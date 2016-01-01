Jan 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 31, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1216.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Bhagwati Fastners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Bhavani Enterprises- Shencottah LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Biorad Medisys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Coast to Coast Designs Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed under LOC Coast to Coast Designs Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Crescent Export Syndicate BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Crescent Export Syndicate Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Crescent Export Syndicate Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Credit Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Digi Drives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Escalations Travel Ware India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Escalations Travel Ware India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Forward Escalations Travel Ware India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Genins India TPA Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Grover Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed HGE International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned HGE International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Ilasakaa Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Jai Gopal International Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Assigned; Suspension revoked Jaimurty Minerals and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Jayant K. Furnishers BG CRISIL A4 120 Suspended M. K. Enterprises JV BG CRISIL A4+ 84.1 Assigned Malu Electrodes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Manipal Media Network Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Manipal Media Network Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Masta Machinery Stores Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16 Assigned; Suspension revoked Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 980 Reaffirmed MPR Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned OM Containers - Nashik BG# CRISIL A3 30 Notice of Withdrawal #Fully interchangeable with letter of credit OM Containers - Nashik LOC* CRISIL A3 30 Notice of Withdrawal *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Parshuram Construction BG CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Palghar Plywood Product Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Sub limit of letter of credit of Rs.2.50 million and bank guarantee of Rs.1.0 million Permanent Magnets Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Permanent Magnets Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 114 Assigned Permanent Magnets Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Popular Enterprise BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned R V Steel Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Royal Classic Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 325 Reaffirmed S and S Enterprises - Hyderabad BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Satyam Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Shree Maruti Timbers LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 310 Watch develpoing/ Suspended Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal LOC CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 1474 Reaffirmed Spentagon Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Sree Venkateshwara Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Star Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LOC & BG**# CRISIL A1 24296 Reaffirmed ** Includes buyer's credit limit of USD25 million; # Includes buyer's credit limit of USD25 million Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 14000 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1 36970 Reaffirmed #Including buyer's credit/supplier's credit limit of USD18 million. Technical Products Corporation Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Technical Products Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Ultrapure Technology and Appliances LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended India Ltd V.S.Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Vee Cee Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Credit Vee Cee Exports BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Vee Cee Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Virat Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Suspended Vital Chemtech LLP Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Motor TL CRISIL B- 35 Assigned A.G. Motor CC CRISIL B- 7 Assigned A.G. Motor Channel Financing CRISIL B- 10 Assigned A.R.R. Foods And Consumer Products Pvt CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Ltd Agarwal Associates and Agencies CC CRISIL C 50 Assigned Agarwal Associates and Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 30 Assigned Loan Fac Agarwal Fabtex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fabtex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akash Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 123.5 Assigned Anantha Biotechnologies and Allied CC CRISIL B 46.5 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Anantha Biotechnologies and Allied LT Loan CRISIL B 23.5 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Andhra Bank Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Andhra Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL AA 7200 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Andhra Bank Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL AA- 5000 Reduced from (Under Basel III) 10.0 billion Andhra Bank Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Andhra Bank Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Andhra Bank Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Andhra Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bond Issue Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9.48% Bond Series CRISIL BBB+ 2000 Negative Corporation V/2012* Implications *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.7% Bond Series CRISIL BBB+ 770 Negative Corporation II/2008* Implications *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9.2% Bond Series CRISIL BBB+ 800 Negative Corporation III/2008* Implications Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.35% Bond Series CRISIL BBB+ 1210 Negative Corporation IV/2010* Implications *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bonds Series VII & CRISIL BBB+ 2080 Negative Corporation VIII/2014* Implications *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 680 Reaffirmed Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Aristocraft Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Aristocraft Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aristocraft Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Arshad Cashew Industry Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Arshad Cashew Industry Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Bashir Oil Mills CC CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Bashir Oil Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Bhagwati Fastners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 82 Assigned Bhagwati Fastners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Bhavani Enterprises- Shencottah CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Biorad Medisys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Biorad Medisys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Blue Pink Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Blue Pink Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 16.7 Assigned BRAMHACORP Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 264.8 Suspended BRAMHACORP Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1626.8 Suspended Loan Fac BRAMHACORP Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2258.4 Suspended Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Coast to Coast Designs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Conor Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 165 Assigned Loan Fac Conor Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Conor Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Crescent Export Syndicate Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Crescent Export Syndicate TL CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Crescent Export Syndicate WC TL CRISIL BB- 38 Reaffirmed Devnandan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 220 Suspended Loan Fac Devnandan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 280 Suspended Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 328.9 Assigned Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.1 Assigned Loan Fac Dhruv Cotton Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Digi Drives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 105 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ D-Link India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Escalations Travel Ware India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B 50 Suspended ^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit (one way) Escalations Travel Ware India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 77.5 Suspended Loan Fac Fabrizio Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 54.5 Suspended Fabrizio Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 199 Suspended Gajanan Siddhivinayak Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Assigned Ganpati Cold Storage Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 40 Assigned Ganpati Cold Storage TL CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Genins India TPA Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Girias Investment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 125 Assigned Goverdhan Cottex CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Goverdhan Cottex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goverdhan Cottex TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Gramaudyogik Shikshan Mandal TL CRISIL BBB 250 Suspended Grover Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 77.4 Reaffirmed Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 162.6 Reaffirmed GVR Khandaphod Bijwad Road Project Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1480 Reaffirmed Ltd GVR RMN Hubli Lakshmeshwar Road Project LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1600 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB HGE International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac HGE International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned HGE International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Purchase Ilasakaa Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 290 Reaffirmed Ilasakaa Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Ilpea Paramount Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Assigned; Suspension revoked Indian Bank Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Indian Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Indian Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) IndoSpace AS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1600 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB IndoSpace AS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB (SO)2040 Upgraded from Discounting Loan CRISIL BB Islamic Council For Productive Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 170 Reaffirmed Education J J Poly Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 600 Suspended Jai Gopal International Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned; Suspension revoked Jaimurty Minerals and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 165 Suspended * includes sub-limit for PCFC Rs. 10 million and FCNR-B loan Rs. 100 million Jaimurty Minerals and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 125 Suspended Jaimurty Minerals and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110.7 Suspended Janki Cotton Industries CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Janki Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 28.8 Suspended Loan Fac Janki Cotton Industries TL CRISIL D 3.2 Suspended Janki Cotton Industries Warehouse FinancingCRISIL D 35 Suspended Jawandamal Dhannamal LOC CRISIL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Jawandamal Dhannamal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayant K. Furnishers CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Kesar Impex BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Kesar Impex CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Kesar Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.4 Suspended Loan Fac Kesar Impex Rupee TL CRISIL D 43.1 Suspended Krishna Cotton - Jamnagar CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Krishna Cotton - Jamnagar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Cotton - Jamnagar TL CRISIL B+ 13.6 Reaffirmed Lala Madhoram Bhagwan Dass Charitable Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Society Lala Madhoram Bhagwan Dass Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 120.7 Reaffirmed Society Loan Fac Lala Madhoram Bhagwan Dass Charitable Rupee TL CRISIL B- 199.3 Reaffirmed Society M. K. Enterprises JV LT Loan CRISIL BB- 85.9 Assigned Magnamind Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Magnamind Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Magnamind Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 67 Assigned Mahanth Motors CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Mahanth Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Mahanth Motors TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Malu Electrodes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 167.5 Reaffirmed Malu Electrodes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manipal Energy and Infratech Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Manipal Media Network Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Manipal Media Network Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 159.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Manipal Media Network Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 0.4 Assigned Maruti Developers TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Masta Machinery Stores Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned; Suspension revoked Masta Machinery Stores Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.4 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked Masta Machinery Stores Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8 Assigned; Suspension revoked Maya Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 130 Suspended Loan Fac Milroc Development Company Llp Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Milroc Development Company Llp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Loan Fac Milroc Development Company Llp TL CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 580 Reaffirmed Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Montage Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 400 Assigned MPR Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Mula Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd TL CRISIL B 182.5 Assigned Multidimension Warangal Multiplex Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Ltd OM Containers - Nashik CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Withdrawal Omar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Omar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Omar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned P.S. Bhat Brother Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac P.S. Bhat Brother CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned P.S. Bhat Brother Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Palghar Plywood Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Palghar Plywood Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 5.2 Reaffirmed Parmatma Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Parmatma Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Parshuram Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Parshuram Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Parshuram Construction TL CRISIL D 16.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Parv Metal Processing Co. CC CRISIL BB- 75.5 Reaffirmed Parv Metal Processing Co. TL CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Permanent Magnets Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 13.5 Assigned Loan Fac Permanent Magnets Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Assigned Phorum Jewels Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Phorum Jewels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Pipefield India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Pipefield India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Plazma Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Plazma Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Plazma Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Plazma Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Popular Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 72.5 Assigned Loan Fac Popular Enterprise CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Pune-Embassy Projects Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB-(SO)5000 Assigned Discounting Loan R V Steel CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 146.5 Reaffirmed Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 116.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajveer Cotton Ginning And Pressing TL CRISIL B 7.3 Assigned Factory Rajveer Cotton Ginning And Pressing CC CRISIL B 3.5 Assigned Factory Rajveer Cotton Ginning And Pressing Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 26.5 Assigned Factory Rayontex Yarn Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Rayontex Yarn Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Assigned; Suspension revoked Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 140 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked Roop Ram Educare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned; Suspension revoked Royal Classic Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350.2 Reaffirmed Royal Classic Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 874.8 Reaffirmed Royal Classic Mills Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed S and S Enterprises - Hyderabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Loan Fac S and S Enterprises - Hyderabad CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned S. K. Industries - Faridkot CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned S. K. Industries - Faridkot Cash TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Satyam Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Loan Fac Satyam Educational Society TL CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Sayak Enterprise CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned SBC Minerals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended *Includes the sublimit of Rs. 50 Million of Letter of credit SBC Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Shakti Murugan Industries CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Shiv Snax Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shiv Snax Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Shiv Snax Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop Rupee TL CRISIL B 20 Suspended Shree Maruti Timbers CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Shree Tirupati Jee Filling Station Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 100 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 225 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Continues to be on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'; Rating Suspended Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Watch developing/ Suspended Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 190 Watch Loan Fac developing/ Suspended Shree Vaishnav Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 50 Watch Credit developing/ Suspended Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Watch developing/ Suspended Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 261 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal TL CRISIL A 6415 Assigned Skate Trades and Agencies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned Spentagon Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Spentagon Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Spento Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Spento Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Spento Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sree Venkateshwara Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 300.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 4.9 Reaffirmed Star Industries CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Subhlene Fabrics CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended Swastika Printing and Packaging CC CRISIL BB 65 Suspended T S R Cotton Ginning Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Tarun Construction CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A 2750 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between fund-based and non-fund-based limits to the extent of Rs.1500 million Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 10607 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Teleservices Ltd CC CRISIL A 2900 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 5107.5 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd TL CRISIL A 105022.5Reaffirmed Teknoflow Green Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Assigned Teknoflow Green Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 95 Assigned Track Components Ltd BG CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed Track Components Ltd CC CRISIL D 775 Reaffirmed Track Components Ltd LOC CRISIL D 310 Reaffirmed Track Components Ltd TL CRISIL D 307.5 Reaffirmed Ultrapure Technology and Appliances CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended India Ltd Unimarck Pharma (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 58 Assigned Unimarck Pharma (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2 Assigned Universal Constructions TL CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- V and V Pharma Industries CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended V and V Pharma Industries Export Packing CRISIL D 15 Suspended Credit V and V Pharma Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 71.4 Suspended V.S.Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Vee Cee Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Loan Fac Virat Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Virat Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 43.4 Suspended Virchand Narsi Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 265 Assigned Vital Chemtech LLP CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 