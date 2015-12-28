Dec 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments from December 24 to December 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R. Thermosets Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 74 Reaffirmed ABM Knowledgeware Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Aditya Overseas LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended AIC Iron Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Suspended AIC Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Suspended Airvision India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1090 Reaffirmed Amar Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Automobile Kapoors India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15.7 Suspended Arora Fibres Ltd BG CRISIL D 6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 B.L Mehta Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended B.L. International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation / Foreign Bill discounting* *Includes sublimit with cap of Rs.240 Million for packing credit and Rs.100 Million for foreign bill discounting of discrepant export documents drawn against LC; Rs.50 Million for discounting of export bills directly dispatched to buyer. B.L. International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed B.L. International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation / Foreign Bill discounting** **Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Balbir Metals and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Balbir Rolling Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 95 Suspended Bharat Cartons Printers Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 5.7 Reaffirmed Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 28.8 Reaffirmed D. Ratna Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Credit D. Ratna Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DVB Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6 Assigned DVB Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Elan Auto India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Fascination India Export Packing CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Credit* * Both side interchangeable between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Purchase upto Rs.5 Million Fascination India Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Purchase* * Both side interchangeable between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Purchase upto Rs.5 Million Flowtech Industries LLP BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Flowtech Industries LLP LOC^ CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed ^Includes sublimit for foreign documentary bill purchase/foreign issuance bill purchase of Rs.100 million G. P. Timber LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Gangotri Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Globe Textiles India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 175 Assigned Foreign Currency Godara Cotton Ginning and Pressing Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 91.9 Suspended Factory Fac Goyal Knitwears Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Goyal Knitwears Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 51.5 Suspended Herald Marine Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed HI Tech Transpower Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Huldibari Industries and Plantation Co. BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Ltd Huldibari Industries and Plantation Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Ltd Innova Captab Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 1.5 Assigned Jalgaon Golden Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Jalgaon Golden Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Jindal Chawal Nigam Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Jumbo Bag Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Containers Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Forward Krishna Containers LOC CRISIL A4+ 280 Suspended Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Lee Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 53 Assigned Maa Amba Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12 Suspended Magnifico Crafts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Mahadeb Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Moyalan Agro Pipes Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Narayan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended New Diamond Fabtrends Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Nitai Chandra Saha BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Nitai Chandra Saha Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 0.2 Suspended Loan Fac North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended Paraj Trading Mini Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Pir Panchal Construction Pvt Ltd (Joint BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Venture) Ponmani Industries BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Pooja Marbles BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended Print-Tech Offset Pvt Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A4 52.5 Assigned Radharaman Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Suspended Rajeshwari Iron and Steel Co. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Rohtas Fastners Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Sadananda Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 1.9 Suspended SBS Gems Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 63 Assigned Purchase SBS Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 32 Assigned Loan Fac Shankha Deep Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Shankha Deep Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Credit Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Sitaram Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Starwing Plastic and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 110 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee and buyers credit Surana Telecom and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Surana Telecom and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Tecon Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 TGS Minmet Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 170 Assigned Thomas and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Total Transport Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 340 Reaffirmed Trade India Corporation BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Uday Vijay Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27.4 Suspended Uday Vijay Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9.1 Suspended Unipearl Alloys LOC CRISIL A4 24.5 Suspended Ved Sassomeccanica India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 6.5 Assigned Credit Ved Sassomeccanica India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Verity Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Vikas Construction BG CRISIL A4 13.3 Suspended Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. V. Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended A. V. Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended A.R. Thermosets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Aark India Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Aatreyee Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended ABM Knowledgeware Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed Aditya Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Aditya Overseas Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 6 Suspended Credit Agarwal Automobiles - Varanasi CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Agarwal Automobiles - Varanasi Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Aggarwal Automotive Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 190 Assigned Fac AIC Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended AIC Iron Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 132.5 Suspended AIC Iron Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39.2 Suspended AIC Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Suspended Airvision India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Airvision India Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Airvision India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 59.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Allcargo Logistics Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA- 2530 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Allcargo Logistics Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 2810 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with Overdraft Facility/Inland Bills discounting/Working Capital Loan Allcargo Logistics Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL AA- 2960 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2360 Reaffirmed Amar Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 35 Suspended Annadata Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Annadata Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Arora Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL C Arora Fibres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Ashoka Belgaum Dharwad Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB (SO)1500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB-(SO) ASR Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10.1 Assigned ASR Industries Open CC CRISIL B+ 69.9 Assigned Automobile Kapoors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 87.5 Suspended Automobile Kapoors India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 66.9 Suspended Loan Fac Automobile Kapoors India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 2.5 Suspended B.L Mehta Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended B.L Mehta Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.5 Suspended Loan Fac B.L. International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- B.L. International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- B.L. International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 185.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- B.L. International Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 73.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- B.L. International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL BB 40 Assigned #Against Duty drawback B.L. International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac## CRISIL BB 10 Assigned ##Against domestic receivables Balbir Metals and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Balbir Rolling Mills Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 420 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Balbir Rolling Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Basanti Dash Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended Loan Fac BDH Enterprises India CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended BDH Enterprises India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 195 Suspended Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Suspended Loan Fac Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24 Suspended Bharat Cartons Printers CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Bharat Cartons Printers LT Loan CRISIL BB 19.3 Reaffirmed Bhoomika Infrabuildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Bhoomika Infrabuildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 135 Suspended Birthplace Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 118.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B Birthplace Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 21.8 Assigned Loan Fac BPL Techno Vision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Brijlax Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 4.8 Assigned Brijlax Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 3 Assigned Brijlax Auto Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 54 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Brijlax Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Brijlax Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Carbon Edge Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 77.7 Suspended Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 93.1 Reaffirmed Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Credit Chhotey Lal and Sons Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Classic Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended Classic Automobiles Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Classic Automobiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Suspended Loan Fac Classic Automobiles WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 2 Suspended DARP Construction (J.V.) TL CRISIL D 170 Suspended Durga Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Durga Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL D 100 Suspended Fac Durga Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25.3 Suspended Loan Fac Durga Automotives Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 21 Suspended Credit DVB Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned DVB Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Loan Fac DVB Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 48 Assigned Dynasty Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Dynasty Auto Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Dynasty Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Eastern Gourmet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15.7 Suspended Eastern Gourmet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 59 Suspended Elan Auto India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 64 Reaffirmed Elan Auto India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 46 Reaffirmed Fair Deal Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 435 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Fascination India TL CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Flowtech Industries LLP CC* CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit for packing credit limit/packing credit in foreign currency of Rs.100 million G. P. Timber CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Gangotri Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 220 Suspended *Fully inter-changeable upto Rs.120 Million Gangotri Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 140 Suspended Global Rebars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Globe Textiles India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Globe Textiles India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 175 Assigned Godara Cotton Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Factory Godara Cotton Ginning and Pressing TL CRISIL B 8.1 Suspended Factory Goyal Knitwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 148.5 Suspended Goyal Knitwears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55 Suspended Loan Fac Guru Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 180 Suspended Guru Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22 Suspended Loan Fac Guru Rice Mills TL CRISIL B+ 8 Suspended Herald Marine Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Herald Marine Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Herald Marine Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B HI Tech Transpower Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 316.5 Suspended Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 104 Suspended Loan Fac Hi-Tech Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 309.9 Suspended Huldibari Industries and Plantation Co. CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Ltd Huldibari Industries and Plantation Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.7 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Huldibari Industries and Plantation Co. TL CRISIL B+ 4.3 Suspended Ltd Imperial Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Imperial Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 125 Suspended Loan Fac Innova Captab CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Innova Captab Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB+ 85 Assigned Innovation House Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Innovation House Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 135 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ International Coil Ltd BG CRISIL D 200 Suspended International Coil Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Suspended International Coil Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 130 Suspended International Coil Ltd TL CRISIL D 96 Suspended Jalgaon Golden Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Assigned Jalgaon Golden Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 137.5 Suspended Credit Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Suspended Janagal Exports Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 27.5 Suspended Jay Construction India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Loan Fac Jindal Chawal Nigam CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Jumbo Bag Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 267.5 Reaffirmed Jumbo Bag Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Discounting K.R. Padmanabhan and Sons CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Kathpal Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Suspended Kathpal Solvex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 12.1 Suspended Loan Fac Kathpal Solvex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 8 Suspended Credit Kathpal Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 4.9 Suspended Kiwi Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Suspended Kiwi Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Suspended Loan Fac Kiwi Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Suspended Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 5250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable with short term facilities Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed Krishan Kumar and Co. - Kaithal CC* CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended * includes sublimit packing credit Krishna Containers CC CRISIL BB- 1.5 Suspended Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Lajjya Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed Lajjya Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lajjya Steels Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Credit Lee Builders CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Lord Krishna Education Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 37.5 Suspended Lord Krishna Education Trust TL CRISIL D 132.5 Suspended M R Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Suspended M.M.G. Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 142.8 Reaffirmed M.M.G. Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35.4 Assigned Loan Fac Maa Amba Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Maa Amba Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Loan Fac Maa Amba Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8 Suspended Magnifico Crafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Suspended Magnifico Crafts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 53.5 Suspended Loan Fac Magnifico Crafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 86.5 Suspended Mahadeb Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.5 Suspended Mahadeb Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 37.5 Suspended Malganga Milk and Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Malganga Milk and Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Malganga Milk and Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mansi International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Mansi International Pvt Ltd Open CC* CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B * Open cash credit limit includes working capital demand loan of Rs.12.5 million and bank guarantee of Rs.10.0 million Mansi International Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Matrix Global Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Suspended Matrix Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Matrix Global Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 25 Suspended Matrix Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended Loan Fac Matrix Global Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended Loan Fac Mayflower Hotels and Resorts TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Mittal Electronics CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Mittal Electronics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended Loan Fac Mittal Electronics TL CRISIL B 11.1 Suspended Moyalan Agro Pipes Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac N.S.R. Mills CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned N.S.R. Mills TL CRISIL B 42 Assigned Narayan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Narayan Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29 Suspended Loan Fac Narmada Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Narmada Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12 Suspended New Diamond Fabtrends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48 Suspended New Diamond Fabtrends Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52 Suspended Loan Fac Nitai Chandra Saha CC CRISIL B- 25 Suspended Noble Moulds Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Noble Moulds Pvt Ltd Open CC* CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B- North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 15.9 Suspended North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 24.1 Suspended Nugenic Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 29.5 Assigned Nugenic Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Assigned Nugenic Pharma Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BBB 2.5 Assigned P. Sri Ramulu CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Paraj Trading Mini Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 47 Suspended Paraj Trading Mini Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 22.2 Suspended Patiala Distillers and Manufacturers LtdCC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Patiala Distillers and Manufacturers LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Patiala Distillers and Manufacturers LtdTL CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Peartree Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Peartree Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 27 Suspended Peartree Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 123 Suspended Loan Fac Pee Jay Imports Exports CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Ponmani Industries CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Pooja Marbles CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Prabh Dayal Om Parkash (Jalandhar) CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Prabh Dayal Om Parkash (Jalandhar) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac Prabh Dayal Om Parkash (Jalandhar) TL CRISIL B 15 Suspended Print-Tech Offset Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Print-Tech Offset Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Print-Tech Offset Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Prompt Pulp and Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Prompt Pulp and Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL C 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Prowess International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended R.H. Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended R.H. Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 37.5 Suspended R.H. Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Fac Radharaman Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Rajeshwari Iron and Steel Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Rajni Exports & Imports CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Ratanpur Land and Tea Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 24 Suspended Ratanpur Land and Tea Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36 Suspended Rohtas Fastners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Rohtas Fastners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Suspended Loan Fac Rohtas Fastners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Suspended RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Loan Fac RPG Industrial Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 240 Suspended Sadananda Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Sadananda Rice Mill Cash TL CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Sadananda Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.1 Suspended Loan Fac Seemanchal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 6 Suspended Seemanchal Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 85 Suspended Fac Seemanchal Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.4 Suspended Shree Saibaba Jeevandhara Hospital TL CRISIL D 88 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 190.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt TL CRISIL BBB+ 29.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Sitaram Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Sitaram Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sitaram Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Suspended Smt. Ramrakhi Murti Smarak Trust TL CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Standard Autogears Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Standard Autogears Pvt Ltd Open CC* CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B * Open cash credit limit includes working capital demand loan of Rs.12.5 million and bank guarantee of Rs.10.0 million Standard Autogears Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 5 Assigned Starwing Plastic and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned State Bank of Mysore Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned (under Basel III) State Bank of Mysore Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed (under Basel III) State Bank of Mysore Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 2600 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) State Bank of Mysore Lower Tier II CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) State Bank of Mysore Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 6400 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) Sunil Charitable Society Drop Line CRISIL BB 169 Downgraded Overdraft Fac from CRISIL BB+ Sunil Charitable Society TL CRISIL BB 21 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Surana Telecom and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Surana Telecom and Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Surana Telecom and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 465 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Tecon Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Tecon Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 68.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Tecon Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ TGS Minmet Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Thomas and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended Total Transport Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Trade India Corporation CC CRISIL B- 49.2 Suspended Trade India Corporation Channel Financing CRISIL B- 15.8 Suspended Transtech Green Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Transtech Green Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Suspended Transtech Green Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 32.6 Suspended Loan Fac Transtech Green Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 382.4 Suspended Uday Vijay Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52 Suspended Uday Vijay Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.9 Suspended Unipearl Alloys CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Ved Sassomeccanica India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ved Sassomeccanica India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Ved Sassomeccanica India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Verity Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 123.1 Assigned Verity Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Vighneshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Vighneshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Vikas Construction CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Vikas Construction TL CRISIL B+ 86.7 Suspended Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 550 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 82.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 