaiah Constructions CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Baba Technocrats And Manufacturers Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.4 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Baba Technocrats And Manufacturers Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B 7.6 Assigned Ltd Baba Technocrats And Manufacturers Pvt CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Ltd Banswara Syntex Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 3120 Assigned Banswara Syntex Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 3600 Assigned Credit# #Interchangeable with CC/PCFC/Export BD and vice versa Banswara Syntex Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Assigned *Interchangeable with EPC/PCFC/Export BD and vice versa Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 3000 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Bliss Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Bliss Hotels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 394 Reaffirmed Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GHSPL AMRO Super Speciality Healthcare LT Loan CRISIL B+ 56 Assigned LLP GHSPL AMRO Super Speciality Healthcare Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 44 Assigned LLP Limits H R Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed H R Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Hafele India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 410 Reaffirmed Hafele India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Assigned Hector Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 71.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hector Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 178.6 Reaffirmed IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 137 Reaffirmed IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Reaffirmed IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 108 Reaffirmed IND-Sphinx Precision Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Loan Fac Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 120.9 Suspended Kavumkal Road Builders CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Kavumkal Road Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Suspended Loan Fac KDDL Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- # Interchangeability with packing credit upto Rs. 60 million KDDL Ltd CC## CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- ## Fully interchangeability with packing credit KDDL Ltd TL@ CRISIL BBB 167.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- @ Includes sub limit of buyers credit of Rs. 30 million KDDL Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 57.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kopran Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 370 Reaffirmed Kopran Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 14.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kopran Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 55.2 Reaffirmed KVR Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Lakhotia Transport Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 255 Suspended Lakhotia Transport Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.9 Suspended Loan Fac Lakhotia Transport Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.1 Suspended M K Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 21 Suspended Maa Harsiddhi Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Ornaments Makers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 17.5 Suspended Mangla Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Mangla Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Mangla Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 81 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mangla Tubes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Credit Mangla Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Marine Container Services (India) Pvt Proposed Foreign CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Currency TL Mas Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL B- 196 Reaffirmed Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ *Sublimit of Rs.400 million for letter of credit. Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BB 204 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ **Includes sub limit of of Overdraft - Rs.200 million; working capital loan - Rs.150 million; letter of credit - Rs.185 million; buyer's credit - Rs.185 million; bank Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 56 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ O. P. Chains Co. CC CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned Orient Glazes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Suspended Orient Glazes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 90 Suspended Loan Fac Pal Frozen Foods CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Pal Frozen Foods TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Pandrol Rahee Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Pavai Alloys and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 361.2 Suspended Pavai Alloys and Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 26.2 Suspended Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Credit Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Prajit Foundation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Premium Serums and Vaccines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Premium Serums and Vaccines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.4 Suspended Loan Fac Premium Serums and Vaccines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 79.6 Suspended R. S. Mirgane BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed R. S. Mirgane CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed R. S. Mirgane TL CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed Rajaram Solvex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 219 Suspended Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 45 Suspended Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 879.7 Suspended Ribbel International Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 26.5 Reaffirmed Ribbel International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Ribbel International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Credit Ribbel International Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 63.5 Reaffirmed Sabs Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sabs Exports TL CRISIL BBB- 48 Reaffirmed Sajeev Mathew and Co. CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Santoshi Hyvolt Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sapala Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Sapala Organics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 32 Suspended Shanta Sriram Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Shanta Sriram Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended Loan Fac Shanta Sriram Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 205 Suspended Shantikunj Solvent Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Suspended Shantikunj Solvent Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12.3 Suspended Shiv Shakti Industries (Unit II) TL CRISIL B 180 Suspended Shree Lalji Energy Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Suspended Shree Lalji Energy Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 72 Suspended Loan Fac Solo Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Solo Metals Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Solo Metals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Speedcrafts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 360 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 72.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Speedcrafts Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 89 Reaffirmed Sulthan Gold Classic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 175 Suspended Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Suspended Loan Fac Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended Sushma Steel Sales CC CRISIL BBB 80 Suspended Sushma Steel Sales Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended Loan Fac Synergy Shakthi Renewable Energy Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Synergy Shakthi Renewable Energy Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B 46.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Synergy Shakthi Renewable Energy Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 181.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Synergy Shakthi Renewable Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 61.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Tranformex Ferrous Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 24.5 Suspended Loan Fac Tranformex Ferrous Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 44.5 Suspended Tribhuvan Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 16 Suspended Uno Feeds CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended Uno Feeds LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)