Jan 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 21, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adam & Coal Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 900 Reaffirmed
BF Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed
Bindal Smelting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Concord Drugs Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
DDN SFA Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
DK Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 470 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Geno Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 9 Reaffirmed
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 38000 @
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 33492.4 @
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 25000 @
Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
Madura Coats Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
^^ Interchangeable with other non-fund-based limits
Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 86 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Modern Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Orion Chem Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Orion Chem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Oswal Agricomm Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG ** CRISIL A1 2050 Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with letter of undertaking and buyers credit; sublimit of Rs.700 million for
bank guarantee
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG ^^ CRISIL A1 780 Reaffirmed
^^ Interchangeable with buyers credit
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd LOC **** CRISIL A1 2200 Reaffirmed
**** Interchangeable with letter of undertaking
P Narasimha Rao and Company BG CRISIL D 55 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
R.L. Fine Chem BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed
R.L. Fine Chem LOC CRISIL A2 62.5 Reaffirmed
Shilpa Medicare Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed
Shilpa Medicare Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 500 Reaffirmed
Shukan Micro Mineral LLP BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 115 Reaffirmed
Credit**
**Full Interchangeability between EPC and FDBN (Non LC)
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Negotiation*
*FDBN (LC)
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Negotiation#
#FDBN (Non LC)
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sri Bhagavathy Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Sri Bhagavathy Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Sri Gowrish Cnc Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Sri Gowrish Cnc Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Documentary Bills
Purchase
Sri Gowrish Cnc Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Sri Gowrish Cnc Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Forward
Sri Shandar Snacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Sunbond Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Veljan Hydrair Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed
Veljan Hydrair Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Veljan Hydrair Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Veljan Hydrair Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Vijex Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Vijex Vyapaar Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Yug Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adam & Coal Resources Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 94.5 Reaffirmed
Annur Sriambal Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Annur Sriambal Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Annur Sriambal Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 34.6 Assigned
Aurangabad Gymkhana Club Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 95 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Aurangabad Gymkhana Club Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B+
Bansal Rice Mills - Muktsar Warehouse FinancingCRISIL D 40 Assigned
Bansal Rice Mills - Muktsar CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned
Bansal Rice Mills - Muktsar TL CRISIL D 20 Assigned
BF Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed
BF Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1780 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bindal Smelting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Bremels Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Class Restaurant CC CRISIL B- 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Class Restaurant Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B+
Concord Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Concord Drugs Ltd TL CRISIL B- 85 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Concord Drugs Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Cosmos Business Machines CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Cosmos Business Machines TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Cosmos Business Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Crop Chemicals India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed
Daisy Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Daisy Industries TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
DDN SFA Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
DDN SFA Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 67.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
DDN SFA Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 67.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
DK Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
DK Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 190 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Gagan Agro & Rice Exporters CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed
Gagan Agro & Rice Exporters Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed
Gagan Agro & Rice Exporters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gagan Agro & Rice Exporters TL CRISIL B+ 103 Reaffirmed
Garon Dehydrates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned
Garon Dehydrates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Garon Dehydrates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Geno Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed
Grandeur Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Grandeur Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Hindustan Agencies CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Hindustan Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 36000 @
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 5500 @
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 43400 @
Loan Fac
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 144987.6@
Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1100 Reaffirmed
Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kancheshwar Sugar Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned
Kancheshwar Sugar Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL B 500 Assigned
Kancheshwar Sugar Ltd TL CRISIL B 230 Assigned
Lakho Agricultural and Food Products CC CRISIL B 49 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Lakho Agricultural and Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Madura Coats Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with other fund-based limits
Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems CC CRISIL BB- 31.9 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 46.6 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems TL CRISIL BB- 54 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Mahalaxmi Fab CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Modern Construction Company CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Namrata Developers Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed
Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed
#Stand-by line of credit is the sublimit of cash credit to the extent of Rs.80 Milion
Nortels Service Apartments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Orion Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Oswal Agricomm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
P Narasimha Rao and Company CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
P Narasimha Rao and Company LT Loan CRISIL D 13.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
P Narasimha Rao and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 36.7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA-
Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 500 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
AA-
Pan Synthetics Pvt. Ltd. Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 220 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Pan Synthetics Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A 2600 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency #
# Interchangeable with foreign bill discounting, foreign bill purchase, post shipment credit,
export bill re-discounting, letter of credit, and letter of undertaking.
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency @
@ Interchangeable with cash credit, working capital demand loan, letter of credit, letter of
undertaking, and buyers credit.
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd WC Fac ^ CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with foreign bill discounting and foreign bill purchase
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan ~ CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed
~ Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency and cash credit
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed
Loan ~~
~~ Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency, buyers credit, letter of credit, and
bank
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 270 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, packing credit in foreign currency,
post-shipment credit, post-shipment credit in foreign currency, letter of credit and bank
guarantee, and letter of undertaking.
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd CC $ CRISIL A 1500 Assigned
$ Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency, buyers credit, and letter of credit
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd CC$$ CRISIL A 500 Assigned
$$ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and packing credit in foreign currency
R.L. Fine Chem CC CRISIL BBB+ 81 Reaffirmed
Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed
Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 310 Reaffirmed
Sharada Education Trust TL CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed
Shilpa Medicare Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed
Shilpa Medicare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 83 Reaffirmed
Shine Flexible Print And Packs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 28 Reaffirmed
Shine Flexible Print And Packs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 44.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shine Flexible Print And Packs Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shine Flexible Print And Packs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.6 Reaffirmed
Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 26.4 Reaffirmed
Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10.6 Assigned
Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shukan Micro Mineral LLP TL CRISIL B 72 Assigned
Shukan Micro Mineral LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shukan Micro Mineral LLP CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Siddhanath Sugar Mills Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 234.9 Assigned
Siddhanath Sugar Mills Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL BB- 750 Assigned
Siddhanath Sugar Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 715.1 Assigned
Siddhi Steels CC CRISIL B 57.5 Reaffirmed
Siddhi Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 6 Reaffirmed
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Bhagavathy Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed
Sri Bhagavathy Traders LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 48.3 Reaffirmed
Sri Bhagavathy Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 126.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Bhagavathy Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Sri Gowrish Cnc Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Sri Gowrish Cnc Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 33.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Gowrish Cnc Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 24.4 Assigned
Sri Shandar Snacks Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 87.5 Assigned
Sri Shandar Snacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned
Star Global Endura Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Star Global Endura Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Star Global Endura Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 51.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Star Global Endura Ltd TL CRISIL BB 124 Reaffirmed
Sumaria Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 61.2 Assigned
Sumaria Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Sumaria Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Suspended
Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sun Foods And Feeds CC CRISIL B 105 Assigned
Sunbond Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Sunbond Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sunbond Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
Valsad District Cooperative Milk CC CRISIL AA 700 Reaffirmed
Producers Union Ltd
Valsad District Cooperative Milk LT Loan CRISIL AA 1045.3 Reaffirmed
Producers Union Ltd
Valsad District Cooperative Milk Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed
Producers Union Ltd
Valsad District Cooperative Milk Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1254.7 Assigned
Producers Union Ltd Loan Fac
Vedant Edible Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vedant Edible Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Vedant Edible Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Veljan Hydrair Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Vijex Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12 Reaffirmed
Yug Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Yug Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
