Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 15, 2016. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Afflatus Gravures Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2 75 Assigned Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 195 Reaffirmed Balaji Melters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Creamline Dairy Products Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Dlords Footwear and Fashions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned Foreign Currency Ensol Multiclean Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Global Wood India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1250 Suspended Howrah Gases Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed J.K. Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended J.K. Associates Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended J.K. Associates LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 950 Reaffirmed JMR Infotech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed K S Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Forward K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Kirat Crafts Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Krishnna Deep Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 217.5 Suspended Krishnna Deep Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Latala Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30.4 Suspended Maithon Power Ltd Line of Credit** CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reassigned ** Interchangeable with non-fund based limits Mother India Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Suspended P.S. Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed P.S. Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Promising Exports Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Forward Promising Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Promising Exports Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Promising Exports Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed PTC Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed PTC Energy Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 1250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R B A Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ R B A Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship Breakers) LOC CRISIL A4+ 420 Reaffirmed Safa Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Negotiation Safa Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4 48 Reaffirmed Safa Enterprises Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1850 Reaffirmed Sri Parameswari Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.1 Assigned Sri Parameswari Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Vallabh Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 265 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3+ Vardhman Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 470 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. T. Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Loan Fac A. T. Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Discounting Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Afflatus Gravures Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 600 Assigned Afflatus Gravures Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 230 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Balaji Melters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Bhavin Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Bhavin Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 9 Reaffirmed Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Creamline Dairy Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Creamline Dairy Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 47.6 Reaffirmed Creamline Dairy Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 642.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dinesh Das and Sons Mines and Steels CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Pvt Ltd Dinesh Das and Sons Mines and Steels TL CRISIL D 35 Suspended Pvt Ltd Dlords Footwear and Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Dlords Footwear and Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Earth Stone Global CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended Earth Stone Global Export Packing CRISIL B+ 102.5 Suspended Credit* * Interchangeable both ways - Rs.3.75 Million Earth Stone Global Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Ensol Multiclean Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended Ensol Multiclean Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.7 Suspended Loan Fac Ensol Multiclean Equipments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 5.3 Suspended Credit Ensol Multiclean Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Suspended Forging Machinery Manufacturing Co. BG CRISIL D 125 Suspended Forging Machinery Manufacturing Co. CC CRISIL D 300 Suspended Forging Machinery Manufacturing Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 300 Suspended Loan Fac Forging Machinery Manufacturing Co. TL CRISIL D 500 Suspended G.P. Tractors CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Galaxy Real Estate Developers and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 105 Suspended Builders Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Garima Milk and Food Products Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 810 Suspended Garima Milk and Food Products Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 326 Suspended Garima Milk and Food Products Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1128 Suspended Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Global Wood India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300 Suspended Howrah Gases Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Howrah Gases Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 28.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hues India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Suspended Hues India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 47.5 Suspended Credit Hues India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Purchase Hues India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Hues India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.1 Suspended Loan Fac Hues India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 4.5 Suspended Hues India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 11.5 Suspended J.K. Associates CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Shiv Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL D 100 Suspended Jai Shiv Trading Company Warehouse Receipts CRISIL D 100 Suspended JMJ Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended JMJ Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 45 Suspended JMJ Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 22.3 Suspended JMR Infotech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed JMR Infotech India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 32 Reaffirmed JMR Infotech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JMR Infotech India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 38 Reaffirmed K S Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 800 Suspended K S Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18 Suspended K S Overseas Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 167 Suspended K. C. Paul and Sons CC CRISIL BBB 70 Assigned K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 95 Suspended Kamna Medical Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kamna Medical Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kanoria Sugar and General Manufacturing BG CRISIL D 8.3 Suspended Co. Ltd Kanoria Sugar and General Manufacturing CC CRISIL D 753.5 Suspended Co. Ltd Kanoria Sugar and General Manufacturing Import LOC Limit CRISIL D 6 Suspended Co. Ltd Kanoria Sugar and General Manufacturing TL CRISIL D 142.2 Suspended Co. Ltd Kirat Crafts TL CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Kohinoor Agro Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Kohinoor Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Kohinoor Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Kohinoor Agro Foods Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Krishnna Deep Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended Latala Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Latala Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Loan Fac Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Lloyds Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 69.6 Suspended Maithon Power Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA- 6250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non-fund-based limits to the extent of Rs.3250 million Maithon Power Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed Maithon Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1824 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maithon Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 36276 Assigned Megha Gum and Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Megha Gum and Chemicals TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Mother India Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 5 Suspended Narcinva Damodar Naik Secured Overdraft CRISIL B- 150 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B P.S. Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Pioneer Embroideries Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 39 Assigned Pioneer Embroideries Ltd CC CRISIL D 95 Assigned Pioneer Embroideries Ltd TL CRISIL D 26 Assigned Pragatipath Real Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 400 Suspended Loan Fac Pragatipath Real Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 800 Suspended Pranjal Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Pranjal Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Suspended Loan Fac PTC Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL A 1728 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.1600 million sub limit of Letter of Credit. PTC Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1772 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R B A Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ R B A Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 42.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ R B A Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ratan Gramodyog Sansthan CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Ratan Gramodyog Sansthan Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 5 Suspended Rudra Realtech Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Rudra Realtech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 88 Assigned Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship Breakers) CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship Breakers) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sambhav Detergents Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 29 Reaffirmed Sambhav Detergents Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sambhav Detergents Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Saya Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 450 Assigned Shiv Lal Trading Co CC CRISIL B 14 Assigned Shiv Lal Trading Co Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 80 Assigned SHREE GOVARDHAN COTGIN Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 475 Reaffirmed SHREE GOVARDHAN COTGIN Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Shree Refrigerations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25.7 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1250 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 153.3 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 4646.7 Reaffirmed Sri Parameswari Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 257.1 Reaffirmed Sri Parameswari Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 360 Reaffirmed Sri Parameswari Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 97.8 Reaffirmed Vallabh Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 405 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Vallabh Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 33 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Vardhman Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 746.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Vardhman Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 520.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Vardhman Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 63.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Vardhman Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Vindhyabasini Rice Mills Cluster Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Vindhyabasini Rice Mills Cluster Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vindhyabasini Rice Mills Cluster Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Zapfen International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 13.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Zapfen International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 286.1 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 