Dec 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alcon Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Bhupinder Paul Mahajan BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Blackberry Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14 Reaffirmed Chandras Chemical Enterprises Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Chandras Chemical Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed CTM Technical Textiles Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned CTM Technical Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned DMR Hospitals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Duroflex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 42 Reaffirmed Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Elite Mission Hospital Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Fit Tech Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 26 Reaffirmed Ganesh Steel and Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25.5 Reaffirmed Gharda Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed GTZ India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed GTZ India Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Negotiation GTZ India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 29.1 Reaffirmed Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9.7 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Discounting IM Gears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed M/s M.P. Agarwalla BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed M/s M.P. Agarwalla Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 67.7 Reaffirmed Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 57.5 Reaffirmed Nalanda Engicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Narayani Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Narayani Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended Narayani Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Narayani Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 900 Suspended Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 54.2 Reaffirmed Rajesh Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Rajkar Bros LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ravitej Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Suspended S V Distributors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed S.P.K. and Co. BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 850 Reaffirmed Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Spansules Formulations BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Spansules Formulations Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Sud-Chemie India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 660 Reaffirmed Sud-Chemie India Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed @ LC Limits interchangeable with Bank Guarantee. Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed CP) TATA Sky Ltd ST Bk Fac@@ CRISIL A1 5980 Reaffirmed @@Interchangeable with short-term loan, purchase invoicing financing, purchase bill discounting, and non-fund-based facilities. Technova Imaging Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Technova Imaging Systems Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 2300 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 *Fully interchangeable with buyers credit United Bank of India CD CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Vindhya Telelinks Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 1450 Assigned Visa Powertech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Viswaat Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Viswaat Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed VTC Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alcon Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 97.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Alcon Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 29.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Barbil Mining and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Bhima Boutique Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 370 Assigned Bhima Gold and Gems (Thodupuzha) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 350 Assigned Bhima Jewels CC CRISIL BBB- 1450 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Bhima Jewels Gold Loan CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Bhima Jewels WC TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Bhumi Pujan Corporation LT Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Bhupinder Paul Mahajan CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Bhupinder Paul Mahajan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Loan Fac Blackberry Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Blackberry Tiles Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Blackberry Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Chandras Chemical Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 64 Reaffirmed CR Retail Malls India Ltd TL CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed CTM Technical Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 14.6 Assigned CTM Technical Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Dhenu Hydro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 69.7 Reaffirmed Dhenu Hydro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Dhenu Hydro Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL D 5.3 Reaffirmed Dhenu Hydro Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed DMR Hospitals Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 89 Assigned DMR Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26 Assigned Loan Fac Duroflex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 18 Reaffirmed Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Elite Mission Hospital LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed FCS Software Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL B/Stable90 Reaffirmed Fit Tech Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Fit Tech Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Fit Tech Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Galaxy Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Galaxy Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Galaxy Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Ganesh Steel and Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Ganesh Steel and Alloys Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Limits Gharda Chemicals Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable between cash credit facility, working capital demand loan, packing credit, and bill discounting. GTZ India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed GTZ India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GTZ India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29 Reaffirmed Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 107.5 Reaffirmed Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 68.7 Reaffirmed Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Limits Helpage Youth Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac IM Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 52.5 Reaffirmed Credit IM Gears Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 371.3 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 15.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IM Gears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed Credit IM Gears Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed J B Publishing House Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac J B Publishing House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned J B Publishing House Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Jani Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 245 Reaffirmed Jani Sales Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Jani Sales Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Kamna Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Kamna Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 31.4 Suspended Loan Fac Kamna Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 88.6 Suspended Landscape Reality Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 670 Assigned Loan Fac M/s M.P. Agarwalla CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed M/s M.P. Agarwalla Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 82.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 592.4 Reaffirmed Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL BBB+ 278.1 Reaffirmed Credit MGM Minerals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed MGM Minerals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 57.2 Reaffirmed MGM Minerals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 105.4 Reaffirmed MGM Minerals Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 437.4 Reaffirmed Limits MJ and Sons Distilliery and Breweries CC CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd MJ and Sons Distilliery and Breweries LT Loan CRISIL D 470 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Music Broadcast Ltd NCD CRISIL 2000 Reaffirmed AA/Stable Nalanda Engicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 21.5 Assigned Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 25.5 Assigned Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Narayani Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Narayani Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 500 Suspended Narmada Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 430 Reaffirmed Neerakkal Latex TL CRISIL B 12 Assigned Neerakkal Latex CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Neerakkal Latex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Assigned Loan Fac NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute Rupee TL CRISIL B 220 Assigned Onora Hospitality Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B- 51 Reaffirmed Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 16.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raihan Healthcare Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Raihan Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 220 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Raj Poly Products Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Rajesh Industries CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Rajkar Bros CC CRISIL B+ 49 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rajkar Bros Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2400 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 24 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB+ 3236 Reaffirmed *Rs.620 million corresponds to USD10 million term loan. Ravitej Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 90 Suspended Ravitej Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 10 Suspended Richlook Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Suspended Richlook Garments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 52 Suspended Richlook Garments Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 48 Suspended Ruby Builders and Promoters LT Loan CRISIL B 680 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ruby Builders and Promoters Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB S V Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 340 Reaffirmed S.P.K. and Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spansules Formulations CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Spansules Formulations LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Sri Mahaganapathi Cashew Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sri Vani Educational Society CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Sri Vani Educational Society TL CRISIL D 90 Suspended Sud-Chemie India Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL AA 570 Reaffirmed ** Rs.200 Million fully interchangeable with LC/BG. Balance fully Interchangeable with bank guarantee Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed Credit Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CRISIL A+ 23000 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with buyers credit, working capital demand loan, and non-fund-based facilities TATA Sky Ltd NCD programmes CRISIL 3600 Reaffirmed A+/Stable TATA Sky Ltd NCD programmes CRISIL 2000 Reaffirmed A+/Stable Technova Imaging Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Technova Imaging Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Technova Imaging Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- United Bank of India Tier I Perpetual CRISIL 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel A II) United Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL 5000 Assigned (Under Basel III) AA- United Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) AA- United Bank of India Lower Tier II CRISIL 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel AA- II) Vantage Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 262.5 Suspended Vantage Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 256.1 Suspended Vantage Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 21.4 Suspended Vijaya Lakshmi Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Company Vijaya Lakshmi Ginning and Pressing LT Loan CRISIL B+ 34 Suspended Company Vijaya Lakshmi Ginning and Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Suspended Company Loan Fac Vijaya Sai Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Visa Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Viswaat Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 415 Reaffirmed Viswaat Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed VTC Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended VTC Engineering Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 25 Suspended VTC Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Suspended Loan Fac Wonderland Amusement Park Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.