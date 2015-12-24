Dec 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- M. E. Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Air Transport Corporation (Assam) Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Ltd Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL A1+ 690 Assigned loan^ ^100% one way changeable with non-fund based limits Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 270 Assigned Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 2000 - CP) Al-Sami Cold Storage Export Packing CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Credit Al-Sami Cold Storage Proposed Export CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Packing Credit Ananda Rice Mill Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 1.2 Suspended Anil Kumar Biswal BG CRISIL A4 9 Assigned Aston Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 14 Reaffirmed Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Barbrik Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 905 Reaffirmed Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 995 Reaffirmed Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed C. Suresh Reddy and Co BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Century Enka Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed Century Enka Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Century Enka Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 330 Reaffirmed Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 294.5 Reaffirmed Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 5.4 Reaffirmed Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 11.5 Reaffirmed Data Patterns India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 425 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 7000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal - CRISIL PP- MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Protected Market - A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 6000 Assigned Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 73500 Reaffirmed Ernad Constructions Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed GOL Offshore Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 1500 Reaffirmed Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 2030 Reaffirmed Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 148.5 Reaffirmed Gupta and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Gupta and Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Gupta and Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Gupta and Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Gupta and Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 77.5 Reassigned Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A3 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ #100% interchangeability between LC and BG Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3 15 Downgraded Discounting Fac from 'CRISIL A3+' Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3+' #100% interchangeability between LC and BG K.T. Mathew & Co. BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Kanpur Plastipack Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Bills - Inland CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Forward Kanpur Plastipack Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5750 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A2+ 360 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Nitta Gelatin India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 39.1 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A2+ 46 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 319 Reaffirmed Pure Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Pure Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Suspended R.G. Buildwell Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 670 Reaffirmed Sankar Prasad Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 3.1 Suspended Shree Paras Nath Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Siddhi Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Credit Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3' Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 180 Upgraded from CRISIL A3' St. George Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 12 Suspended Credit Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed TAFE Access Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit TAFE Access Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 9600 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for th Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 380.0^^^Reaffirmed ^^^Includes sublimit of Rs.420 million for overdraft, Rs.400 million for short-term loans, Rs.480 million for import letter of credit Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 450.0@@@Reaffirmed @@@Includes sublimit of Rs.170 million for bank guarantee Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 560.0@ Reaffirmed @ Includes sublimit of Rs.75 million for bank guarantee and fully interchangeable with standby letter of credit Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 80.0& Reaffirmed &Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 620.0$$ Reaffirmed $$ Includes sublimit of Rs.11 million for bank guarantee and fully interchangeable with buyer's credit Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 80.0@@ Reaffirmed @@ Includes sublimit of Rs.10 million for bank guarantee Time Technoplast Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Tirupur Pandit Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Discounting Tirupur Pandit Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 185 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Vardhman Textiles Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed CP) ZCL Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed ZCL Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed ZCL Chemicals Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Vardhman Textiles Ltd FD FAA+/Stable - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- M. E. Energy Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned M. E. Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Adarsh Vidya Sangh Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Fac Air Transport Corporation (Assam) Pvt CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Ltd Air Transport Corporation (Assam) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Air Transport Corporation (Assam) Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Suspended Ltd Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 2190 Reaffirmed loan** **100% inter changeable between funded & Non Funded & Vice versa Alliance Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Alliance Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Suspended Loan Fac Alliance Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 14 Suspended Al-Sami Cold Storage CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended Ananda Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 41.5 Suspended Ananda Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.1 Suspended Loan Fac Ananda Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 5.2 Suspended Anil Kumar Biswal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32 Assigned Loan Fac Anil Kumar Biswal CC CRISIL B+ 59 Assigned Anuron Infrastructures TL CRISIL B 147 Assigned Arun Rega Bakery Machineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+/Stable' Aston Ceramic CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Aston Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aston Ceramic TL CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 450 Upgraded from CRISIL B/Stable' Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B/Stable' Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 97.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B/Stable' Barbrik Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Barbrik Project Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed C. Suresh Reddy and Co CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Century Enka Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2440 Reaffirmed Century Enka Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 60 Reaffirmed Century Enka Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 840 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Century Enka Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 790 Reaffirmed CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 22.5 Reaffirmed CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 454.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 163.8 Reaffirmed Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4 Reaffirmed Data Patterns India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB/Stable' Data Patterns India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL BBB/Stable' Data Patterns India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 29 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB/Stable' Dinco 4 Wheels LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Assigned Loan Fac Dinco 4 Wheels LLP CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Dinco 4 Wheels LLP Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 60 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL 9300 Reaffirmed AA-/Positive ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity - AA-r/Positive Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AA-r/Positive Commoptionally convertible debentureity - Linked Debentures Ernad Constructions Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B-/Stable' Exult Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Exult Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Exult Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Gajra Differential Gears Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Suspended Gajra Differential Gears Ltd CC CRISIL D 95 Suspended Gajra Differential Gears Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Gajra Differential Gears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 36.1 Suspended Loan Fac Gajra Differential Gears Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 30.6 Suspended Gayatri Microns Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 49.2 Assigned Gayatri Microns Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60.8 Assigned GOL Offshore Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 1850 Reaffirmed GOL Offshore Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 8020 Reaffirmed GOL Offshore Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL D 650 Reaffirmed GOL Offshore Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2980 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 9114 Reaffirmed Gupta and Company LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Harshil Textiles CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Harshil Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Homeland Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1300 Reaffirmed Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 131.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1610.8 Assigned Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd CC* -- 30 - *100% interchangeability between CC and EPC Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB/Stable' Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 158 Downgraded Credit* from 'CRISIL BBB/Stable' *100% interchangeability between CC and EPC Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 100.2 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB/Stable' Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL BBB/Stable' Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 28 Downgraded Credit from 'CRISIL BBB/Stable' International Management Institute Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Suspended International Management Institute TL CRISIL BB+ 427.5 Suspended Jadwet Resorts and Leisure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed K.F. Milk Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 6 Suspended K.F. Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 64 Suspended Loan Fac K.F. Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Suspended K.T. Mathew & Co. Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 10 Assigned K.T. Mathew & Co. CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Kanhaiya Lal Damodar Das Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Kanhaiya Lal Damodar Das Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Kanpur Plastipack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 210 Reaffirmed Credit Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed Purchase Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed Credit Kanpur Plastipack Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 281 Reaffirmed Kartikay Resorts and Hospitality Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 73.4 Suspended Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 126.5 Assigned KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL AA 0.75 Reaffirmed # Including sublimit of Rs.0.75 billion of Working Capital Term Loan. KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA 3 Reaffirmed KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 2500 Assigned KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Lushlife Properties LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lushlife Real Estate LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac N.R.Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 118 Suspended Loan Fac N.R.Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Nitta Gelatin India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 123 Reaffirmed O.P. Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Patikari Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 198 Assigned Patikari Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18.1 Assigned Loan Fac Polyhose India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed Credit Polyhose India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 380 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polyhose India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Pure Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL B 64 Suspended Pure Pharma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.7 Suspended Loan Fac R.G. Buildwell Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Rajeev Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Rakesh Credits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Assigned Loan Fac Raki Industries CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Samra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Sankar Prasad Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Sankar Prasad Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Loan Fac Sankar Prasad Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 6.9 Suspended Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 49 Assigned Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.4 Assigned Loan Fac Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B 43.6 Assigned Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 266 Assigned Shivshakti Cotex CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Shivshakti Cotex TL CRISIL B- 17 Assigned Shree Paras Nath Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Shree Sharavana Traders Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Shree Sharavana Traders CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Super Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Super Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Siddhi Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Channabasaveshwara Swamy Rural CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Education Society(R.) Sri Channabasaveshwara Swamy Rural LT Loan CRISIL BB 96 Suspended Education Society(R.) Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 315 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 300.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 117.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- SSMP Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned SSMP Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 105 Assigned St. George Foods TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned St. George Foods Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 10 Assigned St. George Foods CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 83 Suspended Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5.4 Suspended Loan Fac Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 199.6 Suspended Supran Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Supran Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Credit Supran Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Swami Praga Nand Ji Edu. Society TL CRISIL D 60 Suspended Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- TAFE Access Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan up to Rs 150 Million TAFE Access Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A+ 80 Reaffirmed Limits Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds* CRISIL 4150 Reaffirmed A+/Stable *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 38880 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 67437.5 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL AA 4250 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 79082.5 Assigned Loan Fac Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed CC Limit**CRISIL AA 7350 Assigned ** Facility is fungible with Long Term Bank Facility Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs* CRISIL 50000 Reaffirmed AA/Stable *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs* CRISIL 35000 Withdrawal AA/Stable *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL 14000 Reaffirmed Programme* AA/Stable *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 6000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 9000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* * Interchangeable with short-term facilities Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd NCD CRISIL 20000 Reaffirmed AA/Stable Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL 2000 Reaffirmed AA/Stable Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19 Suspended Loan Fac Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6 Suspended Time Technoplast Ltd NCD - 2000 Withdrawal Time Technoplast Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 3260 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Time Technoplast Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 40 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 550 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 340.0## Reaffirmed ##Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, export finance and buyer's credit Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 575.0^^ Reaffirmed ^^Includes sublimit of Rs.460 million for working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 650.0# Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 215.0* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 250.0^ Reaffirmed ^ Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 375.0$ Reaffirmed $ Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for bank guarantee, and fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, letter of credit and buyer's credit Time Technoplast Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 645.0** Reaffirmed ** Includes sublimit of Rs.2.6 million for bill discounting/bill purchase and fully interchangeable with cash credit Time Technoplast Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 330 Reaffirmed Tirupur Pandit Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Tungnath Educational Society TL CRISIL D 66.6 Suspended Uniglobe Mod Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 154 Suspended Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 42.5 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11500 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with non-fund based limits Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA 50 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 37661 Reaffirmed Vishal Coaters Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Vishal Coaters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Loan Fac Vishal Coaters Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Yash Laxmi Solvent Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 163 Assigned Yash Laxmi Solvent Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 77 Assigned ZCL Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed ZCL Chemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed ZCL Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 18.5 Reaffirmed ZCL Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 41.5 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)