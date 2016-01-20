Jan 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned; Suspension revoked Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned; Suspension revoked Amartara Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Aron Universal Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Aron Universal Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 15.4 Reaffirmed Forward Aron Universal Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Discounting Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 396 Reaffirmed Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 725 Reaffirmed Bol Bum Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Casva Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.3 Reaffirmed DCM Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed DCM Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ DCM Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 600 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A3+ DCM Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ DCM Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 520 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Divyansh Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Divyansh Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 150.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Durgapur Iron and Steel Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 13.4 Reaffirmed Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Factoring/ CRISIL A2+ 850 Reaffirmed Forfaiting Galaxy Surfactants Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 2164 Reaffirmed Grand Marine Foods Export Packing CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Credit Grand Marine Foods Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Negotiation Himalaya Construction Co.Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed IC Electricals Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Indian Stitchers Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Indian Stitchers BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Joyguru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.7 Reaffirmed JWR Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 19 Reaffirmed Kalp Diamonds Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Forward Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Kinjal Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Kinjal Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 86 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mangalathu Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Credit Mangla Amit Builders Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Navkar Transcore Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed NJA Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed NJA Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 44 Reaffirmed Picson Construction Equipments Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Prits Leather Art (P) Ltd. Bills CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Discount/Cheque Purchase Rana Denim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 18.8 Reaffirmed Santosh Construction and Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Santosh Construction and Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Sri Satyanarayana Raw and Boiled Rice BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Downgraded Mill Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Sri Satyanarayana Raw and Boiled Rice Derivatives Fac CRISIL A4 14 Downgraded Mill Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Star Organic Foods Inc Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Star Organic Foods Inc Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Star Organic Foods Inc LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Veer Steel Processors LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A2 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Galaxy Surfactants Ltd FD FA 325 Reaffirmed Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd FD Programme FAA- 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned; Suspension revoked Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45 Assigned; Suspension revoked Amartara Pvt Ltd Line of Credit** CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed **includes Rs.60 million of cash credit limit Amartara Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 3.8 Reaffirmed Aron Universal Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Aron Universal Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aron Universal Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Aron Universal Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 71.4 Reaffirmed Aspinwall and Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B- 140 Reaffirmed Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 115 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt LtdSecured Overdraft CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Fac Bol Bum Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Bol Bum Constructions Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Bol Bum Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Casva Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Casva Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Casva Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 68 Reaffirmed Daewon India Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL B+ 76 Assigned Demand Loan Daewon India Auto Parts Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 124 Assigned DCM Engineering Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed DCM Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed DCM Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 68.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DCM Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 448.4 Reaffirmed DCM Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB DCM Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 894.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Devices Distributors CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Divyansh Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 6.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Durgapur Iron and Steel Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Durgapur Iron and Steel Co Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed Eagle Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 117.5 Reaffirmed Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2000 Assigned Loan Fac G and G International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 44.6 Assigned G and G International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 68.5 Assigned G and G International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11.9 Assigned Loan Fac Galaxy Surfactants Ltd CC CRISIL A- 3190 Reaffirmed Galaxy Surfactants Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2859.3 Reaffirmed Grand Marine Foods LT Loan CRISIL B+ 0.9 Reaffirmed Grand Marine Foods Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 6.1 Assigned Credit Haryana Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Himalaya Construction Co.Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed IC Electricals Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed IC Electricals Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indian Stitchers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Indian Stitchers Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Discounting IndoSpace AS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1590 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IndoSpace AS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB (SO)2050 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Reaffirmed Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 69 Assigned Jay Khodiyar Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Jay Khodiyar Cotton Pvt Ltd SME Care Loan CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed Jay Khodiyar Cotton Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 61.5 Reaffirmed Joyguru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40.9 Reaffirmed Joyguru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 22 Reaffirmed Joyguru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B- 7.4 Reaffirmed JWR Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JWR Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 265 Reaffirmed K. R. Bakes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed K. R. Bakes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 67.5 Reaffirmed K. R. Bakes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned K. R. Bakes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Kalp Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Credit Kalp Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Credit Kalp Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kanhav Creation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Kanhav Creation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 167.3 Reaffirmed Kansara Popatlal Tibhovandas Metal Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Kansara Popatlal Tibhovandas Metal Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 51.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Kansara Popatlal Tibhovandas Metal Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 39.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Keshranand Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Keshranand Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Keshranand Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 306.1 Reaffirmed Credit Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 23.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kinjal Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Kinjal Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kinjal Construction Co. TL CRISIL B+ 45.5 Reaffirmed Kinjal Construction Co. WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Kinjal Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Kinjal Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kinjal Construction Co. TL CRISIL B+ 45.5 Reaffirmed Kinjal Construction Co. WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A+ 1150 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Loan Against CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Property Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 43 Downgraded from CRISIL B Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 139.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 27.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B M. Ramsingh Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned M. Ramsingh Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Credit M. Ramsingh Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned M. Ramsingh Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac M. S. Ramaiah Foundation CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed M. S. Ramaiah Foundation LT Loan CRISIL D 125 Reaffirmed M. S. Ramaiah Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems CC CRISIL BB- 31.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems TL CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mahalaxmi Trading Corporation CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Mahavir Rice Mill (Chamorshi) CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Mahavir Rice Mill (Chamorshi) Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 3.8 Assigned Mahavir Rice Mill (Chamorshi) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.2 Assigned Loan Fac Mahavir Rice Mill (Chamorshi) CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Mahavir Rice Mill (Chamorshi) Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 3.8 Assigned Mahavir Rice Mill (Chamorshi) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.2 Assigned Loan Fac Mangalathu Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Mangalathu Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mangla Amit Builders Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed * long term facility Maruti Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Maruti Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Securities Clearing Corporate Credit CCR AAA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Rating Nav Jyoti Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 900 Reaffirmed Nav Jyoti Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB- 400 Assigned Navkar Transcore Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed NJA Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed NJA Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NJA Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Ogun Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Ogun Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Partth Properties TL CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Picson Construction Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Prits Leather Art (P) Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL B 20 Assigned Credit Rana Denim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Rana Denim Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 66.1 Reaffirmed Rana Denim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rana Denim Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Re India Property Management Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Sanjivini Pipes and Fittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Sanjivini Pipes and Fittings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Sanjivini Pipes and Fittings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Santosh Construction and Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 140 Suspended Shri Gajanan Food Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Shri Gajanan Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 26.4 Reaffirmed Siri Smelters and Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 64.5 Reaffirmed Siri Smelters and Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 85.5 Reaffirmed Southern Educational and Rural CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Development Society Southern Educational and Rural LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Development Society Sparsh Fab Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sparsh Fab Textiles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed Sri Hari Har Overseas Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Sri Saraswathi Education Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned; Suspension revoked Sri Saraswathi Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 36 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked Sri Satyanarayana Raw and Boiled Rice CC CRISIL B+ 400 Downgraded Mill Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Sri Satyanarayana Raw and Boiled Rice Export Packing CRISIL B+ 260 Downgraded Mill Pvt Ltd Credit from CRISIL BB- Sri Satyanarayana Raw and Boiled Rice Key CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded Mill Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Sri Satyanarayana Raw and Boiled Rice Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Mill Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sri Satyanarayana Raw and Boiled Rice TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Mill Pvt Ltd ST. George Electronica Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned ST. George Electronica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 157.5 Assigned ST. George Electronica Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 82.5 Assigned Star Aqua International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Star Aqua International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 82.7 Reaffirmed Star Organic Foods Inc LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18.5 Reaffirmed Star Organic Foods Inc Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sterimed INC Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Sterimed INC CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Sterimed INC Cash TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Programme Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 97910 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 10.05 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 41.5 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 8.45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated debt CRISIL AA+ 2000 Assigned Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 53450 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5500 Reaffirmed Tushar Precicomp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 58 Reaffirmed Tushar Precicomp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veer Steel Processors CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed VSR Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned VSR Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 570 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 