Jan 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Ammayapper Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Ammayapper Textiles Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 1.4 Reaffirmed Ammayapper Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Ammayapper Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 865 Reaffirmed Crab and Taur BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Crab and Taur LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Crab and Taur Standby LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Elnova Pharma BG CRISIL A3 25.3 Reaffirmed Excel Prime Commodities Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Excel Prime Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed Purchase Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Purchase- Discounting Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 International Leather Goods Export Bill CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Purchase J D Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Jalaram Transport BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Jaya Hind Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 272 Assigned Jaya Hind Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 105 Assigned JP International Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4+ 66.5 Assigned Discounting Fac K.N. Srinivasa BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Kalpaka Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed KVR Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reassigned KVR Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 55 Reassigned Lasons India Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Purchase- Discounting Lasons India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Lasons India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 78 Reaffirmed M R T Signals Limit BG CRISIL A2 340 Reaffirmed Metal Gems BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Metal Gems LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 112.8 Reaffirmed National Fabro Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 350 Suspended P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Penguin Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Power Control Equipments BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed PSR Elecon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Suspended PSR Elecon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended PTC Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed PTC Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit PTC Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Purchase PTC Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed PTC Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed R. R. Enterprises - Mumbai BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Rusan Pharma Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Credit Rusan Pharma Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Discounting Rusan Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Shree Krishna Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Shri Gajanan Engineering Services BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sterling Tapes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A Sumilon Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Sunil Chemical Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Sunil Chemical Industries Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Sunil Chemical Industries Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended UCAM Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed UCAM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A3+ 475 Reaffirmed Fac Vaghani Inc Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Vaghani Inc Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jaya Hind Industries Ltd FD FA+ 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Commercial Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Ace Commercial Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Ammayapper Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Ammayapper Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 83.6 Reaffirmed Anna Aluminium Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 113.6 Reaffirmed Anna Aluminium Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Axsys Solutions CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B Axsys Solutions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Axsys Solutions TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bhagyashree Developers TL CRISIL BB 140 Suspended Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Crab and Taur TL CRISIL B 5 Suspended Crab and Taur CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Crab and Taur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Crystal Containers CC CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Elmeasure India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Elmeasure India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 51.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Elmeasure India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 53.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Elnova Pharma CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Elnova Pharma Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elnova Pharma TL CRISIL BBB- 47.6 Reaffirmed Essen Trading Company CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 96 Reaffirmed G.S.R. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 83 Assigned G.S.R. Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Genesis Colors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Genesis La Mode Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Genesis Luxury Fashion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Geonet IT Mall CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Hemnil Metal Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Assigned Hemnil Metal Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 96.2 Assigned Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd TL CRISIL D 5.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Hitech Motors CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Hitech Motors Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e- DFS) Hitech Motors LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Hitech Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac International Leather Goods CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended International Leather Goods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac J D Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 190 Suspended J D Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 120 Suspended Jalaram Transport CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Jalaram Transport TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Jaya Hind Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 360 Assigned JP International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned Loan Fac K.N. Srinivasa Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Kailash Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Kailash Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Kalpaka Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Discounting Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1150 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 23412.8 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 4200 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4240 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KVR Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgarded from CRISIL BB- Lasons India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 76 Reaffirmed Lasons India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 66 Reaffirmed M R T Signals Limit Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Magnewin Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Magnewin Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Magnewin Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Magnewin Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 16.8 Reaffirmed Magnewin Energy Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Credit Mehta Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 225 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mehta Tubes Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 470 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Metal Gems CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Metal Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 136 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 17.8 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 37.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Midas International India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISI 250 Suspended Loan Fac Midas International India Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Midas International India Ltd CC* CRISIL D 50 Suspended * 100% two way interchangeability between Cash Credit and Letter of Credit Midas International India Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 45 Suspended * 100% two way interchangeability between Cash Credit and Letter of Credit Middha Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Moon Syndicat CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Moon Syndicat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Suspended Loan Fac Moon Syndicat TL CRISIL B+ 4 Suspended N. Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 112.5 Reaffirmed Credit N. Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB 187.5 Reaffirmed Credit N. Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Fabro Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Navjivan Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Fac OM Construction - Raipur TL CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Padmavati Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Pelican Rubber Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Notice of Withdrawal Pelican Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Notice of Withdrawal Pelican Rubber Ltd LOC CRISIL D 240 Notice of Withdrawal Pelican Rubber Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20.3 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Pelican Rubber Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 25 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Penguin Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Penguin Plywood Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 44 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Penguin Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Penguin Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Power Control Equipments CC CRISIL BBB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Power Control Equipments TL CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Pragati Education Foundation TL CRISIL BB- 155.3 Suspended Prasha Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Prasha Technologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B Prasha Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B PSR Elecon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Suspended PTC Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed PTC Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PTC Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 83 Reaffirmed Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 849.2 Reaffirmed Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed PVR Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 3483.3 Reaffirmed PVR Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 3800 Reaffirmed R. R. Enterprises - Mumbai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Assigned Loan Fac R. R. Enterprises - Mumbai CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Rangoli Tower TL CRISIL D 61.5 Suspended Rusan Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended S.S. Overseas CC CRISIL B 199.4 Reaffirmed S.S. Overseas LT Loan CRISIL B 0.6 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 380 Suspended Shree Krishna Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 64.5 Assigned Shree Krishna Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Shree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 51.1 Assigned Shreyans Packaging CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Shreyans Packaging Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.8 Suspended Loan Fac Shreyans Packaging TL CRISIL BB- 40.2 Suspended Shri Gajanan Engineering Services CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shubh Mangal Textile Industries Llp CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Shubh Mangal Textile Industries Llp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Suspended Loan Fac Shubh Mangal Textile Industries Llp TL CRISIL B 30 Suspended Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Reaffirmed Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 76.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 0.2 Reaffirmed Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Assigned Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Sree Skandha Food Processing India Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 92.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sree Skandha Food Processing India Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 16.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Sree Skandha Food Processing India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 31.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Sterling Tapes Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sterling Tapes Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sterling Tapes Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BB- 3.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ * Credit Exposure Limit Sterling Tapes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Subra Enterprise CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sumilon Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 225 Suspended Sumilon Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 835 Suspended Sunil Chemical Industries CC CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Sunil Chemical Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Suspended Loan Fac Sunil Chemical Industries Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 4 Suspended Fac Surefire Die-Casting Technologies Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 30.4 Suspended Ltd Surefire Die-Casting Technologies Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 139.6 Suspended Ltd TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A-(SO) 3850 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1555 Assigned UCAM Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 69 Reaffirmed UCAM Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 69.8 Reaffirmed UCAM Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 39.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed V. P. K. Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 354.9 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)