Dec 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshaya Builders BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Artistique Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Brahma Refractories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Brahma Refractories Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 6.3 Reaffirmed Danieli India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3400 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Danieli India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Dilshad Trading Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2000 Reaffirmed Esskay Machinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 48 Reaffirmed Esskay Machinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Fenasia Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Fenasia Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 7 Suspended Future Parking Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+(SO) 35 Reaffirmed ^Guaranteed by Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Gee Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Gritton Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Hastalloy India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Hillwood Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Tmt Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended K. Koteswara Reddy BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Kamal Coach Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed L N Constructions BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Pearl Apparels Packing Credit CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Pearl Apparels Foreign CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Documentary Bills Purchase Pearl Apparels Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 36 Assigned Forward Raj Borax Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Raj Borax Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Raj Borax Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned under LOC Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare Society BG CRISIL A2 54 Reaffirmed S. Sony and Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Sandoz Merchants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Sarita Handa Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 280 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Reaffirmed SDB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed SDB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SKR Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Sunland Plus Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Takshi Auto Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Venkata Krishna Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 18 Reaffirmed Vinay Industries Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Risk Limits Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reassigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshaya Builders CC CRISIL B 114 Reaffirmed Akshaya Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Artistique Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Artistique Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 28 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Artistique Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 37 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 0.3 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.7 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Brahma Refractories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Danieli India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1600 Downgraded from CRISIL A-/Negative Danieli India Ltd LT Loan^ CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A-/Negative ^ Loan from parent company (Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche SPA) Danieli India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 500 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A-/Negative Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL A- 2700 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Buyers credit, Letter of credit and Letter of undertaking Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL 2000 Reaffirmed A-/Stable ER. Umakant Goel Memorial Education TL CRISIL C 60 Suspended Society Esskay Machinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Esskay Machinery Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 7 Reaffirmed Eximpipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 106 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Eximpipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 29 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Fenasia Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 48 Suspended Fenasia Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Loan Fac Future Parking Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Future Parking Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed Gee Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 425 Reaffirmed Gee Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 159.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gee Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 95.8 Reaffirmed Goldseal-Saargummi India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goldseal-Saargummi India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Gritton Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Hastalloy India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Hastalloy India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hillwood Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Hindustan Auto Agency CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Tmt Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Jagdamba Tmt Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Suspended K. Koteswara Reddy Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Fac Kamal Coach Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kamal Coach Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kripa Anand Rishi Cellular Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Assigned Kripa Anand Rishi Cellular Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed L N Constructions CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed M/s Pasupati Feeds CC CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- M/s Pasupati Feeds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- MLC Properties LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+(SO)400 Assigned Loan Fac NM Coconut Oil Mercchants CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed NM Coconut Oil Mercchants Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Onyx Biotec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 24 Assigned Onyx Biotec Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60.9 Assigned Paras Nutritions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Paras Nutritions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Paras Nutritions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 33.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pasupati Breeding Farm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Pasupati Breeding Farm Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pasupati Breeding Farm Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Pearl Apparels TL CRISIL BBB- 29 Assigned Penguin Books India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Penguin Books India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Purushottam Jairam & Co. CC CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL C Purushottam Jairam & Co. LOC* CRISIL B- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL C * interchange between Cash Credit and Letter of Credit to a tune for Rs. 75 million Raam Two Wheelers India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Raam Two Wheelers India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Raam Two Wheelers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Raam Two Wheelers India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Fac Radheshyam Industries CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Raj Borax Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 886 Reaffirmed Sainath Estates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1250 Suspended Sainath Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 650 Suspended Sainath Estates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Sandoz Merchants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Sarita Handa Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 139.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Sarita Handa Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 0.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sarvodaya Education Society LT Loan CRISIL B 250 Assigned Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shah Virchand Govanji Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Shah Virchand Govanji Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Maharana Chains CC CRISIL B 59 Assigned Shri Maharana Chains Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Rewa Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 74.5 Assigned Shri Rewa Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Shri Rewa Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Veerganapathi Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Shri Wardhman Takniki Shiksha Samiti, CC CRISIL B 32 Downgraded Jabalpur from CRISIL B+ Shri Wardhman Takniki Shiksha Samiti, Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 33 Downgraded Jabalpur from CRISIL B+ Shri Wardhman Takniki Shiksha Samiti, TL CRISIL B 67 Downgraded Jabalpur from CRISIL B+ SKR Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Sunland Plus Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 240 Assigned Sunland Plus Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 316.8 Reaffirmed Takshi Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Takshi Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Techmech Engineers TL CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned Techmech Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 92 Assigned Techmech Engineers Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Venkata Krishna Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Venkata Krishna Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 115 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinay Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Vinay Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 47 Reaffirmed Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.