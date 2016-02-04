Feb 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Banaskantha District Co-Operative Milk ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd Bharat Carriers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Calzini Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned DTDC Express Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 110 Reaffirmed Emami Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 7750 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.9 Billion) Housing Development Finance Corporation ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Ltd K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Katti-Ma Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Katti-Ma Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned under LOC Katti-Ma Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned KTL Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed KTL Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. Chaitanya Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 59 Reaffirmed M/s. Chaitanya Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 41 Reaffirmed Omar International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 190 Assigned Foreign Currency* * Interchangeability up to Rs.50.0 million from packing credit limit/Packing credit in foreign currency and bills to SOD. Omar International Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 165 Assigned Credit Paramount Seafoods Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Discounting Paramount Seafoods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed R L Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 51 Assigned Rajbir Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 710 Reaffirmed Sopan O & M Company Pvt Ltd. BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 SRR Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 90* Suspended *Includes sublimit of Rs. 40.00 Millions for Letter of Credit SRR Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 164^ Suspended ^Includes sublimit of Rs. 50.00 Millions for Letter of Credit SRR Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Suspended SRR Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Suspended TVS Credit Services Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed *including commercial paper Ujjain Charitable Trust Hospital and LOC & BG CRISIL A2 38 Upgraded from Research Centre CRISIL A3+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Development Finance Corporation FD FAAA - Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Educational Trust - Punjab TL CRISIL BBB- 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Banaskantha District Co-Operative Milk CC* CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd * Cash credit is interchangeable with short-term loan Bharat Carriers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Bharat Carriers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 16 Reaffirmed Bharat Carriers Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 53 Assigned Bharat Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Bharat Motors Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Bharat Motors Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 33 Reaffirmed Bharat Motors Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 18.3 Reaffirmed Bharat Motors Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 3.7 Reaffirmed Calzini Fashions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Calzini Fashions Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Charbhuja Ispat India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Charbhuja Ispat India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Cosmos Infra Engineering India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 170 Suspended Cosmos Infra Engineering India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Suspended Loan Fac Cosmos Infra Engineering India Ltd TL CRISIL B 270 Suspended DTDC Express Ltd CC CRISIL A- 700 Reaffirmed DTDC Express Ltd TL CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Emami Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.7.0 Billion) Equitas Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 730 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Equitas Housing Finance Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1770 Reaffirmed Equitas Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 500 Assigned Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD CRISIL AAA 350000 Assigned Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD* CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Ltd * with warrants Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD CRISIL AAA 350000 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 80000 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD CRISIL AAA 250000 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD CRISIL AAA 250000 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD CRISIL AAA 1528680 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation Bonds CRISIL AAA 1008.5 Reaffirmed Ltd JB Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed JB Rolling Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 320 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Katti-Ma Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Credit Katti-Ma Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 30 Assigned KTL Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed KTL Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) KTL Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 790 Reaffirmed Fac Livtar Singh Bajaj And Company CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned M/s. Chaitanya Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Omar International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 145 Assigned Paramount Seafoods Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed R L Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned R L Aviation Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned R L Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Overdraft Fac Rajbir Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Scania Steels and Powers Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Scania Steels and Powers Ltd CC CRISIL D 244.3 Reaffirmed Scania Steels and Powers Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 68 Reaffirmed Scania Steels and Powers Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Scania Steels and Powers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 56 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Scania Steels and Powers Ltd TL CRISIL D 237.6 Reaffirmed Scania Steels and Powers Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 124.1 Reaffirmed Sonovision Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned SRR Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 380 Suspended SRR Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 166 Suspended Loan Fac Therdose Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 54.9 Assigned Loan Fac Therdose Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 41 Assigned Therdose Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 44.1 Assigned TVS Credit Services Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ujjain Charitable Trust Hospital and CC CRISIL BBB+ 12 Upgraded from Research Centre CRISIL BBB Ujjain Charitable Trust Hospital and LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from Research Centre CRISIL BBB Union Roadways Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 340 Reaffirmed Union Roadways Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.