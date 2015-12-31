Dec 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Adnan Traders Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Foreign Currency Adnan Traders Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Loan Fac Anil and Company BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Anil and Company LOC CRISIL A4 4.5 Reaffirmed Anil and Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed ASM Spun Tex BG CRISIL A4 6.1 Suspended Axel Polymers Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Chetan Cabletronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Emdee Digitronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 96.5 Suspended Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed H. P. Madhukar BG CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed Forward Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 600 Developing Ltd Implications Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 1500 Watch Ltd Developing * Bank guarantee is fully interchangeable with letter of credit Industrial and Commercial Bank of China CD CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Ltd J. S. Grover Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended J.K. Fisheries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed under LOC Jagdambay Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 144 Suspended Kamal Suitings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 650 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Milkfood Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Milkfood Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL A4+ 40 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ MPS Telecom Pvt. Ltd. Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed MPS Telecom Pvt. Ltd. Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Munish International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 31.5 Suspended Neptune Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Neptune Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned; Suspension Revoked New Choudhary Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 80 Suspended R. K. Pharmaceutical LOC CRISIL A4 65 Suspended R. P. Industries - New Delhi LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned R.G. Timbers and Saw Mills LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Safari Industries India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 195 Assigned Sami Spices and Herbs Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Forward Sanjeev Kumar Goyal Contractor BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Shobha Ram Sharma Contractor BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed SK. Chan Basha and Co Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 82.5 Reaffirmed under LOC Sparkle International LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 295.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Suich Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Tata Projects Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed United Overseas Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Milkfood Ltd FD FB+ 100 Downgraded from FA- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 47 Reaffirmed Accent Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Accent Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B 36.5 Reaffirmed Allianz Ecopower Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 125 Suspended Loan Fac Anil and Company Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 72 Reaffirmed Purchase Artech Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 177 Reaffirmed ASM Spun Tex CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended ASM Spun Tex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 113.9 Suspended Loan Fac ASM Spun Tex TL CRISIL B 100 Suspended Axel Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Baba Naga Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B- 140 Suspended Baba Naga Rice and General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22.8 Suspended Loan Fac Bajla Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Suspended Balaji Spinning Mills (Unit of Kanya CC CRISIL BB 124.7 Suspended Enterprises Pvt Ltd) Balaji Spinning Mills (Unit of Kanya Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Enterprises Pvt Ltd) Loan Fac Bharat Cottage Industries CC CRISIL D 85 Suspended Bharat Cottage Industries LOC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Bharat Cottage Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 10 Suspended Bharat Ispat Udyog (Prop. Impression CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Securities Pvt Ltd) Bharat Ispat Udyog (Prop. Impression Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22 Suspended Securities Pvt Ltd) Loan Fac Bimla Rice International CC CRISIL B- 57.5 Suspended Bimla Rice International Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 11 Suspended Bimla Rice International TL CRISIL B- 3.3 Suspended Chetan Cabletronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Suspended Chetan Cabletronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32 Suspended Loan Fac Chetan Cabletronics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 13 Suspended Cluster Jewellery Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 46.5 Reaffirmed Cluster Jewellery Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 71.5 Assigned Loan Fac Elite Traexim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72 Suspended Emdee Digitronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Fac Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Limits Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 41 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Gopinath Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 300 Assigned Gopinath Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 9 Assigned Gopinath Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 1 Assigned Greencraft Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 199.9 Suspended Guru Nanak Rice Mill - Bilaspur CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Guru Nanak Rice Mill - Bilaspur LT Bk Fac CRISIL B- 10 Assigned H. P. Madhukar Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Credit Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 21.5 Assigned Loan Fac Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Assigned Hitachi Home and Life Solutions India CC CRISIL AA- 1000 Watch Ltd Developing J G Agro Industries CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ J. S. Grover Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended J. S. Grover Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac J.K. Fisheries CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed J.K. Fisheries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Jagdambay Exports CC CRISIL B+ 2 Suspended Jagdambay Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34 Suspended Loan Fac Jagdambay Exports TL CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Jay Dwarkadhish Ginning & Oil CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Industries Jay Dwarkadhish Ginning & Oil Cash TL CRISIL BB- 14.5 Reaffirmed Industries Jay Dwarkadhish Ginning & Oil Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Industries Loan Fac JPK Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned JPK Educational Trust Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Fac Kamal Suitings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Kamal Suitings Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Kamal Suitings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Assigned Krishna Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL BB- 53 Reaffirmed Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Credit Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Linit Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed LTG Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1000 Assigned Loan Fac M.P.Jewellers (Jsk) and Co. CC CRISIL BB- 110 Suspended M.P.Jewellers (Jsk) and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.9 Suspended Loan Fac M.P.Jewellers (Jsk) and Co. TL CRISIL BB- 5.1 Suspended MAG Solvics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.8 Assigned MAG Solvics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned MAG Solvics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Loan Fac Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 12.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maple Mouldings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Milkfood Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 470 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Milkfood Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Milkfood Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Milkfood Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- MKG Computers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Suspended MKG Computers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 25 Suspended MKG Computers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Suspended Loan Fac MKG Computers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 5 Suspended Credit MKG Computers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Suspended Modi Car Agencies Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Modi Car Agencies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Modi Car Agencies Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 355 Assigned Fac Mohan Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL C Mohan Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL C Mohan Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 2250 Downgraded from CRISIL C MPS Telecom Pvt. Ltd. Vendor Bill CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Discounting Limits Mullas Wedding Centre LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Mullas Wedding Centre Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Assigned Munish International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Munish International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.3 Suspended Loan Fac Neptune Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned; Suspension Revoked New Choudhary Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended New Choudhary Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Loan Fac New Swan Autocomp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 84.5 Suspended New Swan Autocomp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 63 Suspended Nilachal Petroproducts Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 7 Suspended Nilachal Petroproducts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23 Suspended Loan Fac Nilachal Petroproducts Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 20 Suspended Oxford Shiksha Prasar Sansthan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Priya Milk and Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Priya Milk and Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pyare Lal Jaggan Nath Saraf CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended R. K. Pharmaceutical CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended R. P. Industries - New Delhi TL CRISIL BB- 1.1 Assigned R. P. Industries - New Delhi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.9 Assigned Loan Fac R. P. Industries - New Delhi CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned R.G. Timbers and Saw Mills CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Rajoo Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 195 Notice of Withdrawal Random House Publishers India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with short term demand loan, trade finance, Letter of credit and bank guarantee Random House Publishers India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Rudra Navnirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rudra Navnirman Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Safari Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Safari Industries India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Safari Industries India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 151 Assigned Loan Fac Safari Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 304 Assigned Sami Spices and Herbs Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 115 Reaffirmed Discounting Sami Spices and Herbs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 137.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sanjeev Kumar Goyal Contractor CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Shobha Ram Sharma Contractor CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shree Harekrishna Cotton Industries - CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from Jamnagar CRISIL B Shree Harekrishna Cotton Industries - Cash TL CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from Jamnagar CRISIL B Shree Harekrishna Cotton Industries - Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from Jamnagar Loan Fac CRISIL B SK. Chan Basha and Co CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sparkle International CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Speciality Silica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Speciality Silica Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Speciality Silica Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Sree Sree Sitaram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned Sree Sree Sitaram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.8 Assigned Sree Sree Sitaram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.2 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Bhagyalakshmi Commercial CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Corporation Sri Bhagyalakshmi Poha Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Sri Parameswari Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 390 Assigned Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Raw & Boiled Rice CC CRISIL B+ 180 Downgraded Mill from CRISIL BB- Sri Vedhaa Creations Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 75 Assigned Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 87 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Suich Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Suich Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Transmission Corporation of Andhra 8.7% Series I/2006 CRISIL BB 310 Negative Pradesh Ltd (Option A)* Implications *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Transmission Corporation of Andhra 8.95% Series CRISIL BB 1600 Negative Pradesh Ltd I/2006 (Option B)* Implications *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Transmission Corporation of Andhra 8.59% Series CRISIL BB 1570 Negative Pradesh Ltd II/2006 (Option A)* Implications *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Transmission Corporation of Andhra 8.69% Series CRISIL BB 1330 Negative Pradesh Ltd II/2006 (Option B)* Implications *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Transmission Corporation of Andhra Series I/2008 CRISIL BB 3500 Negative Pradesh Ltd (Option A & B)* Implications *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Transmission Corporation of Andhra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20000 Watch Negative Pradesh Ltd Loan Fac Transmission Corporation of Andhra TL CRISIL BB 20000 Watch Negative Pradesh Ltd Unique Malls Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1875 Reaffirmed Unitech Textiles CC CRISIL B 68 Suspended Unitech Textiles TL CRISIL B 22 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 