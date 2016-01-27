Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagat Aromatics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 9.7 Reaffirmed Bhagat Aromatics Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Christ Nishotech Water Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Christ Nishotech Water Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Costa International LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Fab-Tech Works and Constructions Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 310 Reaffirmed Forech India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Forech India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 35 Reaffirmed Forech India Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 240 Reaffirmed Credit Goldstone Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 42.15 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ (Placed on Watch with Negative impA1+ and Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications *Interchangeable with letter of credit/standby letter of credit. Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed BG* CRISIL A1 7.85 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ (Placed on Watch with Negative impA1+ and Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications *Interchangeable with letter of credit/standby letter of credit. Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 22 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ (Placed on Watch with Negative impA1+ and Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Hotel Tuli International Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Notice of Withdrawal Indus Projects Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Suspended Indus Projects Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 630 Suspended Jyoti Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended KTL Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed KTL Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ma Shantimoyee Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.1 Assigned Niladree Build-Tech Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Oracle Home Textile Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL D 37.5 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A4+ Oracle Home Textile Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Oracle Home Textile Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 224.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Oracle Home Textile Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 71 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Oracle Home Textile Ltd Standby Export CRISIL D 67 Downgraded Packing Credit from CRISIL A4+ Pelican International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 187.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 PG Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 95 Suspended Ponmani Industries BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Premium Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned RCC Infra Ventures Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1150 Reaffirmed RCC Infra Ventures Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Rex Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed Roctool Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Saibaba Flameproof Switchgears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 245 Assigned Saicon Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sant Valves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Saraf Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Sehore Agri Services Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Servo Packaging Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 145 Assigned Shiraj Timber Traders LOC CRISIL A4 145 Reaffirmed Shri Sai Marketing and Trading Co. BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Shri Siddarth Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Somochem India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Somochem India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Purchase Somochem India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Credit Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 73.5 Reaffirmed Credit Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Uniline Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Vaghasiya Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Discounting Vaghasiya Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Vaghasiya Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vama Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Victor Forgings Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Credit Victor Forgings Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Vijay Enterprises (Chennai) Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Credit* * Sub limit of Rs 30.0 Million fully interchangable with FBDN(Non - LC) Vijay Enterprises (Chennai) Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 18 Suspended Loan Fac Vijay Enterprises (Chennai) Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 12 Suspended Credit VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1495.7 Reaffirmed Webuild Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Well Knit Industries BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Well Knit Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed Credit# #Full Interchangeability between EPC and FDBN (Non LC) Well Knit Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Discounting* * Non letter of credit Well Knit Industries LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Well Knit Industries Standby Line of CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Credit Well Knit Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Discounting Winfab Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Forech India Ltd FD FA- 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alankar Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Al-Sami Food Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Al-Sami Food Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 56.6 Suspended Credit Al-Sami Food Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 13.4 Suspended Arthi Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Arthi Textiles Cash TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed B. Soni Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended B. Soni Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Batanagar Education and Research Trust TL CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 40 Reaffirmed Bhagat Aromatics Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Bhagat Aromatics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Bhagat Aromatics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cauvery Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Cauvery Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 560 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Cauvery Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 12.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 900 Reaffirmed Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Christ Nishotech Water Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Costa International CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Costa International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Designer Homes TL CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Dharampal Pipe and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Down Town Charity Trust TL CRISIL BB 186.5 Assigned Efficient Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Suspended Efficient Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Efficient Engineers India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 73.5 Suspended Fab-Tech Works and Constructions Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Forech India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed Forech India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Forech India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 134.5 Reaffirmed Gayatri Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Gayatri Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30.9 Reaffirmed Goldstone Technologies Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Goldstone Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- (Placed on Watch with Negative impA1+ and Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed Line of CRISIL A+ 15 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL AA- (Placed on Watch with Negative impA1+ and Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 5.57 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL AA- (Placed on Watch with Negative impA1+ and Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 57.43 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- (Placed on Watch with Negative impA1+ and Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications H. M. and Company Medisales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Hotel Tuli International CC CRISIL B+ 20 Notice of Withdrawal Indus Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Suspended Indus Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Loan Fac Jainam Ornament Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned Jainam Ornament Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11 Assigned Loan Fac JayMangal Realities TL CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Jyoti Construction CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jyoti Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Jyoti Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Jyoti Hospital Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Jyoti Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 90 Assigned K S R Granite Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B- K S R Granite Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B- K S R Granite Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B- K S R Granite Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 40 Assigned K S R Granite Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Assigned Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 176.1 Suspended Loan Fac Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB 296.4 Suspended Krishak Vikas Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac KTL Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed KTL Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) KTL Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Fac M/s. Shiv Traders - Anjangaon CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended Ma Shantimoyee Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ma Shantimoyee Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 69 Assigned Mahashakti Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Mahesh Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 92.8 Reaffirmed Mahesh Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17.2 Reaffirmed Monad Technologies Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Brij Hotels Vadodara Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 78.7 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Brij Hotels Vadodara Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Niladree Build-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Niladree Build-Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 162 Reaffirmed Opulent Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned Loan Fac Opulent Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Opulent Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Oracle Home Textile Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Oracle Home Textile Ltd TL CRISIL D 251.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Pacific Harish Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended Pacific Harish Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 36 Suspended Pacific Harish Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.3 Suspended Loan Fac Pacific Harish Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 15.7 Suspended Pelican International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ PG Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended PG Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55 Suspended Loan Fac Ponmani Industries CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Positive Flexo Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Positive Flexo Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Suspended Premium Ferro Alloys Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Credit Premium Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 430 Reaffirmed Fac Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 15.5 Reaffirmed Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4.5 Reaffirmed Raj Gems Export Packing CRISIL BB- 140.5 Reaffirmed Credit Raj Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 259.5 Reaffirmed Credit Ram Nath Memorial Trust Society Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 35.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ram Nath Memorial Trust Society TL CRISIL D 163 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 850 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of Rs.350 million of Gold on Loan/ working capital demand loan/FCNR/SBLC RCC Infra Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 310 Reaffirmed Rex Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rex Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Rex Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Roctool Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Roctool Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Roctool Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RRV Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 70 Suspended RRV Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended RRV Infra Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Rudra Real Estate Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 485 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saibaba Flameproof Switchgears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Saicon Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Saicon Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saicon Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 52.5 Reaffirmed Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 72.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sant Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Sant Valves Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Sant Valves Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26 Assigned Loan Fac Sant Valves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Saraf Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB 42.5 Suspended Saraf Foods Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 6.3 Suspended Credit Saraf Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BB 105.2 Suspended Satya Warehouse TL CRISIL D 125 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sehore Agri Services Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 190 Suspended Servo Packaging Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Servo Packaging Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB * Fully interchangeable with buyers credit limit Servo Packaging Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB # Fully interchangeable with buyers credit limit Servo Packaging Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Servo Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 43.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Servo Packaging Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 4 Assigned Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Shiraj Timber Traders CC* CRISIL B- 255 Reaffirmed *fully interchangeable with letter of credit Shree Mahavir Roll-Tech Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Suspended Shree Mahavir Roll-Tech Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Shree Mahavir Roll-Tech Ltd TL CRISIL D 32.8 Suspended Shri Sai Marketing and Trading Co. CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Shri Siddarth Industries CC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended Sigma Corru Box Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Somochem India Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 23 Reaffirmed Discounting Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 92.6 Reaffirmed Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 32.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 3.6 Assigned SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 7.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Suryodaya Edibles(India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.4 Assigned Suryodaya Edibles(India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Suryodaya Edibles(India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34.6 Assigned Loan Fac Suvilas Properties Pvt. Ltd Project Loan CRISIL B 350 Reaffirmed Ticel Bio Park Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 700 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Ticel Bio Park Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Uniline Energy Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Uniline Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed V.V.V and Sons Edible Oils Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loans Vama Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Victor Forgings LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 380 Reaffirmed VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 4.3 Reaffirmed Webuild Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 13.3 Assigned Loan Fac Webuild Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 61.7 Assigned Well Knit Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 38.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Winfab Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Assigned Winfab Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 