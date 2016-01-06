Jan 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A and J Microns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11.4 Reaffirmed Amar Construction Corpn. BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended B R Agrotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 20 Suspended Berger Paints India Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Berger Paints India Ltd Non-FBL##/@@ CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed ##Interchangeable between bank guarantees and letters of credit; @@ Includes Rs.750 million of facilities that is yet to be allocated among the banks Bharat Insecticides Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1 Suspended Bharat Insecticides Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 20 Suspended Bhargab Engineering Works Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Cogent Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Good-Day Foods Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended * Fully interchangeble with Letter of Credit Gulshan Rai Jain II BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended Haro Gouri Agro Products BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned HI Tech Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 18 Suspended J.C.Brothers Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Suspended Karamhans Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 96 Suspended Credit Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed MM Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed MM Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed MTC Business Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 4710 Reaffirmed MTC Business Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed NELCO Ltd CP CRISIL A2 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ NELCO Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 602.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ NELCO Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 300 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A2+ Nimit Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1100 Reaffirmed Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare Society BG CRISIL A2 119 Reaffirmed Samal Equip BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sharda Cropchem Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Sharda Cropchem Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Sharda Cropchem Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1200 Reaffirmed Sharda Cropchem Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1 16 Reaffirmed Sharda Cropchem Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Sharda Cropchem Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tatanet Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Tatanet Services Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Tatanet Services Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A2 20 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A2+ Tritronics India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 65 Suspended V. Meenal Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned V. Meenal BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Varshini Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Virendra and Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 430 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A and J Microns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed A and J Microns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 118.6 Reaffirmed Amar Construction Corpn. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Amit Solvex (Unit of Amit Oils Ltd) CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended Amit Solvex (Unit of Amit Oils Ltd) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 53.1 Suspended Loan Fac Amit Solvex (Unit of Amit Oils Ltd) TL CRISIL B 13 Suspended Ashirwad Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Suspended Ashirwad Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Ashirwad Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Suspended B R Agrotech Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Suspended Ben Foundations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Loan Fac Berger Paints India Ltd FB Fac#/@ CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable between cash credit, working capital demand loan, packing credit, bill discounting, buyer's credit, and short-term loans.; @ Includes Rs.1000 million of facilities that is yet to be allocated among the banks Bharat Insecticides Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 58 Suspended Bharat Insecticides Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A+ 20 Suspended Discounting Bhargab Engineering Works CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Bhavna Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Bhavna Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Fac Cogent Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 41.8 Suspended Cogent Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.2 Suspended Loan Fac Godavari Khore Namdeoraoji Parjane CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from Patil Taluka Sahakari Dudh Utpadak CRISIL B Sangh Ltd Godavari Khore Namdeoraoji Parjane Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from Patil Taluka Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Loan Fac CRISIL B Sangh Ltd Godavari Khore Namdeoraoji Parjane TL CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Patil Taluka Sahakari Dudh Utpadak CRISIL B Sangh Ltd Good-Day Foods Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB 73.5 Suspended ^ Fully interchangeble with Packing credit Good-Day Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25.6 Suspended Loan Fac Good-Day Foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 65.9 Suspended Gulshan Rai Jain II CC CRISIL BB 75 Suspended Haro Gouri Agro Products TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned Haro Gouri Agro Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Haro Gouri Agro Products CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned HI Tech Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended HI Tech Stampings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2 Suspended Hind Motors India Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Suspended Hind Motors India Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Hind Motors India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Suspended Loan Fac Hind Motors India Ltd TL CRISIL D 77.5 Suspended HQ Lamps Manufacturing Co. CC CRISIL BB 210 Suspended J.C.Brothers Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Jeyachandran Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Assigned Kissan Poultry Farm CC CRISIL D 45.9 Suspended Kissan Poultry Farm TL CRISIL D 29.1 Suspended Lakshay Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Suspended Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 43 Reaffirmed Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 139.1 Reaffirmed Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 775 Reaffirmed Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Suspended Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 30 Suspended Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 433.2 Suspended Loan Fac Magadh Precision Equipment Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 111.8 Suspended Microscan Computers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Microscan Computers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Microscan Computers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 195 Suspended Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 144.3 Reaffirmed MM Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed MTC Business Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 575 Reaffirmed MTC Business Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 910 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MTC Business Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 420 Reaffirmed NELCO Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 270 Downgraded from CRISIL A- *Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for working capital demand loan NELCO Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A- NELCO Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 139.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- NELCO Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 81.4 Reaffirmed Nimit Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Odyssey Advanced Telematics Systems CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Power Link System Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 98 Reaffirmed Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 731 Reaffirmed Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1698.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 626.6 Assigned Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 4114.5 Assigned Samal Equip CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Samal Equip Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed Fac Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Ltd CC$ CRISIL AA- 310 Reaffirmed $Interchangeable with Export packing credit, Post Shipment credit, bank guarantee and letter of credit. Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 440 Reaffirmed Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Shiv Polymers - Delhi CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Shiv Polymers - Delhi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 149.9 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Sai Hasti Agro TL CRISIL B+ 9.3 Assigned Shri Sai Hasti Agro CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shri Sai Hasti Agro Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.7 Assigned Loan Fac Shyamji Food Industries CC CRISIL B+ 57 Suspended Shyamji Food Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13 Suspended Loan Fac Shyamrai Ecopack Inc. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 36 Suspended Loan Fac Shyamrai Ecopack Inc. TL CRISIL B- 79 Suspended Shyamrai Ecopack Inc. WC TL CRISIL B- 15 Suspended Sona Food Products CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Tajshree Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Tajshree Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Tatanet Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A- The Incoda CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed The Incoda TL CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Trident Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 342 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trident Sugars Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL C 158 Reaffirmed Tritronics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended Tritronics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Suspended Loan Fac V. Meenal Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned V. Meenal CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Vazhraa Nirmaan Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Virendra and Co. CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Vizag Companys Steel CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vizag Companys Steel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 