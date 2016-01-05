Jan 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abharan Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.1 Reaffirmed Ajanta Packaging BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ajanta Packaging LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Asphalt India Corporation BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Bajaj Auto Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Auto Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 34000 Reaffirmed Bhoomi Fashion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended C I L Textiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Credit C I L Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Discounting C I L Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Purchase C I L Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended C I L Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A4 111.8 Suspended C.H.V.N. Reddy BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Deviprasad Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Doctor Pack India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Suspended Doctor Pack India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12 Suspended Doctor Pack India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Suspended Doctor Pack India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12 Suspended Durasign Corporation Proposed BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Empower Gensets Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Loan Fac Galaxy Office Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed GL Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Hemkunt Paper Mills Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 170 Reaffirmed J.J. Polyplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 700* Suspended *includes Rs.280 million of sublimit for cash credit Jai Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 157.5 Assigned Jai Pharma Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 192.5 Assigned Jai Pharma Ltd LOC#% CRISIL A1+ 175 Assigned # Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee % Rs.100 million interchangeable with EPC/PCFC/PSCFC Jatson Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Landmark Engineer BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Linde India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 800 Withdrawal Linde India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 781 Reaffirmed Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd LOC#@ CRISIL A4+ 7850 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ # Interchangeable with buyer's credit ,@ Bank guarantee is a sub-limit of letter of credit. Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A4+ 636.5 Downgraded Risk Limits from CRISIL A3+ National Steel Supplier BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended National Steel Supplier Proposed BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Pelican Rubber Ltd LOC CRISIL D 240 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Pelican Rubber Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Restolex Coir Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Shrimati Urmila Devi Mehgaiya Paropkari BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Trust Sree Aquatics Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Suspended STS Utility Services BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Vallabhji Malsi and Co BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaheli Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Aaheli Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 151 Suspended Loan Fac Aaheli Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 139 Suspended Abharan Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Abharan Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.3 Reaffirmed Affluent Global Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Loan Fac Ajanta Packaging CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Ajanta Packaging Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 116 Assigned Ajanta Packaging Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.6 Assigned Loan Fac Asphalt India Corporation CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Bajaj Auto Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Balaji Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Bharat International Pet Foods Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and buyer's credit. Bharat International Pet Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Bhoomi Fashion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 26 Suspended Bhoomi Fashion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26.5 Suspended Loan Fac Bhoomi Fashion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 52.8 Suspended Big Fly Hygiene Products Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended Big Fly Hygiene Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended Loan Fac Big Fly Hygiene Products Ltd TL# CRISIL B 35 Suspended #Includes sub limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.9.2 million. C.H.V.N. Reddy CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended C.H.V.N. Reddy TL CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Castron Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Castron Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Ceasan Glass Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 190 Suspended Deviprasad Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Devki Nandan J. Gupta LOC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Dhosa Chandaneswar Bratyajana Samity Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 130 Assigned Loan Fac Doctor Pack India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Suspended Doctor Pack India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Suspended Durasign Corporation Proposed TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Durasign Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Durasign Corporation Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Assigned Empower Gensets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended Erode Steels CC CRISIL BB- 145 Assigned Five Star Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Five Star Metals Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL D 45 Suspended Galaxy Office Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Galaxy Office Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GL Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended GL Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50.4 Suspended Loan Fac GL Constructions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Credit GL Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39.6 Suspended Golden Textiles CC CRISIL BB 42.5 Suspended Golden Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16 Suspended Loan Fac Golden Textiles TL CRISIL BB 11.5 Suspended Goyal Agencies CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Grand Hyundai Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Fac Grand Hyundai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Grand Hyundai TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned H S Realtors India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 245 Suspended Hemkunt Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Hemkunt Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Suspended Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 40 Reaffirmed *Fungible with bank guarantee Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 240 Reaffirmed IAI Joinflex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended IAI Joinflex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 63.2 Suspended Jagadish P. Deshpande TL CRISIL B+ 69.1 Suspended Jai Pharma Ltd CC^$ CRISIL A+ 250 Assigned ^ Fully interchangeable with EPC/PCFC/EBD $ Rs.100 million interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee Jai Pharma Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 525 Assigned Jatson Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jatson Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Jatson Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Karnataka Veerashaiva Vidyabhivrudhi LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended Samsthe Landmark Engineer CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Linde India Ltd FB Fac (EUR 10 CRISIL AA 700 Withdrawal Million) Linde India Ltd LT Bk Fac (EUR 40 CRISIL AA 2800 Withdrawal million)# #Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, cash credit and overdraft facility, trade finance in the form of export and import finance, letter of credit and bank guarantee, and standby letter of credit. Linde India Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA 380.8 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with fund based and non fund based bank facilities. Linde India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 3380 Reaffirmed *Cash credit facility fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd External CRISIL AA 333.5 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings# # ECB outstanding USD 6 million Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 1757.7 Reaffirmed Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL AA 750 Reaffirmed ** Sublimit of Rs.600 million interchangeable with non fund based limit. Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 35339.7 Reaffirmed Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 30000 Reaffirmed Mahankal Malls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 87.5 Suspended Loan Fac Mahankal Malls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB 3300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit, buyer's credit, and working capital demand loan. Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 34.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1828.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB National Steel Supplier CC CRISIL B 180 Suspended Patwa Abhikaran Ratlam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Pelican Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pelican Rubber Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Pelican Rubber Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 25 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ Q - One CC CRISIL B+ 14.5 Assigned Q - One TL CRISIL B+ 85.5 Assigned Ramada Alleppey CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Ramada Alleppey LT Loan CRISIL D 175 Assigned Restolex Coir Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Restolex Coir Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26 Suspended Loan Fac Restolex Coir Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 14 Suspended Sarna Marbles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Suspended Sarna Marbles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sarna Marbles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 51.7 Suspended Shree Riddhi Siddhi Buildwell Ltd TL CRISIL BB 500 Assigned Shrimati Urmila Devi Mehgaiya Paropkari Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 10 Assigned Trust Loan Fac Sree Aquatics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 24 Suspended Loan Fac STS Utility Services TL CRISIL B 17.7 Assigned STS Utility Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.1 Assigned Loan Fac STS Utility Services CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Sun Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 26 Reaffirmed Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 53 Reaffirmed U. S. Metal Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Loan Fac U. S. Metal Products CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned U. S. Metal Products LT Loan CRISIL BB 17 Assigned Vallabhji Malsi and Co CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Vallabhji Malsi and Co Packing Credit* CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed *Revolving facility Vector Biotek Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Vector Biotek Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned Yamuna Bio Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Yamuna Bio Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Yamuna Bio Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)