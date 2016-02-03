Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhatinda Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Colourflex Laminators Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 90 Assigned Dakshin Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 162 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency De Annpurna Contracts India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Geojit Bnp Paribas Financial Services BG CRISIL A1 510 Reaffirmed Ltd Geojit Bnp Paribas Financial Services Proposed BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2600 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Withdrawn HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 430 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with Buyer's credit limit IDBI Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed Kailash Healthcare Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Kailash Hospitals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 153.5 Assigned Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 76.5 Assigned Credit Manjushree Technopack Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Manjushree Technopack Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 19 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Maxwell Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 260 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Mayar Infrastructure Development Pvt LtdProposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mercury Manufacturing Co. Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Natural Products Export Corporation Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Credit Omega Designs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Omega Designs Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 28 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 482.5 Reaffirmed Forward PC Jeweller Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 7835.5 Reaffirmed Prima Telecom Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Prima Telecom Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Prima Telecom Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 210 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Transmat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Rajasthan Transmat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 125 Reaffirmed Shree Sainath Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Srinivasa Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Super Craft Foundry BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IDBI Bank Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL D 13.9 Reaffirmed Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 66.4 Reaffirmed Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL D 214.7 Reaffirmed Bhatinda Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Bhatinda Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhatinda Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14.3 Reaffirmed Colourflex Laminators Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 145 Assigned Colourflex Laminators Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Colourflex Laminators Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Dakshin Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed De Annpurna Contracts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 550 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 902 Reaffirmed Grameen Vikas Sanstha Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Hem Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 880 Reaffirmed **Rs.200 million fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency, buyer's credit, and letter of credit HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Packing credit in foreign currency and Buyers credit and Cash Credit limit IDBI Bank Ltd Upper Tier-II CRISIL AA 36362 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AA 27088 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL AA- 25000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL AA- 20000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 40000 Assigned Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 40000 Reaffirmed Bonds IDBI Bank Ltd Senior/Lower CRISIL AA+ 50000 Reaffirmed Tier-II Bonds (Under Basel II) IDBI Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA+ 90416.8 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) IDBI Bank Ltd Omni Bonds CRISIL AA+ 154795 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Flexi Bonds CRISIL AA+ 4659.6 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 10000 Withdrawal Bonds Jayaho Agri Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Kailash Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed Kailash Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 76 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kailash Healthcare Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 444 Reaffirmed Kailash Hospitals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed Kailash Hospitals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed Kalosona Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 6 Assigned Kalosona Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Kalosona Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4 Assigned Loan Fac Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB 203.5 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e- DFS) Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 46.5 Reaffirmed Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 147.5 Reaffirmed Purchase Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 67 Reaffirmed Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 175.5 Assigned Credit Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 500 Assigned Loan Fac M.R.S. Leather Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed M.R.S. Leather Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Credit M.R.S. Leather Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Credit Manjushree Technopack Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Manjushree Technopack Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1410 Reaffirmed Manjushree Technopack Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 490 Withdrawal Loan Fac Maxwell Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 770 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Maxwell Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB Mayar India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Mayar Infrastructure Development Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 1252.2 Assigned Mayar Infrastructure Development Pvt LtdFunded Interest TL CRISIL B 120.3 Assigned Mercury Manufacturing Co. Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned Mercury Manufacturing Co. Ltd FB Fac CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned Omega Designs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Omega Designs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.7 Reaffirmed Omega Designs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PC Jeweller Ltd CC CRISIL A 20226.3 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 870 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 7955.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PC Jeweller Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Credit PC Jeweller Ltd CC# CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed # Rs.250 million of Letter of credit as sublimit PC Jeweller Ltd CC* CRISIL A 250 Assigned * Rs. 250 million of Letter of Credit and Rs.17.5 million of forward covers as sub limit Prima Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Prima Telecom Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R G Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed R G Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed R G Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed R G Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned Rajasthan Transmat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 6 Assigned Rajasthan Transmat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 32.5 Assigned Shree Sainath Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 77 Assigned Shree Sainath Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Sri Swami Chitrath Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 243 Reaffirmed Sri Swami Chitrath Rice Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 7 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.4 Assigned Loan Fac Srinivasa Engineering Works Cash TL CRISIL B 57.5 Assigned Srinivasa Engineering Works CC CRISIL B 4.1 Assigned Subra Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Super Craft Foundry CC CRISIL B 63 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Super Craft Foundry Rupee TL CRISIL B 164.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Super Craft Foundry WC TL CRISIL B 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Swift Enterprise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Swift Enterprise Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Swift Enterprise Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Thakkar Popatlal Velji Sales Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Tiny Tots Educational Society Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 94 Assigned Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20.5 Assigned Loan Fac Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 14.5 Assigned Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.