Feb 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AIA Engineering Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ^Bank Guarantee is a sub-limit (of Rs.200 Million) of the total limit Capricorn Food Products India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 570 Reaffirmed Christy Apparels BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Christy Apparels Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 37 Reaffirmed Entraco BKS Busducts Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning Mills BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Jaipur Golden Transport Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Assigned K. K. Spun Pipe Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 940 Assigned K. K. Spun Pipe Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 425 Assigned K. K. Spun Pipe Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1160 Assigned M. E. Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Mediplus India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Mediplus India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Metropoli Fashions Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Credit Multiflex Polybags Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Pep-Cee Pack Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Reaffirmed R and B Infra Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Suspended R B Patil Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned R1 International India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed Shree Shyam Texturising - Ahmedabad BG CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Shreegen Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Shreegen Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Somany Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 900 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Cystine Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Srinivasa Cystine Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 29.6 Reaffirmed T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 24 Reaffirmed Credit Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Virola International LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Virola International Post Shipment CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AIA Engineering Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed loan* *Interchangeable with usance bill discounting, export packing credit, foreign bills discounting, and letter of credit Annapurna Udyog CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Annapurna Udyog CC-Stock CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Capricorn Food Products India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2006 Reaffirmed Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 232.4 Reaffirmed Capricorn Food Products India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Credit Capricorn Food Products India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 589.6 Reaffirmed Casa Grande Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 1433.5 Assigned Casa Grande Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 816.5 Assigned Christy Apparels Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Christy Apparels CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Christy Apparels LT Loan CRISIL BB- 49.3 Reaffirmed Divya Yog Mandir (Trust) CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Suspended Entraco BKS Busducts Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 69.5 Assigned Entraco BKS Busducts Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 41.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Erode Sri Palani Murugan Spinning Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 14 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gardenia Aims Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Suspended Loan Fac Gardenia Aims Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1340 Suspended Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd Corporate Credit CCR BB - Reaffirmed Rating Jaipur Golden Transport Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned K. K. Spun Pipe Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 475 Assigned K. K. Spun Pipe Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Credit K. K. Spun Pipe Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 600 Assigned KF Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned KF Biotech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned * Kissan Credit Card Scheme KF Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan# CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned # Revolving farm machinery running limit KF Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned KF Farms Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned * Kissan Credit Card Scheme KF Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan# CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned # Farm machinery running limit Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing and WC TL CRISIL BB 35.4 Assigned Agencies Pvt Ltd Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing and TL CRISIL BB 6.6 Assigned Agencies Pvt Ltd Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing and CC CRISIL BB 350 Assigned Agencies Pvt Ltd Kirorimal Kashiram Marketing and Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 108 Assigned Agencies Pvt Ltd Lancy Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B Lotus Farms CC CRISIL D 479 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lotus Farms Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Lotus Farms TL CRISIL D 165.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ M. E. Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Mediplus India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Mediplus India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1.2 Reaffirmed Multiflex Polybags Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Multiflex Polybags Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Multiflex Polybags Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 375 Assigned Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Nextgen Textile Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Pancham Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Pancham Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pancham Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Pancham Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6.6 Reaffirmed Pep-Cee Pack Industries CC CRISIL BB- 81 Reaffirmed Pep-Cee Pack Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pep-Cee Pack Industries TL CRISIL BB- 18.3 Reaffirmed R and B Infra Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 330 Suspended R and B Infra Project Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Loan Fac R B Patil Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned R B Patil Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 750 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of Rs.350 million of Gold on Loan/ working capital demand loan/FCNR/SBLC Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Reena Tinaaz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10000 Rating Watch Loan Fac with Negative Implications Sabari Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Salasar Stainless Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150* Assigned * Interchangeable with packing credit up to Rs.50 million and with Foreign Letter of Credit (FLC)/ Foreign Letter of Guarantee (FLG) up to Rs.100 million Salasar Stainless Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 12 Assigned Shree Shyam Texturising - Ahmedabad TL CRISIL B+ 33.4 Assigned Shree Shyam Texturising - Ahmedabad CC CRISIL B+ 11.4 Assigned Shreegen Pharma Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned Shreegen Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Siliguri Builders Stores CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Singh Natural Resource Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Singh Natural Resource Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Somany Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL A Somany Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1284.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A Sree Vinayaga Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Srinivasa Cystine Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Srinivasa Cystine Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 252.5 Assigned Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 187.5 Assigned Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Assigned Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Assigned T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Bills Discounting, Export Packing Credit, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, and Foreign Bills Discounting Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Virola International Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit limit Virola International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)