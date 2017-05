Feb 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. M. Mohammed Ali BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Austin Engineering Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Austin Engineering Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Benara Autos Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Benara Autos Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Benara Autos Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Biomax Fuels Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Biomax Fuels Ltd LOC CRISIL D 330 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 BSL Engineering Services Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Cybercity Builders and Developers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed Ltd Finolex Cables Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Finolex Cables Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.2500 Million) Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Gulf Petrochem Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 225.7 Reaffirmed Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Credit Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 485 Reaffirmed Discounting Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Forward Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Indian Immunologicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Indian Immunologicals Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 1500 Assigned CP) Kamdhenu Agro-Chem Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Kumarpur Agro Poultries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Reaffirmed Omega Designs Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Omega Designs LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Omega Designs Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Proec Energy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Proec Energy Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 80 Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 16.6 Reaffirmed Forward Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed RKD Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1550 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ S. S. Constructions - Hyderabad BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned S. S. Constructions - Hyderabad Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Samridhi Petrochem LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Samridhi Petrochem Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Loan Fac Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.8 Reaffirmed Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 17.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Ram Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Smart Stainless Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Smart Stainless Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 0.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surya Electricals - Khurja BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. M. Mohammed Ali CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Actis Generics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Actis Generics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Aroma India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aroma India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Austin Engineering Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB 4 Reaffirmed Gold Card Austin Engineering Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 81 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Benara Autos Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Benara Autos Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Discounting Benara Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Biomax Fuels Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 400 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL C BSL Engineering Services Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned C R Broadcasting Hyderabad Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 107.5 Suspended C R Broadcasting Hyderabad Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45.3 Suspended Loan Fac C R Broadcasting Hyderabad Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 10 Suspended Fac Cybercity Builders and Developers Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 881 Reaffirmed Ltd E-Lights Techno Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 480 Reaffirmed Finolex Cables Ltd CC * CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with overdraft facility, bill discounting, cheque discounting, packing credit, and short-term loan Finolex Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 750 Reaffirmed Finolex Cables Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Gargo Motors CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Gargo Motors Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Global Knitfab CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Global Knitfab TL CRISIL B 66.9 Assigned Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Gulf Asphalt Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Gulf Petrochem Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A-(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Gulf Petrochem Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A-(SO) 250 Reaffirmed Gulf Petrochem Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A-(SO) 74.3 Assigned Haryana Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Assigned Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indian Immunologicals Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed Indian Immunologicals Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packing credit and working capital demand loan Indian Immunologicals Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with export packing credit, working capital demand loan, and letter of credit/bank guarantee Indian Immunologicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 160 Reaffirmed Indian Immunologicals Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 740 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu Agro-Chem Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Kesar Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.5 Suspended Kesar Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 41.5 Suspended Loan Fac Kesar Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 46 Suspended Kumarpur Agro Poultries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 26.4 Reaffirmed Kumarpur Agro Poultries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 33.2 Reaffirmed Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 36.7 Reaffirmed Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 81.7 Reaffirmed Nakkheeran Publications CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Nakkheeran Publications LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Omega Designs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Patson Global Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Payal Petropack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Payal Petropack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL 280 Suspended Proec Energy Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL BBB 30 * Includes interchangeable Letter of Credit of Rs.3 crore Rajmahal Silks and Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 182.5 Assigned Rajmahal Silks and Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Assigned Loan Fac Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 330 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 373 Reaffirmed Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1120 Reaffirmed Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1453.4 Reaffirmed RK Hair Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed RKD Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 975 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ RKD Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ RKD Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 315 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ RKD Construction Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ S. S. Constructions - Hyderabad Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Fac S. S. Constructions - Hyderabad Proposed BG CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Samridhi Petrochem CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended Samridhi Petrochem Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 49.6 Reaffirmed Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Smart Stainless Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57 Reaffirmed Smart Stainless Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 64.8 Reaffirmed Surya Electricals - Khurja Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Surya Electricals - Khurja CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from Financing Scheme CRISIL B (e- DFS) Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 67 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 33 Upgraded from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)