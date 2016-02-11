Feb 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aauraa International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Bharat Construction BG CRISIL A4 230 Reaffirmed Bharat Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction Pvt BG CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Bhoomika Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Bhoomika Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Bhoomika Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 75 Assigned Daawat Foods Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2 30 Assigned GSM Plus India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Ila Home Fashions Bills Payable CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Ila Home Fashions Packing Credit CRISIL A4 48 Assigned J and S Construction BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Kamac Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Krishna Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned LT Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 80 Assigned LT Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 640 Assigned Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed MRK Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 97.5 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Nature Bio-Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Oscar Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Oscar Equipments Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit* CRISIL A4 13 Reaffirmed *Fully convertible to Foreign Letter of Credit (FLC). Oscar Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Page Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Rainbow Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Loan Fac Rainbow Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Saraf Corporation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 16.5 Reaffirmed Saraf Corporation India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarcot Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Aarcot Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Aarcot Ceramic Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL D 46 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Aarcot Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 44 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Aauraa International TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Bharat Construction CC CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed Bharat Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Brigade Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Daawat Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 550 Assigned Loan Fac Daawat Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1220 Assigned Daawat Foods Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 3250 Assigned DLP Cotton CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned DLP Cotton TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Girias Investment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Gouthami Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Gouthami Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 165 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Gouthami Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 71.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- GSM Plus India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GSM Plus India TL CRISIL B+ 7.7 Reaffirmed Ila Home Fashions Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 37 Assigned Limits J and S Construction CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed J and S Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J.G. Agro Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL D 20 Assigned J.G. Agro Foods TL CRISIL D 40 Assigned J.G. Agro Foods CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned J.G. Agro Foods Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 20 Assigned Jaishriram Sugar and Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL C 33.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jaishriram Sugar and Agro Products Ltd Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL C 136.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kamac Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Kogta Financial India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Kogta Financial India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Krishna Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Krishna Contractors CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned LT Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 277.5 Assigned Loan Fac LT Foods Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 650 Assigned LT Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 800 Assigned LT Foods Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 9427.5 Assigned Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Mittal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MRK Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 102.5 Reaffirmed N. A. Shelar and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 40 Reaffirmed N. A. Shelar and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 40000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 10675 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Fertilizers Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 17325 Reaffirmed Natural Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Natural Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Nature Bio-Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac Nature Bio-Foods Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 1070 Assigned Oscar Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 19 Reaffirmed Oscar Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Page Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1700 Reaffirmed Rainbow Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Rainbow Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned S.J. Exports Packing Credit* CRISIL B+ 195 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- *Interchangeable with post shipment credit S.J. Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Saraf Corporation India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Saraf Corporation India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sathe Synthetics (Prop. Rakesh Fuels CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Pvt Ltd) Shakambari Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Shakambari Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Shakambari Polymers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Sujatha Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 105 Reaffirmed Sujatha Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 174 Reaffirmed Sujatha Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.300 million. Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan** CRISIL BBB 750 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.200 million. Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan*** CRISIL BBB 2500 Reaffirmed ***Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.510 million. Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan# CRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.300 million. Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan## CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed ##Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.200 million. Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 4500 Reaffirmed Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surbhi Industries - Morbi CC CRISIL B 18 Assigned Surbhi Industries - Morbi TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned The Shetkari Shikshan Mandal TL CRISIL D 195 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.