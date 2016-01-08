Jan 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abacus BG CRISIL A4 11 Assigned Advance Surfactants India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 300 Suspended Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Aries Agro Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 680 Reaffirmed Aries Agro Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 130 Reaffirmed Atlas Copco India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1680 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Purchase Big Bags International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed D.D.Builders Ltd BG CRISIL A4 79.5 Reaffirmed Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Econ Antri Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Global Powersource India Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL 10 Notice of A4+(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) Global Powersource India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL 540 Notice of A4+(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) Global Powersource India Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL 185 Notice of A4+(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) Holostik India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Holostik India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Holostik India Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 50 Assigned Holostik India Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A1 50 Assigned Credit Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1 550 Reaffirmed Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Kanav Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed L.R. Sharma and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Meghmani Organics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1050 Reaffirmed Multimetals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 400 Suspended NGL Fine Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 48 Reaffirmed Oncocare Medicals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Reassigned Paramount Conductors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed PBN Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75.2 Assigned R. N. Kapoor Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Ray Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Assigned Ray Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Rosha Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Saibaba Ship Breaking Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 460 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shree Sai Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 97.9 Reaffirmed Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 102.1 Reaffirmed Sonata Information Technology Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A1 1080 Reaffirmed SRC Company Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Sri Sowbhagya Lakshmi Paddy Boiling LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.3 Reaffirmed Industries SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions BG CRISIL A4 130 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Star Kraft Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abacus TL CRISIL B+ 23.5 Assigned Abacus Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 31 Assigned Abacus CC CRISIL B+ 15.5 Assigned Advance Surfactants India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 400 Suspended Advance Surfactants India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2050 Suspended Advance Surfactants India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspended Loan Fac Advance Surfactants India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Suspended Credit Advance Surfactants India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspended Air India Charters Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 950 Reaffirmed Air India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 7000 Reaffirmed Air India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 74000 Reaffirmed Air India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 55000 Reaffirmed Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 155.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aries Agro Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 885 Reaffirmed Aries Agro Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 47.6 Assigned Limits Aries Agro Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 23.4 Assigned Ashoka Highways (Durg) Ltd Project Loan CRISIL BBB+(SO)3150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Aster DM Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Aster DM Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 5150 Assigned Aster DM Healthcare Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 200 Assigned Atlas Copco India Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Babasaheb Deshmukh Shetkari Sahakari TL CRISIL D 224 Downgraded Soot Girni Maryadit from CRISIL B- Big Bags International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 265 Reaffirmed Credit Big Bags International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 432.3 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 22.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 790 Reaffirmed Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed D.D.Builders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed DWS DWS Bking and PSU CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Debt Fund Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Econ Antri Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Econ Antri Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 126.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G.D. Industries CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Global Powersource India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 200 Notice of Withdrawal Holostik India Ltd CC CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Holostik India Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 61.4 Reaffirmed Holostik India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A 75 Reaffirmed Holostik India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 13.6 Assigned Loan Fac Holostik India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 200 Assigned Holostik India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 100 Assigned ICICI Prudential Income CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Opportunities Fund ICICI Prudential Income Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed IDBI IDBI Ultra ST Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Super Saver CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Income Fund - Investment Plan IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Dynamic Bond CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd Super Saver Income CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund - Investment Plan IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd Dynamic Bond Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed IV County Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3000 Reaffirmed Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd ash Credit**## CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed ## Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed. ** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan. Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CC**## CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed ## Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed ** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan. Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CC**## CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed ## Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed. ** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan. Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CC**## CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed ## Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed. ** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan. Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@# CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed # Non-fund based to fund based interchangeability allowed@ Includes Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit & Letter of Undertakings. Kanav Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Kanav Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kanav Papers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Kanav Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Kotak Liquid Fund Kotak Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed L.R. Sharma and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Lotus Bullions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 82.2 Assigned Meghmani Organics Ltd CC# CRISIL A 1704.5 Reaffirmed #Two-way interchangeability between CC/WCDL and EPC/PCFC limits. Includes demand cash credit against export bills to the extent of Rs.130 million. Meghmani Organics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 945.5 Reaffirmed Credit* * Export packing credit interchangeable with PCFC/FBD Meghmani Organics Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 32.5 Reaffirmed Meghmani Organics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 1367.5 Assigned Montage Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.5 Assigned Montage Promoters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Montage Promoters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 85.5 Assigned Loan Fac Multimetals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Suspended Nalla Narasimha Reddy Education Society LT Loan CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Narne Networks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Narne Networks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 88.4 Suspended Loan Fac Narne Networks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 61.5 Suspended NGL Fine Chem Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed NGL Fine Chem Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130.9 Reaffirmed Oncocare Medicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Oncocare Medicals Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 17 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Oncocare Medicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Oncocare Medicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Loan Fac OSRAM India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with buyers credit and short-term loan. OSRAM India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P Dass Forging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned P Dass Forging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Paramount Conductors Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Paramount Conductors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paramount Conductors Ltd TL CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Paramount Conductors Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 7.4 Reaffirmed Parv Metal Processing Co. CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Parv Metal Processing Co. TL CRISIL BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed PBN Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 4.8 Assigned PBN Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned R. N. Kapoor Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned R. N. Kapoor Textiles Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned R. N. Kapoor Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Rajpal Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Rajpal Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ram Dev International Ltd CC CRISIL D 1890.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ram Dev International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 1749.3 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Ram Dev International Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 63.5 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A3 Ram Dev International Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Ram Dev International Ltd TL CRISIL D 153.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ray Engineering Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Reliance Reliance Liquidity CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Reliance Reliance Income CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Reliance Capital Asset Management Ltd Liquidity Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Reliance Capital Asset Management Ltd Liquidity Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Rosha Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Rosha Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 74 Suspended Loan Fac Rosha Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1 Suspended S. S. Agro CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Saibaba Ship Breaking Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sancheti Cotex CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Sancheti Cotex TL CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Sarathy Motors (Kollam) CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Satkar Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended SBI Magnum Instacash Fund - CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Liquid Floater Plan SCG Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 96.8 Suspended Loan Fac Shiva Gramodyog Sewa Sansthan Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned Limits Shree Sai Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Shree Sai Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Vishwakarma Cold Storage Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Shyamsundar Satyanarayan Textiles Pvt CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1600 Reaffirmed Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 476.9 Reaffirmed Social Educational Trust CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Social Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed ^One way changeable to standby letter of credit/bank guarantee up to Rs.100 million Sonata Information Technology Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sonata Information Technology Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC** CRISIL A 420 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with working capital loan SRC Company Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Sri Rama Pharmaceutical Distributors CC CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Sowbhagya Lakshmi Paddy Boiling CC CRISIL BB 108.9 Upgraded from Industries CRISIL BB- Sri Sowbhagya Lakshmi Paddy Boiling LT Loan CRISIL BB 8.8 Upgraded from Industries CRISIL BB- Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 13.5 Reaffirmed Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26.5 Reaffirmed SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Star Kraft Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 14 Assigned Star Kraft Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 36.2 Reaffirmed Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 41.3 Reaffirmed Vimax Crop Science Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vimax Crop Science Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 0.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vimax Crop Science Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)