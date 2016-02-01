Feb 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 29 & January 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKJA Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed AKJA Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Amar Jyothi Paper Co. LOC Bill CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Discounting A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed BS Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed C L Gupta Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Assigned C L Gupta Exports Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 732.5 Assigned Foreign Currency Calpro Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Calpro Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Celite Tyre Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned DCM Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed DCM Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed DCM Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed Discounting DCM Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 85 Reaffirmed DCM Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 520 Reaffirmed Dodhia Synthetics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Dodhia Synthetics Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 485 Downgraded Foreign Currency from CRISIL A3 DTL Ancillaries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed DTL Ancillaries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed DTL Ancillaries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 63.4 Reaffirmed Ekbote`S Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Ekbote`S Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 555 Reaffirmed Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 310 Reaffirmed Frontline (NCR) Business Solutions Pvt BG CRISIL A3 15 Suspended Ltd Fulcrum Worldwide Software Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Galaxy Glass Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Godfrey Phillips India Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 121.2 Reaffirmed #Non-fund-based facility; interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed LOC# CRISIL A1+ 28.8 Reaffirmed #Non-fund-based facility; interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities. Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1175 Reaffirmed Gulf Petrochem FZC Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 7034.6 Reaffirmed Gulf Petrochem FZC LOC CRISIL A2+ 32242.2 Reaffirmed Hyprecision Hydraulik BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Hyprecision Hydraulik LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Ingress Mayur Auto Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Ingress Mayur Auto Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ J.S.S. Steelitalia Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 48250 Reaffirmed Kavit Industries LOC CRISIL A4 23.4 Assigned KH Foges India Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 50 Assigned Khukhrain Builders BG CRISIL A4 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ L M J Services Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Fac Mayur Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Mayur Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ MCo Hospital Aids Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Mepro Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Assigned MSC Impex LOC CRISIL A4+ 50* Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs.100.00 million for buyer's credit. Murli Polymer BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Assigned Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A2+ 5 Assigned Nirav Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Nirav Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed under LOC PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Phoolchand Bhagatsingh LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Raghava Project Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 32.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 R. Mahendra and Co. Foreign CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Documentary Bills Purchase Roto Pumps Ltd BG** CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed **Includes sub-limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.50.0 Million. Sai Projects (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 175 Assigned Sattik Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sattik Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Satya Jewellers Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Savute Textiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Shahrez Creations LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Skylark Precitech Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended ST Woven Bags Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Credit Star Wire India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed Forward Star Wire India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Suyog Electricals Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Suyog Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 180 Assigned Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Traxun Towers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Turbo Engineers (Cbe) BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Venus India Packing Credit CRISIL A3 120 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. M. R. Rathinasabapathy and Bros CC CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned AKJA Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amar Jyothi Paper Co. CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.7 Reaffirmed Bergwerff Organic India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Suspended Bergwerff Organic India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 500 Suspended Loan Fac Bharat Carbon and Oil Industries TL CRISIL B- 52 Assigned Bharat Carbon and Oil Industries Proposed TL CRISIL B- 1 Assigned Bharat Carbon and Oil Industries CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Bharat Carbon and Oil Industries Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B- 12 Assigned Bliss Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 6 Withdrawn Bliss Hotels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 394 Reaffirmed Boutique Hotels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 421 Suspended Loan Fac Boutique Hotels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 569 Suspended BS Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 93 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ BS Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ C B & Sons Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Loan Fac C L Gupta Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 289.2 Assigned C L Gupta Exports Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned C L Gupta Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 120.8 Assigned Loan Fac Calpro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Calpro Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Celite Tyre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Darshan Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 47.5 Suspended Darshan Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25.4 Suspended Loan Fac Darshan Foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 27.1 Suspended DCM Engineering Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed DCM Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed DCM Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 205.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DCM Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 310.9 Reaffirmed DCM Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed DCM Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 849.6 Reaffirmed Deepak Cotton Factory CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Dodhia Synthetics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dodhia Synthetics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 425.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- DTL Ancillaries Ltd CC CRISIL B 350 Upgraded from CRISIL B- DTL Ancillaries Ltd External CRISIL B 163.2 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL B- Borrowings DTL Ancillaries Ltd TL CRISIL B 63.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Durga Hardware And Mill Store CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Durga Hardware And Mill Store Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Loan Fac Durha Vitrak Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 258 Suspended Ekbote`S Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Suspended Ekbote`S Logs and Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Frontline (NCR) Business Solutions Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended Ltd Frontline (NCR) Business Solutions Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 65 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Fulcrum Worldwide Software Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Fulcrum Worldwide Software Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 57 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fulcrum Worldwide Software Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 63 Reaffirmed Galaxy Glass Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ganges Green Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1753.1 Assigned Godfrey Phillips India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 514.3 Reaffirmed *Fund-based facility; interchangeable with other fund-based facilities. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA+ 5.7 Reaffirmed *Fund-based facility; interchangeable with other fund-based facilities. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 11825 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gulf Petrochem FZC Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 665.5 Reaffirmed Gulf Petrochem FZC Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 57.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gulf Petrochem India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A-(SO) 194 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gulf Petrochem India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A-(SO) 2136 Assigned Harichandana Cottons Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Harichandana Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Harichandana Cottons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Assigned Haritha Bio Products India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Harshna Fruits Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hyprecision Hydraulik CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Hyprecision Hydraulik Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Ingress Mayur Auto Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Ingress Mayur Auto Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB International Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac International Power Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Irrilink Drip Irrigation Industries TL CRISIL B- 49.4 Assigned Irrilink Drip Irrigation Industries CC CRISIL B- 32.5 Assigned Irrilink Drip Irrigation Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 18.1 Assigned J.S.S. Steelitalia Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed J.S.S. Steelitalia Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jalna Medical Foundation and Research CC CRISIL B- 2.5 Suspended Center Pvt Ltd Jalna Medical Foundation and Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.4 Suspended Center Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Jalna Medical Foundation and Research TL CRISIL B- 97.1 Suspended Center Pvt Ltd JBL Buildcon Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Suspended Loan Fac JBL Buildcon Co TL CRISIL B 125 Suspended JRB Breeders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 64.5 Suspended JRB Breeders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 96.8 Suspended Jyothi Granite Exports India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd CC# CRISIL AA 8000 Reaffirmed # Rs.125 million is interchangeable between fund-based and non-fund-based limits Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL AA 9400 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with fund-based limits; however, overall fund-based limits will not exceed Rs.8000 million Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd Proposed BG^@ CRISIL AA 1350 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with fund-based limits; however, overall fund-based limits will not exceed Rs.8000 million @ Interchangeable with letter of credit Kavit Industries TL CRISIL B- 6.6 Assigned Kavit Industries CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned KH Foges India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Khukhrain Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Khurana Blankets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Loan Fac Khurana Blankets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Khurana Blankets Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Kumar Dhall Mills CC CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned Kunj Bihari Bullions & Jewellers Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 60 Suspended L M J Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned M Madhavaraya Prabhu CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Mangang Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 430 Assigned Loan Fac Manish Empire TL CRISIL B 126 Assigned Mayur Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Mayur Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 92.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB MCo Hospital Aids Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 68 Reaffirmed MCo Hospital Aids Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Mepro Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2 Assigned Loan Fac Mepro Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 65 Assigned Mepro Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 6 Assigned Mepro Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Credit Mepro Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Modern Rice and Gen. Mills CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Modern Rice and Gen. Mills Export Packing CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Credit MSC Impex CC CRISIL BB 50* Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs.100.00 million for buyer's credit. Murli Polymer Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Murli Polymer CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Naturagreen Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Naturagreen Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Naturagreen Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Loan Fac Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 800 Assigned Credit Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A- 121 Assigned Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 110 Assigned Loan Fac Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A- 99 Assigned Neumec Estate Developer Llp LT Loan CRISIL BB 52 Suspended Neumec Estate Developer Llp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18 Suspended Loan Fac Nirav Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Nufarm Frozens Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Nufarm Frozens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Nufarm Frozens Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Opel Auto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Opel Auto Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Opel Auto Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Pacific Orient Genesis Associates TL CRISIL B- 80 Suspended PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Discounting PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PE Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.9 Reaffirmed PEW Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Phoolchand Bhagatsingh CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned Puja Quench Distributors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Puja Quench Distributors India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Suspended Loan Fac Quadrant Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Assigned Quadrant Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Raghava Project Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Raghava Project Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Raghuram Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Raghuram Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Loan Fac Raipur Kerala Samajam TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Responsive SUTIP Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1373.3 Assigned Responsive SUTIP Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB - Assigned Responsive SUTIP Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 16.7 Assigned Loan Fac Roto Pumps Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 290 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs.50.0 Million. Royal Uniforce Roofings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Royal Uniforce Roofings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sangam Health Care Products Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 171.6 Assigned Sangam Health Care Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Assigned Sangam Health Care Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Sangam Health Care Products Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 28.4 Assigned Sattik Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Assigned Loan Fac Satya Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.8 Assigned Loan Fac Satya Jewellers CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Satya Jewellers LT Loan CRISIL B 17.2 Assigned Savute Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Shahrez Creations CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended Shahrez Creations Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended Loan Fac Shiv Cottex - Kadi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Loan Fac Shiv Cottex - Kadi CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Shiv Cottex - Kadi LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned Shiv Narain Periwal and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shreyas Enterprises - Gorakhpur CC CRISIL B+ 92.5 Assigned Shreyas Sortex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Assigned Shreyas Sortex Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Shri Krishan Kirpa Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Shri Krishan Kirpa Rice Mill Rupee TL CRISIL B 15 Suspended Shri Krishan Kirpa Rice Mill Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 15 Suspended Skylark Precitech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Skylark Precitech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24 Suspended Loan Fac Smt. Sonpati Devi Memorial Medical TrustTL CRISIL B 60 Suspended SRI Bhagyalakshmi Trading Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac SRI Bhagyalakshmi Trading Corporation Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned SRI Bhagyalakshmi Trading Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 200* Assigned * Revolving facility SRSG Broadcast India Pvt Ltd Bill discouting CRISIL +A 90.2 Reaffirmed SRSG Broadcast India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed SRSG Broadcast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 4.8 Reaffirmed ST Woven Bags Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 72 Assigned ST Woven Bags Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Star Wire India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1500 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Ltd External CRISIL A- 229.6 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Star Wire India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 880.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Wire India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Credit Star Wire India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 659.8 Reaffirmed Sulthan Retail LLP CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Sun Art Exporters Export Packing CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Credit Suriba Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Suriba Industries TL CRISIL B 5 Suspended Suyog Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Suyog Electricals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 7.5 Assigned Suyog Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 97.5 Assigned Thakkar Popatlal Velji Sales Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned The Sanjivani (T) S S K Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Assigned Traxun Towers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1.5 Assigned Traxun Towers India Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 20 Assigned against term deposits Traxun Towers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28.5 Assigned Loan Fac Turbo Engineers (Cbe) TL CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned Turbo Engineers (Cbe) CC CRISIL BB- 38 Assigned Unique Barrier Films CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Unique Barrier Films LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Assigned Vega Infrastructures LT Loan CRISIL D 130 Suspended Vega Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Loan Fac Velavan Hyper Market CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Velavan Stores CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Velavan Stores Jewellers TL CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Venus India TL CRISIL BBB- 5.2 Assigned Venus India Standby FB Limits CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Venus India Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Purchase Wobillahi CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Wobillahi Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.