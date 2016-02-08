Feb 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed
Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned
A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Aurangabad Electricals Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with export bill discounting to the extent of Rs.80 million
Aurangabad Electricals Ltd Buyer Credit Limit^CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
^ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs100 million
Aurangabad Electricals Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A2 204.3 Reaffirmed
@ Interchangeable with buyer's credit up to Rs.60 million
Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Birla Corporation Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ Rating Watch
with Negative
Implications
Choice Boards Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A4+ 300 Withdrawal
Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Cotmac Electronics (Surat) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 2500 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/open offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 2500 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/open offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Prin - Prot Mar CRISIL PP-MLD 2000 Reaffirmed
- Linked Deb A1+r
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 6000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 45000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Excel Crop Care Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with bank guarantees
Frontier Motors BG CRISIL A4+ 23 Assigned
GP Petroleums Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1350 Reaffirmed
Hero Steels Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A1 1050 Reaffirmed
$ Interchangeable with Bank guarantee and buyer's credit
Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 220 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Plastoo Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reassigned
Karthik Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
Karthik Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Kashish Metal BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Nandan Steels and Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed
Rangoli Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.3 Assigned
Ring Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Sharda Ma Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 270 Assigned
Shri Hari Forging Products BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Reaffirmed
Shyam Tex Exports Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Shyam Tex Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Shyam Tex Exports Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 189.6 Reaffirmed
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 216 Reaffirmed
Subham Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned
Sunrise Marketing Agents LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Sunrise Marketing Agents Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
T I Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Fac
Y.M.R. Constructions BG CRISIL A4 105 Reaffirmed
Y.M.R. Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed
Young Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 61.6 Reaffirmed
Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 49.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 78.8 Reaffirmed
A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.7 Reaffirmed
Aurangabad Electricals Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 161.2 Reaffirmed
Aurangabad Electricals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 435.9 Reaffirmed
Batra Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed
Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Birla Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ @
Bolton Petforms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 54 Assigned
Bolton Petforms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Choice Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed
Choice Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL - 94.6 Withdrawal
Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Proposed TL - 459.4 Withdrawal
Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 100 Withdrawal
Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BB+ 50 Withdrawal
Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 54.7 Withdrawal
Limits
Cotmac Electronics (Surat) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
CPR Capital Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Creative Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Creative Yarn Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Creative Yarn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 11.1 Reaffirmed
D. M. Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed
Issue
Excel Crop Care Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1162.5 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities
Excel Crop Care Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 337.5 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities. Fully
Fungible.
Frontier Motors CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned
GP Petroleums Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed
GP Petroleums Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed
Hero Steels Ltd CC* CRISIL A 1550 Reaffirmed
*Fully Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, sale bill discounting
and purchase bill discounting.
Hero Steels Ltd CC** CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed
**Fully Interchangeable with non-fund based facilities.
Hero Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed
I.P. Complex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
I.P. Complex Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
I.P. Complex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Reaffirmed
Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 77.7 Reaffirmed
Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 102.3 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Plastoo Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Plastoo Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Karthik Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Kashish Metal CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Kashish Metal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 410 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kevin Metpack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Nandan Steels and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 570 Reaffirmed
Nandan Steels and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 118 Reaffirmed
Payyanur Medical Service and Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Payyanur Medical Service and Research TL CRISIL B 180 Assigned
Centre Pvt Ltd
Rangoli Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rangoli Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Assigned
Ring Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Ring Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Sharda Ma Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Sharda Ma Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 860 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Shree Badri Kedar Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
Shree Ganesh Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed
Shree Ganesh Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Ganesh Rice Mill Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Shri Hari Forging Products Bill Discounting CRISIL B 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Shri Hari Forging Products CC CRISIL B 32.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Shri Hari Forging Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 124.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Shri Hari Forging Products TL CRISIL B 38.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Shyam Tex Exports Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 22 Reaffirmed
Shyam Tex Exports Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 18 Assigned
Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sri Basaveshwara Rice Mill CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Sri Basaveshwara Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Basaveshwara Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB+ 15.6 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Ganesh Spinning Mills O.E. CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Division
Sri Lakshmi Ganesh Spinning Mills O.E. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
Division
Subham Enterprises CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Sun Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Sun Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 34.9 Assigned
Sunrise Marketing Agents CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Sunrise Marketing Agents TL CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed
T I Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
T I Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from
Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB-
T I Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Woodville Palace Hotel TL CRISIL B- 200 Assigned
Y.M.R. Constructions LT Loan CRISIL B- 2.1 Reaffirmed
Y.M.R. Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Young Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
