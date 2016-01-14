Jan 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 13, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ACME Fitness Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Suspended
ADP Global Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Devee Biologicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned
Distichemi Process Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20.7 Assigned
Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended
Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 250 Suspended
Purchase
Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 208.1 Suspended
Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 150 Suspended
Jayant Printery LLP BG CRISIL A4 25.5 Assigned
Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 70 Suspended
Knit India Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Kohinoor Carpets Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 70 Suspended
Exchange
Kohinoor Carpets Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Logan Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 17 Reaffirmed
Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.8 Suspended
M. M. Projects BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Monarch Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CRISIL A1+ CRISIL A1+ 230000 Reaffirmed
Development
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CRISIL A1+ CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Development
Ornet Intermediates Ltd Bill Pur-Dis Fac CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Radhey Shyam & Sons LOC CRISIL A4 90 Suspended
Rama Phosphates Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed
Rang Rasayan Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Suspended
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Suspended
Sri Jaya Maaruthi Yarn (Indiaa) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Reaffirmed
Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Synokem Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Assigned
Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Synokem Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 3.5 Assigned
under LOC
Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 90 Suspended
Trie-Viz Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 550 Suspended
United Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 710 Suspended
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Vinod Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ACME Fitness Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Suspended
ACME Fitness Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Suspended
ADP Global Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Suspended
ADP Global Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Suspended
AL-SAMI Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Suspended
AL-SAMI Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Suspended
Loan Fac
Annapurna Buildcon Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17 Assigned
Annapurna Buildcon Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 233 Assigned
Loan Fac
B M Autosales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Suspended
B M Autosales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 45.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Barala Hospital and Research Centre CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
Barala Hospital and Research Centre TL CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended
Bravura Gold Resort CC CRISIL BB- 1.5 Suspended
Bravura Gold Resort TL CRISIL BB- 108.5 Suspended
Chandan Realties Drop Line CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Overdraft Fac
Creative Looms and Crafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended
Creative Looms and Crafts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Creative Looms and Crafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 115 Suspended
Devee Biologicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Distichemi Process Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 330 Assigned
Distichemi Process Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
GCRG Memorial Trust Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
GCRG Memorial Trust TL CRISIL BB- 140 Suspended
Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Guru Ram Dass Educational Society TL CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended
Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended
Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended
Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended
Credit
Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended
Jaideep Trading Company CC CRISIL B 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Jaideep Trading Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Jayant Printery LLP CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned
Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Kenersys India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kenersys India Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 205 Assigned
Kenersys India Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL D 1800 Assigned
** Fully interchangeable with letter of credit
Kenersys India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 525 Assigned
* Fully interchangeable with non-fund-based limit of Rs.400 million.
Kenersys India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 850 Assigned
Knit India TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Knit India Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Limits
Knit India CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Kohinoor Carpets CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Kohinoor Carpets Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kohinoor Carpets TL CRISIL B 32.7 Suspended
Koshda Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 150 Suspended
Logan Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Logan Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed
M. M. Projects CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended
Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.2 Suspended
Milestone Buildcon Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 1400 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Monarch Ceramic CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Monarch Ceramic LT Loan CRISIL B 117.5 Reaffirmed
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CRISIL AAA CRISIL AAA 40000 Assigned
Development
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CRISIL AAA CRISIL AAA 940000 Reaffirmed
Development
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FAAA/Stable FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed
Development
Oneup Motors India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Oneup Motors India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ornet Intermediates Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
PLR Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 100 Suspended
R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed
R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed
R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Radhey Shyam & Sons CC CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Rama Phosphates Ltd CC CRISIL BB 700 Reaffirmed
Rama Phosphates Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rama Phosphates Ltd TL CRISIL BB 38 Reaffirmed
Rang Rasayan Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Recore Ceramic CC CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Recore Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Recore Ceramic TL CRISIL B- 67.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Sangdeep Acid-Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Sangdeep Acid-Chem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Saomya Fortune Infra Ventures TL CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed
Selvalakshmi Garments CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Selvalakshmi Garments LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Selvalakshmi Garments LT Loan CRISIL D 107 Suspended
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Suspended
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 96.7 Suspended
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20.5 Suspended
Sitapur Shiksha Sansthan (Sitapur) TrustOverdraft Fac CRISIL D 27 Suspended
Sitapur Shiksha Sansthan (Sitapur) TrustProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 39.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sitapur Shiksha Sansthan (Sitapur) TrustTL CRISIL D 231.8 Suspended
Sri Jaya Maaruthi Yarn (Indiaa) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sri Jaya Maaruthi Yarn (Indiaa) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 163.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sri Jaya Maaruthi Yarn (Indiaa) Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 20.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sri Srinivasa Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Sri Srinivasa Agro Foods LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Sri Srinivasa Agro Foods Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 170 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 67.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 253.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1022.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 435.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Swaraj Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Swaraj Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 24.2 Reaffirmed
Synokem Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned
Limits
Synokem Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 95 Assigned
Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Assigned
Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Trie-Viz Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended
TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd TL - 100 Withdrawal
TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A-(SO) 2950 Reaffirmed
Discounting Loan
TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A-(SO) 900 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
United Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended
United Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended
Loan Fac
United Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vinod Enterprises CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
