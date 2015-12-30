Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 29, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AIF Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
Aiyappan Industries BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended
Aiyappan Industries LOC CRISIL A4 35 Suspended
Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 290 Reaffirmed
B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Bhanu Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned
Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed
Crescent Export Syndicate BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Crescent Export Syndicate Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Crescent Export Syndicate Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned;
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Datamatics Global Services Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A1 131 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
* Interchangeable with pre-export advance and export bill purchase.
Datamatics Global Services Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
# Interchangeable with overdraft to the extent of Rs.50.0 million, import letter of credit to
the extent of Rs.30.0 million, and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.30.0 million.
Datamatics Global Services Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
Datamatics Global Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1 500 Assigned
Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed
Enzal Chemicals India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Enzal Chemicals India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 26 Reaffirmed
Gayatri Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned
Gee Gee Agro Tech BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Geeta Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 1060 Reaffirmed
India Circuits Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 55 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
K. K. Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Suspended
Laila Nutraceuticals Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed
M R T Signals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 290 Reaffirmed
Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Miter and Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Mohata Coal Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Nagpal Exports BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
Nagpal Exports Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
New Jehlum Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Para Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Regency Linx Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 126 Assigned
Documentary Bills
Purchase
Regency Linx Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Assigned
Selvarani Impex ST Loan CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Shakthi Electrical's Chennai Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Suspended
Singhal Power Presses Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Singhal Power Presses Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Sre Dhanalakshmi Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Sreevalsam Educational Trust BG CRISIL A4 95 Suspended
Sri Balamurugan Modern Rice Mill ST Loan CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Sri Jayajothi and Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 63.5 Assigned
State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
Swan Electric Contracts Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Swan Electric Contracts Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CP CRISIL A2 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
U.K.B. Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
V. I. Shetty and Company BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Vaigai Leather Corporation Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended
Vaigai Leather Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed
Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1630 Reaffirmed
Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A1 1400 Reaffirmed
$Interchangeable with buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.800 million and buyer's credit and bank
guarantee to the extent of Rs.600 million.
Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1 950 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Win power Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed
Win power Infra Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd FD Programme FAA- 500 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.S. Emporium CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended
Adarsha Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
Adarsha Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 24 Suspended
Adarsha Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 26 Suspended
AIF Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Suspended
AIF Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 57.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Aiswarya Silks Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Credit
Aiswarya Silks CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Aiswarya Silks LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Aiyappan Industries CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
Alinta Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 255 Assigned
Alinta Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Alinta Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Alinta Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 90 Assigned
Apotex Pharmachem India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed
B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 29.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhanu Construction Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned
Bhanu Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Biverah Hotel and Suites LT Loan CRISIL B- 70 Suspended
Blue Mountain Estates LT Loan CRISIL B- 160 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed
Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Fac
Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 62.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Crescent Export Syndicate Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned;
Discounting Suspension
Revoked
Crescent Export Syndicate Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Crescent Export Syndicate Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 34 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Crescent Export Syndicate TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Damcosoft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Damcosoft Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Damcosoft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 146.4 Reaffirmed
Dr. M.V. Shetty Memorial Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended
Dr. M.V. Shetty Memorial Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Dr. M.V. Shetty Memorial Trust TL CRISIL D 170 Suspended
Ekta Shakti Foundation CC CRISIL B 59 Suspended
Ekta Shakti Foundation TL CRISIL B 1 Suspended
Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed
Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 101.5 Reaffirmed
Enzal Chemicals India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Enzal Chemicals India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gayatri Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Gee Emm Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Gee Emm Overseas Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 23.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Gee Emm Overseas TL CRISIL B+ 16.5 Reaffirmed
Gee Gee Agro Tech CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Gee Gee Agro Tech Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Fac
Gee Gee Agro Tech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Geeta Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Geetika Fashions CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed
GHSPL MUZF Super Speciality Healthcare LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
LLP
GKC Projects Ltd BG* CRISIL D 13625 Notice of
Withdrawal
* Includes letter of credit sublimit of Rs.1400 million
GKC Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 4637 Notice of
Withdrawal
GKC Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4088 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed
Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 142.4 Assigned
India Circuits Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Jagat Projects Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended
Jindal Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
K. K. Products CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
K. K. Products TL CRISIL BB- 13.6 Suspended
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 680 Reaffirmed
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 40 Reaffirmed
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1203.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 976.1 Reaffirmed
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Assigned
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Kusalava Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Kusalava Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 142.5 Reaffirmed
Kusalava Motors Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL BB+ 4.5 Reaffirmed
Kusalava Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Kusalava Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Kusalava Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 23 Assigned
Laila Nutraceuticals Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Laila Nutraceuticals LT Loan CRISIL BB- 76.5 Reaffirmed
Laila Nutraceuticals WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Laila Nutraceuticals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 153.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 500 Assigned
Loan Fac
Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 252 Assigned
Credit
Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 220.5 Assigned
Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
Credit
Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 147.5 Assigned
Purchase
M R T Signals Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed
Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Miter and Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
Miter and Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Miter and Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Mohata Coal Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Nagpal Exports CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Narmada Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed
Naruvizhi Ambal Modern Rice Mill Pvt CC CRISIL B 110 Suspended
Ltd
Naruvizhi Ambal Modern Rice Mill Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Naruvizhi Ambal Modern Rice Mill Pvt TL CRISIL B 24 Suspended
Ltd
New Jehlum Construction Company CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
NgD Jewels TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned
NgD Jewels CC CRISIL B 69.5 Assigned
NgD Jewels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Omnicast Precision Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Omnicast Precision Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Omnicast Precision Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Omnicast Precision Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1.8 Suspended
Omnicast Precision Products Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 32.5 Suspended
Para Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 209 Assigned
Para Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11 Assigned
Loan Fac
Para Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 280 Assigned
Profit Shoe Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Profit Shoe Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Profit Shoe Company Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
Fac
PSN Construction Equipment Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 145 Assigned
Fac
Punjab and Sind Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned
(under Basel III)
Punjab and Sind Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under
Basel II)
Regency Linx Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned
Regent Resorts and Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Regent Resorts and Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Regent Resorts and Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 190 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Rite Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Suspended
Rite Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Rite Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Roxy Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Rudra Realtech Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB+ 63 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
Sambaragi Traders CC CRISIL BB 127.5 Suspended
Selvarani Impex CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Shakthi Electrical's Chennai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Suspended
Shakthi Electrical's Chennai Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Singhal Power Presses Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 141.7 Assigned
Singhal Power Presses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
Sre Dhanalakshmi Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.5 Suspended
Sre Dhanalakshmi Spinning Mills Open CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Sre Dhanalakshmi Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sreevalsam Educational Trust Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 35 Suspended
Sreevalsam Educational Trust TL CRISIL B 470 Suspended
Sri Balamurugan Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended
Sri Balamurugan Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Jayajothi and Co. Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 318.5 Assigned
Sri Jayajothi and Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned
Sri Jayajothi and Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1077.2 Assigned
Sri Jayajothi and Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 377.5 Assigned
Sri Sainadh Rice Industries Open CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Sri Sainadh Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 7500 Assigned
(under Basel III)
State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Lower-Tier II CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under
Basel II)
State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 2170 Reaffirmed
(under Basel III)
State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed
Bonds (under Basel
II)
State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
Bonds (under Basel
II)
Sukee Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Sukee Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended
Surya Technofab LLP TL CRISIL BB- 62 Assigned
Surya Technofab LLP CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Surya Technofab LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38 Assigned
Loan Fac
Swan Electric Contracts Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1950 Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimit of metal gold loan of Rs.1400.0 Million, bank guarantee of Rs.1400.0
Million.
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC$ CRISIL A- 835 Reaffirmed
$Fully inter-changeable with working capital demand loan and includes sublimit of bank guarantee
of Rs.100 Million.
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 725 Reaffirmed
@ Includes sublimit of gold loan of Rs.725.0 Million, working capital demand loan of Rs.500
Million, letter of credit of Rs.200 Million, financial guarantee of Rs.50.
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC% CRISIL A- 275 Reaffirmed
% Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.275 Million
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC CRISIL A- 930 Reaffirmed
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 1900 Reaffirmed
#Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.1900 Million.
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 165.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd TL CRISIL A- 139.6 Reaffirmed
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd WC Demand Loan~~ CRISIL A- 430 Assigned
~~ Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.330.0 Million, bank guarantee of Rs.330.0 Million,
stand by letter of credit of Rs.330.0 Million and Metal loan of Rs.330 million
Trilok Chand Gupta and Co. BG CRISIL D 75 Suspended
Trilok Chand Gupta and Co. CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
U.K.B. Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 177.5 Suspended
U.K.B. Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Suspended
V. I. Shetty and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
V. I. Shetty and Company CC CRISIL B 19.5 Assigned
Vaigai Leather Corporation LT Loan CRISIL B 17.5 Suspended
Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1408.5 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee/buyers' credit/packing credit/bill
discounting upto Rs. 1150 million, interchangeable with letter of credit/packing credit (foreign
currency)/working capital demand loan upto Rs. 50 million
Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL A+ 535 Reaffirmed
@ interchangeable with WCDL/PC/LC/BC/Vendor Discounting upto Rs. 500 million
Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 264 Reaffirmed
Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 334.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Video Plaza TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Video Plaza CC CRISIL BB- 40.5 Assigned
Video Plaza Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Win power Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
