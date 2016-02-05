Feb 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3 Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3 Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 15050 @ Angelique International Ltd Bill Pur-Dis Fac CRISIL A2+ 380 @ Angelique International Ltd Bills Receivable CRISIL A2+ 1350 @ Discounting Angelique International Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1800 @ Angelique International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 100 @ Aspen International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 570 Reaffirmed Dr. B.S. Gupta Medical Charitable BG CRISIL A4+ 42 Reaffirmed Society Dr. B.S. Gupta Medical Charitable Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Society Family Health Plan (Tpa) Ltd BG CRISIL A2 160 Reaffirmed GKR Infracon (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 106 Assigned Hazel Mercantile Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 8225 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 1325 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jumbo Bag Ltd BG CRISIL A4 64 Reaffirmed Jumbo Bag Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 24150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 5850 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned **Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed **Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed **Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Krisam Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Krisam Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Laser Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Notice of Withdrawal Laser Cables Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 160 Notice of Withdrawal Laser Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 187 Notice of Withdrawal Lumino Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2150 Notice of Withdrawal Lumino Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 394.7 Notice of Withdrawal Lumino Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 450 Notice of Withdrawal Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 57.5 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Modern Stage Service BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned Opus Software Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Assigned P. V. Ramanaiah and Company BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed R.L. Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 590 Reaffirmed R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed Sanman Trade Impex Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 620 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.100 million Sanman Trade Impex Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 760 Reaffirmed Shera Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Shera Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 440 Reaffirmed Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 113 Reaffirmed Credit Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 223 Reaffirmed Discounting Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 13.2 Reaffirmed Forward Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Symtronics Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Veritas India Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 1137.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB- Aditya Translink Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB- Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Angelique International Ltd CC CRISIL A- 220 @ Angelique International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 100 @ Loan Fac Aspen International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Aspen International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 25.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aspen International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3.9 Reaffirmed Deesan Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Assigned Deesan Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 18 Assigned Dr. B.S. Gupta Medical Charitable Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 45.5 Upgraded from Society CRISIL BB- Dr. B.S. Gupta Medical Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.5 Upgraded from Society Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Family Health Plan (Tpa) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed Family Health Plan (Tpa) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GKR Infracon (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 49 Assigned Loan Fac GKR Infracon (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned GKR Infracon (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Global Technocrats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Global Technocrats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hazel Mercantile Ltd CC CRISIL A 1180 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 70 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd TL CRISIL A 12.1 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 7.9 Reaffirmed JMV Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac JMV Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned JMV Ispat Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned Jumbo Bag Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 345 Reaffirmed Jumbo Bag Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Jumbo Bag Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Jumbo Bag Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kakarania Innovative Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Kakarania Innovative Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 33250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 15150 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 21600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 147420 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7900 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 3290 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Krisam Automation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Krisam Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kurunji Agro Product CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Kurunji Agro Product LT Loan CRISIL D 70 Assigned Laser Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Lumino Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 535.3 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Credit Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manjushree Innovations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Manjushree Innovations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned Manjushree Polypacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Manjushree Polypacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Modern Stage Service Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned Loan Fac Modern Stage Service CC CRISIL B 40.5 Assigned Opus Software Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned P. V. Ramanaiah and Company CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed R.L. Foods CC CRISIL BB 290 Reaffirmed R.L. Foods Line of Credit CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed R.L. Foods Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 360 Reaffirmed R.S.Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Rosentiques Fine Jewellery Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac Rosentiques Fine Jewellery CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Rosentiques Fine Jewellery Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL BB 43 Assigned S. S. Oil Refinery CC CRISIL BB- 64 Reaffirmed Sanman Trade Impex Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed Sanman Trade Impex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 4.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanman Trade Impex Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 5.6 Reaffirmed Sanman Trade Impex Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan up to Rs.100 million Shera Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Shera Energy Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 35.6 Reaffirmed Shera Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Shera Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 84.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shera Energy Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Symtronics Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed Symtronics Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UMA Kraftpaper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned UMA Kraftpaper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 82.5 Assigned Veritas India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.120 million and letter of credit to the extent of Rs.200 million Veritas India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veritas India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 19.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)