Dec 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACC Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed *Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable ACC Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable ACC Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed Akas Medical LOC CRISIL A4 10.8 Assigned Akas Medical BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Astral Poly Technik Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Astral Poly Technik Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Astral Poly Technik Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Bateli Tea Co. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 55 Reassigned Dalmia Laminators Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Dalmia Laminators Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Dalmia Tea Plantation and Industries LtdBG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Damodar Timber Depot Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Damodar Timber Depot LOC CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed Ferozepur Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Credit Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reassigned Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ingersoll Rand India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 770 Reaffirmed Ingersoll Rand India Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed M.K.Gupta and Co -Siliguri BG CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Metlok Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Mittal Ocean Trade Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Mittal Timber Store LOC CRISIL A4 90 Suspended N. M. Roof Designers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended N. M. Roof Designers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 37.5 Suspended Oswal Agrimpex Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 85 Assigned Foreign Currency Prafulla Kumar Mohanty BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed Satyam (Fab) Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Servotech Power System Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Servotech Power System Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended **fully interchangeable with foreign letter of credit Sree Santhosh Garments BG CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed Sree Santhosh Garments Foreign CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Sree Santhosh Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Suman Forwarding Agency Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Suparna Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Suparna Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Technocraft Industries India Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 220 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency% % Fully interchangeable with export bill rediscounting (EBR), foreign bill purchase (FPB), packing credit, letter of credit, buyers credit. Includes sublimits of Rs.50 Million for Bank guarantee and Rs.10 Million of SBLC. Valson Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Valson Industries Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Forward Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Vinay Wires and Poly Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abbeline Impex Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B ACC Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed Akas Medical LT Loan CRISIL B+ 28.2 Assigned Akas Medical CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Ambuja Cements Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Astral Poly Technik Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1550 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ *Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Astral Poly Technik Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1835 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Astral Poly Technik Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ # Interchangeable with Buyers Credit/Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee Bateli Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Bateli Tea Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Bethel Cashew Company CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Bethel Cashew Company Standby Line of CRISIL BB 6 Assigned Credit Bharat Business Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Caritas Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Caritas Healthcare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Credit Cosmo Electro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 215 Reaffirmed Cosmo Electro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Dalmia Laminators Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 530 Reaffirmed Dalmia Laminators Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 93.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dalmia Laminators Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 366.7 Reaffirmed Dalmia Tea Plantation and Industries LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed Dalmia Tea Plantation and Industries LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 107.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dalmia Tea Plantation and Industries LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 312.4 Reaffirmed Damodar Timber Depot Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Ferozepur Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 260 Suspended Ferozepur Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.4 Suspended Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Gyan Shakti Education Welfare Trust TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Hallmark Foundations Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Hallmark Foundations Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Reaffirmed Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Credit Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ingersoll Rand India Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed JAS Equipment & Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Jayshree Enterprises - Pune Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Life Line Feeds India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 175 Assigned M.K.Gupta and Co -Siliguri CC CRISIL B+ 47.7 Suspended M/s. Mahavishnu Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended M/s. Mahavishnu Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended M/s. Mahavishnu Rice Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Malhotra Rice and Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B 195 Suspended Malhotra Rice and Gen. Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55 Suspended Loan Fac Maya Retail Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Suspended Maya Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 33.7 Suspended Loan Fac Metlok Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 55 Assigned Metlok Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Mittal Ocean Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended Mittal Ocean Trade Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended Loan Fac Mittal Timber Store CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Motherland Garments Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Motherland Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 59.4 Assigned Loan Fac Motherland Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Motherland Garments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18.6 Assigned N J Exports CC* CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned * Includes Sub Limit of Packing Credit/Post Shipment Credit N. M. Roof Designers Ltd CC CRISIL B 112.5 Suspended Oswal Agrimpex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.3 Assigned Loan Fac Prafulla Kumar Mohanty TL CRISIL B+ 1.8 Assigned Prafulla Kumar Mohanty CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Preet Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac Preet Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 97.5 Suspended R.S.Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL B 210 Suspended Rabin Singha Heavy Earth Movers Co. Pvt BG CRISIL D 65 Suspended Ltd Rabin Singha Heavy Earth Movers Co. Pvt CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Ltd Rabin Singha Heavy Earth Movers Co. Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 5 Suspended Ltd S. G. Agro Foods CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended S. G. Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended Loan Fac Satish Kumar and Sons CC CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Satish Kumar and Sons Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Sattva Engineering Construction Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Satyam (Fab) Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Satyam (Fab) Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Servotech Power System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 62.6 Suspended Servotech Power System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Servotech Power System Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.4 Suspended Seven-11 Industries CC CRISIL BB- 49 Assigned Seven-11 Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned Loan Fac Sevoke Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Sevoke Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Fac Shivshakti Cements CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Shivshakti Cements Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60.6 Suspended Loan Fac Shivshakti Cements TL CRISIL B- 49.4 Suspended Shree Saibaba Plasto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15.5 Suspended Shree Saibaba Plasto Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.9 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Saibaba Plasto Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended Siddhi Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Siddhi Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 20 Suspended Silver and Art Palace Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 240 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Siyaram Exports India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 17.9 Assigned Siyaram Exports India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Siyaram Exports India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 0.2 Assigned Forward Sree Harsha Automotive Services Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Fac Sree Harsha Automotive Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sree Santhosh Garments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Durga Estates CC CRISIL B- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Suman Forwarding Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Suman Forwarding Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.3 Suspended Loan Fac Suman Forwarding Agency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 19.7 Suspended Sumitra Sons Inventory Funding CRISIL B 80 Assigned Fac Sumitra Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Suparna Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd CC CRISIL B- 64 Suspended Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 114.1 Suspended Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 8.3 Suspended Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 33.6 Suspended Technocraft Industries India Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 1231 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL), pre shipment/post shipment finance, buyers credit, letter of credit. Includes sublimit of Rs.465 Million for financial guarantee/standby letter of credit (SBLC). Technocraft Industries India Ltd CC$ CRISIL A+ 619 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable with export packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency. Includes sublimit of Rs.280 Million for letter of credit. Technocraft Industries India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 180 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with WCDL, pre shipment/ post shipment finance and letter of credit Technocraft Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 700 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Trishul Tread Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Assigned Trishul Tread Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Valson Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Valson Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Valson Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 36.5 Reaffirmed Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 117.5 Reaffirmed Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 3.8 Reaffirmed Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Credit Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Vinay Wires and Poly Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Vinay Wires and Poly Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45.3 Suspended Loan Fac Vinay Wires and Poly Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 14.7 Suspended Vishwakarma Builders WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 190 Suspended VTC Steels CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 