Dec 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anita Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Discounting Astra Lifecare India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Bee Kay Precision India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ DMK Petrotraders and Carrier Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended DMK Petrotraders and Carrier Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Dream Home Carpets Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Purchase Dream Home Carpets Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 130 Assigned Freightco India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Freightco India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Suspended Friends Alloys LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Govind Rubber Ltd BG CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Govind Rubber Ltd Bills - Inland CRISIL D 12.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Govind Rubber Ltd LOC CRISIL D 286 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Govind Rubber Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 36 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Himalayan Flour Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Industrial Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Ivalue Infosolutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 110 Assigned Jagran Prakashan Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Jagran Prakashan Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1100 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee JWR Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 19 Reaffirmed Kerala Transport Company BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Lactose India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Lactose India Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 * includes sub-limit packing credit of Rs.7.5 Million Lactose India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 18.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Orange City Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 840 Reaffirmed Prakash Engineers and Infraprojects Pvt BG CRISIL A3 750 Assigned Ltd Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 766 Watch Developing Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 58.9 Watch Loan Fac Developing R.K.Industries (Unit II) LOC CRISIL A3 2300 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Revive Construction Company India Pvt BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Ltd Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 2410 Reaffirmed *Including sub-limit of Rs.100 million for letter of credit Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed SBW Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Sepcon Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Shree Ram Steel and Rolling Industries LOC CRISIL A3 1550 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shree Ram Vessel Scrap Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1750 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shri Girija Smelters Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 330 Suspended * Interchangeable with bank guarantee and bill discounting facility backed by guarantee Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2840 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2900 Reaffirmed Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Sunrise Metallic India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit Suolificio Linea Italia India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Suolificio Linea Italia India Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of Rs.250 Million for fund-based facility Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed #Facility is one- way interchangeable from Fund-Based to Non-Fund Based Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL# CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Tan Singh Chouhan BG CRISIL A4 175 Assigned Triway Container Freight Station Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Usha Impex LOC CRISIL A4 240 Suspended Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) Buyers Finance CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Yazdani International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A-1 Laundry Services BG CRISIL D 8 Suspended A-1 Laundry Services CC CRISIL D 5 Suspended A-1 Laundry Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Suspended Loan Fac A-1 Laundry Services TL CRISIL D 85 Suspended Aerolam Insulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37 Suspended Aerolam Insulations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36 Suspended Al Ammar Frozen Foods Exports Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Amith Cashew Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.2 Assigned Loan Fac Amith Cashew Industries Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Amith Cashew Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Amith Cashew Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.8 Assigned Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Arihant Infrastructures TL CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Astra Lifecare India Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Gold Card Astra Lifecare India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Credit Astra Lifecare India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 247.3 Reaffirmed Bee Kay Precision India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 27350 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee, letter of credit, working capital loan, and buyer's credit Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 18650 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee, letter of credit, working capital loan, and buyer's credit Bhargava Bhushan Press BG CRISIL D 70 Suspended Bhargava Bhushan Press CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Bhargava Bhushan Press Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Suspended Loan Fac Chandana Brothers Textiles and CC CRISIL BBB 700 Reaffirmed Jewellers Pvt Ltd Chandana Brothers Textiles and Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Jewellers Pvt Ltd Dharmarathina Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended Dharmarathina Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 69 Suspended Loan Fac Dharmarathina Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 96 Suspended Diya Automobiles CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Diya Motors CC CRISIL BB+ 58.5 Assigned DMK Petrotraders and Carrier Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 Suspended DMK Petrotraders and Carrier Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Loan Fac Edimannickal Fashion Jewellery CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Freightco India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Suspended Freightco India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Friends Alloys CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Friends Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Govind Rubber Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 42.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Govind Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL D 401.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Govind Rubber Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 366.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Govind Rubber Ltd TL CRISIL D 109.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Govind Rubber Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 210 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Guru Kirpa Agro Industries - Firozpur Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 20 Assigned Guru Kirpa Agro Industries - Firozpur CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Guru Kirpa Agro Industries - Firozpur TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 56.5 Reaffirmed Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.7 Reaffirmed Himalayan Flour Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Himalayan Flour Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Himalayan Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 230 Suspended Loan Fac Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 390 Suspended Industrial Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Ivalue Infosolutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Jagadambha Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 345 Suspended Jagadambha Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 14.5 Suspended Jagran Prakashan Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Jagran Prakashan Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1750 Reaffirmed Jagran Prakashan Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagran Prakashan Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 670 Reaffirmed JWR Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 21 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JWR Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed Kairali Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Kairali Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kalpaka Transport Co Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Kamal Cotton Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Kerala Transport Company CC CRISIL B 290 Reaffirmed Kerala Transport Company LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Lactose India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 13.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lactose India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 225.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Lactose India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lactose India Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 8.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mathura Developer Proposed TL CRISIL D 11.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mathura Developer TL CRISIL D 38.6 Assigned Midday Infomedia Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Midday Infomedia Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Multichem Specialities Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended *Includes sub-limit of cash credit of Rs.40 Million N Kumar Projects and Infrastructure Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 650 Reaffirmed Ltd Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 273.5 Reaffirmed Optival Health Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 750 Suspended Orange City Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 53 Reaffirmed Orange City Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Prabhat Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prakash Engineers and Infraprojects Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Assigned Ltd Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Watch Developing Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 719.2 Watch Loan Fac Developing Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A- 100.5 Watch Developing R.K.Industries (Unit II) CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Raghukul Cottex and Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Raghukul Cottex and Processing Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 23.4 Suspended Rajesh Ghewarchand Jain Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended Loan Fac Ramanuj Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B 74 Reaffirmed Ramanuj Cotton Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35.6 Assigned Revive Construction Company India Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 100 Suspended Ltd Ritemed Pharma Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 126 Suspended Ritemed Pharma Retail Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 44 Suspended Royale Edible Company CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Royale Edible Company LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 970 Reaffirmed Saka Embroidery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Suspended Saka Embroidery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Saka Embroidery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended SBW Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Loan Fac SBW Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 210 Assigned Sepcon Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Sepcon Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sepcon Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 31 Assigned Shiv Carriers Roadways Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Assigned Shivam Enterprise - Morbi CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Shivam Enterprise - Morbi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Mahavir Oil Mills CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Shree Ram Steel and Rolling Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Shree Ram Vessel Scrap Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 145 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Shri Girija Smelters Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2500 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 499.7 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 281.7 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL** CRISIL A- 675 Reaffirmed ** INR equivalent of USD 15 million Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL## CRISIL A- 253.1 Reaffirmed ## INR equivalent of USD 5.625 million Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL^^ CRISIL A- 180.5 Reaffirmed ^^ INR equivalent of USD 3.61 million Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2500 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1231 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A- 270.3 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL** CRISIL A- 874.7 Reaffirmed ** INR equivalent of USD 17.85 million Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL## CRISIL A- 612.5 Reaffirmed ## INR equivalent of USD 12.50 million Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL^^ CRISIL A- 661.5 Reaffirmed ^^ INR equivalent of USD 13.50 million Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Sitaram Hissaria Guwar Gum Industries TL CRISIL B 8 Assigned Sitaram Hissaria Guwar Gum Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Sitaram Hissaria Guwar Gum Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32 Assigned Loan Fac Siwan Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Sri Muthumari Charitable and TL CRISIL D 70 Assigned Educational Trust Sri Sai Pavan Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sri Sai Pavan Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sri Venkateshwara Spinning Mills India BG CRISIL D 4 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateshwara Spinning Mills India CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateshwara Spinning Mills India LT Loan CRISIL D 76 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sunrise Metallic India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended Sunrise Metallic India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.9 Suspended Loan Fac Suolificio Linea Italia India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Suolificio Linea Italia India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Assigned Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd FB Fac CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Limits T.R.V. Food Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended T.R.V. Food Corporation Cash TL CRISIL BB- 2.2 Suspended T.R.V. Food Corporation Letter of Comfort CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended T.R.V. Food Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.8 Suspended Loan Fac Tan Singh Chouhan Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 120 Assigned Thirumala Cabs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25.3 Assigned Loan Fac Thirumala Cabs CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Thirumala Cabs LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 39.7 Assigned Thousu Periyakkal Educational Health CC CRISIL D 16 Reaffirmed and Charitable Trust Thousu Periyakkal Educational Health LT Loan CRISIL D 189.4 Reaffirmed and Charitable Trust Thousu Periyakkal Educational Health Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 27 Reaffirmed and Charitable Trust Triway Container Freight Station Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 170 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB Usha Impex CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Vikas Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Vikas Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vikas Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Vishwas Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Vishwas Milk Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Vishwas Milk Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishwas Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.8 Reaffirmed Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) LT Loan CRISIL B 37 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 113 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) TL CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)