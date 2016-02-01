Feb 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 29 & January 30, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AKJA Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
AKJA Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Amar Jyothi Paper Co. LOC Bill CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Discounting
A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
BS Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
C L Gupta Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Assigned
C L Gupta Exports Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 732.5 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Calpro Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Calpro Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Celite Tyre Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
DCM Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
DCM Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed
DCM Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed
Discounting
DCM Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 85 Reaffirmed
DCM Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 520 Reaffirmed
Dodhia Synthetics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Dodhia Synthetics Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 485 Downgraded
Foreign Currency from CRISIL A3
DTL Ancillaries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
DTL Ancillaries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed
DTL Ancillaries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 63.4 Reaffirmed
Ekbote`S Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
Ekbote`S Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 555 Reaffirmed
Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 310 Reaffirmed
Frontline (NCR) Business Solutions Pvt BG CRISIL A3 15 Suspended
Ltd
Fulcrum Worldwide Software Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Glass Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 121.2 Reaffirmed
#Non-fund-based facility; interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed LOC# CRISIL A1+ 28.8 Reaffirmed
#Non-fund-based facility; interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities.
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1175 Reaffirmed
Gulf Petrochem FZC Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 7034.6 Reaffirmed
Gulf Petrochem FZC LOC CRISIL A2+ 32242.2 Reaffirmed
Hyprecision Hydraulik BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Hyprecision Hydraulik LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Ingress Mayur Auto Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Ingress Mayur Auto Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
J.S.S. Steelitalia Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 48250 Reaffirmed
Kavit Industries LOC CRISIL A4 23.4 Assigned
KH Foges India Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Khukhrain Builders BG CRISIL A4 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
L M J Services Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A3 50 Assigned
Fac
Mayur Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Mayur Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
MCo Hospital Aids Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed
Mepro Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Assigned
MSC Impex LOC CRISIL A4+ 50* Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimit of Rs.100.00 million for buyer's credit.
Murli Polymer BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Assigned
Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A2+ 5 Assigned
Nirav Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Nirav Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
under LOC
PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Phoolchand Bhagatsingh LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Raghava Project Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 32.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
R. Mahendra and Co. Foreign CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned
Documentary Bills
Purchase
Roto Pumps Ltd BG** CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed
**Includes sub-limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.50.0 Million.
Sai Projects (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 175 Assigned
Sattik Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Sattik Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Satya Jewellers Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Savute Textiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Credit & Export
Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Shahrez Creations LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Skylark Precitech Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended
ST Woven Bags Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 3 Assigned
Credit
Star Wire India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed
Star Wire India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed
Forward
Star Wire India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed
Suyog Electricals Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned
Suyog Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 180 Assigned
Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Traxun Towers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned
Turbo Engineers (Cbe) BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Venus India Packing Credit CRISIL A3 120 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. M. R. Rathinasabapathy and Bros CC CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned
AKJA Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Amar Jyothi Paper Co. CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.7 Reaffirmed
Bergwerff Organic India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Suspended
Bergwerff Organic India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 500 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bharat Carbon and Oil Industries TL CRISIL B- 52 Assigned
Bharat Carbon and Oil Industries Proposed TL CRISIL B- 1 Assigned
Bharat Carbon and Oil Industries CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Bharat Carbon and Oil Industries Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B- 12 Assigned
Bliss Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 6 Withdrawn
Bliss Hotels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 394 Reaffirmed
Boutique Hotels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 421 Suspended
Loan Fac
Boutique Hotels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 569 Suspended
BS Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 93 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
BS Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
C B & Sons Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Loan Fac
C L Gupta Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 289.2 Assigned
C L Gupta Exports Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned
C L Gupta Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 120.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Calpro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Calpro Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Celite Tyre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Darshan Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 47.5 Suspended
Darshan Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Darshan Foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 27.1 Suspended
DCM Engineering Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
DCM Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed
DCM Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 205.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
DCM Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 310.9 Reaffirmed
DCM Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed
DCM Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 849.6 Reaffirmed
Deepak Cotton Factory CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned
Dodhia Synthetics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Dodhia Synthetics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 425.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
DTL Ancillaries Ltd CC CRISIL B 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
DTL Ancillaries Ltd External CRISIL B 163.2 Upgraded from
Commercial CRISIL B-
Borrowings
DTL Ancillaries Ltd TL CRISIL B 63.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Durga Hardware And Mill Store CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Durga Hardware And Mill Store Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Loan Fac
Durha Vitrak Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 258 Suspended
Ekbote`S Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Suspended
Ekbote`S Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Frontline (NCR) Business Solutions Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended
Ltd
Frontline (NCR) Business Solutions Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 65 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Fulcrum Worldwide Software Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Fulcrum Worldwide Software Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 57 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Fulcrum Worldwide Software Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 63 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Glass Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ganges Green Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1753.1 Assigned
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 514.3 Reaffirmed
*Fund-based facility; interchangeable with other fund-based facilities.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA+ 5.7 Reaffirmed
*Fund-based facility; interchangeable with other fund-based facilities.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 11825 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gulf Petrochem FZC Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 665.5 Reaffirmed
Gulf Petrochem FZC Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 57.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gulf Petrochem India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A-(SO) 194 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gulf Petrochem India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A-(SO) 2136 Assigned
Harichandana Cottons Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned
Harichandana Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Harichandana Cottons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Haritha Bio Products India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned
Harshna Fruits Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hyprecision Hydraulik CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Hyprecision Hydraulik Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Ingress Mayur Auto Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Ingress Mayur Auto Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
International Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
International Power Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned
Irrilink Drip Irrigation Industries TL CRISIL B- 49.4 Assigned
Irrilink Drip Irrigation Industries CC CRISIL B- 32.5 Assigned
Irrilink Drip Irrigation Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 18.1 Assigned
J.S.S. Steelitalia Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
J.S.S. Steelitalia Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jalna Medical Foundation and Research CC CRISIL B- 2.5 Suspended
Center Pvt Ltd
Jalna Medical Foundation and Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.4 Suspended
Center Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Jalna Medical Foundation and Research TL CRISIL B- 97.1 Suspended
Center Pvt Ltd
JBL Buildcon Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Suspended
Loan Fac
JBL Buildcon Co TL CRISIL B 125 Suspended
JRB Breeders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 64.5 Suspended
JRB Breeders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 96.8 Suspended
Jyothi Granite Exports India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd CC# CRISIL AA 8000 Reaffirmed
# Rs.125 million is interchangeable between fund-based and non-fund-based limits
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL AA 9400 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with fund-based limits; however, overall fund-based limits will not exceed
Rs.8000 million
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd Proposed BG^@ CRISIL AA 1350 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with fund-based limits; however, overall fund-based limits will not exceed
Rs.8000 million
@ Interchangeable with letter of credit
Kavit Industries TL CRISIL B- 6.6 Assigned
Kavit Industries CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
KH Foges India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Khukhrain Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Khurana Blankets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Khurana Blankets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned
Khurana Blankets Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 45 Assigned
Kumar Dhall Mills CC CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned
Kunj Bihari Bullions & Jewellers Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 60 Suspended
L M J Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
M Madhavaraya Prabhu CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Mangang Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 430 Assigned
Loan Fac
Manish Empire TL CRISIL B 126 Assigned
Mayur Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Mayur Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 92.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
MCo Hospital Aids Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 68 Reaffirmed
MCo Hospital Aids Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Mepro Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mepro Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 65 Assigned
Mepro Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 6 Assigned
Mepro Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned
Credit
Mepro Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned
Modern Rice and Gen. Mills CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
Modern Rice and Gen. Mills Export Packing CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Credit
MSC Impex CC CRISIL BB 50* Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimit of Rs.100.00 million for buyer's credit.
Murli Polymer Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Murli Polymer CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Naturagreen Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Assigned
Naturagreen Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Naturagreen Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 800 Assigned
Credit
Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A- 121 Assigned
Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 110 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A- 99 Assigned
Neumec Estate Developer Llp LT Loan CRISIL BB 52 Suspended
Neumec Estate Developer Llp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18 Suspended
Loan Fac
Nirav Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Nufarm Frozens Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Nufarm Frozens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Nufarm Frozens Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Opel Auto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Opel Auto Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Opel Auto Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Pacific Orient Genesis Associates TL CRISIL B- 80 Suspended
PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Discounting
PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
PE Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.9 Reaffirmed
PEW Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Phoolchand Bhagatsingh CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned
Puja Quench Distributors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended
Puja Quench Distributors India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Loan Fac
Quadrant Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Quadrant Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Raghava Project Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Raghava Project Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B-
Raghuram Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Raghuram Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Raipur Kerala Samajam TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
Responsive SUTIP Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1373.3 Assigned
Responsive SUTIP Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB - Assigned
Responsive SUTIP Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 16.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Roto Pumps Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 290 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit of Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs.50.0 Million.
Royal Uniforce Roofings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Royal Uniforce Roofings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sangam Health Care Products Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 171.6 Assigned
Sangam Health Care Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Sangam Health Care Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Sangam Health Care Products Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 28.4 Assigned
Sattik Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Satya Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Satya Jewellers CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Satya Jewellers LT Loan CRISIL B 17.2 Assigned
Savute Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Shahrez Creations CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended
Shahrez Creations Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shiv Cottex - Kadi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shiv Cottex - Kadi CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Shiv Cottex - Kadi LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned
Shiv Narain Periwal and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned
Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Shreyas Enterprises - Gorakhpur CC CRISIL B+ 92.5 Assigned
Shreyas Sortex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Assigned
Shreyas Sortex Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Shri Krishan Kirpa Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Shri Krishan Kirpa Rice Mill Rupee TL CRISIL B 15 Suspended
Shri Krishan Kirpa Rice Mill Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 15 Suspended
Skylark Precitech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended
Skylark Precitech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24 Suspended
Loan Fac
Smt. Sonpati Devi Memorial Medical TrustTL CRISIL B 60 Suspended
SRI Bhagyalakshmi Trading Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
SRI Bhagyalakshmi Trading Corporation Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
SRI Bhagyalakshmi Trading Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 200* Assigned
* Revolving facility
SRSG Broadcast India Pvt Ltd Bill discouting CRISIL +A 90.2 Reaffirmed
SRSG Broadcast India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed
SRSG Broadcast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 4.8 Reaffirmed
ST Woven Bags Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 72 Assigned
ST Woven Bags Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned
Star Wire India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1500 Reaffirmed
Star Wire India Ltd External CRISIL A- 229.6 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Star Wire India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 880.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Star Wire India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
Credit
Star Wire India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 659.8 Reaffirmed
Sulthan Retail LLP CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned
Sun Art Exporters Export Packing CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Credit
Suriba Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Suriba Industries TL CRISIL B 5 Suspended
Suyog Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Suyog Electricals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 7.5 Assigned
Suyog Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 97.5 Assigned
Thakkar Popatlal Velji Sales Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned
The Sanjivani (T) S S K Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Assigned
Traxun Towers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1.5 Assigned
Traxun Towers India Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
against term
deposits
Traxun Towers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Turbo Engineers (Cbe) TL CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned
Turbo Engineers (Cbe) CC CRISIL BB- 38 Assigned
Unique Barrier Films CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Unique Barrier Films LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Assigned
Vega Infrastructures LT Loan CRISIL D 130 Suspended
Vega Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Velavan Hyper Market CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Velavan Stores CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed
Velavan Stores Jewellers TL CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed
Venus India TL CRISIL BBB- 5.2 Assigned
Venus India Standby FB Limits CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Venus India Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned
Purchase
Wobillahi CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Wobillahi Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222
