Dec 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 17, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anita Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Discounting
Astra Lifecare India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Bee Kay Precision India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
DMK Petrotraders and Carrier Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended
DMK Petrotraders and Carrier Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Dream Home Carpets Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 150 Assigned
Purchase
Dream Home Carpets Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 130 Assigned
Freightco India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Freightco India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Suspended
Friends Alloys LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Govind Rubber Ltd BG CRISIL D 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Govind Rubber Ltd Bills - Inland CRISIL D 12.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Govind Rubber Ltd LOC CRISIL D 286 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Govind Rubber Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 36 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Himalayan Flour Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Industrial Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Ivalue Infosolutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 110 Assigned
Jagran Prakashan Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
Jagran Prakashan Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1100 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
JWR Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 19 Reaffirmed
Kerala Transport Company BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Lactose India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Lactose India Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
* includes sub-limit packing credit of Rs.7.5 Million
Lactose India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 18.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Orange City Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 840 Reaffirmed
Prakash Engineers and Infraprojects Pvt BG CRISIL A3 750 Assigned
Ltd
Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 766 Watch
Developing
Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 58.9 Watch
Loan Fac Developing
R.K.Industries (Unit II) LOC CRISIL A3 2300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed
Revive Construction Company India Pvt BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Ltd
Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 2410 Reaffirmed
*Including sub-limit of Rs.100 million for letter of credit
Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed
SBW Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sepcon Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned
Shree Ram Steel and Rolling Industries LOC CRISIL A3 1550 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Shree Ram Vessel Scrap Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1750 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Shri Girija Smelters Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 330 Suspended
* Interchangeable with bank guarantee and bill discounting facility backed by guarantee
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 Reaffirmed
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2840 Reaffirmed
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2900 Reaffirmed
Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed
Sunrise Metallic India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
* Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit
Suolificio Linea Italia India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Suolificio Linea Italia India Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed
*Sub-limit of Rs.250 Million for fund-based facility
Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed
#Facility is one- way interchangeable from Fund-Based to Non-Fund Based
Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL# CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed
Tan Singh Chouhan BG CRISIL A4 175 Assigned
Triway Container Freight Station Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Usha Impex LOC CRISIL A4 240 Suspended
Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) Buyers Finance CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Yazdani International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 150 Suspended
Credit
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A-1 Laundry Services BG CRISIL D 8 Suspended
A-1 Laundry Services CC CRISIL D 5 Suspended
A-1 Laundry Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Suspended
Loan Fac
A-1 Laundry Services TL CRISIL D 85 Suspended
Aerolam Insulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37 Suspended
Aerolam Insulations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36 Suspended
Al Ammar Frozen Foods Exports Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned
Amith Cashew Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Amith Cashew Industries Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Amith Cashew Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Amith Cashew Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.8 Assigned
Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Arihant Infrastructures TL CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed
Astra Lifecare India Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
Gold Card
Astra Lifecare India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed
Credit
Astra Lifecare India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 247.3 Reaffirmed
Bee Kay Precision India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 27350 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee, letter of credit, working capital loan, and buyer's credit
Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 18650 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee, letter of credit, working capital loan, and buyer's credit
Bhargava Bhushan Press BG CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Bhargava Bhushan Press CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Bhargava Bhushan Press Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Chandana Brothers Textiles and CC CRISIL BBB 700 Reaffirmed
Jewellers Pvt Ltd
Chandana Brothers Textiles and Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed
Jewellers Pvt Ltd
Dharmarathina Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended
Dharmarathina Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 69 Suspended
Loan Fac
Dharmarathina Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 96 Suspended
Diya Automobiles CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
Diya Motors CC CRISIL BB+ 58.5 Assigned
DMK Petrotraders and Carrier Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 Suspended
DMK Petrotraders and Carrier Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Edimannickal Fashion Jewellery CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Freightco India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Suspended
Freightco India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Friends Alloys CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed
Friends Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Govind Rubber Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 42.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Govind Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL D 401.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Govind Rubber Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 366.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B-
Govind Rubber Ltd TL CRISIL D 109.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Govind Rubber Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 210 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Guru Kirpa Agro Industries - Firozpur Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 20 Assigned
Guru Kirpa Agro Industries - Firozpur CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Guru Kirpa Agro Industries - Firozpur TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 56.5 Reaffirmed
Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Haldia Nirman Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.7 Reaffirmed
Himalayan Flour Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Himalayan Flour Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Himalayan Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended
Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 230 Suspended
Loan Fac
Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 390 Suspended
Industrial Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Ivalue Infosolutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned
Jagadambha Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 345 Suspended
Jagadambha Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 14.5 Suspended
Jagran Prakashan Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Jagran Prakashan Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1750 Reaffirmed
Jagran Prakashan Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 230 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jagran Prakashan Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 670 Reaffirmed
JWR Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 21 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JWR Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed
Kairali Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Kairali Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kalpaka Transport Co Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed
Kamal Cotton Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned
Kerala Transport Company CC CRISIL B 290 Reaffirmed
Kerala Transport Company LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Lactose India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 13.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Lactose India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 225.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Lactose India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Lactose India Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 8.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Mathura Developer Proposed TL CRISIL D 11.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Mathura Developer TL CRISIL D 38.6 Assigned
Midday Infomedia Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed
Midday Infomedia Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Multichem Specialities Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
*Includes sub-limit of cash credit of Rs.40 Million
N Kumar Projects and Infrastructure Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 650 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 273.5 Reaffirmed
Optival Health Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 750 Suspended
Orange City Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 53 Reaffirmed
Orange City Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Prabhat Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prakash Engineers and Infraprojects Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Assigned
Ltd
Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Watch
Developing
Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 719.2 Watch
Loan Fac Developing
Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A- 100.5 Watch
Developing
R.K.Industries (Unit II) CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Raghukul Cottex and Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended
Raghukul Cottex and Processing Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 23.4 Suspended
Rajesh Ghewarchand Jain Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ramanuj Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B 74 Reaffirmed
Ramanuj Cotton Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35.6 Assigned
Revive Construction Company India Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Ltd
Ritemed Pharma Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 126 Suspended
Ritemed Pharma Retail Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 44 Suspended
Royale Edible Company CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Royale Edible Company LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed
Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 970 Reaffirmed
Saka Embroidery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Suspended
Saka Embroidery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Saka Embroidery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended
SBW Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
SBW Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 210 Assigned
Sepcon Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Sepcon Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sepcon Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 31 Assigned
Shiv Carriers Roadways Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Assigned
Shivam Enterprise - Morbi CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Shivam Enterprise - Morbi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Mahavir Oil Mills CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
Shree Ram Steel and Rolling Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Shree Ram Vessel Scrap Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 145 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Shri Girija Smelters Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2500 Reaffirmed
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 499.7 Reaffirmed
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 281.7 Reaffirmed
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL** CRISIL A- 675 Reaffirmed
** INR equivalent of USD 15 million
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL## CRISIL A- 253.1 Reaffirmed
## INR equivalent of USD 5.625 million
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL^^ CRISIL A- 180.5 Reaffirmed
^^ INR equivalent of USD 3.61 million
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2500 Reaffirmed
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1231 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A- 270.3 Reaffirmed
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL** CRISIL A- 874.7 Reaffirmed
** INR equivalent of USD 17.85 million
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL## CRISIL A- 612.5 Reaffirmed
## INR equivalent of USD 12.50 million
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL^^ CRISIL A- 661.5 Reaffirmed
^^ INR equivalent of USD 13.50 million
Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed
Sitaram Hissaria Guwar Gum Industries TL CRISIL B 8 Assigned
Sitaram Hissaria Guwar Gum Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Sitaram Hissaria Guwar Gum Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32 Assigned
Loan Fac
Siwan Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended
Sri Muthumari Charitable and TL CRISIL D 70 Assigned
Educational Trust
Sri Sai Pavan Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Sri Sai Pavan Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Sri Venkateshwara Spinning Mills India BG CRISIL D 4 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Sri Venkateshwara Spinning Mills India CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Sri Venkateshwara Spinning Mills India LT Loan CRISIL D 76 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Sunrise Metallic India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended
Sunrise Metallic India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Suolificio Linea Italia India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Suolificio Linea Italia India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Assigned
Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd FB Fac CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
Swiss Singapore India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
Limits
T.R.V. Food Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
T.R.V. Food Corporation Cash TL CRISIL BB- 2.2 Suspended
T.R.V. Food Corporation Letter of Comfort CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
T.R.V. Food Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Tan Singh Chouhan Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 120 Assigned
Thirumala Cabs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Thirumala Cabs CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned
Thirumala Cabs LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 39.7 Assigned
Thousu Periyakkal Educational Health CC CRISIL D 16 Reaffirmed
and Charitable Trust
Thousu Periyakkal Educational Health LT Loan CRISIL D 189.4 Reaffirmed
and Charitable Trust
Thousu Periyakkal Educational Health Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 27 Reaffirmed
and Charitable Trust
Triway Container Freight Station Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 170 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BB
Usha Impex CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Vikas Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed
Vikas Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vikas Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed
Vishwas Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Vishwas Milk Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Vishwas Milk Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vishwas Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.8 Reaffirmed
Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) LT Loan CRISIL B 37 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 113 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) TL CRISIL B 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
