Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed Affordable Robotic and Automation Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd A-I Enterprises Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A3 Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Suspended Apollo Tyres Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 5470 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee/ Letter of Undertaking or acceptances for buyers credit/Packing Credit Aurangabad Electricals Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL A2 295 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with export bill discounting to the extent of Rs. 80 billion Aurangabad Electricals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 60 Withdrawal Aurangabad Electricals Ltd Buyer Credit Limit^CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.100 million Aurangabad Electricals Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A2 67.9 Withdrawal @ Interchangeable with buyers credit of up to Rs. 60 million Aurangabad Electricals Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A2 103.8 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with buyers credit of up to Rs. 60 million Ambo Exports Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ambo Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 700 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4 Ambo Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ambo Exports Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 Barbrik Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 905 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Blue-Fin Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 260 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Canara Bank CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Canpex Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Canpex Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Canpex Chemicals Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Credit Canpex Chemicals Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended CMI FPE Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee Coco Latex Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Coco Latex Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Consolidated Coin Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Suspended Consolidated Coin Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 1200 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A2 G.K. Sales Corporation BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Ganesh Tamuli Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 53 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 1027.6 Reaffirmed Granite Mart Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 135 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Granite Mart Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Granite Mart Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Havells India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Credit Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Hindustan Newsprint Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Hindustan Newsprint Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Hospimax Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Hospimax Healthcare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Innovative Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 29 Suspended Kremoint Pharma Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Kremoint Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Kremoint Pharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed KRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Credit Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Magsons Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Loan Fac Magsons Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Discounting Magsons Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Foreign Currency Makalu Trading Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2350 Reaffirmed Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 25 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Bank guarantee Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 700 Reaffirmed Ray Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Ray Constructions Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ray Constructions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rio Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13 Reaffirmed Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 447.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A1+ 690 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A1 Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1+ 200 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A1 Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A1+ 150 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A1 Shrilekha Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed Sintercom India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Sintercom India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Sintercom India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Sintercom India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Spaceage Switchgears Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Sree Lakshmi Agencies LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sree Anjaneya Medical Trust BG CRISIL D 125 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Subhkaran and Sons LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Superways Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1000 Reaffirmed Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Surya Textech LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Vijayasri Enterprises Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Havells India Ltd FD FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Hospitality and Services TL CRISIL B- 61.5 Assigned Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 228.7 Reaffirmed Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 68.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Affordable Robotic and Automation Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Affordable Robotic and Automation Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac A-I Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 425 Downgraded Purchase# from CRISIL BBB- #includes Rs.300-million sub-limit for packing credit A-I Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1250 Suspended Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended Amber Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Amber Distilleries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.5 Suspended Loan Fac Amber Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL B 6.5 Suspended Ambuja Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Apollo Tyres Ltd CC** CRISIL AA+ 9490 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan /Foreign Currency Non-Repatriable(B)/ BuyersCredit /OverDraft/ Foreign Bill Discounting /Export Bill Receivables Apollo Tyres Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1790 Assigned Loan Fac Atul Food Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Aurangabad Electricals Ltd CC* CRISIL 50 Withdrawal BBB+ *Sub-limit under bill discounting and interchangeable with bill discounting Aurangabad Electricals Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL 185.4 Reaffirmed BBB+ Aurangabad Electricals Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL 80.8 Withdrawal BBB+ Aurangabad Electricals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 91.7 Withdrawal BBB+ Aurangabad Electricals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 85.8 Reaffirmed BBB+ Avian Technologies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.9 Assigned Loan Fac Avian Technologies LT Loan CRISIL B- 32.6 Assigned Avian Technologies CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Avian Technologies Foreign LOC CRISIL B- 19.5 Assigned Barbrik Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 995 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 220 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Barbrik Project Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Blue-Fin Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Canara Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL 24000 Assigned (Under Basel III) AAA Canara Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL 25000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) AAA Canara Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL 34250 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel AAA II) Canara Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL 20000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel AAA II) Canara Bank Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL 15896 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel AAA II) Canpex Chemicals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Canpex Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac Chennai Auto Agency Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Fac Chennai Auto Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Funding Classi-Mech Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Classi-Mech Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 36 Suspended Classi-Mech Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 94 Suspended CMI FPE Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A- @Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and packing credit CMI FPE Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Coco Latex Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Coco Latex Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Consolidated Coin Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Consolidated Coin Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 65 Suspended Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 1032.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ETC Agro Processing India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 1100 Suspended ETC Agro Processing India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Loan Fac ETC Agro Processing India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Fairlie Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd FCNR Loan CRISIL B 80.3 Suspended Fairlie Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 4 Suspended Fairlie Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 9.5 Suspended G. R. Polyfilm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 105 Downgraded from CRISIL B G. R. Polyfilm Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B G.K. Sales Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended G.K. Sales Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Ganesh Tamuli Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Ganesh Tamuli Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19.5 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Gestamp Automotive Chennai Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL 2750 Assigned BB Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 142.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Granite Mart Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 230 Reaffirmed Hindustan Autohouse Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Hindustan Autohouse Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Hindustan Newsprint Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with LC limits of Rs. 50 Million Hindustan Newsprint Ltd CC$ CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with bank guarantee limits Hindustan Newsprint Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Hospimax Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.4 Assigned Hospimax Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.6 Assigned Loan Fac Hospimax Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Hospimax Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Indra Values CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Indra Values Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.9 Suspended Loan Fac Indra Values TL CRISIL BB- 3.1 Suspended Innovative Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended Loan Fac Innovative Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 550 Suspended J.K. Agro Food Industries CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned J.K. Agro Food Industries LT Loan CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Kremoint Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Kremoint Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed KRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 76.1 Reaffirmed Logic Transware India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Maad Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 129.8 Assigned Maad Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Maad Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.2 Assigned Loan Fac Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd Standby Fund Based CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed WC Makalu Trading Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC** CRISIL A 42 Reaffirmed **Short-Term Loan sub limit of up to Rs.24 million Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan of up to Rs.200 million Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL A 98 Reaffirmed Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 20.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL A 263.8 Reaffirmed Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A 75 Reaffirmed MSR Dwelling Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 300 Suspended Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Oswal Fashion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 275 Suspended Oswal Fashion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.6 Suspended Loan Fac Oswal Fashion Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 3.4 Suspended P. R. Steels CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended P. R. Steels TL CRISIL B 15 Suspended Pradhama Multispeciality Hospitals & LT Loan CRISIL B 1200 Assigned Research Institute Ltd Priyesh Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Priyesh Agro Industries TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Rajarshi Cars Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 105.5 Assigned Overdraft Fac Rajarshi Cars Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Ray Constructions Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Regency Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 135 Suspended Regency Enterprises BG CRISIL D 0.2 Suspended Rio Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Rio Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rio Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Rising Education Society TL CRISIL D 250 Suspended Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 162.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 300 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A+ Sand Land Real Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2345 Assigned Loan Fac Shantdeep Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shantdeep Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shantdeep Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Dev Wheels Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Shree Dev Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 25.8 Reaffirmed Shrilekha Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sintercom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Sintercom India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 270 Suspended Spaceage Switchgears Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Spaceage Switchgears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 190 Suspended Loan Fac Sree Anjaneya Medical Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 282.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sree Lakshmi Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sunderdeep Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Sunderdeep Educational Society TL CRISIL BB 175 Suspended Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 512.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BB 62 Downgraded Discounting Loan from CRISIL BB+ Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 375.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Surya Textech WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Surya Textech CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL D 20 Suspended Purchase -Discounting Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 0.9 Suspended Swift Fabrics Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 47.4 Suspended Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Triveni Electroplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended Velatal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 62 Assigned Velatal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 338 Assigned Vijayasri Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Wellwisher Trexim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Wellwisher Trexim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 63.5 Suspended Loan Fac Wellwisher Trexim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 116.5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)