Jan 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam & Coal Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 900 Reaffirmed BF Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Bindal Smelting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Concord Drugs Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D DDN SFA Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 DK Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 470 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Geno Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 9 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 38000 @ Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 33492.4 @ Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 25000 @ Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Madura Coats Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed ^^ Interchangeable with other non-fund-based limits Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 86 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Modern Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Orion Chem Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Orion Chem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Oswal Agricomm Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG ** CRISIL A1 2050 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with letter of undertaking and buyers credit; sublimit of Rs.700 million for bank guarantee Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG ^^ CRISIL A1 780 Reaffirmed ^^ Interchangeable with buyers credit Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd LOC **** CRISIL A1 2200 Reaffirmed **** Interchangeable with letter of undertaking P Narasimha Rao and Company BG CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ R.L. Fine Chem BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed R.L. Fine Chem LOC CRISIL A2 62.5 Reaffirmed Shilpa Medicare Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Shilpa Medicare Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Shukan Micro Mineral LLP BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 115 Reaffirmed Credit** **Full Interchangeability between EPC and FDBN (Non LC) Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Negotiation* *FDBN (LC) Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Negotiation# #FDBN (Non LC) Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Bhagavathy Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Sri Bhagavathy Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sri Gowrish Cnc Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Sri Gowrish Cnc Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Documentary Bills Purchase Sri Gowrish Cnc Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Sri Gowrish Cnc Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Forward Sri Shandar Snacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Sunbond Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Veljan Hydrair Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Veljan Hydrair Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Veljan Hydrair Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Veljan Hydrair Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Vijex Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Vijex Vyapaar Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yug Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam & Coal Resources Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 94.5 Reaffirmed Annur Sriambal Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.7 Assigned Loan Fac Annur Sriambal Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Annur Sriambal Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 34.6 Assigned Aurangabad Gymkhana Club Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 95 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Aurangabad Gymkhana Club Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Bansal Rice Mills - Muktsar Warehouse FinancingCRISIL D 40 Assigned Bansal Rice Mills - Muktsar CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Bansal Rice Mills - Muktsar TL CRISIL D 20 Assigned BF Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed BF Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1780 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bindal Smelting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Class Restaurant CC CRISIL B- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Class Restaurant Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Concord Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Concord Drugs Ltd TL CRISIL B- 85 Upgraded from CRISIL D Concord Drugs Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D Cosmos Business Machines CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Cosmos Business Machines TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Cosmos Business Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Crop Chemicals India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Daisy Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Daisy Industries TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned DDN SFA Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B DDN SFA Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 67.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B DDN SFA Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 67.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B DK Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- DK Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 190 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Gagan Agro & Rice Exporters CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Gagan Agro & Rice Exporters Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Gagan Agro & Rice Exporters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gagan Agro & Rice Exporters TL CRISIL B+ 103 Reaffirmed Garon Dehydrates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned Garon Dehydrates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Garon Dehydrates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Geno Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Grandeur Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Grandeur Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Hindustan Agencies CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Hindustan Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Jindal Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 36000 @ Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 5500 @ Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 43400 @ Loan Fac Jindal Steel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 144987.6@ Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1100 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kancheshwar Sugar Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned Kancheshwar Sugar Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL B 500 Assigned Kancheshwar Sugar Ltd TL CRISIL B 230 Assigned Lakho Agricultural and Food Products CC CRISIL B 49 Assigned Pvt Ltd Lakho Agricultural and Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Madura Coats Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with other fund-based limits Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems CC CRISIL BB- 31.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 46.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems TL CRISIL BB- 54 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mahalaxmi Fab CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Modern Construction Company CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Namrata Developers Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed #Stand-by line of credit is the sublimit of cash credit to the extent of Rs.80 Milion Nortels Service Apartments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Orion Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Oswal Agricomm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed P Narasimha Rao and Company CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- P Narasimha Rao and Company LT Loan CRISIL D 13.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- P Narasimha Rao and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 36.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 500 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL AA- Pan Synthetics Pvt. Ltd. Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Pan Synthetics Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A 2600 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency # # Interchangeable with foreign bill discounting, foreign bill purchase, post shipment credit, export bill re-discounting, letter of credit, and letter of undertaking. Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency @ @ Interchangeable with cash credit, working capital demand loan, letter of credit, letter of undertaking, and buyers credit. Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd WC Fac ^ CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with foreign bill discounting and foreign bill purchase Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan ~ CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed ~ Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency and cash credit Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Loan ~~ ~~ Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency, buyers credit, letter of credit, and bank Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 270 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, packing credit in foreign currency, post-shipment credit, post-shipment credit in foreign currency, letter of credit and bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking. Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd CC $ CRISIL A 1500 Assigned $ Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency, buyers credit, and letter of credit Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd CC$$ CRISIL A 500 Assigned $$ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and packing credit in foreign currency R.L. Fine Chem CC CRISIL BBB+ 81 Reaffirmed Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 310 Reaffirmed Sharada Education Trust TL CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed Shilpa Medicare Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Shilpa Medicare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 83 Reaffirmed Shine Flexible Print And Packs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 28 Reaffirmed Shine Flexible Print And Packs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 44.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shine Flexible Print And Packs Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Credit Shine Flexible Print And Packs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.6 Reaffirmed Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 26.4 Reaffirmed Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10.6 Assigned Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Assigned Loan Fac Shukan Micro Mineral LLP TL CRISIL B 72 Assigned Shukan Micro Mineral LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned Loan Fac Shukan Micro Mineral LLP CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Siddhanath Sugar Mills Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 234.9 Assigned Siddhanath Sugar Mills Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL BB- 750 Assigned Siddhanath Sugar Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 715.1 Assigned Siddhi Steels CC CRISIL B 57.5 Reaffirmed Siddhi Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 6 Reaffirmed Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Bhagavathy Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed Sri Bhagavathy Traders LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 48.3 Reaffirmed Sri Bhagavathy Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 126.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Bhagavathy Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Sri Gowrish Cnc Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Sri Gowrish Cnc Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 33.1 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Gowrish Cnc Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 24.4 Assigned Sri Shandar Snacks Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 87.5 Assigned Sri Shandar Snacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Star Global Endura Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Star Global Endura Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Star Global Endura Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 51.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Global Endura Ltd TL CRISIL BB 124 Reaffirmed Sumaria Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 61.2 Assigned Sumaria Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Sumaria Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.8 Assigned Loan Fac Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Suspended Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended Loan Fac Sun Foods And Feeds CC CRISIL B 105 Assigned Sunbond Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Sunbond Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunbond Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Valsad District Cooperative Milk CC CRISIL AA 700 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd Valsad District Cooperative Milk LT Loan CRISIL AA 1045.3 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd Valsad District Cooperative Milk Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd Valsad District Cooperative Milk Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1254.7 Assigned Producers Union Ltd Loan Fac Vedant Edible Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Loan Fac Vedant Edible Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Vedant Edible Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Veljan Hydrair Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Vijex Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12 Reaffirmed Yug Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Yug Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)