Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AIF Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Aiyappan Industries BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended Aiyappan Industries LOC CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 290 Reaffirmed B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Bhanu Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Crescent Export Syndicate BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Crescent Export Syndicate Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Crescent Export Syndicate Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Datamatics Global Services Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A1 131 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ * Interchangeable with pre-export advance and export bill purchase. Datamatics Global Services Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ # Interchangeable with overdraft to the extent of Rs.50.0 million, import letter of credit to the extent of Rs.30.0 million, and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.30.0 million. Datamatics Global Services Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Datamatics Global Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1 500 Assigned Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Enzal Chemicals India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Enzal Chemicals India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 26 Reaffirmed Gayatri Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Gee Gee Agro Tech BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Geeta Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 1060 Reaffirmed India Circuits Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ K. K. Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Suspended Laila Nutraceuticals Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed M R T Signals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 290 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Miter and Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mohata Coal Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nagpal Exports BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Nagpal Exports Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed New Jehlum Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Para Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Regency Linx Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 126 Assigned Documentary Bills Purchase Regency Linx Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Assigned Selvarani Impex ST Loan CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Shakthi Electrical's Chennai Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Suspended Singhal Power Presses Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Singhal Power Presses Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Sre Dhanalakshmi Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Sreevalsam Educational Trust BG CRISIL A4 95 Suspended Sri Balamurugan Modern Rice Mill ST Loan CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Sri Jayajothi and Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 63.5 Assigned State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Swan Electric Contracts Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Swan Electric Contracts Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CP CRISIL A2 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ U.K.B. Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended V. I. Shetty and Company BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Vaigai Leather Corporation Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended Vaigai Leather Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1630 Reaffirmed Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A1 1400 Reaffirmed $Interchangeable with buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.800 million and buyer's credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.600 million. Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1 950 Reaffirmed Discounting Win power Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Win power Infra Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd FD Programme FAA- 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Emporium CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Adarsha Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Adarsha Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 24 Suspended Adarsha Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 26 Suspended AIF Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Suspended AIF Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 57.7 Suspended Loan Fac Aiswarya Silks Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Credit Aiswarya Silks CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Aiswarya Silks LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Aiyappan Industries CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Alinta Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 255 Assigned Alinta Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned Loan Fac Alinta Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B 50 Assigned Alinta Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 90 Assigned Apotex Pharmachem India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 29.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhanu Construction Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Bhanu Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Biverah Hotel and Suites LT Loan CRISIL B- 70 Suspended Blue Mountain Estates LT Loan CRISIL B- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL D Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Fac Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 62.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Crescent Export Syndicate Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned; Discounting Suspension Revoked Crescent Export Syndicate Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Crescent Export Syndicate Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 34 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Crescent Export Syndicate TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Damcosoft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Damcosoft Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Damcosoft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 146.4 Reaffirmed Dr. M.V. Shetty Memorial Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Dr. M.V. Shetty Memorial Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac Dr. M.V. Shetty Memorial Trust TL CRISIL D 170 Suspended Ekta Shakti Foundation CC CRISIL B 59 Suspended Ekta Shakti Foundation TL CRISIL B 1 Suspended Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 101.5 Reaffirmed Enzal Chemicals India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Enzal Chemicals India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gayatri Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Gee Emm Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Gee Emm Overseas Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 23.5 Reaffirmed Fac Gee Emm Overseas TL CRISIL B+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Gee Gee Agro Tech CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Gee Gee Agro Tech Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Fac Gee Gee Agro Tech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Geeta Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Geetika Fashions CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed GHSPL MUZF Super Speciality Healthcare LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned LLP GKC Projects Ltd BG* CRISIL D 13625 Notice of Withdrawal * Includes letter of credit sublimit of Rs.1400 million GKC Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 4637 Notice of Withdrawal GKC Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4088 Withdrawal Loan Fac Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 142.4 Assigned India Circuits Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jagat Projects Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Jindal Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned K. K. Products CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended K. K. Products TL CRISIL BB- 13.6 Suspended Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 680 Reaffirmed Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 40 Reaffirmed Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1203.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 976.1 Reaffirmed Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Assigned Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Kusalava Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Kusalava Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 142.5 Reaffirmed Kusalava Motors Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL BB+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Kusalava Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Kusalava Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Kusalava Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 23 Assigned Laila Nutraceuticals Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Laila Nutraceuticals LT Loan CRISIL BB- 76.5 Reaffirmed Laila Nutraceuticals WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Laila Nutraceuticals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 153.5 Assigned Loan Fac Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 500 Assigned Loan Fac Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 252 Assigned Credit Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 220.5 Assigned Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Credit Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 147.5 Assigned Purchase M R T Signals Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B Miter and Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Miter and Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Miter and Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Mohata Coal Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nagpal Exports CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Narmada Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Naruvizhi Ambal Modern Rice Mill Pvt CC CRISIL B 110 Suspended Ltd Naruvizhi Ambal Modern Rice Mill Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Naruvizhi Ambal Modern Rice Mill Pvt TL CRISIL B 24 Suspended Ltd New Jehlum Construction Company CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned NgD Jewels TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned NgD Jewels CC CRISIL B 69.5 Assigned NgD Jewels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Omnicast Precision Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Omnicast Precision Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Omnicast Precision Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40.7 Suspended Loan Fac Omnicast Precision Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1.8 Suspended Omnicast Precision Products Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 32.5 Suspended Para Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 209 Assigned Para Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11 Assigned Loan Fac Para Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 280 Assigned Profit Shoe Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Profit Shoe Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Loan Fac Profit Shoe Company Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Fac PSN Construction Equipment Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 145 Assigned Fac Punjab and Sind Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned (under Basel III) Punjab and Sind Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Regency Linx Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Regent Resorts and Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Regent Resorts and Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Regent Resorts and Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 190 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Rite Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Suspended Rite Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Rite Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Roxy Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Rudra Realtech Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB+ 63 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Sambaragi Traders CC CRISIL BB 127.5 Suspended Selvarani Impex CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Shakthi Electrical's Chennai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Suspended Shakthi Electrical's Chennai Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Loan Fac Singhal Power Presses Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 141.7 Assigned Singhal Power Presses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Sre Dhanalakshmi Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.5 Suspended Sre Dhanalakshmi Spinning Mills Open CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Sre Dhanalakshmi Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sreevalsam Educational Trust Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 35 Suspended Sreevalsam Educational Trust TL CRISIL B 470 Suspended Sri Balamurugan Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Sri Balamurugan Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Jayajothi and Co. Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 318.5 Assigned Sri Jayajothi and Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Sri Jayajothi and Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1077.2 Assigned Sri Jayajothi and Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 377.5 Assigned Sri Sainadh Rice Industries Open CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sri Sainadh Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 7500 Assigned (under Basel III) State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Lower-Tier II CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 2170 Reaffirmed (under Basel III) State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) Sukee Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Sukee Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Surya Technofab LLP TL CRISIL BB- 62 Assigned Surya Technofab LLP CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Surya Technofab LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38 Assigned Loan Fac Swan Electric Contracts Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1950 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of metal gold loan of Rs.1400.0 Million, bank guarantee of Rs.1400.0 Million. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC$ CRISIL A- 835 Reaffirmed $Fully inter-changeable with working capital demand loan and includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.100 Million. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 725 Reaffirmed @ Includes sublimit of gold loan of Rs.725.0 Million, working capital demand loan of Rs.500 Million, letter of credit of Rs.200 Million, financial guarantee of Rs.50. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC% CRISIL A- 275 Reaffirmed % Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.275 Million Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC CRISIL A- 930 Reaffirmed Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 1900 Reaffirmed #Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.1900 Million. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 165.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd TL CRISIL A- 139.6 Reaffirmed Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd WC Demand Loan~~ CRISIL A- 430 Assigned ~~ Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.330.0 Million, bank guarantee of Rs.330.0 Million, stand by letter of credit of Rs.330.0 Million and Metal loan of Rs.330 million Trilok Chand Gupta and Co. BG CRISIL D 75 Suspended Trilok Chand Gupta and Co. CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended U.K.B. Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 177.5 Suspended U.K.B. Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Suspended V. I. Shetty and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40.5 Assigned Loan Fac V. I. Shetty and Company CC CRISIL B 19.5 Assigned Vaigai Leather Corporation LT Loan CRISIL B 17.5 Suspended Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1408.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee/buyers' credit/packing credit/bill discounting upto Rs. 1150 million, interchangeable with letter of credit/packing credit (foreign currency)/working capital demand loan upto Rs. 50 million Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL A+ 535 Reaffirmed @ interchangeable with WCDL/PC/LC/BC/Vendor Discounting upto Rs. 500 million Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 264 Reaffirmed Varroc Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 334.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Video Plaza TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Video Plaza CC CRISIL BB- 40.5 Assigned Video Plaza Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29.5 Assigned Loan Fac Win power Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.