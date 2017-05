Jan 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agra Wire Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned AJS Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1045 Suspended Allcargo Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1090 Reaffirmed B Ghose and Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Best Foods Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 209.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A2 Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20.5 Assigned Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A3 95 Assigned Packing Credit Coast to Coast Designs Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed under LOC Coast to Coast Designs Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Credit Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 56.8 Reaffirmed Highway Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Interlace India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5160 Reaffirmed Maa Bijasani Petro Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Maa Bijasani Petro Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Manoj Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Maya Engineering Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 65 Suspended Loan Fac MGI India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended MIOT Hospitals Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2 185 @ MIOT Hospitals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 @ Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Suspended Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Renjin Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Royal Exports (Bangalore) Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Royal Exports (Bangalore) Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended Sampat Aluminium Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Scorodite Stainless India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Suspended Scorodite Stainless India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 87.5 Suspended Shree Karni Suraj Rice and Dall Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Sri Vaishnavi Spintex India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Sri Vaishnavi Spintex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 0.2 Suspended Subham Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 55 Suspended Subham Enterprises Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Tata Advanced Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Assigned Tata Advanced Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 290 Assigned Tata Advanced Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 150 Assigned The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Vasista Marine Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 160 Suspended Vasista Marine Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Credit Vividh Hi-Fab Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 60 Suspended Vividh Hi-Fab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agra Wire Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned Loan Fac Agra Wire Industries CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Assigned AJS Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 405 Suspended Allcargo Logistics Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA- 2530 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit. Allcargo Logistics Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 2810 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility/inland bills discounting/working capital loan. Allcargo Logistics Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL AA- 2960 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2360 Reaffirmed Autoline CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Autoline LT Loan CRISIL D 39 Reaffirmed Autoline Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20.9 Assigned Loan Fac B Ghose and Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed B Ghose and Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B Ghose and Co Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Best Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Best Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1145.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Best Foods Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 1000 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB+ Best Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 632.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Brawn Spaces Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 96.5 Assigned Credit Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 625 Assigned Discounting Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Assigned Loan Fac Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 93.5 Assigned Coast to Coast Designs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Coast to Coast Designs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Coast to Coast Designs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Desai Textiles CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Desai Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Desai Textiles TL CRISIL D 46.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Gayatri Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 675.9 Reaffirmed Gayatri Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 310 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gayatri Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 374.1 Assigned Guru Nanak Dev Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Guru Nanak Dev Educational Society TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Highway Industries Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A+ 153.7 Reaffirmed Highway Industries Ltd CC#$ CRISIL A+ 887.5 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with buyers credit to the extent of Rs.39.1 million $ Interchangeable among LC/buyers credit/bank guarantee facilities to the extent of Rs.70 million. Highway Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 106.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Highway Industries Ltd TL^ CRISIL A+ 1259.8 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable among capex letter of credit (LC)/buyers credit to the extent of Rs.150 million Interlace India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Interlace India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Irinjalakuda Credits & Leasing Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 100 Assigned JC Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed JC Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 26.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JC Retail India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 198.9 Reaffirmed K. Chandrakant and Co. International Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 252.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Credit K. Chandrakant and Co. International Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 131 Assigned Pvt Ltd Credit* *Fully interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit K. Chandrakant and Co. International Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 616.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Credit Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 1790 Reaffirmed Kalika Construction BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended Kalika Construction CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Kamdar Carz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Kamdar Carz Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned Loan Fac Khushi Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Assigned Krishika Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Krishika Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd CC CRISIL D 42 Downgraded from CRISIL B Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 33 Downgraded from CRISIL B Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd TL CRISIL D 39 Downgraded from CRISIL B Lopan Metal Treatment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Lopan Metal Treatment Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 75 Assigned Maa Bijasani Petro Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Manoj Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Suspended Maya Engineering CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B MD Movers TL CRISIL BB 120 Assigned MD Movers CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned MD Movers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 155 Assigned Loan Fac MGI India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended MGI India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Suspended Loan Fac MGI India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 15 Suspended MIOT Hospitals Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB+ 30 @ MIOT Hospitals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1890.9 @ MIOT Hospitals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 254.1 @ MIOT Hospitals Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 80 @ Modi Motors Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 390 Reaffirmed Modi Motors Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 235 Assigned Loan Fac Modi Motors Agencies Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Modi Motors Agencies Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 220 Assigned Fac Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Pawansut Agrotech Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Pawansut Agrotech Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55.7 Suspended Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 8.5 Suspended Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23 Suspended Loan Fac Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Suspended Punit Reach Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 926.8 Suspended Punit Reach Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.2 Suspended Loan Fac R.P. Products Pharma Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended R.P. Products Pharma Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended R.P. Products Pharma Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Suspended R.P. Products Pharma Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.1 Suspended Loan Fac R.P. Products Pharma Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 31.7 Suspended Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Loan Fac Renjin Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 32.5 Suspended Renjin Construction Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 5.1 Suspended Renjin Construction Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 2.4 Suspended Sampat Aluminium Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 10 Suspended Sampat Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Scorodite Stainless India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Suspended Scorodite Stainless India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.3 Suspended Loan Fac Scorodite Stainless India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 46.7 Suspended Sektra Marketing Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 105 Suspended Shinde and Sons BG CRISIL D 25 Suspended Shinde and Sons CC CRISIL D 22 Suspended Shinde and Sons WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 28 Suspended Shivganga Charitable Trust TL CRISIL D 150 Suspended Shree Karni Suraj Rice and Dall Mill CC CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Shree Karni Suraj Rice and Dall Mill TL CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Sowbhagyalakshmi Raw and Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB 180.9 Upgraded from Mill CRISIL BB- Sowbhagyalakshmi Raw and Boiled Rice LT Loan CRISIL BB 16.4 Upgraded from Mill CRISIL BB- Sowbhagyalakshmi Raw and Boiled Rice Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.7 Upgraded from Mill Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sreerosh Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Sreerosh Properties Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Sri Bhagavan Venkaiah Swamy Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB 126.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Bhagavan Venkaiah Swamy Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sri Lakshmi Narayana Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Vaishnavi Spintex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 70 Suspended Sri Vaishnavi Spintex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 186.8 Suspended Loan Fac Steelman Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Steelman Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Subham Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Subham Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Suryachambal Power Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 67.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Suryachambal Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 169.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Suryachambal Power Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 66 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Suryachambal Power Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Tata Advanced Systems Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 760 Assigned Tata Advanced Systems Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 350 Assigned The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL B- 12 Upgraded from CRISIL D The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. India Ltd TL CRISIL B- 58 Upgraded from CRISIL D The Tajpur Rice and General Mills Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned TPC Techno Power Corporation Llp Bill Discounting CRISIL D 80 Suspended TPC Techno Power Corporation Llp CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended TPC Techno Power Corporation Llp LOC & BG CRISIL D 25 Suspended Trimula G Basmati Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 142.5 Reaffirmed Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Suspended Vasista Marine Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Veekesy Elastomers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Veekesy Elastomers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Veekesy Elastomers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 67 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Veekesy Elastomers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 18.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Veekesy Footcare India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Veekesy Footcare India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 6.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Veekesy Footcare India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 34.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Veekesy Sandals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Veekesy Sandals India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 102.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Vividh Hi-Fab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 97.5 Suspended Vividh Hi-Fab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1 Suspended VKC Footprints Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- VKC Footprints Global Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 43.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- VKC Footprints Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 161.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- VKC Footsteps India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- VKC Footsteps India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- VKC Footsteps India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 57.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.