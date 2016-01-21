Jan 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Alok Masterbatches Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Aqua Geno Exim Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Ardor Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 115 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A3+ Ardor International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 180 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A3+ Ardor International Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A3 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ ^^Includes sublimit of Rs.30 million for bank guarantee BDG Metal and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 900 Reaffirmed Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 163.4 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A3+ Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 530 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A3 36.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Emjay Steel Udyyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Suspended Essel Ahmedabad Godhra Toll Roads Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 506 Suspended Loan Fac Fairdeal Consumer Durables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Gurudev Overseas Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Happy Forgings Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Happy Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Ideal Dealers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reassigned JMT Auto Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Watch Negative JMT Auto Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Watch Negative JMT Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Watch Negative Kalyaneswari Polyfabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Kings Dehydrated Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended Forward Magpie Global Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Maharashtra Seamless Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 520 Notice of Withdrawal Maharashtra Seamless Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 8570 Notice of Withdrawal Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 14.97 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mehta Petro-Refineries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Mehta Petro-Refineries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Assigned Mittal Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Discounting Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A3 22.9 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Obeetee Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 270 Reaffirmed Credit@ @Both way interchangeable of Rs.150 million between Export Packing Credit (EPC) and Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP). Obeetee Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 180 Reaffirmed Purchase# #Both way interchangeable of Rs.150 million between Export Packing Credit (EPC) and Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP). Obeetee Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed *It contains sublimit of Bank Guarantee (BG) of Rs.5 million Obeetee Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 236.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Obeetee Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2+ 90 Reaffirmed Credit Pee Vee Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Pee Vee Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Periyar Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Poppys Garments Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Credit Poppys Garments LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended Poppys Garments Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac Pratipa Cashews Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 26 Reaffirmed Pratipa Cashews Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Credit Pratipa Cashews Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Credit Proec Energy Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned Proec Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned R. C. Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed Credit Ramka Silk House Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned S.S. Constructions BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Shah Brothers - Mumbai LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Shah Brothers - Mumbai BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Square Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11.5 Assigned STC Global Metal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Suspended Sunrise Copper Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed #50% interchangeability between bank guarantee to letter of credit Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed *25% interchangeability between letter of credit to bank guarantee Swet Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Synergy Steels Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Synergy Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Threads India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 15 Reaffirmed Threads India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed USV Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.100 million. Y.M.R. Constructions BG CRISIL A4 55 Upgraded from CRISIL D Y.M.R. Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 32.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mahindra and Mahindra Financial FD FAAA Reaffirmed Services Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. N. R. Cotton Traders CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned A. N. R. Cotton Traders Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 644 Reaffirmed Alok Industries CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Alok Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alok Masterbatches Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Alok Masterbatches Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 74.5 Reaffirmed Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Upgraded from CRISIL D Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 115 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Aqua Geno Exim Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Aqua Geno Exim Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Aqua Geno Exim LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB- 900 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB @Includes sublimit of Rs.500 million for letter of credit and Rs.500 million for bank guarantee Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB- 650 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB **Includes sublimit of Rs.350 million for letter of credit Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC@@ CRISIL BBB- 565 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB @@Includes sublimit of Rs.400 million for letter of credit Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC## CRISIL BBB- 480 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB ##Includes sublimit of Rs.250 million for letter of credit Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB- 475 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB ^^Includes sublimit of Rs.250 million for letter of credit Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Ardor Global Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 535 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB- 1200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB @Includes sublimit of Rs.600 million for foreign currency loan, Rs.800 million for letter of credit, Rs.800 million for buyer's credit and Rs.200 million for Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB- 570 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB **Includes sublimit of Rs.250 million for letter of credit, and Rs.250 million for buyer's credit Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC@@ CRISIL BBB- 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB @@Includes sublimit of Rs.95 million for buyer's credit Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC## CRISIL BBB- 877.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB ##Includes sublimit of Rs.635 million for letter of credit, and Rs.635 million for buyer's credit Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Ardor International Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB- 602.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB ^Includes sublimit of Rs.312.5 million for foreign currency loan, Rs.420 million for letter of credit, and Rs.420 million for buyer's credit Ardor International Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 1570 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Balark Buildcon TL CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Basil Associates Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 130 Suspended BDG Metal and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 808.2 Reaffirmed BDG Metal and Power Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 36.5 Reaffirmed Limits BDG Metal and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 329 Reaffirmed Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB- 950 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB @Includes sublimits of Rs.725 million for import/inland letter of credit and buyer's credit, and Rs.712.5 million for foreign currency loan Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd CC@@ CRISIL BBB- 650 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB @@Includes sublimits of Rs.487.5 million for import/inland letter of credit and buyer's credit Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB- 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB ^Includes sublimits of Rs.320 million for import/inland letter of credit and buyer's credit, and Rs.300 million for foreign currency loan Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB- 225 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB ^^ Includes sublimits of Rs.187.5 million for import/inland letter of credit and buyer's credit Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 245 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Clear Polyplast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 62.0* Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.20 million for Buyers Credit, Rs.50 million for Working Capital Demand Loan and Rs.20 million for Letter of Credit. Clear Polyplast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 48 Reaffirmed Clear Polyplast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 142 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Clear Polyplast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 48 Assigned Emjay Steel Udyyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Emjay Steel Udyyog Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 275 Suspended Essel Ahmedabad Godhra Toll Roads Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 7998.3 Suspended Ethics Bio Lab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Ethics Bio Lab Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 85 Suspended Fairdeal Consumer Durables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Gurudev Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Happy Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 693.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Happy Forgings Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 312.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Happy Forgings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 1037.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Happy Forgings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 162.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Happy Forgings Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 183.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9 Suspended Loan Fac Himachal Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned; Suspension revoked Ideal Dealers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Ideal Dealers Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Ideal Dealers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 74 Assigned Ideal Dealers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Limits Island Star Mall Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 5550 Reaffirmed J. P. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Jeya Sathya Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Assigned JMT Auto Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 670 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Watch Negative JMT Auto Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 240 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Watch Negative JMT Auto Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 550 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Watch Negative JMT Auto Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Watch Negative Kalyaneswari Polyfabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Kalyaneswari Polyfabs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Kay Cee Enterprises - Delhi Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Kings Dehydrated Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 76 Suspended Magpie Global Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended *It includes sublimit of Letter of Credit (LC) of Rs. 10 Million Maharashtra Seamless Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 150 Withdrawal Maharashtra Seamless Ltd CC CRISIL AA 345 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Seamless Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1565 Withdrawal Loan Fac Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 14.2 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 125.76 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 51.5 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Mahindra and Mahindra Financial NCDs CRISIL AA+ 95510 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10500 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Programme MDH Trucks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Suspended Mehta Petro-Refineries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Mehta Petro-Refineries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Mehta Petro-Refineries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Loan Fac Mehta Petro-Refineries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Assigned Mittal Engineering Works CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Mittal Engineering Works TL CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 31.5 Assigned Obeetee Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pee Kay Shuttering House CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Pee Kay Shuttering House LT Loan CRISIL B 75 Assigned Pee Vee Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed Pee Vee Textiles Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Pee Vee Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed Periyar Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Periyar Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Periyar Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Phoolchand Bhagatsingh CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended Phoolchand Bhagatsingh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 110 Suspended Loan Fac Pratipa Cashews Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pratipa Cashews TL CRISIL BB- 14 Reaffirmed Proec Energy Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Proec Energy Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned R. C. Gems CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed R. C. Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ravian Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Ravian Engineers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.2 Suspended Loan Fac Ravian Engineers India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 0.5 Suspended Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 230 Reaffirmed Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Royale Marine Impex Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.S. Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Saarrthi Ekjyot Realty Project Loan CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Sarvottam Poultry Feed Supply Centre Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sarvottam Poultry Feed Supply Centre CC CRISIL B+ 89 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sarvottam Poultry Feed Supply Centre LT Loan CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shah Brothers - Mumbai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shah Brothers - Mumbai CC CRISIL BB 42.5 Assigned Shakti Industries (Ahmedgarh) CC CRISIL B 104 Reaffirmed Shri Amrut Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Shri Amrut Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Amrut Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 20.1 Suspended SNB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed SNB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed SNB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed SNB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Special Lime Stone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Square Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Square Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 12.5 Assigned Sree Sannidhi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Sree Sannidhi Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 99.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Sannidhi Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Sri Ganesh Exime CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Sri Ganesh Exime Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Credit STC Global Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Suspended STC Global Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 250 Suspended Loan Fac Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7 Assigned Loan Fac Swet Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Swet Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Synergy Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Synergy Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 935 Reaffirmed Threads India Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Bill discounting Threads India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 82 Reaffirmed Usha Yarns Ltd Auto loans CRISIL BBB- 3.6 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Usha Yarns Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Usha Yarns Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.4 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Usha Yarns Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned; Suspension Revoked USV Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 640 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vikas Steel Inc. Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Vikas Steel Inc. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Y.M.R. Constructions LT Loan CRISIL B- 29.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Y.M.R. Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 33 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.