Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A K Das Associates Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed A K Das Associates Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Cadiz Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned DMB Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Finolex Cables Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Live City Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Nahar Poly Films Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 210 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 490 Reaffirmed Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Suspended Credit R. G. International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Notice of Withdrawal Rallis India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 1800 Reaffirmed # interchangeable with other Non-Fund based facilities Saraswathi Engineering Construction Pvt BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Shalimar Corp Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Shalimar Corp Ltd Rent CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Securitisation loan Shalimar Malls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150.8 Assigned Shilpa Steel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 900 Suspended Shilpa Steel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Suspended Shilpa Steel and Power Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended Credit Shimnit Kiwalite Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Supernova Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Supernova Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Sushee Hi-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 13 Assigned Sushee Hi-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Assigned Swarup Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned T.C. Agro Foods Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 23.7 Reaffirmed T.C. Agro Foods Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Tata Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Tata Ceramics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 185 Reaffirmed Credit Tata Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Tata Ceramics Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A3 96.7 Reaffirmed TDI Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee UCO Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A K Das Associates Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Abhishek Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Abhishek Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Abhishek Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 59 Reaffirmed Balaji Action Buildwell CC* CRISIL A- 300 Outlook revised from Stable & Reaffirmed ** Includes sub limits of Rs300 million against book debts, Rs,150 million for supplier bill discounting, Rs.100 million for LC, and Rs.50 million for BG Balaji Action Buildwell CC** CRISIL A- 500 Outlook revised from Stable & rating Reaffirmed ** Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for LC Balaji Action Buildwell TL CRISIL A- 5 Outlook revised from Stable & rating Reaffirmed Balaji Action Buildwell Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 445 Outlook Loan fac revised from Stable & rating Reaffirmed Cadiz Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Classic Hyundai CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Diana Buildwell Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 460 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Diana Buildwell Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1040 Reaffirmed DMB Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned DMB Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Equitas Micro Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1100 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2580 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Equitas Micro Finance Ltd TL CRISIL A- 19320 Reaffirmed Finolex Cables Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with overdraft facility, bill discounting, cheque discounting, packing credit, and short-term loan Finolex Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed GVR Behari Hanumana Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 890 Suspended GVR Panna Amanganj Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 770 Suspended Howrah Mills Co. Ltd BG$ CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 $ One-way changeable to letter of credit up to Rs.20 Million Howrah Mills Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL D 524 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ * Includes sub-limit of Rs.42.5 Million for FCDL. Rs.70 Million for packing credit, and Rs.42 Million for FDBP. Howrah Mills Co. Ltd LOC% CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 % One-way changeable to cash credit up to Rs.35 Million Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Howrah Mills Co. Ltd TL# CRISIL D 185.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ # includes Rs.150 million for rent securitisation loan Kallada General Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac Live City Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Live City Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Live City Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- MY Car Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed MY Car Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 115 Reaffirmed Fac MY Car Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 23 Assigned Nahar Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 420 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- * Fully interchangeable with packing credit Nahar Poly Films Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1600 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Oberai Motors Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac 72 Oberai Motors Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9 Reaffirmed Oneup Motors India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Oneup Motors India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 72.5 Reaffirmed Fac Oneup Motors India Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Funding Pavan Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B- Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Pee Gee International (Delhi) Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Pee Gee International (Delhi) CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 28 Suspended Loan Fac Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 49.5 Suspended Poojitha Parboiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 75 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 224.7 Reaffirmed Premsons Diversey Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Premsons Diversey Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 73.5 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB Premsons Diversey Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.3 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BB Premsons Diversey Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 0.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB R. G. International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Radha Krishna Firayalal & Co CC CRISIL BB- 58.5 Assigned Radha Krishna Firayalal & Co TL CRISIL BB- 6.5 Assigned Raghuraj Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 33 Assigned Raghuraj Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 146.5 Reaffirmed Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 116.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rallis India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1300 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with other Fund based facilities Rallis India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Rama Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Rani International Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Reliable Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Reliable Udyog Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Fac Sai Swadhin Commercials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sai Swadhin Commercials Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Saraswathi Engineering Construction Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Satyawati Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 145 Reaffirmed Satyawati Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Satyawati Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 2.8 Assigned Shalimar Corp Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Shalimar Corp Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Shalimar Corp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shalimar Corp Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shalimar Malls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1500 Assigned Shilpa Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1200 Suspended Shilpa Steel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 360 Suspended Silpi Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Silpi Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 3087.5 Reaffirmed Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 835 Reaffirmed Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1293.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 2220.6 Reaffirmed Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd WC TL* CRISIL D 499.9 Reaffirmed * Working capital term loan was sanctioned as a part of corporate debt restructuring Sukata Tractor Parts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.5 Assigned Sukata Tractor Parts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 59.5 Assigned Sukata Tractor Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37 Assigned Loan Fac Supernova Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Supernova Engineers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Sushee Hi-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 222 Assigned Loan Fac Sushee Hi-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned Swarup Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Swarup Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Swarup Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned T.C. Agro Foods Industries CC CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B- T.C. Agro Foods Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- T.C. Agro Foods Industries TL CRISIL BB 25.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Tata Ceramics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed TDI Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL B- 203 Assigned TDI Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1337 Assigned 92 Tirupati Industries - Rajkot CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tirupati Industries - Rajkot Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Tirupati Industries - Rajkot TL CRISIL B+ 47.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term buyer's credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan UCO Bank Tier-I Bonds CRISIL A+ 25000 Assigned (Under Basel III) UCO Bank Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA 17950 Reaffirmed UCO Bank Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AA 6350 Reaffirmed Bonds UCO Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Bonds UCO Bank Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA+ 27750 Reaffirmed Vardhman Rice & General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Vardhman Rice & General Mills Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Fac Vardhman Rice & General Mills TL CRISIL B+ 8.8 Reaffirmed Vijaya Sarada Delint Seed Mills CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Vijaya Sarada Delint Seed Mills LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Vijaya Sarada Delint Seed Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishwasrao Naik Sahkari Sakhar Karkhana CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Vishwasrao Naik Sahkari Sakhar Karkhana Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 