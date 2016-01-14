Jan 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACME Fitness Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Suspended ADP Global Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Devee Biologicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Distichemi Process Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20.7 Assigned Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 250 Suspended Purchase Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 208.1 Suspended Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 150 Suspended Jayant Printery LLP BG CRISIL A4 25.5 Assigned Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Knit India Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Kohinoor Carpets Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Exchange Kohinoor Carpets Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Logan Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 17 Reaffirmed Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.8 Suspended M. M. Projects BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Monarch Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CRISIL A1+ CRISIL A1+ 230000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CRISIL A1+ CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Development Ornet Intermediates Ltd Bill Pur-Dis Fac CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Radhey Shyam & Sons LOC CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Rama Phosphates Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Rang Rasayan Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Suspended Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Suspended Sri Jaya Maaruthi Yarn (Indiaa) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Synokem Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Assigned Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Synokem Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 3.5 Assigned under LOC Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Trie-Viz Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 550 Suspended United Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 710 Suspended Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Vinod Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACME Fitness Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Suspended ACME Fitness Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Suspended ADP Global Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Suspended ADP Global Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Suspended AL-SAMI Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Suspended AL-SAMI Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Suspended Loan Fac Annapurna Buildcon Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17 Assigned Annapurna Buildcon Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 233 Assigned Loan Fac B M Autosales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Suspended B M Autosales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 45.4 Suspended Loan Fac Barala Hospital and Research Centre CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Barala Hospital and Research Centre TL CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Bravura Gold Resort CC CRISIL BB- 1.5 Suspended Bravura Gold Resort TL CRISIL BB- 108.5 Suspended Chandan Realties Drop Line CRISIL B 70 Assigned Overdraft Fac Creative Looms and Crafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended Creative Looms and Crafts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended Loan Fac Creative Looms and Crafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 115 Suspended Devee Biologicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Distichemi Process Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 330 Assigned Distichemi Process Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned GCRG Memorial Trust Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended GCRG Memorial Trust TL CRISIL BB- 140 Suspended Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guru Ram Dass Educational Society TL CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended Credit Indo Col Chem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended Jaideep Trading Company CC CRISIL B 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Jaideep Trading Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Jayant Printery LLP CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Kenersys India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Assigned Loan Fac Kenersys India Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 205 Assigned Kenersys India Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL D 1800 Assigned ** Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Kenersys India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 525 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with non-fund-based limit of Rs.400 million. Kenersys India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 850 Assigned Knit India TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Knit India Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Limits Knit India CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Kohinoor Carpets CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended Kohinoor Carpets Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.3 Suspended Loan Fac Kohinoor Carpets TL CRISIL B 32.7 Suspended Koshda Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 150 Suspended Logan Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Logan Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed M. M. Projects CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.2 Suspended Milestone Buildcon Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 1400 Upgraded from CRISIL B Monarch Ceramic CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Monarch Ceramic LT Loan CRISIL B 117.5 Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CRISIL AAA CRISIL AAA 40000 Assigned Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CRISIL AAA CRISIL AAA 940000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FAAA/Stable FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Development Oneup Motors India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Oneup Motors India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Fac Ornet Intermediates Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PLR Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 100 Suspended R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Radhey Shyam & Sons CC CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Rama Phosphates Ltd CC CRISIL BB 700 Reaffirmed Rama Phosphates Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rama Phosphates Ltd TL CRISIL BB 38 Reaffirmed Rang Rasayan Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Recore Ceramic CC CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Recore Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Recore Ceramic TL CRISIL B- 67.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sangdeep Acid-Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sangdeep Acid-Chem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Saomya Fortune Infra Ventures TL CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Selvalakshmi Garments CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Selvalakshmi Garments LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Selvalakshmi Garments LT Loan CRISIL D 107 Suspended Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Suspended Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 40 Suspended Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 96.7 Suspended Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.3 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20.5 Suspended Sitapur Shiksha Sansthan (Sitapur) TrustOverdraft Fac CRISIL D 27 Suspended Sitapur Shiksha Sansthan (Sitapur) TrustProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 39.2 Suspended Loan Fac Sitapur Shiksha Sansthan (Sitapur) TrustTL CRISIL D 231.8 Suspended Sri Jaya Maaruthi Yarn (Indiaa) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sri Jaya Maaruthi Yarn (Indiaa) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 163.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sri Jaya Maaruthi Yarn (Indiaa) Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 20.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sri Srinivasa Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Sri Srinivasa Agro Foods LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Sri Srinivasa Agro Foods Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 67.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 253.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1022.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 435.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B Swaraj Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Swaraj Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 24.2 Reaffirmed Synokem Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Limits Synokem Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 95 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Assigned Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Trie-Viz Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd TL - 100 Withdrawal TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A-(SO) 2950 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A-(SO) 900 Reaffirmed Loan Fac United Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended United Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended Loan Fac United Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinod Enterprises CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.