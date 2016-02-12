Feb 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned *Includes sublimit Packing credit of Rs.45 Million Aimil Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Aimil Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 30 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3+ Amartara Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Ampo Valves India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Antarctic Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 72.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Arr Ess Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Avtar Steel Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Dodhia Synthetics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Dodhia Synthetics Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 485 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Drashti Innovative Syncotex Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Eastern Treads Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Eastern Treads Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 156.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Interchangeable with bank guarantee India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd Letter of Cred CRISIL A3+ 43.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jayshree Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Ludhiana Steel Rolling Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Meenu Creation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Meenu Creation Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Meenu Creation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Mohak Woollens Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.7 Reassigned MSS India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed MSS India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed MSS India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A2+ 28 Reaffirmed NKS Construction And Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Om Parkash Surinder Mohan BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 18 Reaffirmed Raghunath Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 50 Assigned S.K.Samanta and Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 750 Reaffirmed Spenzzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reassigned Sri City Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed * Two-way interchangeability with Letter of Credit. Sri City Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri City Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed # Two-way interchangeability with Bank Guarantee. Sri City Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 750 Reaffirmed Surajmull Gouti BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Surajmull Gouti Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Surajmull Gouti Gold Loan CRISIL A4+ 552.5 Reaffirmed Tadimety Aromatics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Tadimety Aromatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Vasupujya Filaments BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed VE-7 Ceramic BG CRISIL D 26.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Vin Semiconductors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Assigned Voltech O and M Services Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Assigned Voltech O and M Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 460 Reaffirmed A P Organics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed A P Organics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed A R Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Agrawal Soya Extracts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Aimil Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 380 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Aimil Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Amartara Pvt Ltd Line of Credit** CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed **includes Rs.60 million of cash credit limit Amartara Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 44.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amartara Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15.4 Assigned Amartara Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 3.8 Assigned Antarctic Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Antarctic Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Antarctic Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Arr Ess Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 190 Reaffirmed Avtar Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Bhanu Farms Ltd BG CRISIL D 41.2 Notice of Withdrawal Bhanu Farms Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Notice of Withdrawal Bhanu Farms Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.3 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Bhanu Farms Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Ltd External CRISIL A- 2782.5 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL BBB Borrowings Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A- 13800 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Bismillah Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ CLP Wind Farms (Theni- Project II) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2100 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Creaative Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Creaative Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 265 Assigned Loan Fac Dodhia Synthetics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Dodhia Synthetics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 424.6 Reaffirmed Dodhia Synthetics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1 Assigned Loan Fac Drashti Innovative Syncotex Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL D 101.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Drashti Innovative Syncotex Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Drashti Innovative Syncotex Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL D 98.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Eastern Treads Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Faridabad Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Gauri International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Gauri International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 580 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Indian Foodtech Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Indian Foodtech Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- J.C. Brothers Jewellers CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- J.C. Brothers Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jagat Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Janakirama Raw and Boiled Rice Mill Open CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Jayshree Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned KVR Cars CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed KVR Cars Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed LSR Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- LSR Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- LSR Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ludhiana Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Meenu Creation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 31.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mohak Woollens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 46.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mohak Woollens Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 33.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Mohak Woollens Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mohak Woollens Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 11.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ MSS India Pvt Ltd CC#@% CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with export packing credit to the extent of Rs.95 Million. @Interchangeable with pre-shipment credit in foreign currency to the extent of Rs.50 Million. %Interchangeable with Export Bill Discounting (within cash credit limit) Rs.95 Million. MSS India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit/export packing credit to the extent of Rs.40 Million. MSS India Pvt Ltd TL^$ CRISIL A- 125 Reaffirmed ^One-time project loan (within term loan) Rs.100 Million. $ Interchangeable with FCNR(B) loan Rs.109.5 Million. NKS Construction And Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Om Parkash Surinder Mohan CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Om Parkash Surinder Mohan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Orai Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 85.3 Reaffirmed Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 494.7 Reaffirmed Raghunath Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 75 Assigned Raghunath Agro Industries Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Assigned Ricela Health Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed Ricela Health Foods Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Ricela Health Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Richa International Packing Credit CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B S.K. Medical Foundation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ S.K.Samanta and Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Shivom Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Shivom Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivom Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21.4 Assigned Shree Ganesh Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Shree Ganesh Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 68.6 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Ranisati Steel Traders CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Sneh Quality Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sneh Quality Spices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Spenzzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 49.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B Spenzzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Spenzzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sree Skandha Food Processing India Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri City Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1767.5 Reaffirmed Sri City Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 985 Reaffirmed Sri City Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Sri City Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 81.1 Assigned Sri City Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 151.4 Assigned Loan Fac Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1400 Reaffirmed Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surajmull Gouti CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Surajmull Gouti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tadimety Aromatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned The Chennai Shopping Mall-Jewellers CC CRISIL BB+ 50 CRISIL BB+ Vasupujya Filaments CC CRISIL BB+ 29 Reaffirmed Vasupujya Filaments Foreign LOC CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Vasupujya Filaments LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 37.1 Reaffirmed Vasupujya Filaments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 77.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vasupujya Filaments TL CRISIL BB+ 139 Reaffirmed VE-7 Ceramic CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ VE-7 Ceramic LT Loan CRISIL D 69.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vin Semiconductors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.5 Assigned Loan Fac Vin Semiconductors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Vin Semiconductors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1.8 Assigned Voltech O and M Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Voltech O and M Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 