Jan 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 11, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A B Wagh BG CRISIL A4+ 26 Assigned
ACB India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 3280 Reaffirmed
ACB India Ltd BG** CRISIL A1 710 Reaffirmed
** Sublimit of Rs.200 million for letter of credit
ACB India Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Aditya Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Anandeshwar Poly Pack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1300 Reaffirmed
Artffact infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Notice of
Withdrawal
Artffact infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Notice of
Withdrawal
Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 700 Reaffirmed
Auro Impex and Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Suspended
Auro Impex and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Avvas Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10.2 Assigned
Baba Bearings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed
BHARAT Industries Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 44.5 Suspended
Foreign Currency
Ethos Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 47.5 Assigned
Ethos Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 6 Assigned
Faith Buildtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed
Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed
Healthy Life Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Healthy Life Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3.5 Suspended
Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 500 Reaffirmed
K.R. Anand BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Suspended
K.R. Anand Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
K.R. Anand LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Lee Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 92 Reaffirmed
Maloo Constructions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned
Megaa Moda Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Megaa Moda Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed
Purchase
-Discounting
Megaa Moda Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Credit
Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
NKC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2525 Suspended
P. V. Ramanaiah and Company BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Pashupati Capital Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed
Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with buyers credit to the extent of Rs 150 million
Rajasthan Gum Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 3600 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Raksha Tpa Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Raksha Tpa Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Renshel Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended
Forward
Renshel Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
S. Thartius Engineering Contractors BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
S.J.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
* Sub-limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.20 Million
Sami Labs Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed
Sami Labs Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 1100 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sami Labs Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 160 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Sami Labs Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 25 Assigned
Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed
Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 40
Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed
Sonodyne International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended
Sonodyne International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
Sonodyne International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Credit
Sonodyne International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4.6 Suspended
Forward
Sonodyne International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1850 Reaffirmed
Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
* Includes bank guarantee of Rs.60 million as a sublimit
Transport Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 443.7 Reaffirmed
Ultra Tech Transmissions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Ultra Tech Transmissions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 21.5 Reaffirmed
Vishesh Engineering Company BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Vishwaa Apparels Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from
Discounting CRISIL A4
Vishwaa Apparels Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Wellworth Share and Stock Broking Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A B Wagh Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
A B Wagh Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned
A B Wagh CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
ACB India Ltd BG# CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
# Sublimit of Rs.500 million for working capital demand loan/cash credit
ACB India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1070 Reaffirmed
ACB India Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A+ 3137.5 Reaffirmed
ACB India Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 2274.2 Reaffirmed
ACB India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1583.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
ACB India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 6597.6 Reaffirmed
ACB India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 650 Reaffirmed
Aditya Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Aggarwal Industries. CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Anandeshwar Poly Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
Anandeshwar Poly Pack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Anandeshwar Poly Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed
Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed
Artffact infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Notice of
Withdrawal
Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
* Including sublimit of Rs.100 million for bank guarantee
Auro Impex and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended
Auro Impex and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Suspended
Avvas Infotech Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 218 Assigned
Avvas Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 35 Assigned
Avvas Infotech Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 31.1 Assigned
Avvas Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40.7 Assigned
Baba Bearings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 26 Reaffirmed
Baba Bearings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.4 Reaffirmed
Badri Ecofibres Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Badri Ecofibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 177.2 Suspended
Bhadanes Hi-Tech Technology Computers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Bhadanes Hi-Tech Technology Computers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
BHARAT Industries CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
BHARAT Industries TL CRISIL B+ 18 Suspended
Bharuch Dahej Railway Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 2050 Assigned
Blue Dreamz Advertising Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Suspended
Blue Dreamz Advertising Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 35 Suspended
Blue Dreamz Advertising Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 20 Suspended
BOI AXA Mutual Fund Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Dexler Information Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Dexler Information Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2.4 Reaffirmed
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ethos Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 19.2 Assigned
Ethos Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 37.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ethos Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 490 Assigned
*Interchangeable with non-fund based facility to the extent of Rs.40 million
Geomax Mines & Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed
Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 402 Reaffirmed
Grishi Mango Products and Exports CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended
Tamilnadu Pvt Ltd
Grishi Mango Products and Exports LT Loan CRISIL D 44.5 Suspended
Tamilnadu Pvt Ltd
HCL Technologies Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AAA Reaffirmed
Rating
Healthy Life Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 47.5 Suspended
Healthy Life Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Healthy Life Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1250 Reaffirmed
Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 10944.2 Reaffirmed
Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 1062.5 Reaffirmed
J.K. Pulse Manufacturer Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed
J.K. Pulse Manufacturer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Jamals LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
K D Education Trust TL CRISIL D 280 Suspended
K.R. Anand CC CRISIL BB 107.5 Suspended
K.R. Anand Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 132.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kirpa Ram Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended
Kirpa Ram Dairy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended
Kirpa Ram Dairy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Lee Builders CC CRISIL BB- 178 Reaffirmed
Leofortune Infrabuildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
M S Metals and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Reaffirmed
M. G. T. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed
M. G. T. Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Maa Chinnamasta Food Processor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 116.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Machhi Ram Kishan Chand Sidana CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed
Maloo Constructions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Maloo Constructions India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed
Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 6 Reaffirmed
NDR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1190 Reaffirmed
NKC Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 420 Suspended
NKC Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended
Loan Fac
OG Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 43.5 Suspended
OG Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
OG Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34 Suspended
P. V. Ramanaiah and Company CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Pal and Paul Builders Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 139 Reaffirmed
Pal and Paul Builders Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 111 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pashupati Capital Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed
Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 104.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Credit
Poysha Power Generation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Poysha Power Generation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 450 Assigned
Loan Fac
Poysha Power Generation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Poysha Power Generation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 450 Assigned
Loan Fac
Quality Flavours Export CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Quality Flavours Export Foreign Bill CRISIL B 30 Downgraded
Purchase from CRISIL B+
Raghav Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Raghav Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 220 Assigned
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1550 Reaffirmed
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1110.1 Reaffirmed
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 149.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd WC Demand Loan** CRISIL BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed
** Includes sub-limits of Rs.150 million for working capital term loan,
Rs.250 million for purchase bill discounting, Rs.300 million for foreign bill
discounting, Rs.150 million for letter for credit-backed bill discounting,
Rs 150 million for letter of credit and Rs 150 million for buyer's credit
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 500 Assigned
Ram Foods Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended
Ram Foods Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10.5 Suspended
Ramesh Hitechk Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Ramesh Hitechk Pumps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
Renshel Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 126 Suspended
Loan Fac
S. Thartius Engineering Contractors Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
S.J.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
S.J.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
Discounting Loan
Sami Labs Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned
Sami Labs Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned
Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 145.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sheetal Shipping and Metal Processors BG CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended
Ltd
Sheetal Shipping and Metal Processors CC CRISIL D 97 Suspended
Ltd
Sheetal Shipping and Metal Processors Corporate Loan CRISIL D 4.3 Suspended
Ltd
Sheetal Shipping and Metal Processors LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Ltd
Sheetal Shipping and Metal Processors TL CRISIL D 16.1 Suspended
Ltd
Shivam Agro Food Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Shivam Agro Food Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 24.5 Suspended
Shree Adhyashakti Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
SMS Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended
Sonodyne International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sonodyne International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Suspended
Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1250 Reaffirmed
Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 2652.2 Reaffirmed
Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 2147.8 Reaffirmed
Sri Sainatha Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Sri Sainatha Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Sri Sathya Agri Bio Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 104 Reaffirmed
Suresh Furnace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended
Suresh Furnace Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 28 Suspended
Surface Tech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 200 Suspended
Surface Tech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 33 Suspended
Surface Tech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17 Suspended
Loan Fac
Surya Alloy Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 914.9 Reaffirmed
Surya Alloy Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 507.7 Reaffirmed
Surya Alloy Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 1733.8 Reaffirmed
Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL B 150 Assigned
^ Includes cash credit of Rs.50 million as a sublimit
Transport Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed
Transport Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2800 Reaffirmed
Transport Corporation of India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 1139.8 Reaffirmed
Transport Corporation of India Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1066.5 Reaffirmed
Ultra Tech Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 33.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Velacity Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 2 Suspended
Velacity Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 28.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Velacity TL CRISIL B- 21.4 Suspended
Vishesh Engineering Company CC CRISIL BB 95 Suspended
Vishwaa Apparels CC CRISIL BB- 6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Vishwaa Apparels LT Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Vishwaa Apparels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Yarlagadda Agros Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
