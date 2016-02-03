Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 2, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhatinda Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Colourflex Laminators Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 90 Assigned
Dakshin Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 162 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
De Annpurna Contracts India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Geojit Bnp Paribas Financial Services BG CRISIL A1 510 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Geojit Bnp Paribas Financial Services Proposed BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed
Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2600 Reaffirmed
Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Withdrawn
HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 430 Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with Buyer's credit limit
IDBI Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed
Kailash Healthcare Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Kailash Hospitals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 153.5 Assigned
Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 76.5 Assigned
Credit
Manjushree Technopack Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed
Manjushree Technopack Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed
Maxwell Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 19 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Maxwell Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 260 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Mayar Infrastructure Development Pvt LtdProposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 27.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mercury Manufacturing Co. Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2 20 Assigned
Natural Products Export Corporation Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 92.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Omega Designs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Omega Designs Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 28 Reaffirmed
PC Jeweller Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 482.5 Reaffirmed
Forward
PC Jeweller Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 7835.5 Reaffirmed
Prima Telecom Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Prima Telecom Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Prima Telecom Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 210 Reaffirmed
Rajasthan Transmat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Rajasthan Transmat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed
Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 125 Reaffirmed
Shree Sainath Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Srinivasa Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned
Super Craft Foundry BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
IDBI Bank Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL D 13.9 Reaffirmed
Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed
Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed
Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 66.4 Reaffirmed
Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL D 214.7 Reaffirmed
Bhatinda Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Bhatinda Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhatinda Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14.3 Reaffirmed
Colourflex Laminators Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 145 Assigned
Colourflex Laminators Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Colourflex Laminators Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned
Dakshin Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed
De Annpurna Contracts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 550 Reaffirmed
Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 902 Reaffirmed
Grameen Vikas Sanstha Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Hem Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed
HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 880 Reaffirmed
**Rs.200 million fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency, buyer's credit,
and letter of credit
HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with Packing credit in foreign currency and Buyers credit and Cash
Credit limit
IDBI Bank Ltd Upper Tier-II CRISIL AA 36362 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under Basel
II)
IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AA 27088 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under Basel
II)
IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL AA- 25000 Reaffirmed
(Under Basel III)
IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL AA- 20000 Reaffirmed
(Under Basel III)
IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 40000 Assigned
Bonds
IDBI Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed
(Under Basel III)
IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 40000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
IDBI Bank Ltd Senior/Lower CRISIL AA+ 50000 Reaffirmed
Tier-II Bonds
(Under Basel II)
IDBI Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA+ 90416.8 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under Basel
II)
IDBI Bank Ltd Omni Bonds CRISIL AA+ 154795 Reaffirmed
IDBI Bank Ltd Flexi Bonds CRISIL AA+ 4659.6 Reaffirmed
IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 10000 Withdrawal
Bonds
Jayaho Agri Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed
Kailash Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed
Kailash Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 76 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kailash Healthcare Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 444 Reaffirmed
Kailash Hospitals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Kailash Hospitals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed
Kalosona Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 6 Assigned
Kalosona Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned
Kalosona Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB 203.5 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e- DFS)
Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 46.5 Reaffirmed
Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Credit
Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 147.5 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 67 Reaffirmed
Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 175.5 Assigned
Credit
Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 500 Assigned
Loan Fac
M.R.S. Leather Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
M.R.S. Leather Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
Credit
M.R.S. Leather Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Manjushree Technopack Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed
Manjushree Technopack Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1410 Reaffirmed
Manjushree Technopack Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 490 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Maxwell Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 770 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Maxwell Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BBB
Mayar India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Mayar Infrastructure Development Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 1252.2 Assigned
Mayar Infrastructure Development Pvt LtdFunded Interest TL CRISIL B 120.3 Assigned
Mercury Manufacturing Co. Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned
Mercury Manufacturing Co. Ltd FB Fac CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned
Omega Designs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Omega Designs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.7 Reaffirmed
Omega Designs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
PC Jeweller Ltd CC CRISIL A 20226.3 Reaffirmed
PC Jeweller Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 870 Reaffirmed
PC Jeweller Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 7955.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
PC Jeweller Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed
Credit
PC Jeweller Ltd CC# CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed
# Rs.250 million of Letter of credit as sublimit
PC Jeweller Ltd CC* CRISIL A 250 Assigned
* Rs. 250 million of Letter of Credit and Rs.17.5 million of forward covers as sub limit
Prima Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
Prima Telecom Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R G Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
R G Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed
R G Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed
R G Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned
Rajasthan Transmat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 6 Assigned
Rajasthan Transmat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 32.5 Assigned
Shree Sainath Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 77 Assigned
Shree Sainath Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Sri Swami Chitrath Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 243 Reaffirmed
Sri Swami Chitrath Rice Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 7 Reaffirmed
Srinivasa Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Srinivasa Engineering Works Cash TL CRISIL B 57.5 Assigned
Srinivasa Engineering Works CC CRISIL B 4.1 Assigned
Subra Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Super Craft Foundry CC CRISIL B 63 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Super Craft Foundry Rupee TL CRISIL B 164.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Super Craft Foundry WC TL CRISIL B 12.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Swift Enterprise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Swift Enterprise Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Swift Enterprise Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 7.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Thakkar Popatlal Velji Sales Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Tiny Tots Educational Society Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 94 Assigned
Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 14.5 Assigned
Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)