Jan 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABA Builders Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed ABS Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Basant Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Suspended Bhagabati Build and Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Ltd Centech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Centech Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed DEE Control and Electric Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 137.5 Reaffirmed DEE Control and Electric Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Durovalves India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Durovalves India Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with buyer's credit; interchangeable with Bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.22.5 million. Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Gloster Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Hablis Hotels Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Himanchal Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Himanchal Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Suspended Loan Fac Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 275.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Industrial Perforation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Industrial Perforation India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Loan Fac J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Reaffirmed J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Credit K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd (Patna) BG CRISIL A4 265 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kanpur Plastipack Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Bills - Inland CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Forward Kanpur Plastipack Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Assigned (Including CP) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 24150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 5850 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned **Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned **Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned KVN Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1220 Reaffirmed LB Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 310 Reaffirmed Lohia Corp Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Purchase Lohia Corp Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Pee Vee Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Pee Vee Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed R.S.Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Ranju Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Reliable Industries BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Reliable Industries Channel Financing CRISIL A3 240 Reaffirmed Sapna Gems Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sapna Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Credit Sapna Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 3520 Reaffirmed Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Satvik Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Satvik Enterprises Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Satvik Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Satvik Enterprises Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 240 Reaffirmed Shri Ganesh Agro Foods - Delhi Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Suspended Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Suspended Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Sona Biscuits Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Sona Biscuits Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Sri Siddhi Freezers and Exporters Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Siddhi Freezers and Exporters Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4 91.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sur Gems Pre Shipment CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Credit# # interchangeable with Direct Export Ultima Switchgears Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ultima Switchgears Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Inland letter of credit Ultima Switchgears Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed under LOC Ultra Tech Transmissions BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Varroc Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit#CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with letter of credit or bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.5 million Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 460 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 540 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Buyers' Credit Vizag Educational Institutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Win India Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Exchange Win India Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A H Mallick Agro Services and Cold BG CRISIL D 2.6 Suspended Storage Pvt Ltd A H Mallick Agro Services and Cold CC CRISIL D 38.9 Suspended Storage Pvt Ltd A H Mallick Agro Services and Cold Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.4 Suspended Storage Pvt Ltd Loan Fac A H Mallick Agro Services and Cold TL CRISIL D 48.5 Suspended Storage Pvt Ltd A H Mallick Agro Services and Cold WC Loan CRISIL D 5.6 Suspended Storage Pvt Ltd ABS Construction CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended ABS Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Accord Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Agnipa Energo Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Ajoy Bakli WC Fac CRISIL B 50 Suspended Ashian Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Suspended Ashian Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43 Suspended Loan Fac Basant Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Bhagabati Build and Constructions Pvt CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Ltd Bhagabati Build and Constructions Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL B 13.5 Suspended Ltd Credit Centech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Centech Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.8 Assigned Centech Engineers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Credit Centech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.2 Assigned Loan Fac Cheran Hardwares CC CRISIL B- 55 Assigned Chowdary Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Chowdary Spinners Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Loan Fac Chowdary Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 114 Assigned DEE Control and Electric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed DEE Control and Electric Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Durovalves India Pvt Ltd CC^% CRISIL A+ 270 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency/working capital demand loan/letter of credit/buyer's credit/bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.120 million; % Interchangeable with export finance to the extent of Rs.42.5 million and export bill discounting to the extent of Rs.15 million. Durovalves India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Loan Fac Gemini Equipment and Rentals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Gemini Equipment and Rentals Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 104.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Gloster Ltd CC CRISIL A 770 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 181.4 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 178.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gloster Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed Gourav Poultries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Gourav Poultries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Gourav Poultries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 121.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Hablis Hotels TL CRISIL BBB- 85 Assigned Himanchal Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Suspended Himanchal Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Loan Fac Himanchal Construction Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Suspended Credit HLM India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ HLM India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 108.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ HLM India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 26.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 380 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * 100 per cent interchangeability with non fund based working capital facility Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd External CRISIL BBB 15 Downgraded Commercial from CRISIL Borrowings BBB+ Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 29.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned Industrial Perforation India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Industrial Perforation India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 151.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Jatileshwar Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 105 Suspended Loan Fac K.K. Builders Pvt Ltd (Patna) CC CRISIL B- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kailashtara Realty India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Kailashtara Realty India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Suspended Kanpur Plastipack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 195 Reaffirmed Credit Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed Purchase Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Credit Kanpur Plastipack Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 281 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 3750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable with short term facilities Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 4250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 1000 Assigned Issue Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 32000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 750 Assigned Protected Market- AAAr Linked Debentures Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 33250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 15150 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 21600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 147420 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7900 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3290 Assigned Debentures AAAr KVN Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed LB Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Lohia Corp Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 900 Reaffirmed Lohia Corp Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 487.5 Reaffirmed Lohia Corp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 242.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lohr India Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Lohr India Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Maa Anandamoyee Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Suspended Maa Anandamoyee Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 28.5 Suspended Maa Anandamoyee Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 33 Suspended Loan Fac Maa Anandamoyee Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 67.5 Suspended Maa Kudargarhi Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Maa Kudargarhi Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 13 Suspended Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Loan Fac Meghmani Finechem Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 1289 Assigned Meghmani Finechem Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 440 Assigned #fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Meghmani Finechem Ltd Proposed WC Fac# CRISIL A- 161 Assigned OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25.8 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Parinee Shelters Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- (SO)280 Assigned Parinee Shelters Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- (SO)500 Reduced from Rs 0.64 billion Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 317.1 Reaffirmed Pee Vee Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed Pee Vee Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 465.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pee Vee Textiles Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Pee Vee Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1884.5 Reaffirmed R.S.Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed R.S.Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.S.Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Ranju Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Suspended Rathi Feeds India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 114.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rathi Feeds India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Rathi Feeds India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rathi Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rathi Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Rathi Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ RDS and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended RDS and Sons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 54.8 Suspended Reliable Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Reliable Industries LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Reliable Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Reliable Industries Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Limits Reliable Industries Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Rudra Navnirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Rudra Navnirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rudra Navnirman Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed Satvik Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed SBA Education Society LT Loan CRISIL D 101 Reaffirmed Shanker Coils Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended Shanker Coils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Shanker Coils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Shanker Coils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 27 Suspended Shree Vishnu Power & Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 170 Assigned Shreejee Sarees Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Shreejee Sarees Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Ganesh Agro Foods - Delhi CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended Sona Biscuits Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Sona Biscuits Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 224.5 Reaffirmed Speed Motors CC CRISIL BB- 32 Suspended Speed Motors Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Financing Scheme Speed Motors TL CRISIL BB- 17.5 Suspended Sri Siddhi Freezers and Exporters Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Sur Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned Credit* * interchangeable with Export Pre-finance Surya Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Surya Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13 Suspended Sushil Kumar Vijay Kumar CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Sushil Kumar Vijay Kumar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended Loan Fac Takshila Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Transport Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Transport Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Ultima Switchgears Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Ultima Switchgears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ultra Tech Transmissions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V.M.S. Hospital LT Loan CRISIL B- 270 Assigned Vaishnavi Multygrains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended Vaishnavi Multygrains Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended Varroc Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bills discounting to the extent of Rs.40 million. Varroc Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 410 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee and Buyers' Credit to the extent of Rs.50 million; Interchangeable between discounting limit to the extent of Rs.25 million. Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 34.5 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 374.5 Reaffirmed Vizag Educational Institutions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 77.9 Assigned V-Trans India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed Win India Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Window Techs India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Window Techs India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.