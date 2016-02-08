Feb 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Aurangabad Electricals Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with export bill discounting to the extent of Rs.80 million Aurangabad Electricals Ltd Buyer Credit Limit^CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs100 million Aurangabad Electricals Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A2 204.3 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with buyer's credit up to Rs.60 million Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Birla Corporation Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ Rating Watch with Negative Implications Choice Boards Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A4+ 300 Withdrawal Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Cotmac Electronics (Surat) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 2500 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/open offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 2500 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/open offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Prin - Prot Mar CRISIL PP-MLD 2000 Reaffirmed - Linked Deb A1+r Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 6000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 45000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Excel Crop Care Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantees Frontier Motors BG CRISIL A4+ 23 Assigned GP Petroleums Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1350 Reaffirmed Hero Steels Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A1 1050 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with Bank guarantee and buyer's credit Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 220 Reaffirmed Karnataka Plastoo Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reassigned Karthik Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Karthik Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Kashish Metal BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Nandan Steels and Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Rangoli Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.3 Assigned Ring Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sharda Ma Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 270 Assigned Shri Hari Forging Products BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Reaffirmed Shyam Tex Exports Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shyam Tex Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Shyam Tex Exports Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Foreign Currency Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 189.6 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 216 Reaffirmed Subham Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Sunrise Marketing Agents LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Sunrise Marketing Agents Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed T I Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Fac Y.M.R. Constructions BG CRISIL A4 105 Reaffirmed Y.M.R. Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Young Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 61.6 Reaffirmed Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 49.2 Assigned Loan Fac A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 78.8 Reaffirmed A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.7 Reaffirmed Aurangabad Electricals Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 161.2 Reaffirmed Aurangabad Electricals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 435.9 Reaffirmed Batra Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Birla Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ @ Bolton Petforms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 54 Assigned Bolton Petforms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Choice Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Choice Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL - 94.6 Withdrawal Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Proposed TL - 459.4 Withdrawal Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 100 Withdrawal Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BB+ 50 Withdrawal Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 54.7 Withdrawal Limits Cotmac Electronics (Surat) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed CPR Capital Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Creative Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Creative Yarn Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Creative Yarn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 11.1 Reaffirmed D. M. Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Excel Crop Care Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1162.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities Excel Crop Care Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 337.5 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities. Fully Fungible. Frontier Motors CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned GP Petroleums Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed GP Petroleums Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed Hero Steels Ltd CC* CRISIL A 1550 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, sale bill discounting and purchase bill discounting. Hero Steels Ltd CC** CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed **Fully Interchangeable with non-fund based facilities. Hero Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed I.P. Complex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed I.P. Complex Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) I.P. Complex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Reaffirmed Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 77.7 Reaffirmed Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 102.3 Reaffirmed Karnataka Plastoo Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Karnataka Plastoo Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Karthik Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Kashish Metal CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Kashish Metal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 410 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Nandan Steels and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 570 Reaffirmed Nandan Steels and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 118 Reaffirmed Payyanur Medical Service and Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Payyanur Medical Service and Research TL CRISIL B 180 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd Rangoli Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8.8 Assigned Loan Fac Rangoli Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Assigned Ring Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Ring Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Sharda Ma Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sharda Ma Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 860 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Shree Badri Kedar Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Shree Ganesh Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Ganesh Rice Mill Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Forging Products Bill Discounting CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Hari Forging Products CC CRISIL B 32.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Hari Forging Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 124.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Shri Hari Forging Products TL CRISIL B 38.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shyam Tex Exports Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 22 Reaffirmed Shyam Tex Exports Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 18 Assigned Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Basaveshwara Rice Mill CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Sri Basaveshwara Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Basaveshwara Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB+ 15.6 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Ganesh Spinning Mills O.E. CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Division Sri Lakshmi Ganesh Spinning Mills O.E. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Division Subham Enterprises CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Sun Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Sun Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 34.9 Assigned Sunrise Marketing Agents CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Sunrise Marketing Agents TL CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed T I Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- T I Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- T I Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Woodville Palace Hotel TL CRISIL B- 200 Assigned Y.M.R. Constructions LT Loan CRISIL B- 2.1 Reaffirmed Y.M.R. Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Young Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 