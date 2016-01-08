Jan 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 7, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abacus BG CRISIL A4 11 Assigned
Advance Surfactants India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 300 Suspended
Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Aries Agro Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 680 Reaffirmed
Aries Agro Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 130 Reaffirmed
Atlas Copco India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1680 Reaffirmed
Big Bags International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Big Bags International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed
D.D.Builders Ltd BG CRISIL A4 79.5 Reaffirmed
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 12.5 Reaffirmed
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Econ Antri Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed
Global Powersource India Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL 10 Notice of
A4+(Notice of Withdrawal
Withdrawal)
Global Powersource India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL 540 Notice of
A4+(Notice of Withdrawal
Withdrawal)
Global Powersource India Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL 185 Notice of
A4+(Notice of Withdrawal
Withdrawal)
Holostik India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
Holostik India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
Holostik India Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 50 Assigned
Holostik India Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A1 50 Assigned
Credit
Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1 550 Reaffirmed
Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed
Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed
Kanav Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
L.R. Sharma and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
Meghmani Organics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1050 Reaffirmed
Multimetals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 400 Suspended
NGL Fine Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 48 Reaffirmed
Oncocare Medicals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Reassigned
Paramount Conductors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
PBN Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75.2 Assigned
R. N. Kapoor Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Ray Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Assigned
Ray Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned
Rosha Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Saibaba Ship Breaking Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 460 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Shree Sai Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 97.9 Reaffirmed
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 102.1 Reaffirmed
Sonata Information Technology Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A1 1080 Reaffirmed
SRC Company Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
Sri Sowbhagya Lakshmi Paddy Boiling LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.3 Reaffirmed
Industries
SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions BG CRISIL A4 130 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BB
Star Kraft Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abacus TL CRISIL B+ 23.5 Assigned
Abacus Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 31 Assigned
Abacus CC CRISIL B+ 15.5 Assigned
Advance Surfactants India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 400 Suspended
Advance Surfactants India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2050 Suspended
Advance Surfactants India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspended
Loan Fac
Advance Surfactants India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Suspended
Credit
Advance Surfactants India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspended
Air India Charters Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 950 Reaffirmed
Air India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 7000 Reaffirmed
Air India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 74000 Reaffirmed
Air India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 55000 Reaffirmed
Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 155.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aries Agro Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 885 Reaffirmed
Aries Agro Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 47.6 Assigned
Limits
Aries Agro Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 23.4 Assigned
Ashoka Highways (Durg) Ltd Project Loan CRISIL BBB+(SO)3150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 5150 Assigned
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 200 Assigned
Atlas Copco India Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed
Babasaheb Deshmukh Shetkari Sahakari TL CRISIL D 224 Downgraded
Soot Girni Maryadit from CRISIL B-
Big Bags International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed
Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 265 Reaffirmed
Credit
Big Bags International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 432.3 Reaffirmed
Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 22.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 790 Reaffirmed
Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed
D.D.Builders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
DWS DWS Bking and PSU CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Debt Fund
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dynamic Techno Medicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Econ Antri Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed
Econ Antri Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 126.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
G.D. Industries CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Global Powersource India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 200 Notice of
Withdrawal
Holostik India Ltd CC CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed
Holostik India Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 61.4 Reaffirmed
Holostik India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A 75 Reaffirmed
Holostik India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 13.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Holostik India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 200 Assigned
Holostik India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 100 Assigned
ICICI Prudential Income CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Opportunities Fund
ICICI Prudential Income Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
IDBI IDBI Ultra ST Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Super Saver CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Income Fund -
Investment Plan
IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Dynamic Bond CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Fund
IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd Super Saver Income CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Fund - Investment
Plan
IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd Dynamic Bond Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
IV County Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3000 Reaffirmed
Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd ash Credit**## CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed
## Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed.
** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan.
Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CC**## CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed
## Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed
** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan.
Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CC**## CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
## Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed.
** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan.
Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CC**## CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
## Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed.
** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan.
Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@# CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
# Non-fund based to fund based interchangeability allowed@ Includes Bank Guarantee, Letter of
Credit & Letter of Undertakings.
Kanav Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Kanav Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kanav Papers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Kanav Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Kotak Liquid Fund Kotak Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
L.R. Sharma and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
Lotus Bullions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 82.2 Assigned
Meghmani Organics Ltd CC# CRISIL A 1704.5 Reaffirmed
#Two-way interchangeability between CC/WCDL and EPC/PCFC limits. Includes demand cash credit
against export bills to the extent of Rs.130 million.
Meghmani Organics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 945.5 Reaffirmed
Credit*
* Export packing credit interchangeable with PCFC/FBD
Meghmani Organics Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 32.5 Reaffirmed
Meghmani Organics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 1367.5 Assigned
Montage Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.5 Assigned
Montage Promoters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned
Montage Promoters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 85.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Multimetals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Suspended
Nalla Narasimha Reddy Education Society LT Loan CRISIL B- 100 Suspended
Narne Networks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Narne Networks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 88.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Narne Networks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 61.5 Suspended
NGL Fine Chem Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
NGL Fine Chem Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130.9 Reaffirmed
Oncocare Medicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed
Oncocare Medicals Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 17 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
Oncocare Medicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed
Oncocare Medicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned
Loan Fac
OSRAM India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with buyers credit and short-term loan.
OSRAM India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
P Dass Forging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
P Dass Forging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Paramount Conductors Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed
Paramount Conductors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Paramount Conductors Ltd TL CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed
Paramount Conductors Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 7.4 Reaffirmed
Parv Metal Processing Co. CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Parv Metal Processing Co. TL CRISIL BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed
PBN Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 4.8 Assigned
PBN Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
R. N. Kapoor Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned
R. N. Kapoor Textiles Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned
R. N. Kapoor Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Rajpal Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Rajpal Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ram Dev International Ltd CC CRISIL D 1890.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Ram Dev International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 1749.3 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BBB-
Ram Dev International Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 63.5 Downgraded
Forward from CRISIL A3
Ram Dev International Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BBB-
Ram Dev International Ltd TL CRISIL D 153.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Ray Engineering Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
Reliance Reliance Liquidity CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Fund
Reliance Reliance Income CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Fund
Reliance Capital Asset Management Ltd Liquidity Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Reliance Capital Asset Management Ltd Liquidity Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Rosha Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Rosha Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 74 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rosha Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1 Suspended
S. S. Agro CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed
Saibaba Ship Breaking Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sancheti Cotex CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Sancheti Cotex TL CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed
Sarathy Motors (Kollam) CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Satkar Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended
SBI Magnum Instacash Fund - CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Liquid Floater Plan
SCG Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 96.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shiva Gramodyog Sewa Sansthan Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Limits
Shree Sai Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended
Shree Sai Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shree Vishwakarma Cold Storage Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Shyamsundar Satyanarayan Textiles Pvt CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1600 Reaffirmed
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 476.9 Reaffirmed
Social Educational Trust CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Social Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed
^One way changeable to standby letter of credit/bank guarantee up to Rs.100 million
Sonata Information Technology Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sonata Information Technology Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed
Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC** CRISIL A 420 Reaffirmed
** Fully interchangeable with working capital loan
SRC Company Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
Sri Rama Pharmaceutical Distributors CC CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Sri Sowbhagya Lakshmi Paddy Boiling CC CRISIL BB 108.9 Upgraded from
Industries CRISIL BB-
Sri Sowbhagya Lakshmi Paddy Boiling LT Loan CRISIL BB 8.8 Upgraded from
Industries CRISIL BB-
Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 13.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26.5 Reaffirmed
SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A4+
Star Kraft Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 14 Assigned
Star Kraft Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 36.2 Reaffirmed
Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 17.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 41.3 Reaffirmed
Vimax Crop Science Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Vimax Crop Science Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 0.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Vimax Crop Science Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)