Jan 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 28, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amba Shakti Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Suspended
Amba Shakti Ispat Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
Forward
Amba Shakti Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 710 Reaffirmed
Amtex Software Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Arul Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed
AVR Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Ballavpur Paper Mfg. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 15 Assigned
Credit
Ballavpur Paper Mfg. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 140 Assigned
CUSP International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ess Gee Trendz Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
G. R. Metaliks and Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended
G.R.Sponge and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
G.R.Sponge and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended
Gemus Engineering Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Gidde Gowda Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended
Hajee A.P.Bava and Company BG CRISIL A3 600 Assigned;
Constructions Pvt Ltd Suspension
Revoked
Hanuman Timber Co LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Haresh Oveta Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
IDS Infotech Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed
Credit
Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 290 Assigned
Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Jugal Kishore Mahanta BG CRISIL A4+ 430 Reaffirmed
Kamalesh Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Kirti Infrastructures Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned
Magnum Aviation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned
Magnum Aviation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Nimbus Automotive Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 65 Suspended
Credit
OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Purchase
OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed
OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 12 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ommi Forge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
P. D. Shah and Sons BG CRISIL A4 2.4 Reaffirmed
Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
under LOC
Prakash Steelage Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 700 Reaffirmed
R and M International Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 6 Suspended
Ramesh Steel Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Samkit Diamond Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Forward
Samkit Diamond Export Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sanaya Realties Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
SGM Packaging Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
SGM Packaging Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Shraddha Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Simpex Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 26 Reaffirmed
Sir M. Visveswaraya Education Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned
SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 3500 Assigned
Trans Valves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Suspended
Trans Valves India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended
Discounting
Trans Valves India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Trinity Global - Alappuzha BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned
Unitech Fabricators and Engineers Pvt BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Unitech Fabricators and Engineers Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd under LOC
Vasupujya Filaments BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
V.R. Foundries LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Wins International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Wins International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Winsun Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhi Diagnostic Imagings Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 61.8 Reaffirmed
Abhi Diagnostic Imagings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 88.2 Reaffirmed
Adinath Dairy Company CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Adinath Dairy Company LT Loan CRISIL BB 210 Assigned
Ajeet Seeds Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed
Akul Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Suspended
Loan Fac
Alpsco Graintech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 19 Assigned
Alpsco Graintech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Alpsco Graintech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Alpsco Graintech Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned
Amba Shakti Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended
Amba Shakti Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit and 50% sublimit of Working Capital Demand Loan
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan and pre and post shipment export credit
facilities
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd WC Fac$ CRISIL A- 750 Reaffirmed
$ Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit, Packing Credit, Letter of Credit and Bill Discounting
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 250 Assigned
Amtex Software Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended
Amtex Software Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 60 Suspended
Amtex Software Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 160 Suspended
Anandtara Properties Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Anandtara Properties TL CRISIL BB 35 Assigned
Arul Industries CC CRISIL BB- 76 Reaffirmed
Arul Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Arul Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
AVR Organics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended
AVR Organics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended
Balajee Loha Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Balajee Structurals (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Ballavpur Paper Mfg. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned
Ballavpur Paper Mfg. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Basudeb Engineering Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Bhagyashree Colours Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6.6 Assigned
Bhagyashree Colours Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Bhagyashree Colours Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Chirag Rice & Pulse Mill CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Chirag Rice & Pulse Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chirag Rice & Pulse Mill TL CRISIL B 6.9 Reaffirmed
CUSP International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended
D.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed
Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Esmario Export Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ess Gee Trendz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 67.5 Reaffirmed
Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 8.5 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Eternal Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9 Reaffirmed
G. R. Metaliks and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 86 Suspended
G. R. Metaliks and Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 114.4 Suspended
G. R. Minerals and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Suspended
G. R. Minerals and Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
G. R. Minerals and Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Suspended
G.R.Sponge and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Suspended
Gemus Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Gemus Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Genix Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Genix Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Genix Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Genix Automation Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Gidde Gowda Contractors CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Gidde Gowda Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Glastronix CC CRISIL BBB- 34 Reaffirmed
Glastronix Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 56 Reaffirmed
Credit
Goodwill Trans and Logistics Company CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Goodwill Trans and Logistics Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Hajee A.P.Bava and Company CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Constructions Pvt Ltd
Hajee A.P.Bava and Company TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Constructions Pvt Ltd
Hanuman Timber Co CC CRISIL B 1 Assigned
Haresh Oveta CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Haresh Oveta Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Hindustan Institute of Technology and CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Science
Hindustan Institute of Technology and LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed
Science
Hindustan Institute of Technology and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned
Science Loan Fac
IDS Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
IDS Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Intouch Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Intouch Trading Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed
Janardhan Plyboard Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed
Janardhan Plyboard Industries Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 13.5 Reaffirmed
Limits
Janardhan Plyboard Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 8 Reaffirmed
JDS Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 122.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JDS Foundation TL CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed
Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Assigned
JPC Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Suspended
Loan Fac
JPC Infra Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 208 Suspended
Jugal Kishore Mahanta CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
K. G. Developers CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended
Kamalesh Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32 Reaffirmed
Kirti Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Kogta Financial India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed
Kogta Financial India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A+
L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 2500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A+
^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, overdraft, and bill discounting to the
extent of Rs.2.50 billion, and interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) to
the extent of Rs.2.00 billion
L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A 11000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A+
#Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, buyers credit, and PCFC to the extent of
Rs.1.5 billion
L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1000 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A+
Luxmi Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Luxmi Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 50 Suspended
Magnum Aviation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Assigned
Matsyodari Steel and Alloy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed
Mittal Ceramics CC CRISIL B 97.5 Suspended
Mittal Ceramics TL CRISIL B 122 Suspended
Monalisa Ceramics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Nilkanth Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Nilkanth Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nimbus Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Nimbus Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed
Ommi Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned
P. D. Shah and Sons CC CRISIL B+ 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
P. D. Shah and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
P. D. Shah and Sons TL CRISIL B+ 57.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Padmavati Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Padmavati Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Panama Agritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Panama Agritech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Panama Agritech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 84.7 Suspended
Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Prakash Steelage Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed
Prakash Steelage Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1100 Assigned
Loan Fac
R and M International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 44 Suspended
R and M International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 62 Suspended
Loan Fac
R and M International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Suspended
Ramesh Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Ramesh Steel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ramesh Steel Industries TL CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Sanaya Realties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 85 Suspended
Sarvoday Ashram CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended
SGM Packaging Industries CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
SGM Packaging Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SGM Packaging Industries TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed
Shraddha Gems Export Packing CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shree Hanuman Loha Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 89 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Simpex Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Simpex Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 63.3 Reaffirmed
Sir M. Visveswaraya Education Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 145 Assigned
Society For Research and Technical Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 8 Suspended
Studies
Society For Research and Technical TL CRISIL B- 65 Suspended
Studies
SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed
Credit
SPC Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Sri Jalaram Plastics CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Sri Jalaram Plastics Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Sri Kailasanadha Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Sri Kailasanadha Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 90.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Teja Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Teja Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 56 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Teja Educational Society TL CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
The World Retails Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 387.4 Assigned
Limits
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 178 Assigned
Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1750 Assigned
Trans Valves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Suspended
Trans Valves India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 13 Suspended
Trans Valves India Pvt Ltd SME Care Loan CRISIL BB 2.1 Suspended
Trinity Global - Alappuzha CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned
Unitech Fabricators and Engineers Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
V.R. Foundries CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
V.R. Foundries TL CRISIL D 420 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Vasupujya Filaments CC CRISIL BB+ 29 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Vasupujya Filaments Foreign LOC CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Vasupujya Filaments LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 37.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Vasupujya Filaments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 76.4 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Vasupujya Filaments TL CRISIL BB+ 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Wins International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Wins International TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Winsun Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Winsun Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14 Assigned
Loan Fac
Winsun Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)