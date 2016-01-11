Jan 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Apollo Vikas Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 460 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Charak Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Chothy Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Electronet Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed GH Reddy and Associates (Construction) BG CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Glittek Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Glittek Granites Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Glittek Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Glittek Granites Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Global Foods Packing Credit CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 GSEC Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 295 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 7300 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indus Towers Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Lahliwala Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Meghalaya Cast and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 21.4 Reaffirmed Mysore Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Parksons Graphics Prop, Abhi - Ani Mfg. BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded Co. Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A3 Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 79.7 Reaffirmed Rashik Bihari Food Product Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Rubykon Manufacturing Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Shantivijay Jewels Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Sree Durga Cashew Factory Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Union Roadways Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Alluri Sitarama Raju Educational LT Loan CRISIL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Society Anjaneya Jewellery CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Apollo Vikas Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Avantika-GHRA(JV) Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Binjrajka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Binjrajka Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 31.3 Assigned Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Birla Sun life CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Dynamic Bond Fund Bokahola Tea Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bokahola Tea Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Charak Pharma Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Chothy Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Chothy Enterprises TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed County Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 800 Reaffirmed Delta Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL B- 600 Downgraded from CRISIL B Delta Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Electronet Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 31.4 Reaffirmed Electronet Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 36 Reaffirmed Ellora Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 142.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Future Mining Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Future Mining Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GH Reddy and Associates (Construction) CC CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB+ GH Reddy and Associates (Construction) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Glittek Granites Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed GSEC Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed GSEC Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL AA+ 4700 Reaffirmed Fac Indus Towers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 45526 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 43474 Assigned Indus Towers Ltd Bond CRISIL AA+ 25000 Reaffirmed Infissi Fenestration LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac Infissi Fenestration LLP CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Infissi Fenestration LLP LT Loan CRISIL B 33.5 Assigned JP Morgan Asset Management India Pvt JPMorgan India CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Ltd Active Bond Fund JP Morgan Asset Management India Pvt JPMorgan India CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Ltd Liquid Fund Kalamboli Structurals And Roofings Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 142.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalamboli Structurals And Roofings Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22.6 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac KVR Autocars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed KVR Autocars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Fac KVR Cars CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed KVR Cars Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Lahliwala Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lahliwala Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Mangaldeep Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Mangaldeep Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 82.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Meghalaya Cast and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Meghalaya Cast and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19.1 Assigned Mysore Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Assigned Mysore Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Ngrt Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Nice Poultry Feeds Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Nice Poultry Feeds Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nice Poultry Feeds Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 92.5 Reaffirmed Parksons Graphics Prop, Abhi - Ani Mfg. CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Downgraded Co. Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Parksons Graphics Prop, Abhi - Ani Mfg. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 64.4 Downgraded Co. Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 142.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 23 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pawan Castings (Meghalaya) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Pawan Castings (Meghalaya) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Radha Madhav Developers TL CRISIL BB- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 111.7 Reaffirmed Rashik Bihari Food Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29 Assigned Rashik Bihari Food Product Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Credit Rashik Bihari Food Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Rochem Green Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL C 33.5 Reaffirmed Rochem Green Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 166.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rochem Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 250.4 Reaffirmed Rubykon Manufacturing Company LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 67 Assigned Rubykon Manufacturing Company CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned Rubykon Manufacturing Company Foreign LOC CRISIL BB+ 57 Assigned Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Soni Auto and Allied Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Sree Durga Cashew Factory CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Trivandrum Apollo Towers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Union Roadways Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Union Roadways Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.