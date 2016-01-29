Jan 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amba Shakti Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Suspended Amba Shakti Ispat Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Forward Amba Shakti Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 710 Reaffirmed Amtex Software Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Arul Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed AVR Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Ballavpur Paper Mfg. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Credit Ballavpur Paper Mfg. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 140 Assigned CUSP International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ess Gee Trendz Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed G. R. Metaliks and Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended G.R.Sponge and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended G.R.Sponge and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Gemus Engineering Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Gidde Gowda Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Hajee A.P.Bava and Company BG CRISIL A3 600 Assigned; Constructions Pvt Ltd Suspension Revoked Hanuman Timber Co LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Haresh Oveta Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended IDS Infotech Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed Credit Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 290 Assigned Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Jugal Kishore Mahanta BG CRISIL A4+ 430 Reaffirmed Kamalesh Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Kirti Infrastructures Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned Magnum Aviation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Magnum Aviation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Nimbus Automotive Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 65 Suspended Credit OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Purchase OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 12 Reaffirmed Credit Ommi Forge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned P. D. Shah and Sons BG CRISIL A4 2.4 Reaffirmed Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned under LOC Prakash Steelage Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 700 Reaffirmed R and M International Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 6 Suspended Ramesh Steel Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Samkit Diamond Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Forward Samkit Diamond Export Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Sanaya Realties Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended SGM Packaging Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed SGM Packaging Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Shraddha Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Credit Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Simpex Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 26 Reaffirmed Sir M. Visveswaraya Education Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 3500 Assigned Trans Valves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Suspended Trans Valves India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Discounting Trans Valves India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Trinity Global - Alappuzha BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Unitech Fabricators and Engineers Pvt BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Unitech Fabricators and Engineers Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd under LOC Vasupujya Filaments BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 V.R. Foundries LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Wins International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Wins International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Winsun Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhi Diagnostic Imagings Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 61.8 Reaffirmed Abhi Diagnostic Imagings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 88.2 Reaffirmed Adinath Dairy Company CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Adinath Dairy Company LT Loan CRISIL BB 210 Assigned Ajeet Seeds Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Akul Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Suspended Loan Fac Alpsco Graintech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 19 Assigned Alpsco Graintech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Loan Fac Alpsco Graintech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Alpsco Graintech Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned Amba Shakti Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended Amba Shakti Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34 Suspended Loan Fac Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit and 50% sublimit of Working Capital Demand Loan Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan and pre and post shipment export credit facilities Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd WC Fac$ CRISIL A- 750 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit, Packing Credit, Letter of Credit and Bill Discounting Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 250 Assigned Amtex Software Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Amtex Software Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Amtex Software Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 160 Suspended Anandtara Properties Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Loan Fac Anandtara Properties TL CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Arul Industries CC CRISIL BB- 76 Reaffirmed Arul Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Arul Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AVR Organics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended AVR Organics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended Balajee Loha Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Balajee Structurals (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Ballavpur Paper Mfg. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Ballavpur Paper Mfg. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Basudeb Engineering Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bhagyashree Colours Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6.6 Assigned Bhagyashree Colours Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Bhagyashree Colours Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.4 Assigned Loan Fac Chirag Rice & Pulse Mill CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Chirag Rice & Pulse Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chirag Rice & Pulse Mill TL CRISIL B 6.9 Reaffirmed CUSP International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended D.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ess Gee Trendz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 67.5 Reaffirmed Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 8.5 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9 Reaffirmed G. R. Metaliks and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 86 Suspended G. R. Metaliks and Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 114.4 Suspended G. R. Minerals and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Suspended G. R. Minerals and Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Loan Fac G. R. Minerals and Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Suspended G.R.Sponge and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Suspended Gemus Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Gemus Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Genix Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Genix Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Genix Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Genix Automation Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 60 Suspended Gidde Gowda Contractors CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Gidde Gowda Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Loan Fac Glastronix CC CRISIL BBB- 34 Reaffirmed Glastronix Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 56 Reaffirmed Credit Goodwill Trans and Logistics Company CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Goodwill Trans and Logistics Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Hajee A.P.Bava and Company CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd Hajee A.P.Bava and Company TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd Hanuman Timber Co CC CRISIL B 1 Assigned Haresh Oveta CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Haresh Oveta Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Hindustan Institute of Technology and CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Science Hindustan Institute of Technology and LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed Science Hindustan Institute of Technology and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned Science Loan Fac IDS Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IDS Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Intouch Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Intouch Trading Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed Janardhan Plyboard Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed Janardhan Plyboard Industries Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 13.5 Reaffirmed Limits Janardhan Plyboard Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 8 Reaffirmed JDS Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 122.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JDS Foundation TL CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Assigned JPC Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Suspended Loan Fac JPC Infra Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 208 Suspended Jugal Kishore Mahanta CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB K. G. Developers CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Kamalesh Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32 Reaffirmed Kirti Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Kogta Financial India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Kogta Financial India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 2500 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ ^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, overdraft, and bill discounting to the extent of Rs.2.50 billion, and interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) to the extent of Rs.2.00 billion L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A 11000 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ #Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, buyers credit, and PCFC to the extent of Rs.1.5 billion L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1000 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Luxmi Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Luxmi Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 50 Suspended Magnum Aviation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Assigned Matsyodari Steel and Alloy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Mittal Ceramics CC CRISIL B 97.5 Suspended Mittal Ceramics TL CRISIL B 122 Suspended Monalisa Ceramics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Nilkanth Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Nilkanth Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Nimbus Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended Nimbus Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Ommi Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned P. D. Shah and Sons CC CRISIL B+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B P. D. Shah and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B P. D. Shah and Sons TL CRISIL B+ 57.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Padmavati Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Padmavati Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Assigned Panama Agritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Panama Agritech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.3 Suspended Loan Fac Panama Agritech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 84.7 Suspended Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Prakash Steelage Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Prakash Steelage Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1100 Assigned Loan Fac R and M International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 44 Suspended R and M International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 62 Suspended Loan Fac R and M International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Suspended Ramesh Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Ramesh Steel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Ramesh Steel Industries TL CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sanaya Realties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 85 Suspended Sarvoday Ashram CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended SGM Packaging Industries CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed SGM Packaging Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SGM Packaging Industries TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Shraddha Gems Export Packing CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Hanuman Loha Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 89 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Simpex Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Simpex Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 63.3 Reaffirmed Sir M. Visveswaraya Education Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 145 Assigned Society For Research and Technical Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 8 Suspended Studies Society For Research and Technical TL CRISIL B- 65 Suspended Studies SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed Credit SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sri Jalaram Plastics CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Jalaram Plastics Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Kailasanadha Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Kailasanadha Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 90.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Teja Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Teja Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 56 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Teja Educational Society TL CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned The World Retails Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 387.4 Assigned Limits Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 178 Assigned Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1750 Assigned Trans Valves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Suspended Trans Valves India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 13 Suspended Trans Valves India Pvt Ltd SME Care Loan CRISIL BB 2.1 Suspended Trinity Global - Alappuzha CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Unitech Fabricators and Engineers Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd V.R. Foundries CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- V.R. Foundries TL CRISIL D 420 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vasupujya Filaments CC CRISIL BB+ 29 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vasupujya Filaments Foreign LOC CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vasupujya Filaments LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 37.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vasupujya Filaments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 76.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Vasupujya Filaments TL CRISIL BB+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Wins International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wins International TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Winsun Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Winsun Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14 Assigned Loan Fac Winsun Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.