Jan 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abans Broking Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Abans Commodities India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Abhi-Asmi International Pvt Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A4+ 39 Suspended ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Amar Organics LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Amar Organics LOC Bill CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Amtrak Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Amtrak Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Chaitanya Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 57.5 Assigned Chaudhary Builders BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Chetan Overseas Delhi Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Chiraj Stock and Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Chiraj Stock and Securities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Chopra Strips Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 160 Suspended Dewan and Sons BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Dewan and Sons Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Dewan and Sons LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Dewan and Sons Standby Line of CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Credit Divya Global Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Factoring/ CRISIL A2+ 850 Reaffirmed Forfaiting Galaxy Surfactants Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 2164 Reaffirmed Garuda Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4+ Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1000 Reaffirmed Khas Foods Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Khas Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Suspended L G Electronics India Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 650 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with import credit loan and bank guarantee L G Electronics India Pvt Ltd ST Loan@ CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with foreign bill discounting and export credit loan Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 7.5 Reaffirmed Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed under LOC Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 185 Reaffirmed Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 133.4 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Paulose Abraham BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Paulose Abraham LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Rohit Steels BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Suspended Rohit Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Rohit Steels Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25.2 Reaffirmed Sri City Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Sri City Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri City Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed Forward Star Wire India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Tirupati Lifesciences LOC CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abans Broking Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 27 Suspended Abans Commodities India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 7 Suspended Abans Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 99.9 Suspended Loan Fac Abhi-Asmi International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 220 Suspended Credit Abhi-Asmi International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Credit Abhi-Asmi International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 103.4 Suspended ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ABS Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 42.5 Reaffirmed Agasti Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Amar Organics CC CRISIL B 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Amar Organics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 52.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Amrit Humifresh Preservation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 198 Suspended Amrit Udyog - Bikaner CC CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended Amtrak Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended Apollo Bangalore Cradle Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd TL* CRISIL A 920 Assigned * Rs. 510 million is Interchangeable with letter of credit sight, letter of credit usance sight and letter of undertaking for buyer's credit Apollo Specialty Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL * CRISIL BBB+ 920 Assigned * Includes sublimit of letter of credit sight of Rs.250 million and letter of credit usance of Rs.250 million B. D. Charitable Educational Society TL CRISIL D 85 Suspended Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries CC CRISIL BBB+ 2300 Upgraded from (Dholpur) Pvt Ltd CRISIL BBB Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from (Dholpur) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3950 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 780 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Blaze Gold Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- # 100 Brattle Foods Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Brattle Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4.6 Suspended Loan Fac Brattle Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 185.4 Suspended Chaudhary Builders CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Chetan Overseas Delhi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Suspended Chiraj Stock and Securities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Suspended Chopra Retec Rubber Products Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 8 Suspended Credit Chopra Retec Rubber Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 65 Suspended Loan Fac Chopra Retec Rubber Products Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Credit Chopra Retec Rubber Products Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.2 Suspended Chopra Strips Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Chopra Strips Ltd TL CRISIL B 156.5 Suspended Dewan and Sons Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Credit Dewan and Sons Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Purchase Dewan and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dewan India Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Dewan India Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Credit Dewan India Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Purchase Divya Global Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Galaxy Surfactants Ltd CC CRISIL A- 3190 Reaffirmed Galaxy Surfactants Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2501 Reaffirmed Garuda Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- Garuda Infratech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 160 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL BB- Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1750 Reaffirmed Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 10944.2 Reaffirmed Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 1062.5 Reaffirmed Invent Assets Securitisation and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1000 Assigned Reconstruction Pvt Ltd Loan Fac K V Alloys CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended K V Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.4 Suspended Loan Fac K V Alloys TL CRISIL B+ 49.6 Suspended Keshranand Ginning and Pressing Factory Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Credit Keshranand Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Keshranand Ginning and Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Keshranand Ginning and Pressing Factory Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Credit Keshranand Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Keshranand Ginning and Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Khas Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 15 Suspended Khas Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended Loan Fac L G Electronics India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan# CRISIL AA+ 5475 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with overdraft, foreign bill discounting, export credit loan, import credit loan, purchase bill discounting, sales bill discounting, letter of credit, and bank guarantee; Lichchhwi Foods India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Lichchhwi Foods India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 39.3 Suspended Lichchhwi Foods India Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 5 Suspended Lichchhwi Foods India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 10.5 Suspended Luster Gold Palace (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- # 60 Luster Gold Palace (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- # 10 Loan Fac Maiyas Beverages and Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 200 Assigned Malabar Business Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- # 80 Malabar Cochin Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB # 150 Malabar Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ # 60 Malabar Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ # 10 Loan Fac Malabar Crystals and Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- # 100 Malabar Diamond Gallery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB # 400 Malabar Gold Palace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- # 150 Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB # 3200 Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB # 4360 Loan Fac Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB # 90 Malabar Gold Supermarket (Kannur) Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ # 89.5 Malabar Jewels and Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB # 130 Malabar Mangalore Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- # 100 Malabar Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- # 100 Malabar Ruby Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ # 100 Malabar Watches Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- # 80 Mayank Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Mayank Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Mr. Brown Bakery & Food Products Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Mr. Brown Bakery & Food Products Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Nirmal NCCC Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Northern Gold Collections Llp CC CRISIL BB # 60 OM Besco Rail Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Om Shree Thakurji Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 17.5 Suspended Om Shree Thakurji Educational Society Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Fac Om Shree Thakurji Educational Society TL CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 75.3 Reaffirmed Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 23.8 Reaffirmed Paulose Abraham CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Pparadise Auto Sales CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended Pune Tubes Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 114.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pune Tubes Manufacturing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 85.8 Reaffirmed Raj Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Raj Vehicles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Fac Raj Vehicles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Ram Chander Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Suspended Loan Fac Ram Chander Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Suspended Relan Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 117.9 Suspended Riches Jewel Arcade Llp CC CRISIL BB- # 300 Riches Jewel Arcade Llp Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- # 350 Rohit Steels CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Rohit Steels Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Rohit Steels TL CRISIL BB- 56.5 Suspended Saipooja Agrotech Cold Storage CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Saipooja Agrotech Cold Storage Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saipooja Agrotech Cold Storage TL CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Samay Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Samay Cotton LT Loan CRISIL B+ 8.7 Assigned Samriddhi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Samriddhi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Samriddhi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Suspended Sanjana Cryogenic Storages Ltd TL CRISIL A-(SO) 400 Assigned Sanjeev Industrial Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned Shivdhan Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 77.5 Reaffirmed Shivdhan Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Guru Stone Crusher Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Shri Guru Stone Crusher Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sian Hotel and Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75.2 Suspended Loan Fac SLO Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 13 Suspended SLO Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended SMS Shivnath Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Someshwar Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 14.7 Reaffirmed Sri City Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1467.5 Reaffirmed Sri City Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 985 Reaffirmed Sri City Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 232.5 Reaffirmed Sri Sri Aditya Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Sri Aditya Homes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Sri Sri Aditya Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Star Wire India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1500 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Ltd External CRISIL A- 229.6 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Star Wire India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 30.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Wire India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Credit Star Wire India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 659.8 Reaffirmed Swarna Kamal Jewels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ # 120 Tirupati Lifesciences CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Tirupati Lifesciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 59.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupati Lifesciences TL CRISIL BBB- 87.6 Reaffirmed Travancore Gold India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ # 250 Tulsi Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 97.5 Reaffirmed UKS Fruit Mundy CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ UKS Fruit Mundy Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 