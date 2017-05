Dec 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshara Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Ambica Alloys LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned American International School - Chennai BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed American International School - Chennai Import Documentary CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit American International School - Chennai Import Payment CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Deferred Credit Avtar and Company BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed BSL Castings Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Credit Carrier Engineers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Foreign Currency Dhairya International BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Diwanka Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed DTDC Express Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed DTDC Express Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Enkay (India) Rubber Co. Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Enkay (India) Rubber Co. Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Enkay (India) Rubber Co. Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Ginni International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 77.5 Assigned Ginni International Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 140 Assigned Negotiation Hariharan Foundations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 530 Reaffirmed Hariharan Foundations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 97.7 Reaffirmed Kajaria Iron and Steel Company Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Packing Credit Kajaria Iron and Steel Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Credit Khurana Exports - Kanpur Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Kitex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Krishna Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Leader Valves Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Mahathi Infra Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Mahathi Infra Services Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Mini Diamonds India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting MIRC Electronics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 3250 Reaffirmed MIRC Electronics Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 2850 Reaffirmed MIRC Electronics Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac OSD Coke Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed OSD Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Pavani Controls and Panels Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 370 Reaffirmed Prestige Feed Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Prestige Feed Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 47 Reaffirmed Rachitech Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ram Sarup Murari Lal LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Shipping Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Foreign Currency Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Credit Shri Bholanath Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Shri Bholanath Industries Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Foreign Currency SKG Refractories Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed SKG Refractories Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed The Bank of Nova Scotia CDs CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Viceroy Exports India Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Vinaykumar & Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aimil Pharmaceuticals India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Aimil Pharmaceuticals India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Aimil Pharmaceuticals India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned Loan Fac Akshara Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Akshara Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 3150 Reaffirmed loan^ ^Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency, letter of credit, and bank guarantee Ambica Alloys CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned American International School - Chennai Bill Purchase - CRISIL A+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac American International School - Chennai Foreign Currency CRISIL A+ 283.8 Reaffirmed TL* *USD 4.25 Million term loan converted to INR (based on the December 07, 2015 exchange rate of Rs.66.77 per USD) American International School - Chennai Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed American International School - Chennai Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 106.1 Reaffirmed Avtar and Company CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Avtar and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Avtar and Company Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Fac Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed BSL Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed BSL Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BSL Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Carrier Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 73 Assigned Loan Fac Carrier Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Carrier Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 7 Assigned Dhairya International Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Discounting Diwanka Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed DTDC Express Ltd CC CRISIL A- 260 Reaffirmed Enkay (India) Rubber Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 295 Reaffirmed Enkay (India) Rubber Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Limits Enkay (India) Rubber Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed GHSPL Jeypore Healthcare LLP LT Loan CRISIL B+ 76.1 Assigned GHSPL Jeypore Healthcare LLP Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 23.9 Assigned Limits Ginni International Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 833.1 Assigned Ginni International Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 109.4 Assigned Ginni International Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Limit GNB Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed GNB Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed GNB Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 21 Reaffirmed Limits Hariharan Foundations Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Healthware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Healthware Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Intec Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 500 Assigned Loan Fac Ishwarcharan Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 140 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ishwarcharan Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1466.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 355.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ JB Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned Kajaria Iron and Steel Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Khurana Exports - Kanpur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac Khurana Exports - Kanpur Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Discounting Kitex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Reaffirmed Kitex Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 60.7 Reaffirmed Kitex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Krishna Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Leader Valves Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed M. M. Automobiles CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ M. M. Automobiles Standby Line of CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ Mahathi Infra Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Mahavir Dal Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 8750 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1750 Withdrawal Loan Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Mini Diamonds India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Mini Diamonds India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned MIRC Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1450 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ MIRC Electronics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ MIRC Electronics Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 1750 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mukunda Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Mukunda Dairy Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Naveen Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 17 Downgraded from CRISIL B Naveen Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B OSD Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed OSD Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 205 Reaffirmed Limits Paramount Blankets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 97.5 Reaffirmed Paramount Blankets Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 1.1 Reaffirmed Paramount Blankets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 57.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pavani Controls and Panels Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Prestige Feed Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Prestige Feed Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rachitech Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ram Sarup Murari Lal CC CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed S.R. Collection Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Assigned S.R. Collection Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned S.R. Collection Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Shree Sharavana Traders Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Shree Sharavana Traders CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Shri Wardhman Academy for Technical Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 75 Downgraded Education, Jabalpur from CRISIL BB Shri Wardhman Academy for Technical Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Downgraded Education, Jabalpur Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Shri Wardhman Academy for Technical TL CRISIL BB- 24 Assigned Education, Jabalpur SKG Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 92 Reaffirmed SKG Refractories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SKG Refractories Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Nandha Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Nandha Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Nandha Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB+ 147.7 Reaffirmed Subramaniam Bottles LLP CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Super Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Super Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Suprajit Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 470 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 925 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Fac Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 43.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Credit Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 356.7 Reaffirmed The Singareni Collieries Co. Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AA- Downgraded Rating from CCR AA Trimurti Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Viceroy Exports India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Viceroy Exports India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Vij Agro Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 600 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vinaykumar & Co. VNR Homes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 8.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B VNR Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 80 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B VNR Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B- 61.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B 