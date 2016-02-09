Feb 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A D Electro Steel Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed A D Electro Steel Co Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Credit A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Accrete Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Accrete Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 145 Reaffirmed Credit Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed Discounting Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3 46.8 Reaffirmed Discounting Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Credit Bella Jewelry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 75 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4 Bella Jewelry Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 24.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 Cavinkare Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 215 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Chicago Constructions International Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Ltd Corey Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Datamatics Global Services Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with overdraft to the extent of Rs.50.0 million, import letter of credit to the extent of Rs.30.0 million, and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.30.0 million. Datamatics Global Services Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Datamatics Global Services Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Diasqua India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 225 Reaffirmed Credit Diasqua India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dauji and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL D 80 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Dauji and Co. Pre Shipment CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Packing Credit from CRISIL A4 Dauji and Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 9.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Greta Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed GS Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed Kawarlal and Company Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Knox Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 595 Reaffirmed Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Laxya Diamonds Export CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Post-Shipment Credit Medicare T P A Services I Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Nagesh Knitwears Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Nimar Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Nimar Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed N R I Academy of Sciences BG CRISIL D 196.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Odisha Power Generation Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 6000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polisetty Somasundaram Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 4000 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Polisetty Somasundaram Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 1000 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A2 Polisetty Somasundaram Tobacco Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 5 Downgraded Threshers Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL A2 Powerica Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Powerica Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1050 Reaffirmed Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Quality Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Quality Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Rathi Bars Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Rathi Special Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Samrat Laminates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Credit Sonaki Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Suspended Sri Mahalakshmi Investments Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 960 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Sunag Engineering Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Super Hi-Tech Engineers and Contractors BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Credit Transons Overseas India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Purchase V. Jayantilal and Co Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed V. Jayantilal and Co Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed V. Jayantilal and Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed V. Jayantilal and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Valuepoint Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Valuepoint Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Valuepoint Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Valuepoint Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vikas Sanitary Wares BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A D Electro Steel Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed A D Electro Steel Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Accrete Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Accrete Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Accrete Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Alliance Dental Care Ltd CC CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Alliance Dental Care Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 259 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alliance Dental Care Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 191 Reaffirmed Alpha Associates Lease Rental CRISIL A+ 0.8 Downgraded Discounting Loan from 'CRISIL AA- Aryan Granites and Monuments Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 244.2 Reaffirmed Avani Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B- 630 Suspended Avani Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 64.4 Suspended Loan Fac Avani Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL B- 426.6 Suspended Avinash Doda CC CRISIL BBB- 186 Suspended Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 87.5 Reaffirmed Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 70.9 Reaffirmed Limits Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9 Reaffirmed Basudeb Auto Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Reaffirmed Basudeb Auto Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 102.5 Reaffirmed Basudeb Auto Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Basudeb Auto Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Reaffirmed Basudeb Auto Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 102.5 Reaffirmed Basudeb Auto Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Bir Engineering Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Bitcorp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 127.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Bitcorp Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Bitcorp Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B- Cable Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL D 388.5 Suspended Cable Corporation of India Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 300 Suspended *interchangeable with CC upto the limit of Rs.75 million Cable Corporation of India Ltd LOC^ CRISIL D 125 Suspended ^interchangeable with CC upto the limit of Rs.62.5 million Cable Corporation of India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 125 Suspended Cable Corporation of India Ltd BG@ CRISIL D 277 Suspended @interchangeable with CC upto the limit of Rs.53 million Cable Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL D 226 Suspended Cavinkare Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 797.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Short-Term Loans Cavinkare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 237.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chicago Constructions International Pvt CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Ltd Classique Associates Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 0.6 Downgraded from 'CRISIL AA- Corey Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Corey Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 88 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Corey Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Crescendo Associates Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 0.7 Downgraded from 'CRISIL AA- Desmo Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL D 310 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Desmo Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL D 230 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Desmo Exports Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Future Vision Corporation CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Future Vision Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Gamma Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 2.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL AA- Greta Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed GS Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed GS Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Fac Haritha Bio Products India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 180 Reaffirmed Haritha Bio Products India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 230 Reaffirmed HI - Tech Board Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ HI - Tech Board Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ HI - Tech Board Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Hiranandani Builders Lease Rental CRISIL A+ 12.5 Downgraded Discounting Loan from 'CRISIL AA- Hiranandani Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 0.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL AA- Jai Maa Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Reaffirmed Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 232 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamala Tea Co Ltd BG CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Kamala Tea Co Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL D 119.4 Reaffirmed Limits Kamala Tea Co Ltd Tea Hypothecation CRISIL D 105.3 Reaffirmed Kamala Tea Co Ltd TL CRISIL D 10.3 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2200 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 23412.8 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 3150 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4240 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kasturi Multi Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Kasturi Multi Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 39.4 Reaffirmed Limits Kasturi Multi Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60.9 Reaffirmed Kawarlal and Company CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Khanna Builders and Developers TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B Khanna Properties and Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B Khanna Properties and Infrastructures TL CRISIL D 395 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Knox Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Knox Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lake View Developers Lease Rental CRISIL A+ 6.72 Downgraded Discounting Loan from 'CRISIL AA- Lake View Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 3.28 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL AA- Laxya Diamonds CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed M.R. Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 470 Reaffirmed Maa Amba Towers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 28.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maa Amba Towers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 161.8 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Coal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahalaxmi Coal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Mahalaxmi Coal Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahavir Rice Mills Assandh CC CRISIL BB- 490 Suspended Mahavir Rice Mills Assandh TL CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Medicare T P A Services I Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Medicare T P A Services I Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac N R I Academy of Sciences Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB N R I Academy of Sciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 125.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB N R I Academy of Sciences TL CRISIL D 197.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nagesh Knitwears Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended Credit Nagesh Knitwears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 34.6 Suspended Loan Fac Nagesh Knitwears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended Credit Nagesh Knitwears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40.4 Suspended Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL C Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Prop LT Bk Loan FacCRISIL D 19 Downgraded from CRISIL C Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.7 Downgraded from CRISIL C Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 12 Downgraded from CRISIL C New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Nimar Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Nimar Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Parinee Shelters Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL BB- 310 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 0.28 Billion Parinee Shelters Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed Polisetty Somasundaram CC CRISIL BBB 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Polisetty Somasundaram Tobacco Export Packing CRISIL BBB 695 Downgraded Threshers Pvt Ltd Credit from CRISIL BBB+ Powerica Ltd CC CRISIL AA 200 Reaffirmed Powerica Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Powerica Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 850 Suspended Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 370 Suspended Loan Fac Pro Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4620 Suspended QRS Retail Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 370.4 Suspended QRS Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 23.3 Suspended QRS Retail Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 13.3 Suspended Quality Industries CC CRISIL BB 78.5 Suspended Quality Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 39 Suspended Loan Fac Quality Industries TL CRISIL BB 22.5 Suspended Rathi Bars Ltd Auto loans CRISIL BBB 5.2 Reaffirmed Rathi Bars Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Rathi Bars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 32.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rathi Special Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Rathi Special Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 31.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rathi Special Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 136 Reaffirmed Roma Builders Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 5.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL AA- Roma Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 2 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL AA- Rudra Automart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Sahara Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd Sahara Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Continues on Watch with Developing Implications and Notice of Withdrawal Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund - CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Based Bk Limits Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Limits Samrat Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Samrat Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Loan Fac Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Suspended Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.2 Suspended Shelar Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Shelar Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 69.5 Reaffirmed Shelar Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shelar Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 240 Reaffirmed Shree Sainarayan Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 115 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Sainarayan Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ SMSG Automart Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned SMSG Automart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned SMSG Automart Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Sonaki Ceramic CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Sonaki Ceramic TL CRISIL B 66.5 Suspended Sri Gurudeva Industries CC / Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Sri Gurudeva Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 26.5 Reaffirmed Sri Gurudeva Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 23.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Mahalakshmi Investments Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Subh Laxmi Multisolution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Subh Laxmi Multisolution Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 10.9 Reaffirmed Limits Subh Laxmi Multisolution Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 19.1 Reaffirmed Super Hi-Tech Engineers and Contractors CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Transons Overseas India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Transons Overseas India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Transons Overseas India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.7 Assigned Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BB+ 155 Suspended @Fully Interchangeable with Export packing Credit(EPC) Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 133.9 Suspended Loan Fac Turbo Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 32.5 Suspended Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd Prop LT Bk Loan FacCRISIL BB+ 44.7 Suspended Turbo Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25.8 Suspended Valuepoint Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Valuepoint Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Vikas Sanitary Wares CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Vikas Sanitary Wares TL CRISIL B+ 29 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)