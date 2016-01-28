Jan 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Accent Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Adwitiya Projects India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 A-One Foot Arts Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 26 Reaffirmed Ashoka Foam Multiplast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1 27500 Withdrawal CP) Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd CP Programme^ CRISIL A1+(SO) 22500 Reaffirmed ^ Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd. Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 3900 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 4500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 30850 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Bharti Enterprises (Holding) Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 205 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.14.70 billion Big Bags International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Purchase Big Bags International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Bluezone Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed CB Agros and Shopping Malls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Suspended Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Suspended Chemmarathil Cashew Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Chemmarathil Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed Dhariya Infrastructure Development Pvt BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Ltd Dwarakamai Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Friendly Automotives India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Galaxy Mica Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Forward Harshini Tele Systems BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Hindustan Zinc Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2300 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 10800 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ishvakoo India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 200 Suspended JNV Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Koshal Poly Pack BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Suspended L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging BG CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging LOC & BG CRISIL A1 2000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd LPF Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed M/s K. R. Solvent BG CRISIL A4+ 4.2 Reaffirmed MALCO Energy Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Menon Bearings Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Menon Bearings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Mohit Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Mohit Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Navneeta Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Pack Print Industries India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Pack Print Industries India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Peacefort Chem Ind Engg. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 295 Suspended Peacefort Chem Ind Engg. Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Loan Fac Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Suspended RMP Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned RMP Impex Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 0.1 Assigned Rughani Brothers Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Credit Sakar Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 355 Suspended Santhosh Traders Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 24.7 Suspended Saraswathi Plastics LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Sesa Resources Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Sesa Resources Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed SLS Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Soiltech (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Soiltech (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Sustainable Spinning and Commodities BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ (SO)39500 Reaffirmed Texool Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Texool Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Texool Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Assigned Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.8 Assigned Trinetra Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Valson Polyester Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Valson Polyester Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Valson Polyester Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1+ 142.2 Reaffirmed * Non fund based Limits of Rs.15 billion are interchangeable with Fund Based Limits Vedanta Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 138500 Reaffirmed CP Programme) Veer Bundel Khand Press LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1150 Reaffirmed Xoriant Solutions Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Zuari Cement Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 225 Suspended Accent Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 165 Suspended Loan Fac Accent Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended Adwitiya Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended Adwitiya Projects India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 122.6 Reaffirmed Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Tax-Free - 91.4 Withdrawal Bonds - 2005 Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR AA- Reaffirmed Rating Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Tax-Free Bonds CRISIL AA- 2000 Assigned Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd Line of Credit * CRISIL BB- 105 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ * interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs 70.0 million Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ A-One Foot Arts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 36.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- A-One Foot Arts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- A-One Foot Arts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ashoka Foam Multiplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Ashoka Foam Multiplast Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Bansal Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Bansal Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 215 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 195 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd CC CRISIL A 4000 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd NCDs Issues CRISIL A 30000 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Bhuvan Marketing CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Bhuvan Marketing Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Bhuvan Marketing Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Big Bags International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 315 Reaffirmed Credit Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Purchase Big Bags International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 432.3 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bluezone Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Bluezone Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 317 Reaffirmed Calyx Majestique Properties TL CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended CB Agros and Shopping Malls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 345 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Suspended Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 90 Suspended Chemmarathil Cashew Company CC CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Chemmarathil Cashew Company LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Chemmarathil Cashew Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Dhariya Infrastructure Development Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Ltd Dhariya Infrastructure Development Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac DNV Realty Project Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Dwarakamai Constructions Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Fac Dwarakamai Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac Fable Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Fable Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Fable Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Suspended Friendly Automotives India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Friendly Automotives India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 28.9 Suspended Gal Aluminium Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Gal Aluminium Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.5 Suspended Loan Fac Gal Aluminium Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19.5 Suspended Galaxy Mica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Galaxy Mica Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 56.3 Reaffirmed Galaxy Mica Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Harshini Tele Systems CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with fund-based facilities Hindustan Zinc Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 5200 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AAA 200 Reaffirmed Hi-Quality Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned Jiteen Engineering Works TL CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned Jiteen Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Jiteen Engineering Works CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Jiteen Engineering Works Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned JNV Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned JNV Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Koshal Poly Pack CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Koshal Poly Pack Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 118.1 Suspended Loan Fac Koshal Poly Pack Rupee TL CRISIL B- 38.4 Suspended L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging CC* CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.250 million L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging CC CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging LT Loan CRISIL A+ 8000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging LT Loan^ CRISIL A+ 3500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd ^Loan from co-promoter, NPCIL, is secured by a charge on the assets of the company that ranks pari-passu with other lenders. The loan is being rated on the specific request of NPCIL LPF Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed LTG Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s K. R. Solvent CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB M/s K. R. Solvent Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB M/s K. R. Solvent TL CRISIL BB+ 65.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB MALCO Energy Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed loan* * Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking MALCO Energy Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Menon Bearings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130.7 Reaffirmed Menon Bearings Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Credit Menon Bearings Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 33.9 Reaffirmed Milan Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Milan Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Milan Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mohit Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Motilal Dhoot Sand and Stone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Motilal Dhoot Sand and Stone Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.5 Suspended Loan Fac Motilal Dhoot Sand and Stone Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 33.5 Suspended Naachiyars CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Naachiyars LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Navneeta Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Pack Print Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Pack Print Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Paittakulam Marbles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Paittakulam Marbles CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Paittakulam Marbles LT Loan CRISIL BB 17.5 Assigned Peacefort Chem Ind Engg. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Peacefort Chem Ind Engg. Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 7.6 Reaffirmed Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 51.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 91 Reaffirmed Pranshu Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Pranshu Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Premier Engineers CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Premier Engineers LOC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Premier Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Premier Engineers TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Rakesh Marble & Granite CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Rakesh Marble & Granite Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 116.5 Suspended Loan Fac RMP Impex TL CRISIL B+ 18.3 Assigned RMP Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 51.6 Assigned Loan Fac RMP Impex Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Discounting Sai Amrut Murali Enterprises Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 56.2 Assigned Sai Balaji Sponge Iron India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Sai Balaji Sponge Iron India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Sai Balaji Sponge Iron India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 198 Suspended Sakar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 325 Suspended Sakar Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Santhosh Traders CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Santhosh Traders LT Loan CRISIL BB 16.8 Suspended Saraswathi Plastics Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Saraswathi Plastics CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Shree Niwas Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Sonigara Jewellers CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Shree Sonigara Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 29.3 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Sonigara Jewellers TL CRISIL D 10.7 Suspended Shree Tirupati Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Factory Shree Tirupati Ginning and Pressing TL CRISIL B+ 14 Suspended Factory Shree Vijaylaxmi International Export Packing CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Credit SLS Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Soiltech (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Suspended Soiltech (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 12.5 Suspended Soiltech (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10.5 Suspended Loan Fac Soiltech (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 22.5 Suspended Soiltech (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 12 Suspended Subhash Shankarrao Gaikwad Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended Super Shiv Shakti Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 212.5 Reaffirmed Super Shiv Shakti Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 127.5 Reaffirmed Sustainable Spinning and Commodities CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB Sustainable Spinning and Commodities Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 95 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB Sustainable Spinning and Commodities TL CRISIL BB+ 445 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB SVR Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.1 Assigned Loan Fac SVR Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned SVR Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 129.9 Assigned Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA(SO) *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking. Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA-(SO) 8900 Downgraded from CRISIL AA(SO) Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC^ CRISIL AA-(SO) 17000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA(SO) ^Interchangeable with buyer's credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.2000 million. Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA(SO) Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking. Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA-(SO) 10000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA(SO) Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA-(SO) 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA(SO) Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA-(SO) 3000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA(SO) Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA-(SO) 15000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA(SO) Texool Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Texool Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL B- Texool Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B 8 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.9 Assigned Loan Fac Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB- 48.8 Assigned Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Udyog Mandir CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Udyog Mandir Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Uttam Fine Tex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended Uttam Fine Tex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15 Suspended Valson Polyester Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Valson Polyester Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 197.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Valson Polyester Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 117.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vedanta Ltd External CRISIL AA- 33.09 Downgraded Commercial from CRISIL AA Borrowings Vedanta Ltd FB Fac** CRISIL AA- 37.12 Downgraded from CRISIL AA **Fund based Limits are completely interchangeable with Non Fund based Limits Vedanta Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 2.55 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Vedanta Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 20.48 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL AA Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 145.25 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 15000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 111000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Vedanta Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 21000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Veer Bundel Khand Press CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Veer Bundel Khand Press Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 58.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd TL CRISIL BB 16.4 Reaffirmed Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 550 Reaffirmed Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL AA-(SO) 200 Downgraded from CRISIL AA(SO) * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd. Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL AA-(SO) 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL AA(SO) * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd. Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA-(SO) 750 Downgraded from CRISIL AA(SO) * Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd. Xoriant Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yenepoya Institute of Medical Sciences CC CRISIL BB 15 Suspended and Research Pvt Ltd Yenepoya Institute of Medical Sciences TL CRISIL BB 75 Suspended and Research Pvt Ltd Zuari Cement Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Zuari Cement Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 7980 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 