Dec 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 23, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
M. E. Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Air Transport Corporation (Assam) Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Ltd
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL A1+ 690 Assigned
loan^
^100% one way changeable with non-fund based limits
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 270 Assigned
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 2000 -
CP)
Al-Sami Cold Storage Export Packing CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Credit
Al-Sami Cold Storage Proposed Export CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Packing Credit
Ananda Rice Mill Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 1.2 Suspended
Anil Kumar Biswal BG CRISIL A4 9 Assigned
Aston Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 14 Reaffirmed
Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Barbrik Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 905 Reaffirmed
Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 995 Reaffirmed
Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
C. Suresh Reddy and Co BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Century Enka Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed
Century Enka Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed
Century Enka Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed
Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 330 Reaffirmed
Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 294.5 Reaffirmed
Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 5.4 Reaffirmed
Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 11.5 Reaffirmed
Data Patterns India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 425 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3+
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 7000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal - CRISIL PP- MLD 12000 Reaffirmed
Protected Market - A1+r
Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 6000 Assigned
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 73500 Reaffirmed
Ernad Constructions Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
GOL Offshore Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 1500 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 2030 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 148.5 Reaffirmed
Gupta and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Gupta and Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Gupta and Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Gupta and Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Gupta and Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed
Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 77.5 Reassigned
Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A3 15 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3+
#100% interchangeability between LC and BG
Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3 15 Downgraded
Discounting Fac from 'CRISIL
A3+'
Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
A3+'
#100% interchangeability between LC and BG
K.T. Mathew & Co. BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Bills - Inland CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Forward
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed
Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5750 Reaffirmed
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A2+ 360 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 39.1 Reaffirmed
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A2+ 46 Reaffirmed
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 319 Reaffirmed
Pure Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Pure Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Suspended
R.G. Buildwell Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 670 Reaffirmed
Sankar Prasad Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 3.1 Suspended
Shree Paras Nath Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Siddhi Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Credit
Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3'
Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 180 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3'
St. George Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 12 Suspended
Credit
Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
TAFE Access Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit
TAFE Access Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 9600 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not
participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for th
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 380.0^^^Reaffirmed
^^^Includes sublimit of Rs.420 million for overdraft, Rs.400 million for short-term loans,
Rs.480 million for import letter of credit
Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 450.0@@@Reaffirmed
@@@Includes sublimit of Rs.170 million for bank guarantee
Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 560.0@ Reaffirmed
@ Includes sublimit of Rs.75 million for bank guarantee and fully interchangeable with standby
letter of credit
Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 80.0& Reaffirmed
&Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 620.0$$ Reaffirmed
$$ Includes sublimit of Rs.11 million for bank guarantee and fully interchangeable with buyer's
credit
Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 80.0@@ Reaffirmed
@@ Includes sublimit of Rs.10 million for bank guarantee
Time Technoplast Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed
Tirupur Pandit Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Tirupur Pandit Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 185 Reaffirmed
Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
# Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable
Vardhman Textiles Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
CP)
ZCL Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed
ZCL Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
ZCL Chemicals Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Vardhman Textiles Ltd FD FAA+/Stable - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
M. E. Energy Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
M. E. Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Adarsh Vidya Sangh Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended
Fac
Air Transport Corporation (Assam) Pvt CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended
Ltd
Air Transport Corporation (Assam) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Air Transport Corporation (Assam) Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Suspended
Ltd
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 2190 Reaffirmed
loan**
**100% inter changeable between funded & Non Funded & Vice versa
Alliance Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Alliance Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Alliance Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 14 Suspended
Al-Sami Cold Storage CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Ananda Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 41.5 Suspended
Ananda Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ananda Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 5.2 Suspended
Anil Kumar Biswal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32 Assigned
Loan Fac
Anil Kumar Biswal CC CRISIL B+ 59 Assigned
Anuron Infrastructures TL CRISIL B 147 Assigned
Arun Rega Bakery Machineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL
B+/Stable'
Aston Ceramic CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Aston Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aston Ceramic TL CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 450 Upgraded from
CRISIL
B/Stable'
Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL
B/Stable'
Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 97.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL
B/Stable'
Barbrik Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed
Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Barbrik Project Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
C. Suresh Reddy and Co CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Century Enka Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2440 Reaffirmed
Century Enka Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 60 Reaffirmed
Century Enka Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 840 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Century Enka Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 790 Reaffirmed
CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed
CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 22.5 Reaffirmed
CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 454.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed
Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed
Construction Catalysers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 163.8 Reaffirmed
Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4 Reaffirmed
Data Patterns India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
BBB/Stable'
Data Patterns India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.4 Downgraded
Loan Fac from 'CRISIL
BBB/Stable'
Data Patterns India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 29 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
BBB/Stable'
Dinco 4 Wheels LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Dinco 4 Wheels LLP CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Dinco 4 Wheels LLP Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL 9300 Reaffirmed
AA-/Positive
ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed
Protected Equity - AA-r/Positive
Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed
Protected AA-r/Positive
Commoptionally convertible debentureity - Linked
Debentures
Ernad Constructions Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Upgraded from
CRISIL
B-/Stable'
Exult Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Exult Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Exult Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Gajra Differential Gears Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Suspended
Gajra Differential Gears Ltd CC CRISIL D 95 Suspended
Gajra Differential Gears Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Gajra Differential Gears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 36.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Gajra Differential Gears Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 30.6 Suspended
Gayatri Microns Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 49.2 Assigned
Gayatri Microns Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60.8 Assigned
GOL Offshore Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 1850 Reaffirmed
GOL Offshore Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 8020 Reaffirmed
GOL Offshore Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL D 650 Reaffirmed
GOL Offshore Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2980 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 9114 Reaffirmed
Gupta and Company LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Harshil Textiles CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Harshil Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed
Homeland Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1300 Reaffirmed
Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 131.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1610.8 Assigned
Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd CC* -- 30 -
*100% interchangeability between CC and EPC
Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
BBB/Stable'
Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 158 Downgraded
Credit* from 'CRISIL
BBB/Stable'
*100% interchangeability between CC and EPC
Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 100.2 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
BBB/Stable'
Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from 'CRISIL
BBB/Stable'
Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 28 Downgraded
Credit from 'CRISIL
BBB/Stable'
International Management Institute Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Suspended
International Management Institute TL CRISIL BB+ 427.5 Suspended
Jadwet Resorts and Leisure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
K.F. Milk Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 6 Suspended
K.F. Milk Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 64 Suspended
Loan Fac
K.F. Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Suspended
K.T. Mathew & Co. Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 10 Assigned
K.T. Mathew & Co. CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Kanhaiya Lal Damodar Das Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Kanhaiya Lal Damodar Das Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 210 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 281 Reaffirmed
Kartikay Resorts and Hospitality Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 73.4 Suspended
Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 126.5 Assigned
KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL AA 0.75 Reaffirmed
# Including sublimit of Rs.0.75 billion of Working Capital Term Loan.
KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA 3 Reaffirmed
KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 2500 Assigned
KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed
KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Lushlife Properties LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lushlife Real Estate LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
N.R.Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 118 Suspended
Loan Fac
N.R.Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 123 Reaffirmed
O.P. Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
Patikari Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 198 Assigned
Patikari Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Polyhose India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed
Credit
Polyhose India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 380 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Polyhose India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed
Pure Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL B 64 Suspended
Pure Pharma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
R.G. Buildwell Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Rajeev Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned
Rakesh Credits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Loan Fac
Raki Industries CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended
Samra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Sankar Prasad Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended
Sankar Prasad Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sankar Prasad Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 6.9 Suspended
Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 49 Assigned
Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B 43.6 Assigned
Saradambika Power Plant Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 266 Assigned
Shivshakti Cotex CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned
Shivshakti Cotex TL CRISIL B- 17 Assigned
Shree Paras Nath Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended
Shree Sharavana Traders Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Shree Sharavana Traders CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed
Siddhartha Super Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Siddhartha Super Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed
Siddhi Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Channabasaveshwara Swamy Rural CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
Education Society(R.)
Sri Channabasaveshwara Swamy Rural LT Loan CRISIL BB 96 Suspended
Education Society(R.)
Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 315 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BBB-
Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 300.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BBB-
Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 117.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL
BBB-
Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BBB-
SSMP Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned
SSMP Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 105 Assigned
St. George Foods TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
St. George Foods Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
St. George Foods CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 83 Suspended
Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 199.6 Suspended
Supran Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Supran Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
Credit
Supran Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Swami Praga Nand Ji Edu. Society TL CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BB-
Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 37.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BB-
TAFE Access Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan up to Rs 150 Million
TAFE Access Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A+ 80 Reaffirmed
Limits
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds* CRISIL 4150 Reaffirmed
A+/Stable
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not
participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments
Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 38880 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 67437.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL AA 4250 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 79082.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed CC Limit**CRISIL AA 7350 Assigned
** Facility is fungible with Long Term Bank Facility
Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs* CRISIL 50000 Reaffirmed
AA/Stable
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not
participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments
Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs* CRISIL 35000 Withdrawal
AA/Stable
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not
participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL 14000 Reaffirmed
Programme* AA/Stable
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not
participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 6000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 9000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac*
* Interchangeable with short-term facilities
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd NCD CRISIL 20000 Reaffirmed
AA/Stable
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL 2000 Reaffirmed
AA/Stable
Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19 Suspended
Loan Fac
Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6 Suspended
Time Technoplast Ltd NCD - 2000 Withdrawal
Time Technoplast Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 3260 Reaffirmed
Time Technoplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Time Technoplast Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 40 Reaffirmed
Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 550 Reaffirmed
Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 340.0## Reaffirmed
##Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, export finance and buyer's credit
Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 575.0^^ Reaffirmed
^^Includes sublimit of Rs.460 million for working capital demand loan
Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 650.0# Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 215.0* Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 250.0^ Reaffirmed
^ Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for working capital demand loan
Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 375.0$ Reaffirmed
$ Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for bank guarantee, and fully interchangeable with working
capital demand loan, letter of credit and buyer's credit
Time Technoplast Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 645.0** Reaffirmed
** Includes sublimit of Rs.2.6 million for bill discounting/bill purchase and fully
interchangeable with cash credit
Time Technoplast Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 330 Reaffirmed
Tirupur Pandit Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed
Tungnath Educational Society TL CRISIL D 66.6 Suspended
Uniglobe Mod Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 154 Suspended
Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 42.5 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11500 Reaffirmed
* Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit
Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with non-fund based limits
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA 50 Reaffirmed
* Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 37661 Reaffirmed
Vishal Coaters Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
Vishal Coaters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vishal Coaters Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Yash Laxmi Solvent Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 163 Assigned
Yash Laxmi Solvent Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 77 Assigned
ZCL Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
ZCL Chemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed
ZCL Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 18.5 Reaffirmed
ZCL Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 41.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
