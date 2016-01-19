Jan 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. B. Pal Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned A. B. Pal Electricals Pvt Ltd Bills Discount / CRISIL A4 9 Assigned Cheque Purchase A. B. Pal Electricals Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Advance Metal Powder Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ananda Saw Mills Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Asuti Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Baab Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Credit Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned Construction Technique BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Desai Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 450 Reaffirmed Dhall Exports BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Dhall Exports Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Dynamic Electricals and Switchgear Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Ltd Geeta Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned H. P. Madhukar BG CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Him Teknoforge Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 26.2 Suspended Loan Fac Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 590 Reaffirmed Primo Fashions Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 74.5 Assigned Ruia Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Ruia Chemicals Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 11.1 Assigned S M Rice Land Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Shree Electromelts Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Shri Om Impex Foreign CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Discounting Bill Purchase Siddhartha Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 310 Suspended Siddhartha Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Suspended Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 910 Reaffirmed Discounting Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 960 Reaffirmed Technical Associates Ltd BG CRISIL A2 850 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Technical Associates Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Trycon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Suspended Turakhia Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Vaibhav Structurals BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Vaibhav Structurals CC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Vishu Cotton Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 24 Suspended Wintouch Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 16 Reassigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. B. Pal Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Advance Metal Powder CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Ananda Saw Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ananda Saw Mills CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Upgraded from CRISIL D Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL B 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28 Upgraded from CRISIL D Aurangabad Divisional Life Insurance Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Employees Co-Operative Credit Society Loan Fac Ltd Baab Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Baab Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4.2 Reaffirmed Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 77 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Coastal Packagers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Limits Construction Technique CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B Dhall Exports Export Packing CRISIL B- 55 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B Dynamic Electricals and Switchgear Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Ltd Geeta Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned H. P. Madhukar Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Him Teknoforge Ltd CC CRISIL BB 565 Suspended Him Teknoforge Ltd TL CRISIL BB 368.8 Suspended KG Iron and Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ KG Iron and Steel Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Meet Electronics Junction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Nirupama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Nirupama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nirupama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8.4 Reaffirmed Nirupama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Prakash Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 Reaffirmed Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Fac Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 15.5 Reaffirmed Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4.5 Reaffirmed Primo Fashions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ruia Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 16.9 Assigned Loan Fac Ruia Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned S M Rice Land Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sandeep Logistics CC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Sandeep Logistics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 105 Suspended Loan Fac Sandeep Logistics TL CRISIL D 90 Suspended Seetharama Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Seetharama Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 17.5 Suspended Seetharama Cotton Industries SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended Shivam Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 147.5 Suspended Shree Electromelts Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shri Om Impex Packing Credit CRISIL B 30 Suspended Siddhartha Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Suspended Siddhartha Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 174.5 Reaffirmed Sugam Vanijya Holdings Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 4480 Reaffirmed Supersonic Turners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 138.6 Suspended Supersonic Turners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Supersonic Turners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Suspended Suvilas Properties Pvt. Ltd. Project Loan CRISIL B 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Technical Associates Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Technical Associates Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 33.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Tesna Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Tesna Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Trycon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Turakhia Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Ultra Ready Mix Concrete Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ultra Ready Mix Concrete Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 196.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Fac Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed V.D. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Vaibhav Structurals CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Vishu Cotton Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL B 115.5 Suspended * Sub limits of letter of credit for Rs 25.50 Million Vishu Cotton Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 112.5 Suspended Loan Fac Vishu Cotton Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 94 Suspended Wintouch Ceramic TL CRISIL B 69.7 Reaffirmed Wintouch Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wintouch Ceramic CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Zeon Lifesciences Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Zeon Lifesciences Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)